In this post, we propose that high-functioning dark personalities, the people Dr. Karen Mitchell terms “Persistent Predatory Personalities,” are the unwitting water carriers, shock troops, and Useful Idiots controlled by the ruling Pathocracy.

As Dr. Mitchell makes clear in the quote below, there are millions of them!

“I call them dark personalities because my research shows that narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and coercive controllers are all subsets of just one high-level dark personality type. They all have the same attributes and they all use the same tactics — on steroids. They use the same techniques to destroy others and to remain hidden.

“It's like they all went to the same college and studied the same subjects on how to destroy. One of the key things my data showed was that dark or predatory personalities outside of prison are in banking, in law, and in medicine.

There are millions of them in teaching. All are equally as committed to destroying their targets as those in prison for murder. They just do it.”

The fog is lifting for many of us. The true divide in the U.S., and in Western Civilization, is not simply political but psychological. A significant percentage of the U.S. population manifest dark personality attributes. Dr. Mitchell estimates the number at 10%. By extension, this group manipulates and controls an even larger share of the population.

What the psychopathic 10% strive to exploit is the natural propensity toward traditional Western values — to recognize innate good in everyone, not to be judgmental, and to “treat thy neighbor as thyself.” When governed by a death cult intent on destroying civilization, traditional values require mitigation.

These psychopaths are cold, brutal, immoral, and incapable of empathy or normal human emotion.

Former president Bill Clinton is famously associated with the phrase, "I feel your pain.” That was poppycock, so to speak. He felt nothing. Psychopaths, especially within the political class, are trained experts at appearing to be normal. It’s a slick façade.

“The Devourer will never change,” according to Jung. He often warned against the illusion that evil can be redeemed by reasoning or goodwill alone. The Devourer is inorganic within the psyche. This archetype is an inner predator that cannot evolve because its principle is stasis in destruction.

The Devourer is immutable, an eternal form like fire. One cannot ask fire to be less fiery. Similarly in Gnostic teaching, the Archons are parasitic powers. They feed upon human attention and psychic life. Archons cannot be redeemed; they are, in Jung’s words, ontological scavengers.

The path of gnosis was not to reform them but to see through them and transcend their domain.

Jung saw enormous danger in trying to negotiate with the Devourer. His view was that certain psychic forces, once constellated in the psyche, are entirely inhuman and autonomous.

The Devourer closely relates to his warnings about psychopathy and collective possession. These energies cannot be persuaded into benevolence, nor can they be reformed by moralism.

What is our recourse?

Recognize the devouring impulse for what it truly is — irredeemable.

Reject fusion with it. Jung called this enantiodromia — being consumed by the contrary force.

Integrate active awareness of the Devourer and renounce it often.

We are approaching a phase transition where the space for meaning itself is shutting down. When that happens, attempts at persuasion become not only futile, but dangerous. Therefore, the crucial task is no longer to spread the truth, but to preserve it. ChaosNavigator

I am a metaphysician, not a psychologist. Modern psychology aims to be a distinct scientific field separate from metaphysics. However, many fundamental metaphysical assumptions underlie psychological theories and practices, particularly concerning the nature of the mind, consciousness, free will, and the self.

The metaphysical concept of a pathocracy was defined by the Polish psychologist Andrew Lobaczewski as: “A system of government…wherein a small pathological minority takes control over a society of normal people.”

He notes that individuals with Dark Triad/Tetrad personality disorders regularly ascend to positions of power. Indeed, these dark personality types are consumed with their lust for power and privilege.

Lobaczewski wanted to understand why 'evil' people seem to prosper, while so many good and moral people struggle to succeed. He wanted to understand why people with psychological disorders so easily rise to positions of power and take over the governments of countries. Since he was living under a pathocratic regime himself, he took great risks studying this topic. He was arrested and tortured by the Polish authorities, and was unable to publish his life's work, the book Political Ponerology, until he escaped to the United States during the 1980s.

The Dark Tetrad archetype adds Sadism to the Triad’s narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy.

Narcissism — Characterized by grandiosity, a sense of superiority, a need for admiration, a lack of empathy, and sensitivity to criticism. People with high levels of narcissism tend to believe they are special and superior to others. Machiavellianism — Characterized by manipulativeness and a cynical worldview. Individuals with this trait are strategic and focused on achieving their goals through any means, often at the expense of others. Psychopathy — Characterized by callousness, a lack of empathy and remorse, impulsivity, and disregard for social norms and the feelings of others. They may exploit others and engage in deceitful or criminal behavior. Sadism — Defined by a desire to hurt others mentally, emotionally, or physically, and finding enjoyment in the suffering of others. They may humiliate, control, or punish others for pleasure or to assert dominance.

The Dark Triad/Tetrad characteristics refer to socially undesirable personality traits, not clinical diagnoses. There is, however, a considerable overlap with individuals who exhibit Cluster B disorders, which are classified clinical diagnoses.

I draw attention to this fine-line distinction because our thesis concerns itself primarily with high-functioning psychopaths who dominate the ruling Criminocratic Cabal and their shock-troop wannabes, including Useful Idiots.

This Cabal seeks to destroy Western Civilization as well as all national identities. The United States is atop the list.

Pedophilia and Ritualist Sexual Abuse

Theoretical work emphasizes that ritual and cult abuse is not merely incidental, but is organized for explicit psychological domination: the destruction of innocence and trust is core to the perpetrator's purpose and power.

Cults and human trafficking networks distinguish themselves with coded markers, symbolic violence, and the use of magical or pseudo-magical oaths to control victims, especially children.

The psychological manipulation and terror leveraged by ritual/belief systems function as potent weapons to break will, silence victims, and assert total domination, thereby mirroring ponerological analyses of psychopathy and group evil.

Reviewers of Lobaczewski’s work highlight his argument that pathocratic societies rely on “moral warping,” ideological subversion, and psychological terror to break down the normal moral instincts of society. Moral warping is the deliberate manipulation of society's ethical understanding to justify harmful actions.

Parallels are drawn to organized abuse and trafficking, where perpetrators manipulate ideology or ritual to justify the destruction of innocence for personal or political gain and perpetuate control.

Analysts explicitly connect pathocracy with ritual and sexual abuse, noting that psychopathic elites (or "successful" psychopaths) gravitate toward positions where they can inflict maximum suffering and exploit the most vulnerable, including children.

Their lust for power and lack of conscience is both cause and symptom of the institutionalization of abuse. One might expect the Vatican to take a more active role in exposing the evil, however the Catholic Church has been identified as one of the major perpetrators. It has lost credibility across the board.

Likewise, corporate media has been mostly silent on these issues paying only perfunctory attention. The problem in the UK has reached unfathomable depths. Citizens who report immigrant “grooming gangs” to the police are turned away or they themselves are arrested.

An August 2025 article in The Telegraph details how Warwickshire Police were accused of covering up the asylum-seeker’s background of rape suspects in a case involving a 12-year-old girl. The article adds that local leaders expressed outrage over the suppression of information about immigration status due to concerns about “inflaming community tensions.”

In the U.S., attempts to “bury” and then “memory hole” the Epstein Affair rivals the near invisible coverage of the Franklin Scandal in the late 80s.

This scandal surfaced in Omaha, Nebraska, and centered around Lawrence E. King Jr., a prominent banker and GOP fundraiser. Allegations included the sexual abuse and trafficking of children (many from foster care) at parties attended by influential political and business figures.

Reports claimed the children were flown to other cities and abused by elites, with some allegations extending into ritualistic abuse and even connections to broader criminal activity.

Multiple investigations and grand juries were convened; while official inquiries ultimately declared the allegations unfounded and prosecuted some accusers for perjury, aspects of the case remain controversial and widely discussed in literature about elite abuse rings.

Interviews with researchers such as Nick Bryant (author of "The Franklin Scandal") emphasize that the trafficking network was allegedly larger and more organized than later high-profile cases like Epstein’s, with links to blackmail operations (e.g., homes in Washington, DC, being wired for kompromat) and the involvement of multiple pimps sourcing children from foster care and orphanages for elite clients across the country.

One wonders, only half-seriously, if these psychopaths evince an alien species or Archons from an extradimensional. Even Dr. Mitchell asserts, “These people are not like you and I. And they all seem to operate from the same playbook.”

Cathy O'Brien, a widely known whistleblower, claims to have been a victim of the CIA's MKUltra and Project Monarch mind control programs. The origin story of those programs, which we detailed in our piece "The Disembodied Mind," implicates Nazi scientists brought to the U.S. after the war as part of Operation Paperclip.

In her accounts, O'Brien describes extensive childhood sexual abuse, psychological conditioning designed to induce dissociation and multiple personalities, and coercion by powerful political and intelligence figures. She alleges that these acts were perpetrated as part of covert government operations to create mind-controlled operatives and sex slaves.

Her story has become one of the most discussed and frequently cited survivor accounts in online forums and research involving MKUltra, sexual abuse, and psychical dissociation. O’Brien’s harrowing account substantiates the connections between trauma-based mind control, governmental abuse of power, and criminal activity involving elites.

The Strategic Logic of Targeting Children

From a purely analytical perspective, children represent the "optimal" targets for individuals driven by dominance and control because children provide:

Maximum vulnerability with minimum risk — Children are less likely to report abuse, less credible when they do, and easily manipulated into silence.

Maximum psychological impact — Targeting innocence produces more profound and lasting damage than targeting previously traumatized individuals.

Maximum control potential — Children's developing identities can be fundamentally reshaped by trauma, creating victims who may never fully recover their sense of agency.

The research consistently points to dominance, control, and premeditated destruction of innocence as core motivating factors rather than sexual gratification alone.

For pathocrats, this witches’ brew of motives, steeped in an aura of invulnerability evident to the watchful, provides an elixir too potent to resist. The enchantment of secrecy sustains the privilege and power that feed both their dominion and their boundless arrogance.

Neurotheology

While psychopathy is endemic to our planet, there remains no satisfying explanation of why so many Dark Triad Personalities infest society. Many researchers assert that the psychopathic brain is simply wired differently.

Viewed from both neurotheological and metaphysical perspectives, we can evolve a forensic analysis of society’s accelerating collapse.

We will also argue for an informed hypothesis that emphasizes the vital role spirituality plays in reversing this trend, perhaps even saving our culture from an Atlantean-style demise.

Research indicates that both the prefrontal cortex and the amygdala have vital roles in shaping a person's spiritual values and beliefs, though the connection is complex and mediated by many factors.

Spiritual values establish behavioral boundaries among normal people. When these mitigating aspects in the psyche are absent or maladapted, psychopathologies abound.

The prefrontal cortex is involved in cognitive processes like self-regulation, decision-making, moral reasoning, and conscious evaluation of experiences. Studies show this region is activated during meditation, prayer, and the appreciation of religious or spiritual experiences. This part of the brain is essential for spiritual experiences and for the control and reflection necessary for moral or spiritual development.

The amygdala is involved in emotional responses and processing. It is active during religious rituals and spiritual experiences that evoke strong emotional states, such as awe, transcendence, or even fear. Experts suggest that the amygdala and broader limbic system may involve neural networks that underlie the mystical aspects of spiritual experiences.

The prefrontal cortex supports the executive, reflective, and evaluative aspects of spirituality such as self-control, ethical reflection, and meaning-making. The amygdala and related limbic structures facilitate the emotional and experiential dimensions of spiritual life. Through dialog, both contribute to the neurobiological basis for spiritual values and beliefs.

When these neural networks are dysfunctional or compromised, whether by genetic, neurodevelopmental, neurotoxic, or traumatic processes, the emergence of psychopathic traits and persistent predatory behavior becomes a plausible and likely outcome.

Whatever the neurological causation may be, external influences such as media- driven propaganda and advanced psionic mind control techniques, including dissociation, reinforce and exacerbate the pathology.

However, while both the prefrontal cortex and the amygdala provide vital pathways to spiritual awareness, current neuroscience strongly suggests that spiritual values are more closely connected to the prefrontal cortex.

The prefrontal cortex governs higher-order functions like conscious reflection, ethical reasoning, impulse control, planning, and the self-regulation of emotions. Multiple studies demonstrate that spiritual practices, such as meditation and prayer, promote neuroplastic changes resulting in enhanced self-control, patience, and mature emotional responses that reflect personal spiritual values.

The amygdala is instrumental in emotional processing and mediates the affective and emotional intensity of spiritual experiences, such as awe or transcendence. However, these responses are often impulsive and instinctual. The amygdala primarily contributes emotional color rather than the deeply held values or beliefs that guide spiritual and moral conduct.

Additionally, the prefrontal cortex acts as a regulating “brake” on impulsive emotional reactions (those driven by the amygdala) enabling conscious, value-driven choices and facilitating cultivation of virtues often associated with spiritual development.

While the amygdala’s emotional inputs can be relevant, spiritual values and beliefs are rooted more in the reflective, integrative, and regulatory functions of the prefrontal cortex.

Spiritual Alchemy

Spiritual alchemy, which traditionally focuses on the transformation of self from base instincts to an elevated state of consciousness, encounters challenges when facing the more pernicious elements of human character.

The PPP model, for example, identifies and categorizes these attributes divided into four conceptual groupings. I will lightly skim over three of these groupings and elaborate on the fourth, which is the most pernicious.

First Group — traits that define individuals who drive their agenda through a pathological need for control and dominance. Their self-perception of superiority and entitlement is coupled with an explosive, unhinged reaction to being challenged.

Second Group — delves into the motivations and operational methods of these individuals, who are described as predatory, sadistic, and cruel. Their disregard for law and social norms, combined with an exploitative nature, portends a destructive impact on those around them.

Third group — experiences emotions differently, often acting them out rather than feeling them authentically. Their callousness, lack of remorse, and self-absorption stand in stark contrast to the emotional refinement and empathy that spiritual alchemy engenders.

Fourth Group — reveals how these individuals mask their true nature. They cultivate a façade of normalcy, employing chameleon-like behaviors to blend into various environments. Their dishonesty and manipulative tendencies make it difficult, if not impossible, for others to discern their true intentions.

In spiritual alchemy, the pursuit of truth and self-awareness are paramount, but the predators identified in the PPP model are adept at obscuring reality, both for themselves and for those they target.

Spiritual alchemy stresses the importance of ethical conduct and alignment of one's actions with higher principles. The PPP model serves as a cautionary reminder of the potential for destructive behavior in those oblivious to (or dismissive of) the alchemical process of self-purification.

Conspiracy Adjunct: Our Food Supply

I believe that dietary components also have contributed to the increase of dark personality individuals in society. For years, the food industry has been systematically removing iodine from numerous products and substituting bromide, chloride, and fluoride, which are toxins.

Bromide is particularly culpable. Chronic exposure to bromide and brominated vegetable oils is neurotoxic and has well-documented effects on cognitive, emotional, and psychiatric function, including impacts on the prefrontal cortex, limbic system, and general neurological health.

Bromides accumulate in neural tissue, producing a condition called bromism. Symptoms include restlessness, irritability, confusion, paranoia, fatigue, memory loss, and even psychosis, hallucinations, delirium, and stupor in more severe cases.

Bromide competes with iodine for absorption and can block iodine uptake in the thyroid, exacerbating iodine deficiency. Current research strongly supports that iodine deficiency impairs general mental development, intelligence, and emotional regulation, particularly in youth.

Moreover, dietary patterns high in saturated fats and sugars, marked by overconsumption of animal fats, and coupled with low intake of essential nutrients, directly compromise prefrontal cortex and limbic system health.

These pathologies increase vulnerability to executive dysfunction (ADHD), impulsivity, and emotional dysregulation that possibly enhance the expression of dark or antisocial personality features in susceptible individuals.

In contrast, diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and micronutrients are neuroprotective and may lower risk for such outcomes.

Conclusion

“Liberation is not coming. It is unfolding through those who remembered why they incarnated.”

The recognition of the Persistent Predatory Personality, the Dark Triad/Tetrad, and the pathocratic Cabal is not an end in itself. It is a mirror that reveals the true contours of our crisis.

What confronts us is not merely political or cultural decay, but a metaphysical assault on the very foundations of conscience and empathy. Pathocrats thrive because their pathology is parasitic. It feeds on innocence, trust, and the assumption that others are guided by the same moral compass.

But if the fog is lifting, it is because consciousness is evolving. Many have escaped the Matrix of Deception. Liberation is not the gift of governments or institutions, for these have been severely compromised.

Nor will liberation be delivered by political saviors, who so often serve the same pathocratic machinery they deceitfully claim to oppose.

Liberation unfolds through remembrance.

We should “remember” that we incarnated not to be devoured, but to witness, to resist, and to reassert the primacy of spirit over the machinery of predation.

The Cabal and its Useful Idiots can dominate only so long as humanity forgets (or rejects) its spiritual inheritance. The prefrontal cortex and amygdala, the architecture of moral choice and spiritual awe, are not evolutionary accidents but the very instruments through which higher consciousness expresses itself in the world.

To neglect them, through diet, dissociation, or deception, is to surrender the temple of the Self. To cultivate them through spiritual alchemy, principled behavior, and remembrance is to transmute the material base into the spiritually sublime.

Those who remember why they incarnated are already part of the unfolding liberation. They understand awakening is a never-ending process, not a final destination.

Awakening and remembrance provide counterweights to pathocracy. The awakened are keepers of the flame in an age characterized by the inversion of virtue. Their coherence is more potent than the chaos and confusion generated by those who seek only to dominate and destroy.

Liberation is not a destination. It is the unveiling of truth through those with eyes to see, to suffer, to stand firm. It is not coming. It is here. Wherever a soul rejects the lie, protects the innocent, and insists upon the sovereignty of spirit over the predations of power.

Jesus affirmed the intrinsic spiritual value of children, urging his followers: “suffer the little children to come unto me.” To children he ascribed words like innocence, trust, and humility.

Pathocrats use these words as punch lines at cocktail parties.

May the image of “Christ Blessing Little Children” invoke protection and healing for children the world over, the author, and the readers of this newsletter.

