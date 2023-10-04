Guardians of the Magic Garden IV by Frodok

In a society saturated with material comforts and instant gratification, complacency becomes an insidious trap. It is an incipient, subtle decay, a quiet surrender to stagnation. But what many fail to recognize is that complacency is not just a social or personal vice; it carries serious spiritual repercussions.

Biblically, complacency is often portrayed as a failure to uphold one’s spiritual and moral duties. The Book of Proverbs (1:32) warns, “For the waywardness of the naive will kill them and the complacency of fools will destroy them.” This biblical admonition speaks to the larger theme of spiritual diligence, a call for vigilance against the slow erosion of moral values and cultural norms.

The concept of the watchman in the Book of Ezekiel serves as a poignant metaphor. The watchman's duty is to alert a city to an impending danger. If the watchman fails in his duty, the blood of the people is on his hands. Such an alert is sounded in this reading.

But if the watchman sees the sword coming and fails to blow the horn to warn the people, and the sword comes and takes away a life, then that one will be taken away in his iniquity, but I will hold the watchman accountable for his blood. (Ezekiel 33:6)

This duty transcends the literal defense of a city. It is a call to protect cherished cultural and spiritual values. Today, this duty lies with each of us. In the context of American and Western culture, with their rich history of freedoms and acknowledgement of God given rights, this becomes a responsibility to safeguard the very foundations that define our civilization.

The future of our civilization is at stake.

America, founded on principles of freedom, equality and the pursuit of happiness, finds its strength in unity and shared values. When complacency or turmoil sets in, there is a disengagement from active participation in cultural and civic life. This detachment undermines the nation’s social fabric, weakening the bonds of community and shared identity.

This detachment does more than just fray the edges; it threatens to unravel the very core of our nation's social fabric. The Progressive (woke) movement, as observed in America today, appears hellbent on accomplishing precisely this - weakening the bonds of community and erasing America’s shared identity. The reality we face is stark.

A credible argument can be made that our internal adversaries, including certain factions within our own government, pose a graver threat than even those external forces that bear animosity towards America. This includes entities beyond our borders, most notably Marxist factions within Europe’s World Economic Forum and other godless agendas.

Faced with these internal challenges amidst a barrage of non-stop lies, it's hardly surprising patriotic Americans feel adrift in an ocean of confusion and meaningless. Many sense that their spiritual vitality is under siege as their former worldview topples sideways. Others have been cowered into silence by the shrill psychopathic Cluster B Society.

(Video by

is 12-minutes)

Complacency erodes personal spiritual growth. The Bible's wisdom literature, especially the parable of the talents in the Gospel of Matthew (Chapter 25) emphasizes the importance of actively using and nurturing the gifts given to us by God. To “bury one’s talent” out of fear or laziness is to squander divine gifts and potential. Similarly, complacency in the face of cultural challenges is a failure to use the gifts of voice, action and influence to effect positive change.

In an era where American culture often seems under siege from divisive rhetoric, political polarization and erosion of trust, the call to step out of complacency has never been more urgent. It is not just about preserving a way of life; it is about honoring a spiritual obligation. The Biblical imperatives serve to remind us of the spiritual stakes at play: to defend, with vigor and passion, the cultural norms and cohesion that form the bedrock of society.

Complacency is more than just passive acceptance; it is a surrender of one’s duty and neglect of responsibility. In the spiritual realm, it is forfeiture of one's role as a steward of culture and values. The challenge for contemporary America is to awaken from this slumber, to rekindle the flames of active engagement and to reclaim the spiritual and moral high ground for the sake of future generations.

Complacency, in many respects, is a more insidious adversary than fear. While fear can galvanize people into action and recognize an immediate threat, complacency dulls the senses and lulls individuals into a dangerous state of inaction. Moreover, it engenders a false sense of security, making societies vulnerable both to external threats and internal decay.

One of the most striking historical examples of this is the 1941 surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. The United States, feeling distant and secure from the major conflicts brewing overseas, was jolted into the harsh reality of World War II. The widely held belief that the vast Pacific Ocean provided an insurmountable buffer was shattered in a matter of hours. This devastating event serves as a potent reminder that a nation's security and prosperity can be upended swiftly when it is blinded by complacency and a false sense of security.

To rely solely on past achievements or historical buffers as indicators of future security would be a grave mistake. Societies must remain vigilant, adaptive and forward-thinking. Just as muscles atrophy without use, societal values and defenses weaken if not actively upheld and challenged.

People often require a jolt - a shocking event or revelation - to awaken them from their slumbering complacency. However, waiting for such an event to catalyze action might prove to be even more catastrophic.

Instead, there must be a concerted effort to recognize and combat the creeping influence of complacency and to reinvigorate a culture that has traditionally valued vigilance, introspection and proactive defense of cultural and societal norms.

This piece is both a call to action and a call to prayer.

Share