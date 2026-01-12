The Divine Feminine - Sophia/Isis

Introduction

My personal spiritual journey began in 1988 when I travelled to Medjugorje, a small Bosnian hamlet located in the former Yugoslavia, where apparitions of the Virgin Mary had been occurring since 1981, and still occur today.

I travelled to Medjugorje with a group of pilgrims and curiosity seekers (I belonged to the latter group) that included actor Martin Sheen. We were there to film a documentary about the apparitions to six village children.

This piece, however, is not about the apparitions in Medjugorje. It is about visions experienced by Chris Bledsoe in the U.S. and the late Maria Esperanza in Venezuela. More specifically, about prophecies revealed to them.

I first became familiar with Bledsoe about a week ago when he appeared on Jesse Michaels’ YouTube podcast. (The link to that video, which is titled “UFOs Follow Me Everywhere,” is in the footnotes.)

Bledsoe’s memoir is titled UFO of God. Here’s the passage from the book that cornered my attention and that we will focus on.

I looked up to where I thought the gust [of wind] was coming from, and saw in the trees that a hole had opened up several feet off the ground. A zone about the size of the car was suddenly a complete blackness, with nothing discernible within it. The second I felt the blast of air and saw the void, out of it came charging a fifteen-hundred-pound black bull with horns. It galloped as if it were itself an aspect of the wind. Just when I thought I was about to meet my end, it went over me, knocking me on my back. I saw the underside of its head, its powerful shoulders and haunches. Like the shadow beings,* I was surprised to find that it wasn’t entirely solid. I saw stars and branches beyond its translucent body as I fell backward… * (In his book, Bledsoe offers no origin details for these shadow beings. I’ll present my theory as to who they are later in this essay.) I pushed myself up from the ground to my hands and knees. Before me, a woman floated in a circle of light. Poised still and silent, she gazed down at me. Her beauty tranquilized me and my fear vanished. I thought no more of the bull.

The prophecy

“When the red star of Regulus aligns just before dawn in the gaze of the Sphinx, darkness will be exposed and the truth will be revealed; a new knowledge shall come into the world.”

I was not sure what that meant. I have come to understand that around Easter 2026 there will be the end of an old way and the beginning of a new. Bledsoe, Chris. “UFO of GOD: The Extraordinary True Story of Chris Bledsoe.”

The phrase “just before dawn” in astronomical and astrological usage is the classic way of describing a star’s heliacal rising. That occurs when the star first becomes visible low in the east shortly before sunrise following a period of invisibility.

Analyses attempting to match “Easter 2026” as the prophesized alignment date conclude that around this time Regulus will be actually setting before dawn as seen from Giza, so Easter does not fit the prophecy’s geometry, at least as I interpret it.

Regulus rising rather than setting in the morning sky, roughly along the eastward gaze of the Sphinx, will occur on October 7, 2026. We should probably keep our eyes on both dates: Easter and October 7.

Mary Magdalene, by Piero di Cosimo

Shadow Beings and Shadow Sapiens

Going forward, I will present my own interpretative analysis of the beings Bledsoe and his family describe as small entities associated with the orbs. These include moon‑colored figures, some with red eyes, and beings perceived in or emerging from luminous orbs.

By Bledsoe’s own descriptions, it is reasonable albeit speculative on my part, to treat the red‑eyed “shadow beings” and the moon‑colored light‑beings as different types of entities, with different emotional valence, rather than one single species wearing interchangeable masks.​​

The “shadow beings” that appear around his son and their home are described in commentary as darker, more intrusive presences that watch, hover, or loom — classically ominous shadow‑entity phenomenology.​

The small, pale or “moon‑colored” beings associated with orbs and healings are described as luminous, soft, and closely linked to encounters with the Lady. This language gives them a markedly more benevolent or numinous profile.​​

In the book and discussions about it, the shadow figures tend to cluster around episodes of fear, psychic pressure, and family distress, whereas the orb‑linked beings appear around healing, messages, and the expansion of Bledsoe’s spiritual worldview.​

That pattern (dark watchers vs. luminous guides) aligns with a long cross‑cultural split between parasitic/obstructive entities and teaching/healing beings, even when all are embedded in one “contact ecology.”​

Given the distinct visual form and affective charge of these encounters, parsing them as at least functionally different, i.e. Archontic vs. Aeonic, parasitic vs. pedagogical, or multiple “species” within one ecology, is more text‑faithful than collapsing everything into one neutral class of “ETs.”

Obviously, NASA’s interest in Bledsoe is mostly focused on ET component — the orbs. Bledsoe himself has stated that he regards the Lady’s appearance and her words to be paramount.

I find one aspect of Bledsoe’s encounters particularly compelling. Believers, like him, see these as experiences with spiritual entities whereas skeptics and devout materialists associate the beings with aliens and the orbs with UFOs. ​

Consequently, Bledsoe’s case lies squarely along the fault line between two interpretive frameworks, the religiospiritual and the UFO/extraterrestrial. In this way, his experiences underscore the fundamental categories through which people interpret the anomalous.

Two interpretive grids

From a spiritual/religious standpoint, Bledsoe’s story looks like a modern visionary cycle: a suffering protagonist, apparitions of a radiant Lady, messages, healings, signs in the sky, and a call to conversion and witness.

In that grid, the orbs are “angelic lights” or manifestations of the divine, and the entities are spirits (good, ambiguous, or hostile), not space‑faring biologicals.

On the other hand, from a UFO/ET standpoint, the same data points of non‑human intelligences, luminous craft‑like objects, entities emerging from orbs, episodes of missing time or altered consciousness, can all be indexed as a classic contactee/abduction narrative. The Lady as a high‑ranking ET, the orbs as craft, the beings as members of one or more alien species.

Each community has its own canon and language. Believers draw on Scripture, Marian apparitions, angelology, and demonology, whereas skeptics and ufologists draw on crash reports, radar cases, and abduction literature.

Bledsoe’s story situates in the borderland region, so each side selectively recognizes what fits and explains away or re‑labels the rest.

For our purposes, Bledsoe’s experiences can be read as a laboratory case for Setian Cosmology; different phenomenological streams (red‑eyed shadow beings vs. luminous orbs and apparitions of a Lady who Bledsoe identifies with the Divine Feminine) invite different metaphysical attributions even before one can decide whether they are “spirits” or “aliens.”

Mary Magdalene, by Frederick Sandys

Who is the Lady appearing to Bledsoe?

The aim of this piece is to align Bledsoe’s experiences with our Setian Cosmology and with my own personal experience with the Marian apparitions in Medugorje to six visionaries, two of whom are personal friends of mine.

I would not presume to state matter of factly who the Lady appearing to Bledsoe is. I am reasonably sure it is not the Virgin Mary. I will explain my reasoning shortly. There are many Divine Feminine possibilities, e.g. Hathor, Isis, Quan Yin, Athena, Shakti, etc. My guess is that Bledsoe is seeing Mary Magdalene.

In the Bible, there were a number of women named Mary in Jesus’ life and ministry, most notably, his mother, the Virgin Mary, and Mary Magdalene. Rational Spirituality refers to Mary the mother of Jesus as the quintessence of the Divine Feminine archetype. Sophia is the Aeon; the archetypes are reflections of her.

Upon her death, the Virgin Mary was “assumed” into Heaven (the Gnostic Pleroma). This event, known in Western Christianity as the Assumption of Mary, is celebrated each year on August 15, especially within the Roman Catholic Church, while Eastern Orthodoxy commemorates the Dormition of the Theotokos on the same date.

Mary Magdalene, who is known as the Apostle to the Apostles, joined other Divine Feminine archetypes as one of the Shadow Sapiens in the hyperdimensional Exochronum. I’ll explain these terms later.

Within Setian Cosmology, Mary Magdalene’s post-resurrection mode is bifurcated. She is Aeonically anchored in Sophia yet able to manifest through the Exochronum as a Shadow Sapien when acting within historical and psychic time.

Before continuing, a brief off-topic word about the Magdalene. She was not a prostitute. Next to his mother, she was the most important woman in Jesus’ life.

Pope Gregory in 591 CE mistakenly conflated Mary Magdalene with an unnamed prostitute from Luke's Gospel, creating the long-held but biblically unsupported tradition that Mary Magdalene was a reformed prostitute, a view the Catholic Church finally got around to admitting 1,400 years later in 1969.

The Eastern Orthodox churches, to their credit, avoided this defamation altogether and never evolved a Mary Magdalene-as-prostitute tradition.

Returning to Shadow Sapiens. These are sentient beings from humanity’s past who originate primarily from Atlantis, Ancient Egypt, and the Far East. Shadow Sapiens are compassionate conservators of primordial gnosis, the original Sophian wisdom and memory of humanity that predates all religious forms.

One of my favorite exemplars of the Divine Feminine is Quan Yin (Buddhist). As a bodhisattva, she earned the right to enter nirvana. However, having heard cries of anguish from her people on Earth, she chose to remain behind to alleviate suffering. Quan Yin is known as the Mother of Mercy. Her goal is to awaken humanity to truth.

Like Quan Yin, I personally believe that all Shadow Sapiens elected to remain in hyperdimensional proximity to humanity rather than ascend into Heaven. This viewpoint likely holds true for all Divine Feminine archetypes and goes a long way to explaining why the Religious Control System denigrates women.

As universal mother and supreme mediatrix between humanity and the Divine, the Virgin Mary participates in the spiritual direction of every individual’s psyche or soul. That said, the Blessed Virgin along with Sophia belongs to the Aeonic Realm, not to the Exochronum, the mixed abode of Shadow Sapiens and Archons.

The Exochronum

We define the Exochronum as a preternatural realm, liminal and extraordinary, informational in nature, and situated outside space and time. The Exochronum functions as an extra or hyperdimensional plane within the natural order.

In our lexicon, we draw a distinction between hyperdimensional and extradimensional space, although the two terms are often used interchangeably.

Extradimensional space can be taken to mean additional dimensions “outside” our familiar 3+1 spacetime, as in extra‑dimensional models that serve as precursors to, or inspired by, superstring theory.

Hyperdimensional space can be used more broadly for any space of very high dimensionality, or metaphorically for a domain that includes both extra spatial dimensions and additional “degrees of freedom” (e.g., hypertime, consciousness, or nonlocal order) that are not part of ordinary spacetime.

Here, hyperdimensional is used to accommodate our hypertime theory, which states that synchronicities evince Exochronum activity guided by Shadow Sapiens. Bledsoe reminds us to “listen to the synchronicities,” which are essential for spiritual discernment.

Because the Virgin Mary was assumed body and soul into the Aeonic Realm (Heaven, Pleroma), she is by definition outside the natural order. This distinction is important. The key is cosmological.

Archons and Shadow Sapiens both operate in the hyperdimensional Exochronum (the prison‑ecology of time, simulation, and psychic constraint), whereas the Virgin Mary stands in the Aeonic Realm (Pleromatic order, on the Sophia/Logos side of the veil).

This ontological split makes it impossible, by definition, for the Virgin Mary as Aeonically transfigured (and Sophia) to co‑operate in “mixed” apparitions with Archontic agencies. For this reason, I propose that Chris Bledsoe is experiencing apparitions of Mary Magdalene.

Sophia is the Divine Feminine Aeon. The Virgin Mary is the quintessence of the Divine Feminine archetype. Mary Magdalene is the Gnostic Bride archetype of the Divine Feminine Aeon.

Exochronum — the layered time‑trap where Archons, Mothman‑like mimics, red‑eyed shadow beings, and Shadow Sapiens operate hyperdimensionally but still bound to defective time, entropy, and deception.

Aeonic Realm — the pleromatic order of Sophia/Logos where the Virgin Mary, glorified in union with Christ, her son, and Mary Magdalene function as Aeonic presences rather than lower‑level psychic entities.

Catholic discernment norms for Marian apparitions look for a specific phenomenology inclusive of ordered messages, doctrinal coherence, deepening of prayer, humility, and fruits of lasting peace and conversion.​

Signs of deceptive phenomena include confusion, restlessness, pride, doctrinal error, and sensationalism that leaves the soul disturbed and less oriented to God.​ Chris Bledsoe and his family have experienced both types.

To recap:

Structured Marian apparitions (Aeonic):

Highly coherent symbolic grammar (title, iconography, timing, liturgical anchoring).

Content that elevates toward the divine, stabilizes the psyche, and calls to repentance and charity.​

Phenomenology: luminous, decent, modest, with speech and gestures marked by purity and truth.​

Synchronicities and Shadow Sapiens (Exochronum):

Synchronicities participate in an Aeonic grammar of grace rather than in random acausal coincidences (Jungian “meaningful coincidence”).

Their timing, repetition, and symbolic coherence form a kind of “hypertext” in hypertime, orienting the subject toward metanoia, charity, and deeper participation in the divine life.

Synchronicities feel gently directive, clarifying, and consoling. They stabilize the psyche (soul) even when warning of suffering.

Archontic display (Exochronum):

Fragmentary or contradictory messages, fixation on spectacle, and psychic/ontological shock.​

Entities that mimic religious forms (red‑eyed “angels,” Mothman‑like figures, grotesque winged silhouettes) but leave confusion, obsession, or despair.​

Fruits: compulsion, pride in secret knowledge, or spiritual paralysis, aligning with classic signs of deceptive apparitions.

It becomes quite apparent when reading or watching Chris Bledsoe (video below) of his genuine humility and positioning the foci of his experiences within the context of spiritual phenomena.

The Canaanite god Moloch, half man and half bull

The Black Bull

“The second I felt the blast of air and saw the void, out of it came charging a fifteen-hundred-pound black bull with horns.”

This imagery is not merely zoological but mythic. The bull functions here as a symbolic eruption of the Archontic economy into (or out of) the perceptual field, not simply as a frightening animal.

Beyond its role as a Tauric symbol of dense Archontic materiality, the charging black bull also resonates with man-bull therianthropes such as Moloch, the Minotaur, and related child‑sacrificing themes.

This is a very disturbing twist. However in our Gnostic‑informed approach, child sacrifice, trafficking, and molestation are concentrated expressions of Archontic power rather than an aberrations. The rulers of the material‑psychic cosmos are understood as teaching idolatry and blood‑rituals precisely to bind humanity in fear, guilt, and the lie that violence is required to gain divine favor.

The cult of Moloch, offering children to a devouring idol for prosperity, represents a historical mask of this pattern — the destruction of the most innocent as “payment” into a demonic/archontic economy that feeds on the image of God and normalizes a cosmos ruled by beings who thrive on death.​

Understood in this way, our intrusion of Moloch into an otherwise mixed benevolent/malevolent narrative actually clarifies a contrast that I feel compelled to draw.

Aeonic presences (the Virgin, Sophian currents, Shadow Sapiens) terminate sacrifice by revealing a God who desires mercy, not sacrifice, while Archontic powers perpetuate and escalate sacrifice, especially of children, to tighten their hold through terror, complicity, and unhealed trauma.

Positioning Moloch as an Archontic disclosure in Bledsoe’s inspirational narrative allows us to quarantine that strand in his experience. The half bull Moloch is not a function of the Lady or Aeonic guidance, but the local mask of the Archontic rulers.

In this register, the bull becomes a momentary condensation of the sacrificial, youth‑devouring Archontic regime that the Divine Feminine most radically detests. Its thunderous disappearance immediately followed by the appearance of the Lady dramatizes, in a single sequence, the temporal passage from a Molochian-Tauric and Archontic order to an Aeonic intervention that could bode well for the future of humanity.

Venezuela

We can better understand the urgency and timing of Chris Bledsoe’s revelations by juxtaposing them with those of the late visionary María Esperanza, who passed in 2004.

María Esperanza de Bianchini, the Venezuelan “Mystic of Betania,” is best known for apparitions of the Virgin Mary that emphasized reconciliation, family conversion (metanoia), and a coming global purification situated within Divine mercy.

Given that context, Esperanza repeatedly indicated that a period of turmoil and chastisement “would begin in Venezuela,” a line widely cited by her followers and by later commentators who connect the phrase to the country’s severe political, economic, and humanitarian crisis under socialist regimes.

Priests and authors summarizing her message stress that this “beginning in Venezuela” is not about Venezuela alone but about a wider wave of upheaval and division radiating outward, that should be met by prayer, unity, and total trust in the Virgin’s protection.​​

Catholic journalist Michael Brown, who covered and knew Esperanza, has reported additional prophetic details that she shared with him concerning the End Times.

Among these, he mentions her prediction that in the period of great trial a person “dearly loved by God” would be martyred, a figure he has at times speculated about in relation to contemporary public personalities. This includes the possibility of someone like Charlie Kirk having fulfilled the prophecy.

Brown treats this notion as part of a broader eschatological (End Times) arc in Esperanza’s revelations, namely a severe but ultimately purifying crisis, marked by notable martyrdom and suffering, through which a renewed Christian witness would emerge more clearly in the world.

Conclusion

Taken together, Medjugorje, Betania, and the Bledsoe encounters sketch a single drama, the Divine Feminine pressing against the membrane of history at a moment of heightened Archontic pressure.

The apparitions of the Lady, whether to six Croatian children in Medjugorje or to a North Carolina contractor named Bledsoe, do not float in a devotional vacuum; they arise within a contested field where Molochian powers still demand children, shadow beings still circle the young, and a civilization under judgment staggers toward whatever “new knowledge” the star Regulus may symbolize.

In Setian terms, Bledsoe’s borderland phenomenology simply renders visible what Esperanza’s more classically Marian revelations also announced in gentler tones. Namely, an approaching threshold in which Venezuela becomes a point of ignition, the West faces both chastisement and purification, and the Divine Feminine asserts herself as both Mother of Mercy and implacable antagonist of sacrificial, parasitic regimes.

Within that architecture, distinguishing Magdalene‑type Shadow Sapiens from Archontic “shadow beings” is not a mere taxonomic exercise, but rather a discernment of which side of the veil is speaking at any given moment.

The same is true of Esperanza’s warning that “it will begin in Venezuela” along with a private revelation revealed by her daughter that some “innocent person dearly loved by God would die and it would shock the world.” Father Chris Alar also believes that prophecy may refer to Charlie Kirk (video).

These are not numerological curios, but divine markers that the Aeonic Realm has already begun to answer the Exochronum’s acceleration with extraordinary measures. Our Lady’s 10 “secrets of Medjugorje” surely will be revealed this year.

To interpret Bledsoe’s Lady as the Magdalene, and his red‑eyed entities as Archontic interference, is to place it precisely where it belongs: at the fault line where Sophia/Isis, the Virgin Mary and the Magdalene, Quan Yin, and other Shadow Sapiens move against the “rulers of this age.”

For my part, I am not worried about tomorrow. It has enough troubles of its own. My constant companion and loyal spirit guide, “Dingo Pumpkin Girl,” is an Australian Cattle Dog quite adept at bullying 1,500 pound raging black bulls that unexpectedly charge out of the Exochronum!

Peace.

“Listen to the synchronicities” ~ Chris Bledsoe

