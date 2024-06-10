Archangel Metatron with the Staff of Knowledge as the Teacher of teachers (Byzantine enamel)

The above ‘sectile opus’ icon invokes the protection of Archangel Metatron for the author and readers of this newsletter.

Metatron was once a human being called Enoch. Genesis 5:24 tells us, “Enoch walked faithfully with God; then he was no more because God took him away.” In other words, like Jesus, Muhammad, and Sandalphon, the archangel once called Elijah, the prophet Enoch also ascended into Heaven, whereupon he was given a new name — Metatron.

Metatron, the Angel of Life, is thought to be one of the most powerful archangels in Heaven. All angelic beings are called “Sons of God” (Job 38:7). I write about Metatron now because preserving human life on Planet Earth is of utmost importance. If you haven’t noticed, they are trying to kill us.

They are the Cabal of Elites and their Central Banker Overlords, who mostly hide behind the scenes. More visible and equally as sinister are The World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Bilderbergs, the Illuminati, the Club of Rome, etc. These groups and others are among the supranational entities

We aim to present arguments that expose a depopulation agenda as well as address other issues. Several informative videos you may not have seen are included in our narrative.

Some watchers and truthseekers assert that our main task today is to ‘awaken the lions’ while forsaking the sheep and ‘useful idiots,’ since they are a lost cause. Perhaps so. However, I intuit that many in the blue-pill cohort don’t know what to believe or are in a state of denial — the truth is overwhelming and some things we have been asked to believe are simply preposterous.

For example, we were asked to believe the war in Ukraine is a fight to “save democracy.” That’s ridiculous. Ukraine is run by a subservient cocaine-cowboy dictator who cancelled the country’s last election. In truth, America’s actual motivation for financing this war is Ukraine’s store of natural gas, oil, and rare earth minerals valued upwards of $12.4 trillion, according to a 2022 Washington Post article and confirmed by Lindsey Graham on Face the Nation yesterday, June 9.

Such disputations rattle the soul. Indeed, manufactured chaos at home and on the world stage writ large are deliberate distractions that we must mitigate. Both our physical and spiritual well being depend upon this. Metatron can help!

Metatron’s Cube

Metatron

Metatron’s role as a scribe and keeper of divine wisdom connects him to the hidden mysteries of creation, symbolized by the Metatron’s Cube pictured above. The cube includes the Merkabah from sacred geometry. The Merkabah component, also called the Star Tetrahedron, symbolizes the union of body and spirit — the profound spiritual awakening associated with higher consciousness.

Metatron’s Cube itself consists of 13 interconnected circles joined by straight lines, symbolizing the interconnectedness of all things. The central circle represents Divine Unity. The geometric shapes formed are called Platonic solids: tetrahedron, cube, octahedron, dodecahedron, and icosahedron.

Remarkably, Metatron’s Cube contains all five of these geometric structures. The cube itself is derived from the sacred Flower of Life pattern shown below. For millennia, sacred geometry has informed spiritual seekers. Meditating upon this symbol, also a mandala, is believed to expand your consciousness and give you improved access to the Akashic Record of universal knowledge.

A brief diversion. Plato taught Idealism, the opposite of Materialism. Idealism posits that consciousness is fundamental in the universe (panpsychism) and that transcendent reality exists. Idealism is the ideology that is promulgated by Rational Spirituality.

On the other hand, materialism posits that physical matter, not consciousness, is fundamental and furthermore rejects the notion of a spiritual realm. Quantum physics has successfully debunked the tenets of materialism. Follow the science, shall we?

As divinity’s scribe, Metatron records the deeds of humanity in the Book of Life, also known as the Akashic Record. In this piece, I offered a scientific explanation of the Akashic Record or Field and its role in fostering spiritual knowledge within humanity. Briefly, higher consciousness gives us humans the ability to directly interact with this cosmic energy/information field.

The Akashic Record is an energy field of information (q-bits), which Metatron’s Cube anticipates. The smaller circles are nodes of information known as the Archetypes of the Collective Unconscious, a Jungian term. These archetypes are capable of influencing the human mind, especially if invited in. In extreme cases, they will even possess it. Our leaders and elites are possessed by the Dark Triad Archetype, which I wrote about here.

Metatron’s Cube iterates from the innermost circle, which represents God or Divine Mind, outward to infinity unveiling the blueprint, so to speak, for creation. In this schema, the Archangel Metatron, along with Jesus, Zoroaster, Muhammad, Buddha, et al. remain indistinguishable from Divine Mind — the Logos (cf. prisca theologia).

Christian triumphalists insist that Jesus is special. From the Christian perspective, that is certainly true. From a non-Christian perspective, however, the idea that Jesus is uniquely special likely seems arbitrary or culturally conditioned.

But we split divine hairs. Islam asserts that Jesus (Isa), and presumably other sons of God, including Muhammad, are prophets wholly distinct from the godhead — that God does not share his divinity. On the contrary, we assert that God does indeed share his divinity and has done so with each one of us. This is a lesson of Metatron’s Cube: “From all things One and from One all things.” ~Heraclitus

Metatron’s role within the Divine Mind is the focus of our discussion. In Greek, the term “angel” translates to “messenger.” As earthly “watchers” (referred to as “wakeful ones” in Aramaic), we receive Metatron’s charge to maintain a sacred vigil — to remain watchful. This concept resonates with the expression “awaken the lions.” All endeavors that support and acknowledge the transcendent realm contribute to the energy necessary for safeguarding our free will.

Calling or writing to congressional representatives, signing petitions, and engaging in similar activities once held an important place among techniques designed to advance specific goals. Today, their political effectiveness has diminished, yet they continue to play a vital role in the spiritual realm by asserting one’s free will. It’s a form of active prayer.

In the meditative state, our consciousness converges with Metatron’s. We then are able to discern and amplify the received messages and inspirations. Restacking and sharing among the Freedom cohort here on Substack, along with spreading the word on other alt-media platforms, is an efficacious weapon in our fight against the cohorts of darkness.

Spiritual forces of light do not, indeed cannot, intervene in our lives or influence our free will without our permission. This is one reason why prayer and meditation are so important. What about the forces of darkness? Do they require similar permission? Or are passive resistance and complacency equivalent to consent?

We often hear that evil actors must state their intentions as well as their methods before proceeding with their nefarious plans. Is this true?

I believe it is. As the counterbalance to our free will, a declaration of intention by the forces of darkness is a required ritual, a form of occultism that invokes negative energies — primarily fear — to create a metaphysical bridge between the spiritual and physical realms. Disclosure also feeds their insatiable narcissistic hubris. In announcing their plans in advance, they sow discord, intimidate, and weaken the resolve of all who oppose them.

Their disclosure of evil intent is effectively a prayer to invoke Satan.

Predictive Programming

The following short videos demonstrate how the enemy — St. Paul’s “wickedness in high places” — goes about accomplishing their ritualistic mandate of disclosing intent.

First, the Georgia Guidestones.

The next incredible video is from the 2016 season of X-Files. It’s a montage of relevant clips, not a single episode.To me this video was stunning in light of the reality of the Covid Plandemic. The inspiration for the X-files’ Internet conspiracy theorist, Tad O’Malley, was Alex Jones, who has just been stripped of his InfoWars platform.

This next video (c.2017) presents Neo-Malthusian Dennis Meadows of the Club of Rome discussing “civil and peaceful” depopulation. His false compassion is abhorrent.

The concluding video clip features the World Economic Forum’s spokesperson Yuval Noah Harari, a leading candidate for the title of Antichrist. See if you agree.

If that video doesn’t scare the hell out of you, nothing will. His statement is pure performative nonsense. He essentially is admitting that the ultimate response evil has to human free will is to hack it and transform the human biological entity into a cyborg or philosophical zombie. He advocates for a Nazi-esque program of high-tech eugenics. Nothing less.

The Black Sun

The Fourth Reich

Years ago, whenever I watched documentaries about WWII, particularly those including scenes of Auschwitz, I could never comprehend why the German people passively acquiesced to National Socialism. There are many reasons for their behavior that are beyond the scope of this article. Suffice it to say they came under the powerful influence of the same archetype American and Western European leaders are possessed by today — the powerful Black Sun archetype.

In fact, I’m thoroughly convinced of this and presented the argument here.

In the 1920s, Germany had the best universities, the highest rate of intermarriage between Jews and non-Jews of any other country, and led the world in technological and scientific advancements. However, the German elites became excessively technocratic and decoupled from Christian ethics, according to historian Friedrich Meinecke’s seminal work, The German Catastrophe.

Germany’s traditional political parties were weakened and eventually collapsed. This paved the road for the Third Reich’s ideology, which was enormously successful in rebuilding Germany after their bout of hyperinflation followed by the Great Depression. The key, according to historian Niall Ferguson, was “the demonic nature of Adolf Hitler’s appeal,” which was mesmerizing.

The nature of Hitler’s demonic appeal is a complex topic. His appeal was demonic in that it exploited existing prejudices, bad-jacketed Jews, communists, and other minorities, and perpetrated a cult of personality that portrayed Hitler as a messianic figure. Topping the list is propaganda. Joseph Goebbels was a genius at it. The Nazis constantly lied to and propagandized the German people in order to control them.

Among all nations, only the Anglo-Zionist National Security State has been Goebbels’ equal in the dark arts of propagandizing and lying. “Democracy dies in darkness” is the oft-repeated slogan of the Washington Post. The slogan first appeared the day after President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Today, many refer to the West as the Empire of Lies, in which the Washington Post is a compliant cog and CIA mouthpiece.

The ‘darkness that kills democracy’ is aided in our time by Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) methods. I recommend following

, who wrote a comprehensive guide to 5GW

. Many 5GW and trauma-based mind control techniques were pioneered by SS Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler, who was obsessed with the occult and Black Magic.

America imported 1,600 or so Nazi scientists during ‘Operation Paperclip’ around the close of WWII. Interestingly, some Nazis were also scooped up by the Soviets and sent to Ukraine. There’s no public evidence, of course, but those Nazis in Ukraine likely had expertise in biological and chemical warfare. Today, their offspring likely populate Ukraine’s Azov Battalion and U.S. controlled biolabs.

Nazi SS symbol with Black Sun symbology in the background

No doubt, Nazi-era research into the occult continues today among the Empire’s elite with secret programs such as Project Monarch, detailed here. Satanic ritualistic gatherings and practices have long eclipsed Sunday churchgoing and traditional family dinners in America and Western Europe.

These satanic activities vivify the Black Sun archetype. At its zenith, the Black Sun fomented a death cult. In Nazi annals, an example of this death cult was called the Einsatzgruppen — 3,000 SS soldiers who killed 2 million people! In Ukraine. The West continues to fund the Azov and other neo-Nazi units in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukraine’s infamous Nazi ‘Azov’ Battalion was forced to rebrand itself because of bad publicity.

Upon close examination of the Azov iconography (above), you will see the Nazi Black Sun logo (in white) as backdrop for the Nazi SS emblem. It other words, the West is aligned with Nazism both in the physical and spiritual realms, which sustain the Black Sun archetype.

The malignant Nazi dream was a dark utopian fantasy. It appealed to the mythos of a master race they called Aryan, although the word correctly and benignly refers to Proto-Indo-European peoples. Today, the ugly word personifies white nationalism, owing to Nazi Germany.

“Utopia is a longing for a destiny and a future that depends solely on our free will and imagination; it therefore is sterile and deadly unless tied to a myth,” wrote Guillaume Faye.

To create their new mythos, the Third Reich decoupled from the ethics of the Christian mythos, as have Washington, London and other Western capitals. The many parallels with the Third Reich, real and symbolic, today are obvious and appalling. Welcome to the globalist dream of a repackaged Fourth Reich replete with mind control and death cults.

We likely will endure a rough and precipitous descent from this point unless patriots act soon to reclaim the traditional values we unwittingly have allowed to slip away.

