Paris Society by Max Beckmann

Researchers assert there’s a one-in-ten chance that one of the individuals depicted in Beckmann’s art is a psychopath. Others state the correct number is closer to three. Whichever the case, Western Civilization is being debased by psychopaths and the rot exists in both the physical and metaphysical domains. First, the physical.

I shall accept the denomination of pathocracy for a system of government…wherein a small pathological minority takes control over a society of normal people….if an individual in a position of political power is a psychopath, he or she can create an epidemic of psychopathology in people who are not, essentially, psychopathic…Under such conditions, no area of social life can develop normally, whether in economics, culture, science, technology, administration, etc. Pathocracy progressively paralyzes everything. Andrzej Łobaczewski, Political Ponerology

Psychopathy is a personality disorder characterized by a range of traits, including manipulativeness, narcissism, lack of empathy and disregard for moral and social norms. Psychopathic individuals often exhibit superficial charm, cunning behavior and a propensity for exploitation.

Łobaczewski’s assertion that individuals in positions of political power, if psychopathic, are capable of creating an epidemic of psychopathology amongst non-psychopathic individuals explains a good deal about the source of spiritual decay of our society.

While direct transmission of psychopathy is unlikely, several mechanisms can account for the pandemic of psychopathological influences:

Normalization of Unethical Behavior — Psychopathic leaders may engage in unethical practices, corruption or abuse of power without remorse or consequences. When such behavior goes unchecked or becomes normalized, it can influence societal norms and values, eroding trust, empathy and ethical behavior among the general population.

Emotional Contagion — Psychopathic leaders often possess charismatic qualities that can influence the emotions and behaviors of others. Their ability to manipulate and exploit emotions may create an environment where fear, anger or hostility are fostered, potentially leading to increased psychopathological symptoms in individuals susceptible to emotional contagion, e.g. blue-pilled “Useful Idiots.”

Disruption of Moral Compass — Psychopathic leaders may engage in rhetoric or actions that undermine moral principles and ethical values. When individuals witness leaders displaying moral ambiguity or engaging in morally objectionable behavior, it challenges their own moral compass, leading to a potential erosion of moral standards and an increase in psychopathological symptoms.

Moreover, the pervasive undermining of moral principles such as we witness today causes what’s known as moral injury.

Moral injury is the damage done to one’s conscience or moral compass when that person perpetrates, witnesses or fails to prevent acts that transgress one’s own moral beliefs, values or ethical codes of conduct.

A New Gleichschaltung

It is advisable to tread lightly when drawing historical parallels between pre-Holocaust Nazi Germany of the 1930s and present-day Western countries, particularly America. Ears perk, eyes squint, faces frown. True, there are vast differences in historical context, political systems and societal dynamics, yet these comparisons are frequently made. And many are plausible.

The German word gleichschaltung in today’s parlance would characterize the government’s efforts to get all parties on the same page, particularly its subservient media propaganda outlets, thereby gaining complete control over all aspects of society.

That said, it should be duly noted that analogies of America to Nazi Germany during and after Trump’s presidency became a popular left wing leitmotif. See here, here and here, for example. What’s good for the goose is good for the ice cream eating gander.

Such analogies actually can be useful inasmuch as they herald early warnings of real dangers and disturbing trends. These include, among others, mass formation, a modern example of Gleichschaltung; the rise of authoritarianism coupled with an erosion of democratic norms, such as free speech; a Big Lie D’jour (Covid, Climate Change, Jan. 6th “Insurrection,” etc.) amplified ad nauseum by the lapdog media.

We should also include the palpable influences of wokeism, transgenderism and other faddish ideologies gussied up and rebranded as “progressive” ideas, plus the incessant tactics of fear, divisiveness and chaos. The brassiest and most offensive tactics in American styled Gleichschaltung are overt censorship and abject negation of the First Amendment.

By the way, Nazi Germany held strong anti-capitalist beliefs and advocated a staunchly socialist yet pragmatic political philosophy — the National Socialist German Workers Party. It wasn’t all rotten. The National Socialist government, on the other hand, was autocratic, totalitarian and rotten to its core.

Totalitarianism is a political system whereby a centralized state apparatus attempts to control virtually all aspects of life. “Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state,” as the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini succinctly put it. While totalitarianism can emerge under the guise of various political ideologies, in the 20th century it was communism and fascism that provided the ideological support for this type of rule. Communism and fascism are often viewed as being on opposite ends of the political spectrum, but in the manner they were put into practice in the 20th century both of these systems display the characteristics of the totalized, all-controlling state. Both use force and propaganda to attain power, crush economic and civil liberties, smother culture, partake in mass-surveillance, and terrorize the citizenry with psychological warfare and eventually mass-imprisonment and mass-murder. George Orwell, 1984

It is very difficult for most Americans to come to terms with the collective insanity and gradual descent into secular totalitarianism. And with barely a whimper of resistance. We witness this phenomenon today in America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Western Europe. Could this possibly occur if our spiritual house was in proper order? Where is the Christian Church? Well, the pope is a globalist.

Just as in Nazi Germany, the masses are sorely afraid to speak out.

Totalitarian leaders, whether of the right or of the left, know better than anyone else how to make use of…fear…They thrive on chaos and bewilderment… The strategy of fearmongering is one of their most valuable tactics. Joost Meerloo, Rape of the Mind

As for the church, history reveals that the Vatican conspired with Hitler. Once again, the Vatican is conspiring with Western governments that preen with anticipation of a totalitarian New World Order (NWO).

…the final goal of world revolution is not Socialism or even Communism, it is not a change in the existing economic system, it is not the destruction of civilization in a material sense; the revolution desired by the leaders is a moral and spiritual revolution, an anarchy of ideas by which all standards set up throughout nineteen centuries shall be reversed. Secret Societies and Subversive Movements, Nesta H. Webster

Commentator Wayne Allyn Root writes that those exposed to the mostly peaceful demonstrations of 2020… “seeing police stations burned or seized by radicals; or seeing their town's downtown business district taken hostage by thugs, finally understand how Jews felt in Nazi Germany during the infamous Kristallnacht in 1938.”

He continues, “This is exactly how it started in Nazi Germany those many decades ago:

Windows shattered, stores looted and burned.

Blackshirts roaming the streets demanding people kneel at their feet.

Censorship, book burning, snitching by neighbors and co-workers.

Media propaganda and manipulation.

The police and "good people" doing nothing to help.

“Amazingly, it's happening here today. And far too many political leaders, media and good people are telling us it is acceptable.”

Just as in 1930s Germany, the populace of Western Civilization is itself continuously and intentionally being subjected to moral injury on their perilous journey into a dark Orwellian dystopia.

Turning now to metaphysics, as we have previously noted:

An archetype can be understood as a dynamic and living element within the psyche, accessible both to the individual's personal unconscious, soul, or higher consciousness, and to the collective unconscious shared by all humanity. Given that archetypes can exhibit both agency – the capacity to influence thoughts, feelings, and behaviors – and intentionality – a directedness towards specific outcomes or expressions – they can be considered, in a qualified sense, to possess a form of consciousness.

In these times, it is the dominion of insidious archetypes that concerns us most.

Hitler, for example, was possessed by the archetype of Providence, which, in reality, was a destructive, hate-filled entity masquerading as his personal destiny. The combination of Hitler’s psychopathy, low self-esteem and general lack of self-awareness, energized, activated and sustained this archetype, which ultimately destroyed not only him but 3% of world population (over 70-million souls). The archetype fed on Heinrich Himmler, an impresario of occult and dark magic artistry.

We hereby put forward the notion that a similar yet far more destructive archetype (or perhaps even a constellation of archetypes) is being energized and activated today. It has attributes similar to the demiurge, the god of chaos. Alternatively, it could be a suppressed god or goddess of old, e.g. an archetypal form from antiquity such as Leviathan/Tiamat. I intuit an affinity with the Black Sun archetype that influenced Himmler.

The [old] gods have become diseases… disorders in the brains of politicians and journalists who unwittingly let loose psychic epidemics on the world. Carl Jung, Alchemical Studies (emphasis mine)

At any time this powerful archetype could activate sequential widespread possessions — a terrifying prospect. Its global footprints and destructive intentions are evident as this new psychic epidemic emerges.

This malignity, nourished by a dearth of spiritual awareness and deprivation of self awareness, cannot be reversed only ameliorated by a strong spiritual cohort.

I believe it safe to assume that humanity has again managed to find our way onto the precipice of unmitigated destruction.

The Murderer , Edvard Munch

