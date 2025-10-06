Rational Spirituality

The Cosmic Onion
7h

A lot of good stuff here, Doc — you definitely stirred the pot in the right direction. The bones of truth are here: Sophia’s exile, the Demiurge masquerading as God, and the return of the Divine Feminine — all solid. But I’ll admit, I’m a bit confused where you’re steering the ship. We start in Bethlehem, end with Charlie Kirk, and swing past the Age of Aquarius in between. Feels like a dozen timelines folded into one scroll. The gnosis is there, but it’s tangled in footnotes. Simplify the current and let the myth breathe — Sophia doesn’t need that many co-stars.

Consider this - 4.5 billion (current estimate). Half the planet is still kneeling to the same jealous sky-god under different names. Gives new weight to Sophia’s exile, doesn’t it? One myth seeded in the desert now has four billion souls circling the same campfire, mistaking the smoke for the Source. Wow, when the truth comes out, and it will. There will be lots of wailing and gnashing of teeth.

pk
3h

I need to reread this article. There is a lot to unpack. I found it interesting Charlie Kirk was noted, especially since there are so many red flags around his storyline.

