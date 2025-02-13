Between Two Worlds, Norval Morrisseau

This piece by Norval Morrisseau depicts a shaman’s precognitive view of two worlds. It also presents a prescient analysis of our future, which will be determined by our collective state of consciousness.

The shaman figure, represented by the central bird form, appears to bridge two distinct realms or states of consciousness. Under the left wing, there is a more complex and intricate arrangement of forms — figures appear to be in dynamic interaction, with overlapping organic shapes and multiple focal points creating a sense of movement and interconnection. This could represent a higher state of consciousness or spiritual awareness, where the boundaries between entities become more fluid and interrelated.

In contrast, the arrangement under the right wing appears more linear and simplified, possibly representing ordinary consciousness or the material plane. The figures here are more distinctly separated and hierarchically arranged, suggesting a more conventional perception of reality where entities are experienced as discrete and clearly bounded.

The pink upper region and turquoise lower region further emphasize this division while being unified through the shaman's presence. The dripping or flowing elements from the upper realm suggest permeability between these states of consciousness, rather than rigid separation.

The asymmetry could represent an evolutionary trajectory — from simple to complex awareness, from separation to integration. This aligns with many spiritual traditions' understanding of consciousness evolution, where increased awareness leads to recognition of deeper interconnections and more complex relationships between seemingly separate aspects of reality.

The vibrant color palette and bold outlines serve to energize these metaphysical themes, while the repetition of eye motifs throughout the composition suggests multiple levels of perception and awareness operating simultaneously.

We propose these “multiple levels of perception and awareness" that exist in our world below also exist in quantum superposition in the world above, as the Hermetic axiom “As above, so below” prescribes. In this post, we will examine what must occur in the classical world in order to influence the quantum world.

Quantum Physics

Richard Feynman, the renowned theoretical physicist, famously stated, "I think I can safely say that nobody understands quantum mechanics.” This quote reflects the profound complexity and counterintuitive nature of quantum physics.

Feynman made this statement in November 1964, emphasizing the lack of an intuitive, classical-mechanics-based explanation for quantum phenomena. The quote highlights the ongoing challenge in fully grasping the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics, even among experts in the field.

The reason no one can claim to understand quantum physics is because it is an incomplete theory. The reason for this is that consciousness plays a vital role and science does not presently account for consciousness, another word for ‘spirit.’

Consciousness as spirit is not farfetched.

The Spiritual Naturalist Society argues that "spirit is another word for 'consciousness'" and defines spiritual as "the expansion or deepening of consciousness.”

Moreover, some interpretations of biblical texts suggest that spirit can refer to consciousness, as in 1 Corinthians 2:11, where "spirit" is understood as the consciousness that knows a person's thoughts.

And certain philosophical traditions, such as those influenced by Friedrich Hegel, have proposed that "spirit is consciousness."

Consciousness is also a quantum field, which we will discuss in greater detail shortly. For now, please hold onto the thought that “consciousness is the primordial essence of being.”

The physicist Max Planck famously said "You cannot get behind consciousness." Planck was a renowned German theoretical physicist who is considered the founder of quantum mechanics. This quote reflects Planck's belief in the fundamental nature of consciousness, as he also stated, "I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness."

As a metaphysician, my primary field of research is consciousness studies. My spiritual quest is to grasp the nature of reality. Metaphysics, therefore, is an appropriate avocation for one who seeks to reconcile science and spirituality beyond mere philosophical speculations.

Such an approach to life is particularly useful in troubled times like we experience today, inasmuch as it allows individual consciousnesses and awareness to rise above the fray and seek ways to influence real world trajectories.

Our current trajectory was aptly analogized by Mike Benz, who recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Benz likened our dilemma to a physician’s attempt to perform open heart surgery on a dying Empire. Such delicate operations are fraught — one mistake and it’s instant death.

Aquarian Paradigm Shift

I do not believe I overstate the dire circumstances civilization now faces. We could become the next Atlantis, the next Lost Civilization. In this post, I will describe the options available to us as well as how we might go about manifesting one while rejecting the other.

We shall put forward a hopeful picture of the future as the current Aquarian paradigm shift unfolds at dizzying speeds.

Our theoretical and metaphorical model posits that the future global order persists in superposition. There are, in my opinion, two primary directions or quantum states available. There may be more, but two are sufficient to illustrate my point.

A Unipolar world order (dominated by a single hegemon). This is tantamount to preserving the American Empire symmetrically, what I term “Sacropolitical Symmetry.”

A Multipolar world order (power distributed among multiple state actors or “civilization states”). This appears to be President Trump’s preferred trajectory — methodically scaling down the Empire to transition to a non-imperial entity.

To further clarify, the current global hegemon (the American Empire, a.k.a. The West) faces a critical juncture. Our options appear twofold:

Transformational and symmetrical downsizing — A controlled transition to a multipolar world order while maintaining the appropriate degree of influence typically ascribed to exhausted empires.

Stubborn resistance to change — Attempting to maintain the current unipolar “Pax Americana,” and risking a systemic "decoherence" or collapse of the quantum state that undergirds our present reality.

This perspective aligns with important current geopolitical considerations:

Declining hegemony — The US share of global GDP has fallen from 50% mid-20th century to approximately 15% today.

Rising competition — China's economic and geopolitical influence is growing, particularly in the Global South and among the BRICS nations. BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, plus several new members that joined on January 1, 2024, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. On January 1, 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan became new BRICS ‘partner states.’

Domestic fractures — amplified by widespread geopolitical ignorance among Americans — severely constrain the Empire's strategic maneuverability. A good deal of this lack of awareness among the public has been deliberately inculcated via propaganda and Fifth Generation Warfare. More are awakening to this reality, so there’s hope.

To ameliorate this state of affairs, we called attention to a theoretical window of opportunity that will close on February 28. We named this window the “gateway to a liminal void.” The window itself and the dates were intuited by me.

It is not possible to do metaphysics without spiritual awareness and intelligible input that does not arise from the ego. We further intuited this period as a defined period of time to ‘reconnect with spirit’ and, by doing so, influence our future. As of this writing, I have no idea why the date of February 28 is relevant, or even if it is.

I do recall that Graham Hancock once asked an Amazonian shaman what was wrong with the West. The shaman replied, “you have severed your connection with spirit.”

[The theoretical gateway] is liminal in that it delineates the threshold between temporal and timeless realities. It's a void because it presents as a blank canvas, with someone’s individual consciousness acting as the brush and the transcendent realm providing the watercolors. Rational Spirituality

Consciously Directed Intentionality

The notion of "consciously directed intentionality" as a mechanism for influencing outcomes in our metaphorical geopolitical "quantum system" is speculative and theoretical. If we subscribe to this framework, the "positive outcome" likely would involve a transition to multipolarity. This would require the U.S. to:

Recognize changing global dynamics.

Proactively reshape its role in a multipolar world.

Foster cooperation rather than competition with rising powers.

The alternative "decoherence" scenario could manifest as:

Increased global instability.

Potential for conflict between major powers.

Wholesale breakdown of international institutions and norms.

This model, while metaphorical, does offer an interesting process for grasping the complexities of geopolitics. It emphasizes the importance of adaptability and foresight in navigating changing global power dynamics. Implementation requires the adept touch of a heart surgeon, as Mike Benz suggested.

By incorporating symmetry into the approach, the U.S. could facilitate a more stable transition to multipolarity, potentially reducing the risk of conflict and fostering a more cooperative international environment.

This strategy aligns with the concept of "asymmetric multipolarity" where major powers cooperate and coexist despite differences in their relative strength.

In essence, incorporating symmetry in the approach could be a means to achieve the end goal of asymmetric multipolarity. The symmetrical approach could help create a framework for cooperation, even as asymmetries in power persist.

There are always caveats:

Multipolarity is not a strict symmetrical distribution of economic, political, and strategic power. It is highly uneven and unequal as part of capitalist development. Economic and Political Weekly

We posit three broad possibilities for the transition from unipolarity to multipolarity:

Symmetrical transition — The current hegemon (United States) undergoes a controlled, symmetrical downsizing, leading to a balanced, yet asymmetrical multipolar world order.

Asymmetrical transition — The hegemon attempts to retain its empire and imperial status while other powers rise, resulting in an uneven and untenable distribution of power due to the increased risk of kinetic conflict.

Systemic collapse (Armageddon) — A catastrophic event(s) leads to the breakdown of the current world order.

In my cosmology, the third possibility is paradoxically imposed by the quantum field. This concept aligns with some interpretations of quantum mechanics that suggest fundamental unpredictability in the universe. This unpredictability could manifest as seemingly paradoxical events on a macro scale, potentially including systemic collapses that defy conventional cause-and-effect logic.

Furthermore, this principle underlies the probabilistic nature of quantum mechanics and contributes to the inherent unpredictability observed at the quantum scale.

These scenarios align with current geopolitical analyses and theories of power transition:

Symmetrical transition — This scenario involves a managed decline of US hegemony and the rise of other powers in a balanced manner. It would require:

Reforming global institutions to reflect new power dynamics.

Developing more reciprocal relationships with allies and partners.

Accepting a reduced but still significant role in global affairs. Asymmetrical transition — This aligns with the concept of "unbalanced multipolarity." It involves:

The US attempting to maintain dominance while other powers rise.

Increased competition and potential for conflict between major powers.

A more complex and potentially unstable international system. Systemic collapse — This scenario corresponds to various global catastrophe scenarios, including:

Nuclear war

Environmental disasters

Technological risks (e.g., artificial intelligence, transhumanism)

Extraterrestrial threats (e.g., asteroid impacts)

The current global situation strongly suggests we are rapidly moving towards an asymmetrical multipolar system. However, the ultimate outcome remains uncertain and depends on the strategic choices of major powers and unforeseen global events.

Quantum Consciousness

Our model links consciousness and quantum phenomena with geopolitical outcomes. This aligns with theories like the Orch-OR (Orchestrated Objective Reduction) model proposed by Sir Roger Penrose and Stuart Hameroff and also with the holistic model proposed by David Bohm of an implicate and explicate order.

David Bohm's concept of the implicate order offers a reimagining of reality, one that challenges our conventional understanding of the universe and our place within it. At its core, this theory proposes that beneath the surface of our observable world lies a deeper, more fundamental realm of existence — the implicate order, which is described by quantum theory.

This implicate order is described as a realm where everything is interconnected and enfolded within each other in a holistic state of dynamic unity. From this hidden dimension, our familiar, classical world — what Bohm calls the ‘explicate order’ is created.

To better illustrate this concept, Bohm often used the analogy of ink droplets in a viscous fluid. When the fluid is stirred, the droplets stretch into fine, invisible threads, seemingly disappearing. This represents the process of enfoldment into the implicate order.

Reverse the stirring, and the droplets reappear — a metaphor for the unfoldment into the explicate order. This cyclical process of enfoldment and unfoldment is what Bohm termed the "holomovement," a ceaseless flux that underlies all of existence.

One of the more striking features of the implicate order is its holistic nature. Like a hologram, where each fragment contains information about the whole image, every part of the implicate order encodes information about the entire universe.

This principle suggests an interconnectedness that transcends our usual notions of space and time. Indeed, in Bohm's view, space and time themselves are not fundamental but emerge from the deeper implicate order.

This perspective offers a new way to understand phenomena that seem puzzling in classical physics, such as quantum entanglement, where particles exhibit correlations regardless of their spatial separation.

Bohm's theory extends beyond the realm of physics, proposing that mind and matter are not separate entities but different aspects of the same underlying process. This unification of mind and matter in the implicate order presents a radical departure from the Cartesian dualism that has long dominated Western thought.

The implications of Bohm's implicate order suggests that we are not isolated entities in a fragmented universe, but integral parts of an undivided whole. This perspective has resonated not only in physics but also in philosophy, psychology, and spirituality, offering a framework for understanding the unity of existence and interconnectedness of all things.

The Evolution of Consciousness

The evolution of consciousness through deeper integration with a fundamental quantum field is an intriguing concept and can be logically argued, albeit, again, with significant caveats.

The idea of consciousness as a quantum phenomenon has gained significant traction in some scientific circles. Federico Faggin, a physicist and inventor, proposed a groundbreaking perspective on consciousness, asserting that it is not an emergent property of the brain but a fundamental aspect of reality itself.

In his theory, called Quantum Information Panpsychism (QIP), Faggin argues that quantum fields are inherently conscious and possess freedom of choice. This view challenges the modern materialist paradigm, suggesting that consciousness is the foundation of existence rather than a byproduct of physical processes.

Faggin's approach redefines quantum fields as both symbolic and semantic entities. He posits that these fields are self-aware "conscious units,” each with an inner experience. These units are not merely physical phenomena but represent the building blocks of reality, akin to waves on an ocean — distinct yet inseparable from the universal field.

Faggin further contends that quantum physics does not describe an external material reality but instead models inner conscious phenomena. He suggests that the collapse of the quantum wave function — the transition from a superposition of states to a definite state — is driven by the conscious decisions of quantum fields themselves.

Faggin’s proposition reveals the missing piece in quantum mechanics and the reason the theory remains incomplete!

In this framework, matter is seen as informational symbols used by conscious entities to communicate and understand themselves. These symbols include archetypes in the collective unconscious. The brain, therefore, is not the origin of consciousness but an informational structure emerging from these conscious quantum fields.

Faggin's theory bridges science, philosophy, and spirituality proposing testable predictions and addressing long-standing questions about free will, identity, and the nature of reality.

The notion of collective consciousness or a universal mind, as represented by concepts like the Akashic Records or Jung’s collective unconscious, has parallels with quantum entanglement and nonlocality. These ideas suggest a deeper interconnectedness of consciousness beyond individual minds.

A feedback loop involving increased awareness of this quantum field and further integration of this awareness among our species could lead to rapid evolution of consciousness, like the one I propose will occur in the Aquarian paradigm shift.

This notion is somewhat analogous to how the Cambrian explosion resulted in the rapid diversification of life forms, which is known as “punctuated equilibrium.” In this case, it would imply a rapid diversification and expansion of conscious experience and capabilities.

The idea of consciousness evolving through deeper integration with a fundamental field is logically consistent within its own framework. It aligns with some interpretations of quantum consciousness and could potentially explain phenomena like expanded states of awareness or collective consciousness experiences.

Conclusion

At this critical juncture in human history, the convergence of quantum physics, consciousness studies, and geopolitical transformation offers more than theoretical interest - it provides a framework for understanding and potentially influencing our collective future.

Faggin's revolutionary insight that consciousness and freedom of choice are fundamental aspects of reality, coupled with Bohm's conception of the implicate/explicate order, suggests that our conscious engagement with quantum fields may be key to navigating the challenges ahead.

Just as the punctuated equilibrium of the Cambrian explosion represented a quantum leap in biological diversity, we are approaching a similar leap in conscious awareness — one that could determine whether we achieve a harmonious transition to multipolarity or face a catastrophic outcome.

The quantum field holds all potentialities in superposition — which one manifests will depend on our collective response-ability to engage consciously with these deeper levels of reality. We do so by praying, meditating, or simply lending consideration to ideas like these.

