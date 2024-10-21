Rational Spirituality

Frederick R Smith
Oct 21

Fascinating, as usual. Your real-life experience with the apparitions is awe inspiring.

Thomas Guitarman
Oct 21

THIS THAT YOU STATED

Mary as Theotokos: Mother of God

The term Theotokos, meaning ‘God-bearer’ or ‘Mother of God,’ is one of the most significant titles bestowed upon Mary in Christian theology. The title was officially affirmed at the Council of Ephesus in 431 AD, which convened to address a theological debate that had far-reaching implications for the Church’s understanding of Christ and Mary.

The council was called to resolve the controversy over the teachings of Nestorius, the Patriarch of Constantinople, who argued that Mary should be called Christotokos (‘Christ-bearer’) rather than Theotokos, emphasizing that she was the mother of Christ’s human nature alone and not of his divine nature.

This is important because THEY MADE THE WHOLE THING UP to project a man into a GOD and the only one , which is ridiculous, since all the stories around this can be found wayyyy earlier and with other beings as well , So they had to also project /contrive Mary in the same way. The very term Christos far predates the historical 1 st century. The actual historical mother [Mary] unlikely her real name was mother to a number of children , not one, and even before the supposed birth of Yashua , Yeshua , or whatever name applies [all unlikely correct] There are 20 miles, floor to ceiling in the VATICAN SECRET ARCHIVES with 500,000 items from 10,000 years of human history, why is it hidden? Yet much about the unholy ROMAN CATHOLIC EMPIRE manufacturing and fabricating the entire thing has been admitted and seen by many who had access to such. Dont you think we are all missing lots of important info.

