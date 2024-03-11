Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope's avatar
Hope
Mar 26, 2024

Very good summary through a spiritual lens of what we are seeing today. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
Mar 12, 2024

Meanwhile the many dreadfully sane speakers listed below pretend that they are the vanguard of the forces that ae going to renew American culture and return it to its death-saturated Christian identity.

America is of course now a permanent warfare State.. The death-saturated "values" of the military-industrial death machine permeate every minute aspect of US "culture", and by extension the rest of the world too. What is the in your face "message" of "beautiful bombs" and 800 or so overseas military bases - to say nothing of the hundreds of bases on American soil.

Much of its continuing "prosperity" depends on the never ending manufacture, sale and use of "beautiful bombs"

http://www.digital.cpac.org/speakers-dc2024

So too with the more than 72 dreadfully sane outfits that are providing the financial and "moral" support with this outfit http://www.project2025.org with its highly detailed manifesto describing what it intends to do, including a massive increase in "defense", that is war-making expenditure.

A key factor which will enable/empower this project is the re-election of a certain Orange Haired religiously and culturally illiterate nihilistic barbarian.

Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 R. Toney Brooks, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture