The one and only thing that matters to us, and the thing these people are paid for by the State, is to have ideas of history that strengthen our people in their necessary national pride. In all this troublesome business, we are only interested in one thing: to project into the dim and distant past the picture of our nation as we envisage it for the future. Every bit of Tacitus in his “Germania” is tendentious stuff. Our teaching of German origins has depended for centuries on a falsification. We are entitled to impose one of our own at any time. ~ Heinrich Himmler

N.B. Tacitus wrote Germania in AD 98 at the height of the Roman Empire’s power. It’s a short ethnographic sketch describing the various Germanic tribes, their customs, virtues, and vices. Two millennia later, Nazi ideologues treated the text as a kind of “bible of Germanness,” using Tacitus to legitimate myths of Aryan blood, ancestral soil, and a primordial German Volk (people).

This history is instructive. We believe that the very same malevolent spiritual forces that gave us National Socialism in the 1930s remain at work busily writing the final scene of a demonic play paradoxically titled “Judeo-Nazism.”

Introduction

Many of the scientists imported to the U.S. in Operation Paperclip were members of Himmler’s Ahnenerbe (ancestral heritage). The organization’s main focus was to identify the Aryan roots of Germanic peoples, an area we addressed in a previous essay.

In this piece, we will focus our attention on other aspects of the Ahnenerbe’s mission, including Nazi scientists who were adepts in mysticism, the occult, and magic. These individuals were also included in the Operation Paperclip trove.

For example, Hermann Wirth, a Dutch occultist and the first president of the Ahnenerbe, was obsessed with the legendary lost continent of Atlantis and practiced “cosmological spirituality,” believing that Nordic runes held the secrets to an ancient, superior civilization.

Karl Maria Wiligut was known as "Himmler's Rasputin." He was a self-proclaimed clairvoyant and mystic whose "ancestral memories" and prophecies heavily influenced the Ahnenerbe's focus on Wewelsburg Castle as the spiritual center for the SS.

Kurt Plötner was the SS doctor who conducted the first systematic experiments with mescaline on prisoners at Dachau in an effort to develop a “truth serum.” His goal was to erase the target individual’s will, the core objective of the CIA’s MKUltra project.

To erase a person’s will in this context is not merely to coerce a confession, but to dismantle the inner structure of agency itself and strip the subject of stable memories, convictions, and self‑authored intentions. Doing so renders them malleable to implanted commands.

This ideation is the essence of MKUltra’s obsession with mind control and stands astride the central question examined in this essay: What is the overarching metaphysical energy shared by the Nazi Holocaust and the Gazan genocide? We assert that it is a Demiurgic consubstantiation of Kabbalistic golem magic with a psychopathic egregore run amok.

An egregore is a non‑physical collective thought form, a psychic entity arising from the shared beliefs, emotions, and intentions of a particular group. In Western esotericism and occultism, egregores are best understood as quasi‑autonomous forces shaped and steered by collective consciousness and sustained attention.

They feed on repeated acts of focus, such as ritual, liturgy, myth, and, in the modern world above all, propaganda. Through symbols, slogans, and manufactured narratives, propaganda concentrates and directs a group’s psychic energy, fortifying the egregore’s hold and enabling it to bend perception and behavior to its own fortress logic.

Contemporary discussions of “mass formation psychosis,” popularized by Belgian psychologist Mattias Desmet in connection with the Covid era, offer a psychological description of the same dynamic.

His thesis that isolated, anxious populations can be welded into a fused collective through a unifying narrative, constant media messaging, and the targeting of a perceived enemy corresponds, in esoteric terms, to the birth and consolidation of an egregore.

What Desmet describes in clinical and sociological language, namely crowds surrendering critical judgment, aligning their perceptions with an official story, and enforcing it on dissenters, can be interpreted as the experiential mirroring of an underlying egregoric mental construct, a mass-mind living entity or golem generated and amplified by propaganda that thinks and acts through the individuals it has bewitched.

I’ve often wondered, “When did this modern egregore, this spell-casting and oxymoronic ‘Judeo-Christian tradition’ and ‘Christian-Zionist’ mind control project gain significant traction?”

I believe the ideological sloganeering, mind-psychosis psyop campaign can be dated to 1967. This is pure speculation on my part. However, 1967 is the year Israel attacked the USS Liberty during their Six-Day War and also the year the Scofield Reference Bible was updated to better accommodate Israel’s Christian Zionist psychological objectives.

We’ll begin with the false flag attack on the USS Liberty. On station in international waters off the Sinai Peninsula, the ship was hit by Israeli aircraft and torpedo boats, resulting in 34 deaths and over 170 injuries. Israel claimed mistaken identity, while survivors to this day allege a deliberate attack.

The Spy Ship Left Out in the Cold

We were instructed that we could not talk about the attack, and if we did, we would be in major trouble. That was the beginning of the cover-up in our eyes. Maurice Shafer

Maurice “Moe” Shafer was a 20-year-old communications technician, a Petty Officer Third Class, whose duties aboard the Liberty included handling top-secret transmissions.

The Liberty was a signals intelligence (SIGINT) vessel. Her mission entailed the collection, analysis, and exploitation of electronic signals such as communications, radars, and telemetry to derive intelligence on foreign targets in support of U.S. situational awareness, not active participation in the war.

Her formal mission was to monitor communications of regional actors, specifically Arab states (Egypt and Syria) implicated in the tensions leading up to the conflict, while explicitly not targeting Israeli communications, at least per the public description.

It is our position, as well as that of many others whose lifespans bear witness to a mysterious, shifting, unsettling worldview. Something had changed dramatically since President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. This essay in part is my attempt to make some sense of the sixties. The only way to make any headway on that account is to accept that the assassination was a coup.

In 1967, I was serving as a “broadcast specialist” in the Public Information Office (PIO) of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, home of the Army’s Artillery School. A year later I was in Saigon, Vietnam, where I was War News Editor of the American Forces Vietnam Network (AFVN).

President Lyndon Johnson, for whom I hold fervent contempt, had authorized a false flag operation in the Gulf of Tonkin as a pretext for war with North Vietnam. Likewise, the attack on the Liberty was yet another false flag operation authorized by Johnson.

In 1967, the Six-Day War was on everyone’s radar, although few (if any) had seen or read news of Israel’s attack on the Liberty. It’s of little wonder; the ‘incident’ received scant media attention. The New York Times, for example, self-obliged since 1896 to report “all the news fit to print,” buried their government-approved account on page 29.

Truth will always find sunlight. Ofttimes it takes generations.

In 2001, the BBC produced a documentary that investigates Israel's deadly attack on the American spy ship that killed 34 and wounded over 170. The film challenges the official "mistaken identity" narrative and reveals how it nearly escalated to nuclear conflict.

In retrospect, I believe the world came closer to nuclear conflagration in 1967 than it did during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. See if you agree.

Judeo-Nazism

The phrase is not some random inflammatory slur penned by some sinister antisemite. It is an ideology that is pervasive in modern Israel and one openly debated.

The term “Judeo-Nazism” is a deliberate, provocative concept coined by the late Yeshayahu Leibowitz, a renowned Orthodox Jewish philosopher and polymath who taught at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Leibowitz used this “terrifying term” as a stark warning about the moral consequences of continued military occupation and the potential for a “Nazi mentality” to take root within the Jewish state.

In the “halls of power” and intellectual circles in Jerusalem, the term represents a legitimate, albeit extreme, ideological debate centered on several key arguments. I will capsule them using bullet points:

Leibowitz argued that the logic of occupation inevitably erodes moral inhibitions. He cited an Israeli High Court decision that allowed the use of torture by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency; their FBI). He claimed that any law permitting state-sanctioned torture and murder testifies to a “Nazi mentality” and the prioritization of state security over Jewish values.

A central part of this ideological debate is the warning against the worship of the state (statolatry). Leibowitz believed that for many, the State of Israel and Zionism had become more sacred than Torah or universal ethics.

Holocaust Studies professor Daniel Blatman in 2023 compared the vocabulary of certain modern Israeli political leaders to that of a “master race,” suggesting that the ideological seeds Leibowitz identified have fully sprouted in current legislative goals. Author Norman Finkelstein frequently uses the term “Jewish Supremacy” (in an uncomplimentary manner).

Unexpectedly, many in the Jerusalem political establishment vehemently reject the term as “Holocaust inversion.” Under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, comparing Israel to Nazi Germany is explicitly listed as an example of antisemitism. (Of course it is.)

Far from being a mere blasphemy, the term continues to function as a philosophical “emergency brake” used by those who believe the Jewish state is on a path toward moral self-destruction.

Jewish political intrigue is not of interest to our narrative. What is of interest, are the overarching forces, spiritual or otherwise, that devilishly juxtapose the modern nation state of Israel with Nazi Germany.

Substack writer Paul Cudenec refers to this force as a Nazi Golem, a notion we should briefly describe using a term that came to me during deep meditation — the incastellation of consciousness.

The term implicates the enclosure of a psyche within a “walled” symbolic complex by a dominant archetype that functions as the keep of that castle. The archetype, as we have proposed in other essays, is the Nazi Black Sun. This psychic force is identified as Sorath.

A Reddit contributor, who identifies as “Leviathansrock,” posted a definition upon which I could not possibly improve:

My input is that Sorath is the famous Black Sun. He not only grants fame, fortune, power, and raw manifestations but he is also the primal "ID" [id- energy] of a person. You can do inner work that will yield incredible results but only if you dare. It deals with the more violent and latent unconscious potential in a human being and enables one to use it consciously. You'll have illumination like no other. Immediate showing of your faults and core issues for reformation. Leviathan’s Rock

Substack writer Harrison Koehli describes a person’s psyche that has been incastellated by the Black Sun archetype in his extensive corpus articulating Andrew Lobachevsky’s Political Ponerology. These possessed persons (and personas) are full-fledged psychopaths.

As the late George Carlin might phrase it, “They are leaders of a big club and you ain’t in it!”

We’ll move on following a brief explanation of Leviathan Rock’s terminology in his above quote:

He envisions Sorath as an archetypal intensifier of id-energy. Jung explains this neutral id-energy (libido) as a life force that moves the psyche towards growth (individuation) rather than just pleasure or sex (Freudian).

The “illumination” is not moral enlightenment but the forced confrontation with shadow material. In Jungian speak, “bringing the self’s dark hidden secrets into the light of conscious awareness.” One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious. (Carl G. Jung)

“Immediate showing of faults and core issues” mirrors this Jungian shadow eruption, but powered by Freudian id-dynamics rather than archetypal integration. The danger here is that the process can steer the psyche toward psychopathy rather than integration.

In our post‑WWII cosmology, geopolitics itself has become a global incastellation project, and certain states or movements are best understood as animated walls rather than peoples. This is the golemic-egregore, the “ruler of this world,” which sires Archontic fragments rather than covenantal subjects.

In Gnostic Christianity (and Gnosticism in general), Archons are defined as stewards or servants of the false god the Demiurge, whom the Gnostics conflated with Yahweh.

This jealous, tyrannical god fashioned (not created) the material realm and rules it with his Archons, androgynous extradimensional entities tasked with imprisoning souls in materiality and thereby preventing their ascent to the spiritual realm (pleroma). Jesus came to release us from this imprisonment.

Egregoric consciousness is incastellated around death‑driven archetypes like Sorath and the Black Sun, administered through institutions within the Archontic Religious Control System.

The Archontic fragments of the Ahnenerbe that Aryanized and weaponized magic were, for the most part, historically contained; yet today’s extant golemic and egregoric formations, which once animated Nazi Germany and executed the fortress‑logic of the Archons, have slipped their makers’ control and now run amok among us.

Anagogically, this visible twentieth‑century instantiation of the Grand Archontic Psyop incastellates Western consciousness inside a counterfeit salvific narrative that leads it away from Christ while still mimicking traditional doctrines of salvation. Christian Zionism is a paradigmatic instance of this subterfuge.

In the same way that the Ahnenerbe architected a Nazi ersatz‑religion opposed to Christ, Zionism, both Jewish and Christian varieties, can be read as an artificial guardian masked in covenantal and national Names, created for protection after the Shoah yet increasingly autonomous and ungovernable.

Conclusion

There are three remedies for escaping Archontic imprisonment. The first is situational awareness. We accomplish this simply by recognizing that the world is not as it appears to be. We live in a highly controlled matrix of illusions. We are constantly lied to by our governments, our media, and our religious authorities, who are supposed to safeguard us.

The second is by recognizing that we are orphans, perhaps the most pernicious crime committed against humanity. We remedy this by becoming aware of the Divine Feminine presence in our daily lives. For some, this is the Blessed Virgin Mary. For others, it could be any archetypal representation of the Great Mother. These include Isis, Artemis, Demeter, Ma’at, Hathor, and others.

Simply reading about the Great Mother or Divine Feminine archetypes is not only an act of love, but doing so increases your awareness of the spiritual realm. The Divine Feminine symbolizes the energeia of God, or his activities in the world as opposed to the essence or ousia, which is transcendent and unknowable.

God’s energeia is personified in Jewish Kabbalah as the Shekinah, the feminine presence appearing as a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night that guided the Jews through the desert. She denotes God's dwelling and constant presence with humanity and is cognate with the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Divine Feminine is the mystery that breaks down the walls of separation between peoples, cultures, and religions. Mary, for example, is mentioned in the Quran more often than in the Bible.

Mary (Maryam in Arabic) is mentioned in the Quran approximately 34 times by name across 32 verses, including a whole chapter (Surah Maryam) named after her. She is the only woman mentioned by name, holding a uniquely exalted status as the greatest woman in creation.

(Off topic, but perhaps of interest, I am working on a theory that posits Islam as a sect of Christianity.)

Third, and most importantly, to escape the Archon’s prison, pray. Pray unceasingly and invoke the Divine Feminine for illumination and enlightenment.

Tempio Maggiore, Rome

