Preface

I considered unpublishing this piece from April 2024. Instead I will preface it. The section on ‘Chaos Magic’ is referenced in other articles. My enthusiasm for red heifers and rebuilding temples, on the other hand, has waned considerably. I now allow for the possibility that the notion of constructing a Third Jewish Temple on Al-Aqsa was a Mossad psyop — a fabricated motive for what many now believe was an Israeli false flag operation on October 7, 2023.

Regardless, and albeit in a different way, the psyop met the criteria for “Immanentizing the Eschaton” as well as stoking the anticipatory fervor of Christian Zionists in the U.S. for the Day of the Lord.

Original Essay

Therefore, considering that all things will eventually dissolve, how should we conduct ourselves? With holiness and godliness, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of the Day of the Lord. On that day, the heavens will ignite, and the elements will melt with fervent heat. 2 Peter 3:11-12

In this verse, Peter exhorts the faithful to live godly lives as we patiently await the great and glorious ‘Day of the Lord’ — a.k.a. the Eschaton. In this context, the soon-to-be-sacrificed red heifer in Israel serves as a metaphor for humanity’s impatience, as does the Biblical story of Jonah and the Ninevites (after Assyrian capital city, Nineveh), which we will also explore.

The red heifer sacrifice stands as a plot point within a larger story — a confluence of seemingly disparate events that invites our thoughtful engagement. In this piece, our aim is to weave these events into a coherent narrative, thereby broadening our understanding of prophecy, patience, and divine timing.

‘Immanentizing the Eschaton’

This phrase carries a fascinating blend of theological and political connotations. In political theory and theology, "immanentizing the eschaton" is generally a pejorative term referring to attempts to bring about utopian conditions in the world, effectively creating a heaven on Earth. The phrase gained prominence through the work of political theorist Eric Voegelin in his 1987 book, The New Science of Politics.

The dual meaning of the phrase — utopian and apocalyptic — reflects the tension between human agency and divine providence. It encompasses both the aspiration to create a better world and the urgency associated with eschatological events.

The term 'eschaton' refers to the End Times, considered by some to be the final stage of human existence and by others as the end of an Age. Regardless, the eschaton is associated with the Second Coming, the Last Judgment and Heaven on Earth.

The word 'immanentize' often causes confusion. Many assume the word is derived from 'imminent,' as in "the Day of the Lord is imminent." However, 'immanentize' is actually derived from the word 'immanent,' which contrasts with 'transcendent.' For example, God is both immanent (within) and transcendent (without).

Therefore, “immanentizing the eschaton” can be interpreted as an attempt to manifest the eschaton within the immanent world — striving to create a utopian or heavenly condition here and now on Earth. This, of course, implies the imminent return of Christ in the End Times and all that event promises.

In the context of this essay we will conflate the two interpretations and assert that ‘immanentizing the eschaton’ implies hastening the return of Christ. This interpretation carries theological implications in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, as we noted here. For our purpose, the phrase then suggests both immanence (bringing the divine into the physical realm) and a sense of urgency (as if the eschaton is imminent). We believe that it is.

The Red Heifer and the Third Jewish Temple

In Jewish theology, the red heifer (a cow of reddish or crimson color) holds significant importance. According to the Book of Numbers in the Bible and oral tradition, the Israelites were commanded to sacrifice a red heifer without defect or blemish, i.e. kosher, for purification purposes. This ritual is essential to rebuilding the Third Temple in Jerusalem. The ashes of a red heifer must be used to purify those who have come into contact with impurity, symbolizing spiritual purification.

The red heifer ashes were used to cleanse those who needed to participate in sacred rituals or approach holy places, emphasizing the importance of ritual purity in the religious life of ancient Israel. The purification ritual therefore becomes a prerequisite to building the Third Temple.

Jews believe that the construction of the Third Temple is part of the process that will mark the coming of the Messiah and the final judgment. In other words, by our conflation, the building of the Third Temple will immanentize the eschaton, and could also lead to other significant events, such as igniting a wider Middle East war.

The location for the Third Temple has been the subject of significant debate. While some groups of devout Jews anticipate a future project to build the Third Temple at the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa) in the Old City of Jerusalem, this area is also home to the Dome of the Rock, which was built around 685 CE by the Umayyad Caliphate. The Dome of the Rock stands on the site of both the First Temple, destroyed by the Babylonians in 587 BCE, and the Second Temple, destroyed by the Romans in 70 CE.

Tensions between Jews and Muslims over the Temple Mount, home to the Al-Aqsa mosque, have carried over politically as one of the major flashpoints of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Dome of the Rock, which is a shrine, not a mosque, and the main praying hall of Al-Aqsa dominate the Temple Mount, also known as al-Haram al-Sharīf (The Noble Sanctuary).

The Dome of the Rock is the oldest extant Islamic structure, and Al-Aqsa is the second oldest mosque. The Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism, can be seen on the lower left corner of the photo below, while the huge al-Aqsa complex is pictured on the lower center-right.

And when you see Jerusalem surrounded by armies, then you will know that the time of its destruction has arrived. Then those in Judea must flee to the hills. Those in Jerusalem must get out, and those out in the country should not return to the city. For those will be days of God's vengeance, and the prophetic words of the Scriptures will be fulfilled. Luke 21:20-22

Nine red heifers have been sacrificed in Jewish history in accordance with Numbers 19: “They are to bring you a spotless red heifer, without physical defect, that has never been fitted with a yoke.” This cow will be the 10th and final Red Heifer sacrifice. Evangelical and Pentecostal Christians believe that the 10th Red Heifer ceremony will usher in the Messianic age and that a Third Temple will be built in Jerusalem.

An event of this significance is known as a historical ‘pinch’ or ‘flashpoint.’ In September 2022, a joint effort between a Christian ministry called Boneh Israel and The Temple Institute in Jerusalem resulted in the importation to Israel of five Red Angus heifers from a ranch in Shepherd, Texas, owned by a Christian Evangelical.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas closely followed these events closely. In a televised speech, Abu Obaida, the military spokesman for the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades, made a curious statement. He linked the importation of red heifers to Israeli aggression against Jerusalem, specifically the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He used the phrase ‘bringing of red cows’ in his speech, referring specifically to the red heifers imported from Texas.

On October 7, Hamas launched the surprise invasion and attack on Israel, an operation called the al-Aqsa Flood. The ‘red cows’ helped spark the Hamas-Israeli War.

The Eclipse

Although solar eclipses are not uncommon, the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse is considered by many to be an omen as it has at least three significant connections to End Times events. First, Shepherd, Texas, home to the Israeli red heifers, lies within the path of totality. Second, the path of totality passes through or near seven U.S. towns named Nineveh, a city of great significance in the Bible. This 'coincidence' is interpreted by some as being profoundly significant for the United States. Third, the path of totality also passes across Jonah, Texas, further linking this eclipse to the ‘Sign of Jonah’ and the Ninevites. (Note: In retrospect, the eclipse was a nothingburger.)

Mankind is tempted to destroy itself and the planet on which you live because people have distanced themselves from God. Therefore, mankind has become miserable and without peace. The Blessed Virgin Mary at Medjugorje

John Dee

John Dee, the 16th-century courtier and scientific adviser to England's Queen Elizabeth I, delved into both the realms of science and the mystical. His fascination with magic and the occult led him to explore various esoteric practices, including 'spirit scrying.' One of the intriguing tools he employed was a spirit mirror, crafted from Aztec obsidian.

I introduce John Dee into our discussion because he can lend insight into the manifestation of chaos we witness the world over. What's the source of this wholesale chaos? Are the Moscow Music Hall massacre, Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, Nord Stream bombings, ‘wars and rumors of wars,’ pandemics, etc., all links in an invisible chain of cosmic feint and subterfuge?

It’s like our entire world has been swallowed by an evil cosmic whale! To fully comprehend the metaphysical significance of what’s going on behind the veil, we must appeal to our “built in” scrying mirror known as our inner voice.

Dee’s pursuit of both natural and artificial truths, his desire for wisdom and exploration of hidden knowledge, all align with the chaos magician’s approach to life. Chaos magicians, like Dee, often adapt and synthesize diverse magical systems including synchronicity, a.k.a. meaningful coincidence.

The ubiquitous chaos in these times even extends into the Sanctuaries of Holiness — the Vatican and Canterbury. Many regard Pope Francis as an Antichrist Pope, and not without good reason: the Vatican is controlled by globalists. On the Protestant front, many call for the resignation of Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Both the pope and Welby, also a globalist, maintain profiles on the website of the godless World Economic Forum.

Spirit or Scrying Mirror

Chaos Magic

Embarking on an exploration into the fascinating realm where chaos meets order, we begin with the axiom that Satan represents chaos, a force symbolized by the disruption of light and cosmic order, such as during a solar eclipse. According to biblical teaching, Satan's primary objective is to interfere with the clear functioning of the human mind. When confusion clouds our thoughts, we become less receptive to divine inspiration.

Chaos Agents serve as metaphorical associates of Satan, sometimes knowingly and other times unwittingly. These agents include nation-states, non-state actors, terrorist organizations, criminal networks, and cybercriminals. Their strategies aim to destabilize and sow discord for strategic gains or other nefarious objectives. Their deliberate actions aim to sow chaos — a strategy employed to weaken rivals, expand influence, and disrupt order and stability.

Ideological extremism amplifies this turmoil, reflecting a perpetual struggle between order and chaos in the geopolitical sphere. In everyday geopolitical struggles, we bear witness to this metaphorical battle between light (order) and darkness (chaos).

To fully grasp Chaos Magic, we should return to quantum physics and our Quantum Chess thought experiment, which is here. This discussion underscores the subjective nature of belief in shaping reality, resonating with the ‘Law of Assumption.’ The quantum model, with its probabilistic states and wave function collapse upon observation, metaphorically illustrates the influence of belief and attention on the fabric of reality.

Mindfulness collapses the wave function of chaos

Imagine a quantum system as described by its wave function, a mathematical entity encoding the probabilities for various states; both good and evil are ‘quantum systems.’ Initially, the wave function exists in a superposition of multiple eigenstates or possible outcomes — a state of uncertainty. However, when the system interacts with the environment through observation or measurement, the wave function collapses and becomes a particle, thereby determining the system's state.

It's like flipping a quantum coin that is simultaneously heads and tails, which instantly settles into one possibility upon observation.

The philosophical implications of wave function collapse fascinate both physicists and metaphysicians, like myself. We've all experienced premonitions or intuitions as fleeting thoughts that seem to come out of nowhere. Often, the presentiment materializes only if the thought is ignored (when the superposition remains unperturbed). Conversely, by consciously engaging with the thought (causing the superposition to collapse), nothing comes of it.

This phenomenon points to the dynamic interaction between consciousness and the unfolding of reality. Consciousness isn’t a byproduct of neurons in the brain; it’s woven into the fabric of reality. Consequently, we ourselves are responsible for the chaos we endure. Chaos emerges when our collective consciousness veers off balance.

As an experiment, the next time you have a fleeting premonition or intuition, observe what happens if you follow different paths. Intuition is like a hidden compass — a guide that operates silently, drawing from life experiences and inner wisdom. Pay attention to those subtle nudges and trust your instincts. This is perhaps the first step to becoming a Chaos Magic practitioner — acquiring acute awareness through self-reflection.

Chaos Magic practitioners understand that beliefs profoundly influence our perceptions. By intentionally fine-tuning or altering these beliefs, they can shift their perception of reality — perhaps even altering reality itself.

This phenomenon is illustrated in the Bible story of Nineveh. Chaos magicians hold the belief that reality is malleable and can be shaped through intention and willpower, akin to the Law of Assumption and the spiritual practices of Mindfulness and Manifestation.

If Satan and his legions of Chaos Agents, hellbent on destroying Western Civilization, seem to have the upper hand (as they currently do), it is because they have successfully created a turbulent state of societal upheaval — chaos with multiple superpositions.

Clearly, our society has drifted farther from its spiritual origins than ever before, metaphorically diminishing stability and chances for recovery to its idyllically pristine superposition state, a state of cultural coherence and moral alignment. Like recovering a lost memory, restoring quantum coherence becomes harder as external factors accumulate — like our struggle to maintain cultural coherence and spiritual balance amidst societal changes.

As metaphorical citizens of Nineveh, like the Ninevites, we hold the power to collapse the superpositions of chaos. Through prayer, meditation, and other mindfulness modalities that connect us to the cosmic plenum, we can manifest conditions that foster the Greater Good.

In this creative act, conscious intentionality demodulates chaos and disrupts its minions of darkness, aiming to mitigate the adversity that lies ahead. As the mystic Sri Aurobindo wrote, ‘Man may help or man may resist, but the Zeitgeist works, shapes, overbears, insists.”

As our current paradigm (Zeitgeist) evolves, we must navigate its shifts without succumbing to tragic episodes of ‘creative destruction’ brought about by uncollapsed waves. By engaging in prayer, meditation, and seeking divine guidance, we can at least begin to restore order. The transformative power lies in harnessing our beliefs to shape our reality.

So gird up the loins of your minds for action, be completely sober in spirit —steadfast, self-disciplined, spiritually and morally alert; fix your hope completely on the grace of God that is coming to you when Jesus Christ [truth] is revealed. 1 Peter 1:13

