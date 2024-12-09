Rational Spirituality

Dr. Nicholas Corrin
Dec 17

Another wonderful post I had not yet had time to read. Your presentation of demonology and angelology against the Jungian and anthroposophical background paradigms is truly excellent. Most helpful too is your timely reminder of the role synchronicities play in guiding authentic individuation, healing the catastrophic split between matter and psyche. This is what Jung referred when the psychic and physical worlds are "touching and not quite touching." The casting of yarrow stalks in I Ching readings is also based on the recognition of such a phenomenon as Jung encountered with the scarab beetle. In the context of the I Ching reading, the entire surrounding space is permeated by the activated spirit of inquiry. Thus, its material density becomes leavened and permeated by information flow from the psychoid realm. This would be a further example of mass-energy-information equivalence. I am delight3d to learn about the well-lined pathways which define the conceptual architecture of Rational Spirituality. I would only diverge in my point of view from the concluding observations you make about the Dragon of Chaos now giving rise to a new, multipolar world. This emergent growth should occur from chaos and entropy, with the death grip of Western unipolar hegemony loses its internal strength. The problem is further masked deception from the Ahrimanic powers and hubris from Luciferian arrogance and self-delusion. The ouroboros is cyclical, acting as the base spin of upward spirals of evolution. By contrast, the Shapeshifter in its negative aspect, has chameleon like powers. The globalist entities behind predatory hegemony began in earnest 500 years ago with Spain, proceeding to the Netherlands, on to Great Britain and its empire, and finally the USA. This latter, as we know, morphed recently into the Blob aka the Anglo-American-Zionist triad. But the Ahrimanic chameleon force behind this staging (and naming) is also capable of creating the mirage of a new multipolarity that is designed to be the exact opposite of what people pine for. Zionism, in its current efflorescence is designed to represent a flagrant evil. Yet it is merely a device, or a specific tool that will be hung on a peg in an old rotting shed along with American exceptionialism once it has served its purpose. That is, once transfer of hegemony to fake multipolarity has been ensured. For a true Aquarian Age to be potentized, the lurking dangers beneath the facade must be identified. The spell must be broken. The influence of the Black Sun as you have mentioned in reference to Heinrich Himmler is also highly relevant to what is ongoing.

2 replies by R. Toney Brooks, PhD and others
