This post proposes a theoretical framework for understanding nonlocal phenomena — such as apparent interspecies communication, distant healing, and synchronicity — through the lens of prana, a concept originating in ancient Indian traditions describing a fundamental life force.

We will explore how prana, conceived as a vital energy bridging the physical and subtle realms, might interact with contemporary scientific concepts, including scalar waves, Bohm's implicate order, Sheldrake's morphic resonance, Integrated Information Theory (IIT), Faggin's Quantum Information Panpsychism (QIP), and McFadden's work in quantum biology, as well as our own Theory of Quantum Coalescence (TQC) that takes Faggin’s work one step further.

This interdisciplinary synthesis suggests a potential mechanism for nonlocal influence, wherein prana acts as a unifying principle, modulated by scalar waves and interacting with fundamental aspects of reality at the quantum and informational levels.

Why? Because of existential threats facing humanity — most notably nuclear holocaust, transhumanism, and solar flares. All events and potential events are influenced, indeed guided to a degree, by quantum consciousness, hence the interconnectedness of everything. All actions, as well as all thoughts, have consequences.

To be somewhat bold, we can infer three attributes to describe the quantum consciousness field: It is omnipresent throughout the universe; it is omniscient owing to the Akashic Record, and it is omnipotent in its function as maintaining cosmic balance. These attributes align with traditional theological descriptions of God.

Quantum consciousness is the substrate, the base layer, if you like, to all other electromagnetic fields; consciousness is fundamental. As Max Planck, founder of quantum physics said, “We cannot get behind consciousness. Everything that we talk about, everything that we regard as existing, postulates consciousness.”

Many who believe in God can themselves be described as ‘lukewarm.’

So, because you are lukewarm, neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth. Revelation 3:16

Perhaps by couching the relationship between God’s divine essence (ousia) and God’s activities in the world (energeia) in scientific terms, more people will realize we humans not only participate in the energeia but also significantly influence it. One could even argue that we weave our own destiny. This perspective does not negate divine providence; rather, it suggests a collaborative model in which human free will and divine purpose intertwine, becoming indistinguishable.

From the perspective of Quantum Information Panpsychism), God’s activities in the world are derivative of quantum processes, yet God’s essence remains ultimately unknowable. Neither God nor quantum processes ordained the destruction of Atlantis. Instead, through their hubris and moral corruption, the Atlanteans brought their downfall — what might be called ‘the wrath of God’ — upon themselves. It could happen again; indeed, the conditions are ripe.

Introduction

The observation of seemingly nonlocal phenomena — instances where information or influence appears to be transmitted instantaneously or across significant distances without a readily identifiable physical medium —challenges conventional scientific paradigms.

Examples include anecdotal reports of pets anticipating their owners' return, the efficacy of distant healing practices, and the experience of meaningful coincidences (synchronicity).

While these phenomena often reside in the realm of anecdotal evidence or anomalous psychology, we propose that a re-examination of the ancient concept of prana, in conjunction with modern scientific theories, may offer not only a productive avenue for investigation, but salvation.

Prana: The Vital Substrate

Prana, originating from Sanskrit, is understood as the vital life force or energy that permeates all living things. It's not simply breath, but rather the fundamental principle of energy that sustains life, influencing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

In yogic and Ayurvedic traditions, prana is considered to flow through a network of channels within the body, and practices like pranayama (breath control) aim to regulate and enhance this vital energy flow for optimal health.

Neither entirely physical nor purely spiritual, prana occupies an intermediary space, enabling the synthesis of seemingly divergent concepts: scalar waves as its carriers, Bohm’s implicate order as its origin, Sheldrake’s morphic resonance as its repository of memory, integrated information theory (IIT) as its pulse, Faggin’s quantum information as its directive force, and McFadden’s quantum biology as its dynamic cellular activity.

Together, these elements form a hypothesis of nonlocal influence, explaining phenomena such as pets anticipating their owners’ return, humans attuning to the behavior of backyard birds, and healers affecting distant individuals.

Prana serves as the underlying mechanism facilitating these interactions. It also provides a basis for understanding synchronicity, which Carl Jung described as meaningful coincidences that suggest an interconnected reality beyond causal relationships, like a dog toppling a vase of bamboo just as its owner ponders the mysteries of existence.

My dog Ozzie, the love of my life who’s now 17, indeed knocked over a vase of bamboo as I was considering Sheldrake's Morphic Resonance as a stream of the nonlocal mix. No harm done, but it definitely represented a synchronistic confirming signal to include morphic resonance.

We can also infer meaning from bamboo’s oriental symbolism, as well as from morphic resonance. Bamboo is part of the ancient grouping sho-chiku-bai, the “three friends of winter” that symbolizes resilience and growth in tough circumstances.

Scalar Waves: Prana’s Messengers

Scalar waves, theorized as longitudinal vibrations first proposed during Tesla’s era, differ fundamentally from transverse electromagnetic waves such as light or radio. These waves are hypothesized to propagate through compression and expansion along their axis, potentially transmitting energy and information without attenuation over distance.

Within this construct, scalar waves are posited as mediators of prana, facilitating the transfer of life force from nonphysical domains into the material world. Phenomena such as a dog anticipating its owner’s arrival or a healer influencing a distant patient can be explained by the action of scalar waves, which enable prana’s nonlocal effects.

Beyond mere transmission, scalar waves are theorized to induce resonance between systems, operating in ways that challenge classical physical explanations and suggesting a potential role as bridges between finite and infinite dimensions.

These resonant properties of scalar waves align with broader theoretical explorations of nonlocal phenomena. For instance, Carl Jung proposed the concept of psychons as causal agents underlying archetypes and synchronicity — meaningful coincidences that suggest a deeper interconnectedness.

However, contemporary theories such as Faggin’s Quantum Information Panpsychism offer an alternative perspective, proposing that archetypes, in conjunction with prana, may provide a more parsimonious explanation for synchronicity without invoking psychons. This approach situates scalar waves as potential mediators of such phenomena, bridging the gap between subjective experience and objective reality.

Implicate Order: Prana’s Enfolded Source

David Bohm’s concept of the implicate order provides a foundational perspective for understanding prana’s origins. The implicate order represents a hidden, underlying reality in which all potentialities are intricately enfolded, awaiting their emergence into the explicate order — the observable, classical world.

Within this model, prana can be conceptualized as the dynamic life force that animates this cosmic reservoir of potential, serving as the link between the implicate and explicate realms.

Scalar waves, theorized as prana’s conduits, play a critical role in accessing the implicate order. By interacting with this enfolded domain, scalar waves facilitate the translation of intention into action, effectively collapsing the quantum wave function to yield specific outcomes.

For instance, phenomena such as a bird taking flight precisely as a person steps outside, or a healer’s focused intention alleviating pain across great distances, might be explained as prana unfolding from the implicate order. In these instances, scalar waves act as the medium through which prana’s influence is directed, enabling the manifestation of connection, healing, or restoration.

This perspective posits a universe that is fundamentally participatory rather than random. Prana, as the animating force, functions like the breath of existence, shaping the unfolding of reality from the implicate to the explicate.

In this view, the boundaries between observer and observed blur, emphasizing a deeply interconnected cosmos where consciousness and matter co-create through the interplay of prana and scalar waves.

Moreover, scalar waves, as carriers of conscious intentionality, propose a mechanism for understanding how human intention interacts with the quantum consciousness field. This interaction provides a scientific basis for phenomena such as answered prayers, where focused thought or emotional energy appears to influence outcomes in ways that defy conventional explanations.

In this theoretical tableau, scalar waves serve as the medium through which conscious intent is transmitted, effectively joining individual awareness, intention, with the broader quantum field.

Morphic Resonance: Prana’s Memory

Rupert Sheldrake’s theory of morphic resonance introduces a temporal dimension to the interaction of prana and scalar waves. Morphic resonance posits the existence of collective memory fields — nonlocal, species-wide repositories of behavioral patterns, instincts, and even healing processes.

These fields are thought to grow stronger and more refined through repetition, creating a dynamic archive of accumulated experience. Within this schema, prana is understood as the life force that animates and interacts with these fields, serving as a bridge between individual organisms and the collective memory of their species.

Scalar waves, as prana’s hypothesized conduits, play a crucial role in accessing and modulating these morphic fields. By resonating with the implicate order, scalar waves draw upon prana to align individual experiences with the collective patterns stored within morphic resonance.

For example, when a pet mirrors its owner’s mood or a flock of birds synchronizes its behavior with a human’s presence, these phenomena might be explained as prana flowing through morphic fields, amplified and directed by scalar waves. In such instances, scalar waves could facilitate the collapse of shared awareness into observable, coordinated behavior.

It might even help explain murmuration, the beautiful yet inexplicable flying choreography of starlings. This was filmed at Sassari, Italy (Sardinia) at sunset.

Healing practices, too, may tap into this resonant network. A healer’s intention, when aligned with the collective memory of prior recoveries, could draw upon the accumulated strength of morphic fields to enhance the efficacy of their work.

This process assumes that healing is not merely an individual act but a participatory event, deeply connected to the shared history and resilience of the species. Through scalar waves, prana becomes the medium by which these resonant patterns are accessed and activated, enabling moments of connection and restoration.

In this way, morphic resonance provides a compelling outline through which to view prana’s role in shaping collective behavior and healing. By integrating Sheldrake’s theory with the concept of scalar waves, we gain a deeper understanding of how life force operates not only within individuals but also across time and species.

IIT: Prana’s Conscious Pulse

Integrated Information Theory (IIT), with its central metric of phi (Φ), provides a quantitative framework for understanding consciousness. Phi measures the degree to which a system integrates information beyond the sum of its parts, with higher values of phi corresponding to greater levels of conscious experience.

Prana can be conceptualized as the dynamic force that facilitates this integration, serving as the underlying pulse of consciousness. Scalar waves, in turn, would act as amplifiers, extending prana’s influence across boundaries and enabling the unification of disparate systems.

For instance, the calming effect of a tree’s presence on a human, or a dog’s ability to anticipate its owner’s return, might be explained as prana inculcating higher levels of phi across interconnected systems.

In these scenarios, prana functions as the medium through which information is integrated, drawing from the implicate order and modulated by morphic resonance to create moments of shared awareness. Scalar waves, as prana’s conduits, facilitate this process, enabling the nonlocal transfer of conscious experience and collapsing the apparent separation between entities.

This approach reinforces that consciousness is not confined to individual organisms but is instead a networked phenomenon extending beyond traditional boundaries. Prana, as the integrating force, links the consciousness of humans, animals, and even natural systems, creating a unified field of experience.

Through the subtle action of scalar waves, prana enables the flow of information and intention, fostering connections that transcend spatial and temporal limits.

Therefore, IIT presents a methodology to view prana’s role in consciousness. By integrating IIT’s quantitative approach with the concepts of scalar waves and morphic resonance, we intuit a deeper understanding of how prana operates as the conscious pulse of the universe, unifying diverse systems into a cohesive whole.

Faggin’s QIP: Prana’s Quantum Will

Federico Faggin’s Quantum Information Panpsychism grounds the discussion of consciousness in the quantum realm, proposing that consciousness is not an emergent property of matter but a fundamental substrate of reality itself — a field of quantum information (qubits).

Within this framework, prana can be understood as the animating force of this substrate, the vital spark that imbues it with subjective will and intentionality. Scalar waves, as hypothesized carriers of prana, serve as the mechanism through which this quantum field is accessed and influenced, enabling the translation of intention into tangible outcomes.

For example, a healer’s focused intention, channeled through scalar waves, interacts with the quantum information field, collapsing potential states into specific results such as a pet’s sudden calm or a patient’s recovery.

Similarly, when a human gazes at a tree and experiences a sense of restoration, this phenomenon might be explained as prana flowing through scalar waves, aligning quantum information with morphic resonance patterns to manifest a state of harmony.

Faggin’s QIP suggests that prana, as the vital force of the quantum information field, enables the exercise of free will while simultaneously fostering a deep sense of connection across systems. This duality — where individual agency coexists with universal interdependence — highlights prana’s role as both a personal and collective force.

Through the subtle action of scalar waves, prana integrates subjective intention within the quantum fabric of reality, creating a dynamic interaction that shapes both individual experience and the web of existence, the vital principle or animating force within living things.

By situating prana within Faggin’s Quantum Information Panpsychism, we gain a deeper understanding of how consciousness, free will, and interconnectedness emerge from the quantum realm. This perspective not only aligns with contemporary quantum theories but also provides a compelling argument for the relationship between life force, intention, and the fundamental nature of reality.

Quantum Biology: Prana’s Cellular Dance

Johnjoe McFadden’s work in quantum biology provides yet another tangible foundation for understanding prana’s role within living systems. Quantum biology explores how quantum phenomena — such as coherence, entanglement, and superposition — play a functional role in biological processes.

For example, photosynthesis relies on quantum coherence to optimize energy transfer, and birds navigate using entangled particles to sense Earth’s magnetic fields. These examples suggest that life itself is deeply intertwined with quantum mechanics with prana serving as the animating force that orchestrates these quantum effects within living organisms.

Scalar waves, as prana’s hypothesized conduits, fine-tunes these quantum processes, enabling resonance with intention, memory, or environmental cues.

For example, a bird’s ability to navigate using quantum entanglement might also allow it to synchronize with a human’s emotional state, mediated by prana and transmitted through scalar waves. Similarly, in energy healing, prana could influence cellular coherence — such as in microtubules or structured water networks — shifting quantum probabilities toward states of wellness and balance.

In this way, scalar waves act as the medium through which prana interacts with the quantum substrate of life, facilitating both individual and collective harmony.

This perspective positions prana as a unifying force that bridges the quantum and biological realms. By modulating quantum coherence and entanglement, prana enables living systems to function with remarkable efficiency and adaptability.

Whether in the navigation of migratory birds, the healing of tissues, or the synchronization of emotions between humans and animals, prana operates as a subtle yet pervasive influence, guided by scalar waves and rooted in Bohm’s implicate order.

Consequently, McFadden’s quantum biology offers an approach for understanding prana’s role in the cellular and systemic processes of life. By integrating quantum principles with the concept of prana, we gain insight into how life force operates at the most fundamental levels, uniting the physical, emotional, and environmental dimensions of existence in a seamless quantum rhythm.

Hypothesis: Prana’s Nonlocal Web or Indra’s Net

Indra's Net is a metaphor from Mahayana Buddhism illustrating the concept of interdependent reality. It describes an infinite net stretching in all directions, with a jewel at each intersection. Each jewel reflects all other jewels, symbolizing the interconnectedness of all phenomena — every individual part contains and reflects the whole.

This imagery conveys the Buddhist principle of pratītyasamutpāda (dependent origination), emphasizing that nothing exists independently but arises in relation to everything else. The metaphor has also been used in Western thought to explain systems theory, ecology, and quantum physics.

These diverse theoretical streams converge into a unified hypothesis of nonlocal influence, with prana serving as the central, unifying force. Scalar waves are posited as the conduits through which prana flows from the implicate order into the manifest world.

Morphic resonance provides understanding of how prana carries the memory of past patterns and behaviors, while Integrated Information Theory (IIT) offers a metric for quantifying its conscious reach. Federico Faggin’s Quantum Information Panpsychism (QIP) grounds prana in the quantum realm, framing it as the substrate of will and intentionality, and quantum biology demonstrates its tangible effects within living systems.

In this hypothesis, prana is the dynamic force that unites these phenomena, flowing through scalar waves, resonating with morphic fields, and manifesting in the quantum fabric of life. Energy healing and interpersonal connection are not separate processes but expressions of the same underlying mechanism: prana’s capacity to integrate, harmonize, and unify across scales of existence.

By synthesizing these diverse perspectives, the hypothesis of prana’s nonlocal web and Indra’s Net provide a comprehensive model for understanding the interplay of consciousness, quantum mechanics, and biological systems.

A Living, Breathing Cosmos

In this vision, prana is seen as the unifying force that connects all life through scalar waves and beyond. It is the dynamic essence that flows from the implicate order, resonates within morphic fields, pulses through conscious experience, expresses will via quantum information, and manifests in the quantum processes of biology.

Prana is not merely a passive energy but an active, organizing principle that underpins the interconnectedness of existence. It is the source of synchronicity — those moments of meaningful alignment that suggest a deeply participatory universe, where consciousness and matter co-create reality.

For now, this vision aligns with the Aquarian Paradigm Shift — a mandate to perceive the world as a living, interconnected cosmos animated by prana — and spiritual awakening. This shift in consciousness challenges us to see the cosmos not as a static backdrop but as a dynamic, participatory reality, alive with the breath of prana.

In embracing this vision, we open the door to a deeper understanding of the relationship between consciousness, energy, and matter. Prana, as the thread that ties these elements together, offers a new paradigm that united science and spirituality and through which to explore the mysteries of existence.

