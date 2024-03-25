Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken's avatar
Ken
Mar 25, 2024

Yes, but. It isn’t a breakdown of classical physics. It’s a question of perception. A mirage, brought about by the massive difference of scale.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
Mar 25, 2024

This was a really interesting way of framing the escalating geopolitical tensions! I am out of my depths with the science (posts like these make me wish I had taken more science classes in college!), but your approach to the underlying dynamic of chaos vs order reminded me of the Right-Hemisphere vs Left-Hemisphere competing paradigms. (John Carter has a good primer on this topic, derived from the work of Iain McGilchrist: https://barsoom.substack.com/p/left-and-right-brains-and-politics.) Though I'm over-simplifying, I take it that the Right Hemisphere is more willing to acknowledge the chaos and, when it is in the driver seat, to manage it with humility, whereas the Left Hemisphere is prone to hubris and trying to impose its will on Reality without understanding the risks or acknowledging the potential unknowns. (These differences are apparent when contrasting stroke victims with damage to one hemisphere but not the other.) An analogy would be that of a surfer riding a wave: the surfer cannot oppose the wave and make it do his bidding, but if he accepts it and works with it, he can harness its power and ride atop it. The Unipolar party to geopolitical conflict is trying to impose its view of order (like the artificial but orderly models of reality preferred by the Left Hemisphere), while a more responsible and holistic Right-Hemisphere dominant way of thinking would accept the reality of a Multipolar world and harness those forces in a manner analogous to the surfer riding the wave.

Anyway, thanks for the thought-provoking post, as well as for the shout-out of my own piece!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture