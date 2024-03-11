Art by Saul Raskin

Because we are not wrestling against human flesh and blood, but against the rulers, the authorities, the powers of darkness of the Olam HaZeh (this world), and against evil spiritual forces throughout the celestial sphere. Ephesians 6:12 (Translation my own based upon the Orthodox Jewish Bible)

It is becoming increasingly apparent that the world as we know it is unraveling before our very eyes. The myriad of earthly crises and conflicts obscures sight of the true nature of the enormous challenges we face.

While practical, psychological and rational explanations of contemporary misfortune provide valuable insight into our struggles, the words of the Apostle Paul to the Ephesians, as quoted above, offer an often overlooked perspective: our battle is not merely against human flesh and blood, but against the spiritual forces of darkness that seek to shape our destiny.

Here are a few examples of these challenges:

The World Economic Forum is promoting transhumanism — hacking the divine soul (psyche), which we all possess, with technology designed to ‘improve the species.’

The ‘climate crisis’ hoax promotes reduction of carbon dioxide below the level necessary to sustain the global food supply. Carbon dioxide is plant food, not a pollutant.

Western Civilization is destroying its rich cultural identity and itself — deliberately! — through rejection of faith, negation of traditional values, depopulation, porous borders and manufactured strife.

The U.S and its NATO vassal states are sabre rattling for a hot war against Russia, but prefer that Russia start it, of course. Many experts believe this war is inevitable.

And Israel is trying to drag the U.S. into a hot war with Iran and its “Axis of Resistance.”

To fully comprehend the magnitude of these challenges, it is essential to zoom out and observe the bigger picture. The post-World War II era of U.S. led Western hegemony and unipolar dominance is crumbling, giving way to the rise of a new paradigm – a multipolar world order. This seismic shift has the West’s ruling establishment — ‘the Cabal’ in popular parlance — in a state of panic and anger as they desperately seek to preserve their waning power and dominance.

In the language of Hegelian dialectics, the unipolar world order represents our thesis, while the emerging multipolar world order stands as its antithesis. The synthesis, an agreed upon resolution of this geopolitical struggle, should ideally incorporate elements from both perspectives to create a more balanced and harmonious world order in which the global hegemony is shared.

This is how Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin envisions the new multipolar word order:

This is the goal of building a multipolar world — to establish a harmonious model of friendly and balanced coexistence of all Earth’s civilisations, without constructing hierarchies or recognising the hegemony of any of them.

The West, as many observers reluctantly acknowledge, has a history of struggling to collaborate harmoniously with other nations and cultures. However, a far more insidious threat hides within the heart of the unipolar thesis, namely the globalist agenda articulated by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

This hidden ‘poison pill’ threatens to subvert the natural Hegelian dialectic process, luring humanity down a treacherous path under the guise of ‘progress’ and ‘unity.’ Cloaked in the innocuous language of globalism and the promises of a benign New World Order, this agenda represents forces of unmitigated evil, seeking to strip away the sovereignty and cultural identity of nations and the freedom of individuals in pursuit of a dystopian, tyrannical power structure.

Poison pills require activators to trigger their destructive effects. In the case of the globalist agenda, these activators might include manufactured crises such as plandemics, imposition of digital currencies, engineered environmental or 'natural' disasters, or the deployment of increasingly Orwellian surveillance technologies. Or all of the above.

However, I anticipate a more insidious, subtle activator: the gradual erosion of national sovereignty and individual freedoms through steady, incremental changes in laws, treaties and international agreements. This slow, almost imperceptible process of undermining personal liberties and democratic principles will ultimately reach a tipping point, allowing the globalist agenda to be fully implemented without the need for a single, overt catalytic event.

Under a pretext of ‘globalism,’ the agenda's masters would likely promise to perpetuate U.S. dominance and hegemony by facilitating the spread of American culture, technology and economic alliances. This promise, however, would be a deception, as the true goal of the globalist agenda is to concentrate absolute power in the hands of a small group of select elites, eroding the sovereignty of nation-states and the freedoms of individuals.

Europe, in this scenario, would be expected to remain closely aligned with U.S. interests, further consolidating the power of the Western bloc. The geopolitical ambitions of Eurasia, with Russia as its standard-bearer, and those of the Global South, led by China, would be subsumed and subordinated to Western hegemony under this ambiguous banner of globalism.

Both Russia and China are ‘Civilization States.’ The cultural resilience and historical narratives of Civilization States would contribute significantly to their immunity against Western hegemony.

While continued dominance by the West may sound like a reasonable path to global stability and prosperity, it is, in reality, fraught with danger and is a recipe for heightened tensions, escalating conflicts, and the potential for a catastrophic World War III.

The Western world, led by Washington, finds itself at a critical juncture. In a desperate bid to maintain its global dominance, it appears to have succumbed to the influence of atheistic and malevolent globalist forces, embodied by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its dystopian ‘Great Reset’ agenda and the UN's pernicious ‘Agenda 2030.’

Rather than embracing the path of peace through multipolarity, which would foster a more balanced and cooperative world order, the West seems to have instead chosen to align itself with the dark machinations of the globalist Cabal.

This unholy alliance has led Western leaders to acquiesce to the hellish WEF strategy, which seeks nothing less than the destruction of civilization as we know it. The globalist agenda pursues a multifaceted approach, encompassing genocide, global depopulation (democide) and the systematic eradication of Christianity and other bedrocks of traditional values.

By weakening the moral and spiritual foundations of society, the globalist forces aim to create a more malleable and controllable population, one that will readily submit to their totalitarian vision of the future. May God make haste to help us!

This satanic strategy envisions a totalitarian New World Order, populated by servile, soulless, cybernetic beings stripped of their free will and spiritual pith. In this nightmarish future, the globalist forces aim to create a dystopian society similar to the "Borg Collective" from Star Trek, where individuality is erased and ‘resistance is futile.’

The Borgized citizens of this New World Order would be reduced to mere cogs in a vast, inhuman/transhuman machine, their lives dictated by the whims and levers of their globalist masters.

Disturbingly, the Roman Pontiff, whom many, including myself, consider to be the prophesied Antichrist Pope, appears to be fully aligned with the globalist agenda. This demonic entente between the head of the Catholic Church and the forces of darkness represents a betrayal of the spiritual well-being of billions of faithful Catholics around the world.

In stark contrast, Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church (pictured below) has emerged as a beacon of hope and resistance against the globalist onslaught. Kirill has steadfastly refused to bend the knee to the New World Order, recognizing the existential threat it poses to humanity's spiritual and cultural inheritance.

The Orthodox Patriarch has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating spiritual and moral climate in the world, particularly in the West. He has courageously criticized the promotion of moral relativism, the cult of profit and consumption, and the relentless assault on traditional family values.

Kirill understands that these pernicious trends, which are enthusiastically championed by the globalist forces, threaten to erode the very foundations of human civilization. In response, he has emphasized the vital importance of defending timeless moral principles and preserving rich national cultural identities.

These values, Kirill argues, are fundamentally incompatible with the homogenizing and dehumanizing agenda of globalism, which seeks to erase all distinctions and impose a uniform, soulless culture upon the world.

Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus, Kirill I

In this context, the constant demonization of Russia, the world's largest and most powerful Christian nation, takes on a deep significance. Russia, as a proponent of a multipolar world order, represents the Katechon – the restrainer that stands in opposition to the forces of the Antichrist.

The Katechon is a concept rooted in the Bible that has evolved into an aspect of political philosophy. Its origin lies in 2 Thessalonians 2:6–7, where the Apostle Paul discusses the conditions for the revelation of the Antichrist.

Paul states that the Antichrist’s revelation is conditional upon the removal of something or someone that restrains him. Katechon is derived from the Greek words (τὸ κατέχον) meaning ‘to hold back’ or ‘restrain.’

Recall that in the end times there will be many manifestations of the Antichrist, as well as many Katechons to restrain them. Russia should be celebrated by Western Christians as a powerful Katechon rather than being subjected to unscrupulous demonization. The future of Christianity and the world may depend upon it!

The TNCs and NGOs who control those Western countries hate Russia with a passion since it has the natural resources, political will, spiritual strength, and true sovereignty to successfully resist their plots and help its partners do so as well.

The synthesis of this struggle will determine the fate of humanity

We will either succumb to the tyrannical New World Order envisioned by the Globalist Cabal and their evil axis, or we will embrace a more balanced and just multipolar world order, championed by nations seeking to preserve their sovereignty, traditions, and spiritual heritage.

As speculation about the possibility of a Third World War mounts, it is worth considering the reported 1982 message given by the Virgin Mary to one of the visionaries of Medjugorje, a Croatian village in the former Yugoslavia (where she is still appearing). Mary stated, “World War III will not take place.”

At Fatima in 1917, Mary correctly predicted the end of WWI and the start of WWII.

While the ‘no WWIII’ prophecy might offer humanity a glimmer of hope, it ironically could envisage the specter of nuclear Armageddon. (Armageddon is a place name, Megiddo, in northern Israel near Haifa.)

On the other hand, the prophecy could portend a Black Swan financial cataclysm, or implicate Divine retribution on the scale of the Biblical Deluge.

The Doomsday Clock is currently set at 90-seconds to midnight.

From Biblical prophecy we can deduce that the current Middle East war could escalate into the Gog-Magog War, as described by Ezekiel. We also can deduce that if Israel perceives an imminent existential threat, it will invoke the ‘Samson Option’ and deploy nuclear weapons.

The goal of the Antichrist is the total annihilation of humanity. Either nuclear Armageddon or Divine retribution could serve as Katechon-like events that restrain the Hobbesian doctrine of Bellum omnium contra omnes — the harbinger of war by everyone against everyone else.

These times require us to remain Biblical ‘watchmen’ who are alert, prepared and discerning, and who recognize the true spiritual nature of the battle we face. We should align ourselves with the forces of light that seek to preserve the divine nature of all humans.

Only by understanding the spiritual dimensions of our struggle can we hope to navigate the treacherous waters ahead and emerge victorious from whatever outcome this gathering storm has in store.

If each of us diligently fulfills our role as watchmen, we can help temper the approaching storm.

Prophesy to these bones and say to them, ‘Dry bones, hear the word of the Lord! This is what the Sovereign Lord says to these bones: I will make breath enter you, and you will come to life. I will attach tendons to you and make flesh come upon you and cover you with skin; I will put breath in you, and you will come to life. Then you will know that I am the Lord.’ Ezekiel 37:4-6

N.B. The purpose of doomsday prophecy is not to engender fear — far from it — but rather to encourage dry souls to repair their spiritual lives and animate their faith with prayer, meditation or nature walks.

