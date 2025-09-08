Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autonomy4Life's avatar
Autonomy4Life
18h

Deeply interesting, thanks. Agree on your statement regarding the popular misconception about Tarot being “fortune telling” The depiction of Ma’at being “Justice” really helps give a fresh perspective on this card. Always have a mildly confounding ‘block’ on this card when it comes up. (It is discomforting to feel that I just “don’t like” this card” as per the Rider Waite depiction)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by R. Toney Brooks, PhD and others
Island Sailfish's avatar
Island Sailfish
2dEdited

The Chrysalis deck is how I found you on Substack! One of my favorite decks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture