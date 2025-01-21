Aeolus, God of the Winds

Introduction

In this essay we shall introduce a new non-falsifiable hypothesis that accounts for one Supreme Cosmic Godhead that is both supernatural and panentheistic. That is to say, a singular, completely unknowable, omnipresent Godhead — the Supreme Cosmic Mystery.

We shall assert that all other gods and goddesses are creative expressions of humanity’s attempt to understand reality.

What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. Morpheus, The Matrix

It follows that in each universe within the multiverse, there exists the potential for an infinite number of culturally-specific preternatural gods and goddesses. These entities, which are nascent archetypes of the Collective Unconscious, evolve as the civilization evolves.

Furthermore, polytheism is both a naturally divine and intellectually preferable state of existence in which both gods and humans coexist. Polytheism has evolved the most peaceful and enlightened civilizations in human history. Their legacies enrich us spiritually and intellectually.

On the other hand, we shall argue that monotheism tends to devolve authoritarian, warmongering civilizations — the spiritual equivalency of “whitewashed tombs filled with dead men’s bones.” This posture allows us to reconcile seemingly contradictory theological systems by framing them within a broader cosmic hierarchy.

Moreover, the distinction between the supernatural Godhead and assorted preternatural deities provides a theoretical foundation for understanding both cosmic spiritual constants and universe-specific divine emanations and archetypes.

Adding brick and mortar to this schema, our hypothesis will touch upon the perennial philosophical question of how multiple, apparently exclusive religious traditions, e.g. monotheism and polytheism, can successfully coexist within a coherent metaphysical structure.

We shall further and somewhat boldly assert that the notion of a monotheistic, omnipotent male god, such as Yahweh, is anathema to the Supreme Godhead unless mitigated. Yahweh has devolved through relentless syncretization with other deities, male and female.

In fact, in ‘his’ original Sumerian depiction, Yahweh was a male/female duality with his consort, Asherah. The pair were akin to the Hindu Shiva/Parvati, the Egyptian Horus/Hathor, and the Greek Zeus/Hera configurations.

The Devine Feminine

Judaism and Christianity sought to balance their male-dominant godheads by including Divine Feminine attributes ascribed to, for example, the Shekinah, the Virgin Mary, and later, Mary Magdalene. Still, the Divine Feminine is considered to be in exile, pushed aside by intensely male oriented religious systems.

The Return of the Divine Feminine from exile infers a metaphysical phenomenon that is occurring today, a phenomenon that shapes and informs the Aquarian paradigm shift now taking place. Metaphorically, her return is an invocation for global conscious awareness, which suffers an acute and inharmonious imbalance of yin/yang energy. It illustrates the importance of rebalancing these energies on both individual and collective scales.

The exile of the Divine Feminine finds its cultural analog in the schism of the cosmic soul. This is a predictable consequence, not only of overt patriarchy, but also of the materialist worldview that insists upon the primacy of matter and relegates consciousness to a function of matter.

We can conceptualize monotheistic belief systems as entropy-suppressing (Ahrimanic) forces, striving for a singular, ordered, robotic technostate. Conversely, polytheistic systems represent entropy-increasing (Epiphanic) forces, promulgating creativity, complexity, and populism. These opposing energies coexist in a delicate equilibrium, constantly seeking balance.

As Ahrimanic forces approach domination, as we observe in our current era, they exert an excessive entropy-reducing influence. This imbalance manifests as rigid structures and homogenization, effectively suppressing the Epiphanic energies that would otherwise introduce necessary creativity into the system. The resulting state of artificial low entropy lacks the dynamic interplay crucial for a healthy, evolving belief system and spiritual understanding.

I personally believe that whenever Ahrimanic forces decisively disrupt the cosmic balance of order and chaos, the Supreme Deity, the Fistic godhead of the multiverse, would reset the simulacrum, as was the case with Earth’s Atlantean civilization.

We envisage that the order/chaos (good/evil) imbalance will reach criticality toward the end of February 2025, as we outlined earlier in The 2025 Planetary Alignments and Second Coming of Christ.

Christianity’s Twin Towers

Within the Anglo Zionist Empire (the ‘West’) there are two primary axes of evil. The first axis is the globalist nation state known as the Vatican. We will turn to one of the Vatican’s most famous priests and widely-read authors to explain why the Vatican is a corrupt institution.

The late Father Malachi Martin was a renowned Irish priest, exorcist, and Jesuit, a one-time advisor to three Popes. He died in 1999 after performing an exorcism on a 4-year-old girl. During or following the exorcism, Martin was allegedly "pushed by an invisible force," which caused him to fall, suffering serious head trauma that contributed to his death. Martin was 78.

Martin's novel Windswept House opens with a vivid description of a Satanic ritual called "The Enthronement of the Fallen Archangel Lucifer.” It took place within the Vatican’s confines in 1963. This ceremony, according to the book, was conducted by high-ranking members of the Catholic clergy, including cardinals and archbishops!

The ritual's purpose is explicitly outlined in the novel: "To open the door of the Church to the Devil's influence, and lead to the destruction of Catholicism from within."

Martin's novel portrays these Vatican insiders as “having taken oaths signed with their own blood, plotting to destroy the Church from within.” This vivid imagery reinforces the idea of a Satanic conspiracy reaching the uppermost echelons of the Catholic hierarchy, aiming to fundamentally alter the Church's orthodox faith and pave the way for a New World Order.

The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres...churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord. The demon will be especially implacable against souls consecrated to God. The thought of the loss of so many souls is the cause of my sadness. If sins increase in number and gravity, there will be no longer pardon for them. Apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Akita, Japan, to Sr. Agnes Sasagawa (1973)

Christianity’s second twin tower is less dramatic yet more disconcerting. It represents Yahweh and Christian Zionism. As the term implies, Christian Zionists ardently support Israel, the Land of Zion and the promised Jewish homeland. The God of the Israelites is, of course, Yahweh, who gifted them the Land of Canaan. But Yahweh was not the only god.

The concept of strict monotheism, which today is fundamental to Orthodox Judaism, asserts belief in one, indivisible, and singular God as a core tenet. However, this monotheistic belief evolved from earlier Israelite religion (Yahwism), which was initially henotheistic — the worship of a single, supreme god that does not deny the existence or possible existence of other deities that also may be worshipped.

The early manifestation of Yahweh, when he was but one god among many, describes a deity of war and conquest. It makes one wonder if Yahweh and Jesus’ “Abba - Father” are even the same god. Personally, I think not. The deity known as the Holy Trinity does not include Yahweh.

Was Yahweh, who many believe evolved from a Sumerian god dating to ~5,000 BCE named Enki, perhaps under the influence of Ahriman? Is he today?

The conquest of Canaan took place around 1400 BCE, according to the biblical chronology. Yahweh’s instructions for the conquest are recorded in the Book of Deuteronomy:

In the cities of the nations the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance, do not leave alive anything that breathes. Completely destroy them — the Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites —as the Lord your God has commanded you. Deuteronomy 20:16-17

And also,

You must certainly put to the sword all who live in that town. You must destroy it completely, both its people and its livestock. You are to gather all the plunder of the town into the middle of the public square and completely burn the town and all its plunder as a whole burnt offering to the Lord your God. Deuteronomy 13:15-16

These passages explicitly instruct the Israelites to kill all inhabitants, including women and children and even the livestock of the Canaanite cities. The purported justification for this command was to prevent the Israelites from being led astray by Canaanite polytheistic religious practices and customs.

The Hittite, Amorite, Canaanite, Perizzite, Hivite, and Jebusite were all polytheistic societies living in the biblical Land of Canaan. The Hittites were explicitly polytheistic, worshipping numerous gods and goddesses. They had a complex pantheon that included thousands of deities, combining local Anatolian gods with those from other cultures they encountered. Their religion was described as "the Kingdom of a Thousand Gods" due to the vast number of deities they worshipped.

I do not intend that my inferences suggest that Canaanite cultures were peace abiding. Far from it; multiple sources confirm that child sacrifice was a part of Canaanite religious practices, particularly sacrifices to the deity Molech.

So what am I implying?

I am saying that our current global conflicts and societal tensions stem from a fundamental theological imbalance — the suppression of a natural polytheistic plurality by a rigid, top-down monotheistic system. While neither polytheistic nor monotheistic societies were inherently peaceful (as evidenced by Canaanite practices), the enforcement of exclusive monotheism creates particularly destructive patterns.

The modern manifestation of this imbalance appears in both the Vatican's internal corruption and Christian Zionism's uncritical support of territorial aggression justified by ancient religious texts — not to mention ambitions today to establish Greater Israel.

These represent corruptions of the natural divine order established by the Supreme Godhead, where multiple divine expressions, emanations, avatars, and archetypes should coexist in harmony with each other and with humanity’s collective consciousness that created them in the first place.

The current crises, predicted to peak within a few weeks, reflect this cosmic imbalance writ large on the geopolitical stage. President Trump’s inaugural address represented a palpable ‘vibe shift’ of potentially immeasurable consequence.

This cosmic imbalance and its destructive tendencies have not been lost on contemporary religious scholars. Karen Armstrong, in her seminal work A History of God, makes an extraordinarily frank assessment of Yahweh's early character.

Discussing the deity during the Exodus period, she notes that as Yahweh Sabaoth, the ‘God of Armies,’ he was 'passionately partisan, had little compassion for anyone but his favorites and was simply a tribal deity.' Then, in a remarkably direct statement for a religious historian of her stature, she declared, “If Yahweh had remained such a savage god, the sooner he vanished, the better it would have been for everybody.” Some might convincingly argue that Yahweh has not changed at all.

This candid observation from Armstrong, one of our most respected religious scholars and former Catholic nun, reinforces our thesis that unmitigated monotheistic deities, particularly in their martial aspects, create patterns of Ahrimanic energy that ripple across human history inevitably invoking paradigm shifting chaos and creative destruction. Or worse.

Aeolus and Cosmic Consciousness

In examining the history of Yahweh, it may be interesting, as well as instructive, to consider the deification of Aeolus, the Greco-Roman God of the Winds. Aeolus first appeared as a mortal man in Homer's Odyssey, circa 800 BCE.

Let’s recount his story. Odysseus and his crew encountered Aeolus, Homer’s human ruler of the winds, on a floating island. After a month-long stay, Aeolus gifted Odysseus a bag containing all the winds save the west wind, which he had set free so it might guide Odysseus’ ship home. This generous act was meant to ensure the captain and crew a safe journey.

As they neared Ithaca, their homeland, Odysseus succumbed to exhaustion and fell asleep. His crew, driven by greed and suspicion, believed the bag contained treasure that Odysseus sought to keep for himself. Seizing the opportunity, they opened the bag and unleashed the chaotic winds that had been carefully bound inside.

The sudden release of these powerful gusts swept the ship far off course, driving them all the way back to Aeolus' island. When Odysseus awoke and realized what had happened, he was devastated. He returned to Aeolus, explaining the misfortune and pleading for assistance once more. However, Aeolus, interpreting this turn of events as a sign of divine disfavor, refused to help, believing Odysseus to have been cursed by the gods.

Homer's tale of Aeolus highlights the ancient Greek belief in the fickle nature of fate and the gods' influence on human affairs. It demonstrates how quickly human fortunes can change and how one's actions can be interpreted as signs of divine favor or disfavor. The Romans came to view the Greek gods as fickle and capricious, much like the Greeks themselves did.

Aeolus’ evolution from man to god spanned over a millennium, with his divine status still developing well into the Common Era. In Homer's portrayal, Aeolus was merely a mortal ruler favored by the gods, entrusted with control over the winds. By the time of Virgil in the 1st century BCE, Aeolus had acquired more divine attributes.

This gradual transformation continued through the Roman period, with later writers like Ovid referring to Aeolus in increasingly divine terms. By the 1st century CE, Aeolus was firmly established as the ruler over the winds in Greco-Roman mythology.

More significantly, Aeolus's domain over the winds represents a fundamental truth about divine power — it is both ordered and chaotic, controlled yet ultimately ungovernable. This duality perfectly illustrates our essay's central argument about the tension between monotheistic control (represented by the bag containing the winds) and polytheistic chaos (the released winds themselves).

The story of Odysseus's crew releasing the winds against divine wisdom parallels humanity's recurring tendency to disturb cosmic balance through rigid religious structures.

In modern times, like many other mythological gods, Aeolus now exists as an archetype in humanity's collective unconscious, exemplifying how divine entities can simultaneously be historical figures, active gods, and symbolic representations of cosmic forces.

This evolution from concrete deity to abstract principle mirrors humanity's broader spiritual development, preparing us for more nuanced concepts like Christ Consciousness. I explored this aspect of Aeolus in the tarot deck I co-created especially for these troubled times, Chrysalis Tarot. In the Chrysalis Companion Book I wrote:

Aeolus, the Nine of Spirals, bodes fair winds and smooth sailing. It advises you to stay the course you set at the beginning of the present cycle, but to be prepared to yield control of your ship to Aeolus for transition to the next cycle.

The long-term evolution of Aeolus — from mortal man to Greek god to Jungian archetype — exemplifies how mythological figures can be transformed by humans over extended periods. The process parallels the development of other theological concepts such as monotheism.

Chrysalis Tarot art by Holly Sierra

This evolution mirrors Paul's metaphor of spiritual maturation, where believers progress from simple teachings to deeper spiritual truths; the transformation of religious thought from literal interpretations to symbolic understanding represents humanity's growing spiritual sophistication, setting the stage for the emergence of Christ Consciousness as a more evolved form of spiritual awareness.

Christ Consciousness

St. Paul told the Corinthians, "I gave you milk, not solid food, for you were not yet ready for it. Indeed, you are still not ready.” (1 Corinthians 3:2) Christ Consciousness is being famished for brosis stereas, the “solid food” of spiritual maturity. Christ Consciousness bids ‘good riddance’ to gala, the baby’s food of corrupt, dogmatic religion.

Farewell to Yahweh, Moloch, and the pantheons of the Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites, and Jebusites. Farewell to the gods and goddesses of Sumeria, Persia, and Arabia.

Ironically, the solid food of Christ Consciousness can be found in the cosmic storehouse of wisdom called the Akashic Field, the abode of humanity’s Collective Unconscious. This is where we find and access the holy attributes and good intentions of the Old Gods. This is where we find the New Gods of personal responsibility.

Truth be told, many of the gods are done with us and with our presumptive attitude and pressing need to define them, corrupt them, and defile them. We have inverted the pyramid and pronounced, “As below, so above.” We have made them in our image and likeness to suit our avarice and justify our deeds. “Kill all the women and children and cattle too.” Indeed.

The old gods who are worth remembering are now dynamic, living archetypes in humanity’s collective unconscious. The old gods who are not worth remembering are there too, so take stock and beware. Solid food is not spoon-fed. That’s known as religion. Solid food must be savored and discerned.

Likewise, evil doers are satiated by their own cohort of cheerleaders in the collective unconscious. You will know them by their deeds: they kill without regret.

The human essence is frail. Acknowledging our frailty is commensurate with accepting the impermanent nature of our existence — our physical bodies, mental states, and life circumstances. The Buddha taught that recognizing and accepting impermanence is crucial for spiritual growth and liberation from suffering.

As Above, So Below

The shift towards a more abstract and personal spirituality is a significant trend in modern spirituality. It reflects a growing desire for individualized spiritual experiences that transcend traditional religious structures and strictures.

The philosophical principle, “As above, so below,” found in Hermeticism and Buddhism, is a cornerstone of Christ Consciousness. It encourages a holistic perspective that intuits the interconnectedness of all aspects of existence, appealing to those who seek a more integrated spiritual outlook.

A brief history of Christianity. The version we know today bears scant resemblance to the Jerusalem Church’s authentic Christianity. Like Yahweh himself, Christianity evolved in a homocentric and inverted “As below, so above,” fashion. We evolved the Trinitarian God to match our needs.

The early Church faced numerous challenges and transformations. The Jerusalem Church, led by St. Peter and St. James, struggled mightily but laid important foundations for the future. St. Paul's ministry to the Gentiles significantly expanded Christianity's reach. Later, Constantine's legalization of Christianity brought both institutional growth and worldly influences.

Throughout history, the Church has grappled with corruption while also fostering spiritual renewal. Today, various non-western traditions, including the Russian Orthodox Church, maintain and cherish strong connections to early Christian practices and traditions.

Conclusion

Recall that at the beginning of the Christian Era, Jesus criticized the corruption of the Temple System and prophesied its destruction, a prophecy that was fulfilled in 70 AD when “no stone [of the second temple] was left unturned.”

We’ve come full circle. Zealots, particularly Christian Zionists, want to rebuild the temple. Turning the clock back to 70 AD and picking up the pieces to build a Third Temple is a metaphor for reverting to a primordial state. It evokes the image of a society willfully shedding the mantle of progress and instead choosing the threadbare tallits of a bygone time.

This represents a stark admonition against the folly of attempting to breathe new life into long-interred practices and ideologies. It cautions against the misguided notion that the past holds the key to a brighter future. It’s the folly of civilizations that refuse to accept and adapt to change.

Such conditions might have led the great Ezekiel to prophesy:

And lo, the word of wisdom came unto me, saying: Son of man, hearken unto the prophecy of the unyielding nations, for their stubbornness shall be their undoing. Behold, as the river of time flows ever onward, there are those who would build dams of antiquity, seeking to stem its inexorable course. But know ye this: the waters of change shall not be denied. In the days to come, the nations that cling to the dust of yesteryear shall wither like vines in a parched land. Their towers of tradition shall crumble, and their walls of old ways shall fall. For as surely as the sun rises in the east, so too shall progress march forward. Those who refuse its embrace shall find themselves cast into the outer darkness, where there is wailing and gnashing of teeth. The wise among them shall cry out, "Woe unto us, for we have shunned the new dawn!" But their lamentations shall echo in empty halls, for their people will have departed to lands of promise and adaptation. And it shall come to pass that these nations, once mighty, will become as footnotes in the annals of history, cautionary tales whispered to children of the folly of resisting the god Aeolus’ turbulent winds of change. Therefore, son of man, prophesy unto the people: Embrace the new day, lest ye be swept away by the tides of time, becoming naught but dust and memory in the eyes of posterity.

Share