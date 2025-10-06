Break the story and you begin to break the spell.

The story that must be broken so humanity may survive and thrive is one we’re all familiar with. Namely, the story monotheistic religions have taught humanity for millennia, which purportedly is the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Specifically, the half-truth that there is one omnipotent (all powerful), omniscient (all knowing), and omnipresent (all present) God who, in Judeo-Christianity is called Yahweh and in Islam is called Allah.

That story is a deception. The concept of the one true God — the Monad, the Source, the One — is indeed truth. But when humanity mistakes personal gods for the One True God, it forges a prison from which it must ultimately break free.

In this post, we will assert that Yahweh is the same entity the Gnostics called the Demiurge — a false god. This was an error humanity has had to live with, perhaps necessarily, to engender personal growth. That error, however, was corrected 2,000 years ago in a tiny town in Judea called Bethlehem.

The evolution of human consciousness has a foundational story that has been suppressed for 2,000 years.

The wisdom of the Gnostics was deliberately hidden until 1945, when the holy codices were accidentally re-discovered at Nag Hammadi, Egypt. These original Gnostic texts were written in Greek in the 1st and 2nd centuries. By the 4th century, orthodox Christianity had consolidated its power and began to actively suppress rival sects, such as the Gnostics.

In 367 CE, Bishop Athanasius of Alexandria, for example, issued a letter defining the 27 books of the New Testament and ordering the destruction of other “heretical” books, including the original Greek “Gnostic Gospels.”

For context, please view the 20 minute video below. Today, most Christians and non-Christians remain woefully ignorant of the importance of the Gnostic teachings. Particularly, with those that explain why a tribal war god named Yahweh became identified with Judeo-Christian beliefs leading to monotheism.

This presentation is the first step on humanity’s road to remembrance. The words of St. Paul are called to mind:

I gave you milk, not solid food, for you were not yet ready for it (1 Corinthians 3:2).

The Religious Control Group

Philosopher Jason Jorjani coined the term “Religious Control Group” to refer to the reality that religious systems, particularly the Abrahamic monotheistic traditions, act as mechanisms of social and psychological regulation, often in service of authoritarian or manipulative purposes.

Jorjani frequently argues that these religions function as carefully designed frameworks for curtailing human freedom, expression, and spiritual potential. Jorjani suggests that their origins are not purely human or benign, but rather were engineered, possibly by extraterrestrial or extradimensional entities.

The extradimensional entitles that keep populations compliant and diverted from genuine self-realization, are known as the Archons.

Authoritarian, dogmatic religions administer belief systems and rituals that shape social norms, suppress dissent, and provide a stable, predictable population for the Archontic ruling powers that St. Paul alluded to:

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms (Ephesians 6:12).

Jorjani draws parallels between religious orthodoxy and psychological conditioning or population management, the idea being that adherence to a fixed dogma allows for easier control over the masses. This dampens not just political resistance but metaphysical inquiry and individual autonomy.

Jorjani’s Religious Control Group concept is a critique of how religions (especially Abrahamic ones) act as Archontic mechanisms for social, psychological, and even metaphysical control that cruelly suppresses autonomy, inquiry, and the evolution of consciousness.

The Archon of Cruelty by Andrew Mar

Origin of the Archons

According to the mythos preserved in the Gnostic works found at Nag Hammadi — works such as The Hypostasis of the Archons and The Reality of the Rulers — a breach in celestial integrity occurred when Sophia, who we identify as the Divine Feminine and an emanation of God, acted alone and apart from the fullness of divinity.

In giving form to her restless desire, she brought forth a lesser, ignorant being, named Yaldabaoth. This entity was an illegitimate issue, a bastard in the vernacular, who was conceived by Sophia without a partner.

Sophia’s “restless desire” was her yearning to comprehend the transcendent, unknowable God, the Monad, directly and completely. Her unrestrained longing caused a disruption in the harmonious Pleroma, the spiritual “fullness” of the divine realm.

In her agitation, she birthed a flawed and arrogant entity known as the Demiurge, a word meaning “craftsman.” This creature was ignorant of the higher, divine realm from which he came and mistakenly believed himself to be the One supreme deity. The craftsman’s name was Yaldabaoth.

Sophia herself falls from the Pleroma and becomes trapped in the material realm. Her story is one of exile, repentance, and eventual redemption, where she tries to guide humanity and recover the divine sparks of light.

This helps explain why the Divine Feminine (Sophia) often is said to be “in exile,” as well as why most people, including most Christians, know very little about her. A large segment of Christianity has been orphaned from both Sophia and Mary the Mother of Jesus, who is the quintessence of the Divine Feminine archetype.

The Gnostics equated Yaldabaoth with Yahweh, who proved incapable of perceiving the higher, spiritual order and instead mistook itself for the sole origin of reality. He proclaimed himself to be the God of monotheism.

Any teaching to the contrary, such as the Gnostic Gospel of Thomas and the Gospel of Mary (Magdalene) is deemed heretical by the Religious Control Group, whose headquarters are in the Vatican.

Yaldabaoth summoned forth a company of like-minded entities, the Archons, who became his chief ministers and enforcers. The Archons assumed the role of cosmic administrators, shaping the architecture of the material universe and governing its spheres.

Their rule is marked not by creative vision, but by imitation, coercion, and willful error. Archons parody the divine order, which they may faintly recall but cannot comprehend.

The Archons’ actions are characterized by a fundamental incapacity to generate genuine being or truth. Rather they manipulate, distort, and corrupt divine patterns issuing from the higher emanations, who the Gnostics termed Aeons. They are parasitic and their hold on humanity is best described as an infestation.

Archontic influences permeate the material world, contaminating spiritual essence, sowing ignorance, and constructing a prison whose bars are fashioned from illusion. Humanity, in this dystopic mythos, stands as captives of the Archons, with their inherent, God-given Divine Spark obscured within mortal flesh.

Jesus made clear in his teachings that we, like him, share in God’s divinity. However, the Religious Control Group will have none of it and has managed to convince monotheism’s faithful that they stand apart from Divinity and having a “divine spark” is heresy.

This is the Great Lie that imprisons us.

One of the clearest examples of this truth is found in Luke 17:20–21, where Jesus declares, “The kingdom of God is within you.” In Matthew (5:14–16), Jesus tells his audience, “You are the light of the world... let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven.”

Jesus, by the way, never referred to God as Yahweh, but rather as Father.

In John 14:12, Jesus emphasizes that his followers will not only participate in his works, but also exceed them! “Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever believes in me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will he do, because I am going to the Father.”

This verse signals that faith in Jesus opens the possibility of participating in divine action, even surpassing the scope of his own ministry. Jesus’ return to the Father brings the Holy Spirit and empowers believers to perform miracles, lead others to faith, and expand his teachings globally.

The Holy Spirit is the Divine Feminine, Sophia.

Before Charlie Kirk was assassinated, he had begun to pray the Rosary. The mechanics of the Rosary are not important to this discussion. Nor is the wording “Hail Mary, Mother of God,” because that too is a problematic concept, which invites a brief overview of the problems with the concept of a “personal god.”

What is important is that the Divine Feminine, representing the actions and energies of God in the world (Greek: energeia), anticipated and then transformed the evil deed of the Archontic agents that inspired the murder of Charlie Kirk, a “turning point” or “nostrum” for humanity in the Archontic World War.

We previously used the word “nostrum” to symbolize a turning point when the term represents a cure or solution that marks a decisive change in a situation, even if imperfect or controversial.

Personal Gods

In her seminal work A History of God, author Karen Armstrong argues that the concept of a “personal God,” one who possesses human-like qualities, desires, and emotions, poses several philosophical and ethical problems:

She contends that a personal God can become “a mere idol carved in our own image, a projection of our limited needs, fears and desires,” leading humans to mistakenly assume that God endorses their values and prejudices instead of challenging them to rise above these limitations.

She warns that this conception can foster complacency, reinforce bigotry, and even justify cruelty or exclusion, because humanity may mistakenly believe that God loves what they love and hates what they hate.

She observes that early monotheistic religions, including Judaism, evolved a primarily male deity, often reflecting the gender and social hierarchies of their cultures. Armstrong highlights how the Israelite God Yahweh was conceptualized as a specifically male figure, which contributed to reinforcing male dominance and marginalizing women within religious and social structures. The Islamic personal god “Allah” is much like Yahweh in this regard.

She goes on to argue that clinging too closely to a personal deity prevents the religious imagination from developing more mature, transcendent, or mystical understandings of the divine. Such understandings, consistent with our arguments in this post, move beyond anthropomorphic limitations.

For Armstrong, the idea of a personal God, particularly a male one, can become a “grave liability,” more likely to shrink religion into a mere reflection of parochial human concerns instead of expanding it into a genuine quest for compassion and transcendence.

Her overall conclusion is that personal God conceptualizations are best seen as a developmental stage in religious consciousness. A logical first step in moving beyond the personal god stage of consciousness is to become aware of the Religious Control Group and resist the divisiveness it imposes — by design.

In an article published earlier today,

notes an increase in what he calls “hijacked feminine energy.” The Divine Feminine has always been mortal enemy #1 of the Archons.

Feminine isn’t weak. It’s the original current of life, the ocean that births everything. When that current is poisoned, whole civilizations destabilize.

Accelerationism

As the Control Group’s grip has been loosened by increased human awareness of it, its Archontic masters of deceit have become obliged to accelerate fear, confusion, and doubt in order to keep souls enslaved.

In previous posts, we asserted that Setian Accelerationism is a precursor to Ontological Shock and the Archontic World War. Once the metaphysical requirements of what we term a Setian Threshold have been met, we can expect a period of increased manufactured chaos.

Forecaster

links this period, especially fall and winter 2025, to intensified financial collapse, geopolitical instability, and psychological operations (false flags, etc.) that could involve misinformation and covert actions to maintain control amid systemic breakdown.

His commentary suggests that attempts to generate confusion and exploit chaos by entrenched powers can be expected.

The Control Group’s “shock troops” are known as militant accelerationists, a term coined by author Nick Land. Recognizable names for accelerationist groups include Antifa and Al Qaeda.

Militant accelerationists believe that sowing chaos and terror into society will accelerate its inevitable collapse. They encourage acts of domestic terrorism to hasten the process. These acts often take the form of attacks on infrastructure, such as disabling power substations, derailing cargo trains, and committing indiscriminate mass shootings. The goal of these attacks is not just to kill and maim innocent people in order to provoke terror, but also to create in-fighting amid US political interest groups in hope to expand the two-party divide. They hope that by doing this, they may spark a Civil War that will lead to the downfall of western society. ~ Bx Writes

Mary the Mother of Jesus

Mary’s title “The New Eve” contrasts Eve’s disobedience in the Garden with Mary’s obedience to God’s word expressed in her fiat, “Let it be done unto me according to your word” (Luke 1:38).

In our reading of the Gnostic texts, the story of the virgin birth similarly contrasts Mary’s issue without the participation of Joseph with Sophia’s issue of the Archontic demigod Yaldabaoth of her own volition and without a male participant.

In other words, Mary reverses or balances what is often termed “Sophia’s mistake.” We describe Mary as the quintessence of the Divine Feminine archetype. Sophia is the Divine Feminine Aeon or emanation of the Father, who is the Monad and Source of all creation.

The theological implications are profound and far beyond the scope of this essay or the competence of its author, inasmuch as it redefines Christianity.

The implications challenge and potentially expand classical Christianity by integrating Gnostic mythopoetics, balancing masculine and feminine divine principles, and re-conceiving the salvific narrative in cosmic terms that highlight metaphysical balance and the rectification of “Sophia’s mistake.”

This signals a major potential transformation in Christian self-understanding, spiritual cosmology, and ecclesial identity. For my part, I have never accepted substitutionary atonement as a valid explanation for the birth of Jesus.

It seems to me to be a grotesque twisting of Jesus’ ministry to fit Jewish beliefs associated with Yom Kippur, the feast of atonement when the sins of Jews were pinned to a goat who was released into the desert.

No, I think God’s salvific plan through Jesus AND Mary was to correct Sophia’s mistake and to teach us the difference between God the Father, who remains unnamed, unknowable, and immutable, and His emanations.

The End Times

The final days of the Piscean Age, symbolized by the fish, marked the beginning of an Age of Understanding for our 2,000-year epoch. The Age of Aquarius will foster an even greater understanding and the apogee of the evolution of human consciousness.

The End Times began with Mary’s fiat and Jesus’ birth, not with the birth of Zionism, which is an incidental and unimportant platform for accelerationist mischief.

At least four of Jesus’ 12 male disciples were fishermen: Simon Peter, his brother Andrew, and the brothers James and John, the sons of Zebedee. The Age of Pisces served as an age for the fishers of men and women. Jesus said to his male and female disciples, “Come, follow me, and I will make you a different kind of fishermen. You will bring in people, not fish” (Matthew 4:19).

Italian seer Maria Valtorta in her monumental Poem of the Man God, acknowledges Jesus’ female disciples led by Mary Magdalene, who many believe was Jesus’ wife. Edgar Cayce, the sleeping prophet, also mentioned in his readings “a group of ‘Holy Women’ around Jesus.”

I would like to conclude this post by paying tribute to some of the others.

Martha of Bethany — Sister of Mary of Bethany and Lazarus, Martha is shown as practical, caring, and deeply faithful. She is often responsible for the logistics of hospitality for Jesus and his entourage, busily making her home a comfortable and frequent gathering place for the disciples.

Mary of Bethany —The contemplative sister of Martha and Lazarus, Mary is portrayed as spiritually introspective and deeply moved by Jesus’ teachings. She is noted for her attentiveness and acts of devotion, including anointing Jesus. Recall that Martha rebuked Mary for not helping out enough, and Jesus said “Martha, Martha, you are worried and upset about many things…but Mary has chosen the better part” (Luke 10:41-42).

Susanna and Johanna — Less prominent than those named above, but still among the women who helped support Jesus’ mission materially and accompanied him during portions of his ministry. Along with other women, Johanna was among the first witnesses to Jesus’ resurrection.

Salome — Sometimes represented as the mother of James and John, she is included among those who witnessed some of the crucial events in Jesus’ life, including the crucifixion and resurrection.

Other women disciples — Valtorta suggests there were “many other women disciples,” reflecting the broader historical view that a significant number of women, some unnamed, followed and aided Jesus, providing hospitality, resources, and spiritual support.

May the image of Mary and Martha of Bethany protect and inspire the author and readers of this newsletter in their search for truth.

