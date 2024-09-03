Eye of Horus

Our world is in the early stages of an unprecedented paradigm shift — an emerging worldview poised to revolutionize both science and spirituality. This Divine shift in human awareness stands in stark contrast to the transhuman, godless Great Reset agenda.

The interaction of these two opposing forces — one representing good, the other evil — bring about the chaos that characterizes daily life across the globe.

Our highest endeavor must be to develop free human beings who are able of themselves to impart purpose and direction to their lives; the need for imagination, a sense of truth, and a feeling of responsibility. Rudolf Steiner

This essay explores the interconnectedness of the human body’s energy systems, particularly the Third Eye and Heart Chakras, with universal patterns of energy flow, such as vortices and toroidal fields. We examine how balancing these chakras promotes well-being, delve into the role of the pineal gland and the heart’s toroidal structure, and draw parallels between these internal energy dynamics and cosmic phenomena.

These Eyes

The (left) Eye of Horus symbolizes healing and restoration. In the context of personal transformation, it represents the journey of overcoming challenges to restore balance and harmony within oneself.

The (right) Eye of Ra signifies power and authority, reflecting the inner strength and confidence gained through personal transformation.

The Third Eye, often referred to as the Inner Eye, Mind’s Eye or Sixth Sense, is associated with higher consciousness and spiritual insight. It symbolizes the awakening of inner vision and the ability to perceive deeper truths about oneself and the universe.

In Rational Spirituality’s theory of archetypes, the ancient symbols of the Egyptian Eye of Ra, the Eye of Horus, and the Hindu/Buddhist Third Eye are seen as manifestations of a universal archetype known as the Sky Disc. This concept asserts that these symbols, despite their cultural and geographical differences, share a common origin rooted in the collective human psyche.

The idea of a universal archetype aligns with Carl Jung’s theory of the collective unconscious, which posits that certain symbols and motifs recur across different cultures due to shared human experiences and psychological patterns. According to Jung, the collective unconscious is a part of the unconscious mind shared among beings of the same species, containing universal experiences and archetypes. Our previous piece on the Collective Unconscious details this here.

These archetypes are innate, universal prototypes for ideas, and help us interpret observations. Thus, the recurring appearance of certain symbols and motifs across different cultures can be attributed to these shared human experiences and psychological patterns.

In Egyptian mythology, the Sky Disc is represented by the Sun, a powerful symbol of life, energy, and divine protection. The Eye of Ra, associated with the Sun god Ra, embodies the fierce and protective aspects of the Sun.

Similarly, the Eye of Horus, another significant symbol, represents healing, protection, and restoration. Both eyes are deeply embedded in the mythology and spirituality of ancient Egypt, symbolizing the omnipresent watchfulness and power of the gods.

Conversely, in Hindu and Buddhist traditions, the concept of the Third Eye is linked to the Moon. The Third Eye, or inner eye, intimates a state of enlightenment and higher consciousness, offering insight beyond ordinary vision and revealing the true nature of reality. The Moon, with its gentle, reflecting light, influences this conceptualization, representing intuition, wisdom, and the nurturing aspects of the divine feminine.

Despite their differences, these symbols share a fascinating cosmic evolution and comparative mythology. Both the Sun and the Moon are seen as celestial bodies that offer protection and guidance. The Sun gods, often depicted as warriors, embody strength, courage, and the power to vanquish darkness.The Moon goddesses, portrayed as nurturers, symbolize care, compassion, and the cyclical nature of life.

The observation that the Eye of Ra, the Eye of Horus, and the Third Eye are derivatives of the same universal archetype, the Sky Disc, aligns with Jung’s theory of the collective unconscious and highlights the shared human experiences that give rise to these energy patterns.

Activating the Third Eye

In this section, we delve into the circulatory system of life force energy known as the Chakras, focusing particularly on the activation of the Third Eye, also referred to as the Brow Chakra.

Additionally, a 5-minute video will be provided later in this essay to illustrate the toroidal structure of this spiraling energy field, which intriguingly parallels the mechanics of the human heart.

The concept of the Third Eye is central to many spiritual traditions, symbolizing the gateway to higher realms of perception and enlightenment. Located in the forehead, between the eyebrows, the Third Eye is believed to govern insight, intuition, and spiritual vision.

Activating this chakra involves balancing the flow of energy through the body’s seven main chakras, allowing one to access deeper levels of consciousness and spiritual awareness as a conscionaut.

The Chakra System and Prana

The Chakras are energy centers within the human body that regulate various aspects of physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The Third Eye Chakra is the highest of these energy centers, representing the pinnacle of spiritual development. Activation of the Third Eye is said to enhance one’s ability to perceive subtle energies, gain profound insights, and experience a connection with the divine.

One of the key elements in this process is understanding the toroidal energy field, which is the natural shape of energy flow around the body, particularly around the heart. The heart's toroidal field is a powerful electromagnetic energy structure that mirrors the toroidal forms found throughout the universe.

This heart-centered energy field is a bridge between the physical and spiritual worlds, facilitating the flow of life force energy, or ‘prana,’ through the Chakras.

Toroidal Energy in the Cosmos

The toroidal distribution of energy is not only a feature of the human energy system but is also observable throughout the cosmos. In astrophysics, examples of toroidal energy structures can be seen in the accretion disks around supermassive black holes, the phenomenon that scientists study to understand the mechanics of these enigmatic objects.

The event horizon of a black hole, the point beyond which nothing can escape, is a well-studied aspect of these cosmic giants. However, what lies beyond the event horizon remains one of the great mysteries of modern science. Some theoretical physicists propose that black holes could serve as portals to other universes within a multiverse, or as the entry points to massive wormholes known as Einstein-Rosen Bridges.

The Third Eye and Cosmic Consciousness

The activation of the Third Eye, therefore, is not merely a personal or spiritual endeavor but also a reflection of the larger cosmic principles at work in the universe. By understanding the toroidal nature of energy, whether within the human body or across the stars, we experience the interconnectedness of all things.

The Third Eye serves as a bridge between the microcosm of our inner, numinous world and the macrocosm of the universe. Through meditative practices, visualization techniques, and a deeper awareness of the energy flow within and around us, individuals can activate the Third Eye, unlocking their potential for higher consciousness and greater spiritual awareness.

In the image below, the seven chakra diagram has been superimposed on a colorful lotus mandala. Jung saw mandalas as representations of the unconscious self. He considered mandalas powerful tools for self-discovery and personal growth that help individuals connect with deeper layers of their psyche, inducing a sense of balance and harmony.

The Third Eye and Heart Chakras

The chakra system is a network of imaginary energy centers within the body, often depicted as spiraling patterns of energy that align along the spine. These chakras, numbered one to seven from bottom to top, correspond to various aspects of our physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

Among them, the Fourth Chakra, known as the Heart Chakra (Anahata), and the Sixth Chakra, known as the Third Eye Chakra (Ajna), play pivotal roles in bridging the physical and spiritual dimensions of our existence.

Understanding the Chakra System and Prana/Chi

Chakras are traditionally visualized as seven primary energy centers within the body, each associated with a specific color and element. The life force energy that circulates through these chakras is referred to by many names, with "Chi" being a common term in Taoist and Traditional Chinese Medicine. Chi (also spelled Qi or Ki) is the vital energy that sustains life, flowing through pathways known as meridians and nourishing both the body and spirit.

Rational Spirituality prefers the word Prana rather than Chi, since Prana also describes a subfield of the Akashic Field, which we wrote about here.

When the chakras are balanced and open, Prana flows freely, promoting overall health and harmony. Each chakra influences different aspects of our lives, from our basic survival instincts at the root to our spiritual aspirations at the Crown Chakra called Sahasrara. The Heart and Third Eye Chakras, in particular, are crucial in connecting the emotional and spiritual facets of our being.

The Fourth Chakra: The Heart Chakra (Anahata)

The Heart Chakra, located at the center of the chest, is often associated with the color green and is considered the bridge between the lower physical chakras and the upper spiritual chakras. This chakra governs our capacity for love, compassion, forgiveness, and emotional balance. When the Heart Chakra is open and balanced, it allows us to give and receive love freely, fostering deep connections with others and a profound sense of inner peace.

An open Heart Chakra is essential for maintaining emotional health and creating meaningful relationships. It enables us to empathize with others, forgive past grievances, and approach life with a sense of compassion and understanding.

However, when the Heart Chakra is blocked or imbalanced, it can manifest as feelings of loneliness, jealousy, bitterness, and a general lack of empathy. Such blockages not only hinder our emotional well-being but also obstruct the flow of Prana, limiting our ability to connect with higher spiritual truths.

The Sixth Chakra: The Third Eye Chakra (Ajna)

The Third Eye Chakra, associated with the color violet, is located between the eyebrows and is often referred to as the seat of intuition and spiritual insight. This chakra governs our ability to perceive beyond the physical realm, offering access to higher states of consciousness and spiritual wisdom. When the Third Eye is activated, it enhances our intuition, clairvoyance, and the ability to perceive deeper truths about ourselves and the universe.

The activation of the Third Eye Chakra is a crucial step in spiritual development. It represents the awakening of our inner vision and the ability to transcend ordinary perceptions.

However, the Third Eye cannot function optimally if the Heart Chakra is blocked. The heart's capacity for love and compassion is what powers the Third Eye’s ability to perceive spiritual truths. Therefore, a balanced Heart Chakra is essential for opening the Third Eye.

The Dark Triad and a Blocked Heart Chakra

It’s important to recognize the impact of a blocked Heart Chakra on spiritual awareness. Those who are bewitched by the Dark Triad Archetype — characterized by narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy — often suffer blocked Heart Chakras, leading to a disconnection from empathy, love, and spiritual truths.

Such individuals are isolated from the deeper aspects of life, unable to access the wisdom and insight that the Third Eye offers. This spiritual deprivation not only affects their relationships and emotional health but also limits their personal growth and understanding.

Balancing the seven chakras is crucial for maintaining the free flow of Prana throughout the body. This can be achieved through various practices such as meditation, yoga, energy healing, and mindful living (mindfulness). Each chakra resonates with specific techniques and affirmations designed to restore its balance and enhance overall well-being.

The Pineal Gland and the Third Eye

The pineal gland, a small endocrine gland located in the center of the brain, has long been associated with the Third Eye due to its unique properties and central location. Scientifically, the pineal gland is known for its role in producing melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles (circadian rhythms).

Beyond its well-documented functions, the pineal gland has also become the subject of much speculation and ongoing research, particularly concerning its potential role in producing dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

DMT is a powerful compound that some researchers and spiritual practitioners believe is linked to mystical and near-death experiences. This connection has further fueled the association between the pineal gland and the Third Eye, as DMT is thought to facilitate access to altered states of consciousness, offering glimpses into other realms of existence.

Preventing Pineal Gland Calcification

Preventing the calcification of the pineal gland, which can inhibit its function, is a concern for those seeking to enhance their spiritual practice and maintain overall health. Calcification, often caused by the accumulation of fluoride and other toxins, can reduce the gland’s sensitivity and effectiveness.

Additionally, incorporating foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, leafy greens, and nuts, into your diet can help reduce inflammation and support the gland’s health.

Supplemental Support for the Pineal Gland

For those who, like myself, are proponents of supplementation, certain vitamins and minerals may offer additional support for the pineal gland and overall well-being. Here are a few supplements believed to contribute to pineal gland health:

Vitamin D: Vitamin D plays a crucial role in overall health and has been shown to inhibit spike protein binding to the ACE2 receptor, which is significant for immune function. Leading experts recommend adults take at least 5,000 I.U. daily.

Iodine: Some believe that iodine supplements can help reduce fluoride buildup in the pineal gland, thereby supporting its function. Iodine is essential for thyroid health, and maintaining proper iodine levels can also contribute to the detoxification of the pineal gland.

Turmeric: Known for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric may help prevent the calcification of the pineal gland. The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, is thought to have protective effects against the buildup of toxins in the body.

Chlorella and Spirulina: These nutrient-rich algae are renowned for their detoxifying properties. Chlorella and Spirulina are believed to support the body’s natural detox processes, helping to remove heavy metals (chelation) and other toxins that could contribute to pineal gland calcification.

Maintaining the health of the pineal gland through a combination of spiritual practices, dietary choices, and supplementation enhances the activation of the Third Eye.

Anatomy of the Heart

The heart is more than just a muscular organ; it is a powerful generator of electromagnetic energy. This electromagnetic field, which can be detected several feet away from the body, is believed to influence not only the heart’s function but also the entire energy balance within the body. The heart's electromagnetic field is the most potent of all the organs, and it plays a significant role in our physical, emotional, and spiritual health.

Electromagnetic Energy and Healing Practices

In many alternative health practices, such as Reiki, acupuncture, and Qigong, the manipulation of the body’s electromagnetic energy is a key aspect of promoting healing and restoring balance. Practitioners of these disciplines believe that disruptions or imbalances in the body’s energy field can lead to illness, and that by restoring this balance, overall health can be significantly improved.

Reik i involves the channeling of universal life force energy (Prana) through the hands of the practitioner to the patient, with the goal of harmonizing the body’s energy.

Acupuncture , a cornerstone of Traditional Chinese Medicine, involves the insertion of fine needles into specific points along the body’s meridians to stimulate the flow of Prana and restore balance.

Qigong, a practice that combines movement, meditation, and controlled breathing, aims to cultivate and balance the body’s energy for improved health and longevity.

The Heart as a Toroidal Structure

Rudolf Steiner, the founder of Anthroposophy, along with researchers like Ralph Marinelli, proposed a revolutionary perspective on the anatomy and function of the human heart. Contrary to the traditional view of the heart as a pump that forces blood through the circulatory system, they suggested that the heart functions like a toroidal structure.

A toroidal structure is a dynamic, spiraling formation, often visualized as a doughnut-shaped vortex. In this model, the heart is not simply pushing blood in a linear fashion but rather creating a vortex or spiral that moves blood through the body in a more natural and efficient manner. This toroidal motion is thought to align with the principles of sacred geometry and the flow of Prana.

In summary, the heart is more than just a mechanical pump; it is an essential part of our electromagnetic and etheric makeup. Its function as a toroidal structure reinforces its role as a bridge between the physical and energetic aspects of health, emphasizing the importance of heart-centered practices in achieving overall well-being.

This well-produced

video can be downloaded.

Ubiquity of Vortices and Toroidal Energy Fields

Vortices and toroidal energy fields are not merely abstract concepts; they are fundamental patterns that permeate the cosmos, reflecting the dynamic and interconnected nature of energy flow in the universe.

Vortices are swirling flows of fluid or gas that rotate around a central axis, manifesting in various forms such as whirlpools in water, tornadoes in the atmosphere, or even the spiral arms of galaxies. These vortices are characterized by their rotational motion and the presence of a central core where the velocity is highest.

A familiar example is the vortex created when water drains from a bathtub, where the liquid spirals down the drain, forming a distinct rotational pattern.

Toroidal energy fields, on the other hand, are doughnut-shaped structures where energy flows in a continuous loop. These fields are self-sustaining and coherent, creating a dynamic balance that is essential for the systems they govern. An example of this can be seen in the electromagnetic field generated by the human heart (above HeartMath image), where energy circulates via a toroidal structure.

Another example of a toroidal field is the Earth’s magnetic field, which protects the planet from solar radiation. Over the last 200 years, Earth’s magnetic field has lost an estimated 10-15% of its strength and is losing an additional 5% every decade.

Both vortices and toroidal fields demonstrate an inherent order within the universe, revealing the interconnectedness of all things. These patterns of energy flow are not isolated phenomena but are part of a larger picture that includes Earth’s weather and the formation of galaxies.

For those interested in exploring these concepts further, the footnotes provide additional information on Black Holes, Earth’s magnetic field, Cosmology and Cosmogony, as well as experience of Mother Ayahuasca. These topics delve deeper into the mysteries of the universe, offering a broader understanding of the mystical forces that shape our reality.

Mother Ayahuasca with Third Eye, illustration by Jan Betts

