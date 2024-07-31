Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven A Key's avatar
Steven A Key
Jul 31

Thanks.

I wrote of the Gog/Magog in ANCIENT SHOCK, where they are portrayed as major players in the Levant's Neanderthal-Sapiens hybrid development. These contained the sexual incubus/succubus creatures, who often preyed upon humans (sapiens).

Perhaps having 5-15% Neanderthal DNA, the Levant was the hotspot for such DNA, according to genetic studies.

They were driven out. Later, these became the Mongols (Magog). The Mongols actually claim Magog's as their ancestors.

Gog/Magog also went to Britain, where they were either hero's or monsters, depending upon several factors.

In the Jewish traditional lore, King David mated with one of them: Aghat Bat Mahot.

I consider Aghat to be an early form of Ogre.

A son was born...Asmodeus....a horrid looking creature...considered a monster by the Jews.

Peace and Health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by R. Toney Brooks, PhD and others
William Kinney's avatar
William Kinney
Jul 31

I believe gog and magog are Turkey and Iran vice the more widely taught theory that it is Russia and Iran.

Turkey has recently stated they will go into Israel if the Lebanon conflict widens.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey might enter Israel as it had done in the past in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, though he did not spell out what sort of intervention he was suggesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture