Rational Spirituality

Anthony
2d

Wow! Excellent and thorough article. This should have millions of views literally, of course they ensure it won’t. Thank you putting this together!

AJR
3d

“He often warned against the illusion that evil can be redeemed by reasoning or goodwill alone.”

Absolutely not! Evil is Evil! Otherwise, these evil-predatory narcissistic psychopaths thrive on power! Power over anyone and child is where it all starts!

Yes this innate evilness, is incredibly dangerous because they seem like their so “Holier Than Thou” predators, en mask only, for they are experts in deception and manipulation. Who better to target than unsuspecting, innocent children?

This is one of the main reasons for all the world’s ills! Especially in the 1% world where, blackmail is the tool!

Children and young adults have incredibly believability’s thus making them the perfect target for such heinous crimes against them!

“Sound of Freedom,” the movie was advertised for roughly one week! That’s all. Why? Why when America is leading the world in child sex trafficking and abuse, would the MSM minimize advertising such crimes, especially when the movie was based on a true life story? Why?

I have written extensively about what’s happening in America and the world. Three human atrocities are being committed against our children and children around the world!

1. Genocide in Gaza

2. Deaths by mRNA

3. Epstein Coverup

What do all three have in common? They’re being “Normalized!”

When leaders are silent about such human atrocities, their actions lead to “fear” among the masses. Fear to speak out, fear of reprisals and repercussions against themselves and their families!

If humanity continues to allow such abhorrent behavior to continue, unabated, societal decay will insure these horrible predators have plenty of targets!

We must start speaking out against all of these human tragedies being committed against humanity, our children especially!

As time passes, more and more people will become victims and once this happens, nobody will stop this already “out of control” psychopathic behavior from happening!

We’re all victims in a sense and those who’ve suffered and those who’ve committed such despicable acts, will be shunned and empowered further!

The simple fact that last week thereabouts, the Israeli Cyber Security Directorate was arrested in Las Vegas in an undercover FBI sting. He was arrested for luring a young boy. What happened? He was bailed and fly back to Israel! No charges will ever be filed! He’s part of the problem and the elitist group!

Yes this is a most important issue for all Americans and people across the globe which must be exposed greatly!

And NOW!

God Help Us All!

AJR

