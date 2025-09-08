Herne the Hunter

To carry the Orion Code is to walk as a reclaimer of lost worlds, a keeper of truth in war zones, and a forger of light within shadow. ~ Channeler Amanda Jane DeMarco

Humanity has always pursued knowledge through two kinds of rabbit holes. One leads outward, toward discovery, wonder, and synchronicity. The other tunnels inward, toward obsession, distortion, and entrapment.

This essay begins with the first kind, a synchronistic path that carried us into the intertwined mythologies of Herne the Hunter and Orion, and from there to the protocols we propose. To frame what follows, let’s briefly distinguish the two kinds of rabbit holes.

The first group are rabbit holes of curiosity. These are paths one follows out of genuine wonder and the desire to discover new knowledge or perspectives. We are usually led to these by synchronicity and enter them with a tabula rasa, or a clean slate.

The second group are self-made traps of thought, commonly rooted in confirmation bias, obsession, or a need for certainty in an uncertain world.

Rather than following evidence wherever it leads, here a person burrows deeper into a single ideology. Sometimes not all information is taken into account. Rather, the tunnel is reinforced by internet echo chambers, propaganda, or mind control psyops.

This type of rabbit hole often leads to entrenchment, isolation from outside perspectives, and sometimes harmful consequences. It becomes much harder to climb out and reconnect with reality.

For this post, our synchronistic trail of breadcrumbs (research) led us, as per usual, down a very deep and twisting rabbit hole. Our aim is to weave together disparate threads of metaphysics, “conspiracy theory,” and mythology. The latter is too often neglected. Indeed, mythology is one of the most effective mind control countermeasures.

The Wild Hunt

At its core, the Wild Hunt is a supernatural chase led by a mythic or spectral figure and a cavalcade of otherworldly hunters. These often include ghosts, gods, or spirits who noisily ride across the skies or through the land.

The Wild Hunt is a widespread mythic motif found in the folklore of various northern, western, and eastern European cultures. We will focus on two of them.

In German and Norse mythology, the Wild Hunt is often led by Odin (Wotan). The hunters might include souls of the dead, elves, fairies, Valkyries, or even werewolves. It is an omen of war, catastrophe, or seminal change and is most commonly seen in the winter months or transitional seasons.

In the British Isles, the Wild Hunt is associated with Herne the Hunter (pictured). The participants are also spectral hounds and faeries. In both Norse and Brythonic (Celtic Britons) cultures, the Wild Hunt usually forebodes catastrophic events or upheaval.

It represents a crossing of worlds, a liminal time when the veil is thin and spirits can influence, punish, or bless the living. With Samhain (Halloween) on the near horizon, along with a plethora of predictions about significant events in November 2025, I thought now is a proper time to formulate our Orion Protocol.

More about the Protocol shortly. For those who missed it last week, here’s the list of November predictions:

The "Synarchic Convergence" is scheduled for November 2025 in Dharamshala, India, described as a gathering to reconnect with the Earth and the energy grid. The theme is strongly resonant with global consciousness shifts.

The "11:11 Convergence" in Egypt is planned for November 1–13, 2025, connecting ancient cycle transitions, spirituality, and transformation.

Author Brenda Weltner, who proposed a calendar convergence theory, mentioned November 20, 2025, as a critical date when cyclical and prophetic events culminate.

Astrology sources highlight major events in November 2025, including Mercury retrograde (November 9–29) and notable conjunctions interpreted as energetic ‘gateways’ for collective awakening.

A surge of sky events, supermoons, meteor showers (like the Taurids and Leonids), and planetary shifts, mark November 2025 as a convergence in multiple traditions and mythologies.

Celtic Samhain, the evening of Fri, Oct 31, 2025 – Sat, Nov 1, 2025.

Whether one takes these predictions literally or symbolically, they frame the backdrop against which the Wild Hunt and the archetypes of Orion and Herne speak to us today.

Odin's Wild Hunt, 1872, by Peter Nicolai Arbo

On a deeper symbolic level, the Wild Hunt evokes humanity’s awe before the wild, untamable forces of nature and the never-ending cycles of birth, death, and renewal. Its hunters are depicted riding at the threshold between worlds.

Led by Herne, the Hunt symbolizes this liminal space where time and timelessness blur, a mythic realm where established boundaries dissolve and lost souls are called home. The hunt’s spectral passage becomes a metaphor for reuniting soul fragments, those parts of ourselves scarred by the wounds of spiritual conflict between the forces of good and evil.

These soul fragments belong to beings who have “run the good race” as spiritual guardians of humanity, especially through catastrophic mythic epochs like the Archontic World War, which we are experiencing.

Their reclamation symbolizes the promise of renewal. What was lost in battle can be reclaimed and made whole. This is the Wild Hunt’s purpose and the deeper mythic cycles it reflects.

Orion’s Belt and the Giza Plateau

Robert Bauval’s Orion Correlation Theory suggests that the three pyramids of Giza are intentionally aligned to mirror the three stars of Orion’s Belt, ascribing cosmic and ritual significance in monumental architecture.

The three stars of Orion’s Belt are named Alnitak, Alnilam, and Mintaka. Their names come from Arabic, meaning respectively “the girdle,” “the string of pearls,” and “the belt.” In ancient Egypt, they were associated with the three pyramids of Giza, aligned to mirror their heavenly pattern.

In the Hellenic imagination, Orion’s Belt symbolized the hunter’s weapon girded for pursuit, marking the figure of strength and cosmic orientation. Each star also carries symbolic weight in esoteric traditions. Alnitak, the easternmost star, has been linked to initiation and beginnings, as it rises first on the horizon.

Alnilam, the central and brightest, represents illumination or the axis of balance, the point upon which the hunter’s belt fastens. Mintaka, the western star, is associated with passage and completion. It has become a metaphor for the gateway through which seekers evolve from one state of being to another.

Accordingly, Mintaka assumes metaphysical significance as the star guiding us on the journey from the Piscean Age to the Aquarian Age. Taken together, the three stars in Orion’s Belt symbolize a triad of psychic orientation — beginning, balance, and completion.

Mintakan Starseeds

The star Mintaka is associated with an esoteric spiritual concept called Mintakan Starseeds. Mintaka is frequently referenced in modern metaphysical and Starseed communities as a place of origin for certain souls who claim intuitive, healing, or spiritual gifts.

Starseeds are described as channelers of light and wisdom, focused on spiritual guidance, compassion, and fostering positive change. These individuals are said to possess innate intuition and a strong connection to higher realms, enabling them to serve as spiritual guides or healers on Earth.

Orion’s Belt is not only an astronomical curiosity but a symbolic compass. It reminds us that we have always looked skyward for order and direction. When mirrored on the ground by the pyramids of Giza, the three stars encourage us to contemplate the Hermetic principle of “As above, so below,” aligning the structure of Earth with the pattern of heaven.

This act of cosmographic mirroring is itself a protocol. It serves as a blueprint for ritualistic observance, much like mythic hunter archetypes Herne and Orion serve as guides between the mundane and the transcendent.

The Orion Protocol represents a way to encode meaning, via myth, pattern, or alignment. Drawing from Orion’s cosmic symbolism and Herne’s liminal, nature-centered attributes, suggests the crafting of a bridge between sacred landscape (Earth) and sacred story (sky).

It is that and much more.

Most of us were taught that our present epoch dates from the construction of the pyramids around 2,500 BC. Stonehenge was built around that same time. As things “kept getting older and older,” as Graham Hancock notes, the current scientific estimate is that humanity evolved about 10,000 years ago.

Bauval’s insight into cosmic alignment raises a broader question: what cycles of human history and mythic time might also be encoded in these patterns?

According to the ancient teachings regarding the evolution of humanity, there are seven root-races, of which we are in the fifth. Our root-race, as such, began about 1,000,000 years ago, and we are now about midway along the course of its wheeling. Each root-race is divided into seven subraces, which, again, are divided into family races of some 30,000 years' duration. Each race and subrace passes through its own rounds of birth, active maturity, and decline. The same periods mark the course of the civilization of each subrace, as well as the continued divisions of mankind into different nations, states, communities, and family groups. Keeping pace with these different cycles of human experience, there is an increasing number of the manifesting forms and forces in the realms of nature, as spirit descends into material life on earth.

Let’s continue down this rabbit hole.

Periodicity is being observed and recorded in the occurrence of floods, droughts, famines, diseases, calamities, magnetic storms, auroras, earthquakes; also in the appearance of great men, and in eras of advances and recessions in the arts and sciences; in the rise and fall of nations and of whole civilizations; in the change of continental coastlines and mountains slowly rising or sinking; in ice ages that came and went, leaving evidence of past eras of tropical climates in high latitudes; in the seasonal habits of animals, and similar phenomena.

"Serpents of Wisdom" are the few most highly evolved spiritual and intellectual individuals of each succeeding round and race. Through initiation in the Mystery-schools, they learned to verify the inner teachings about man and the universe. These teachings included laws and legislation, architecture, metallurgy, agriculture, the medical use of plants, various modes of magic, astronomy, etc. Echoes of all these things have remained in the earth's inner atmosphere and are the source of the "innate ideas" that haunt our minds. Each ego must round this part of the cycle of constructive knowledge by becoming aware of it within himself.

The Orion Protocols

The Orion Protocols are a set of practices for integrating archetypes, such as Orion and Herne, into one’s worldview. Doing so cultivates a larger frame of meaning for life on Earth in these precarious times.

This protocol can serve as a remedy for worldview growth or evolution, while failure to integrate may lead to stagnation or involution. This is the critical challenge we must all embrace, lest our souls be subsumed into the hive mind of a hopeless false reality.

1. Identification of Archetypal Patterns

Recognize and constellate universal archetypes such as Orion (the celestial hunter, cosmic order) and Herne (wild nature, liminality). Archetypes are patterns within personal or collective stories. All our essays about archetypes can be found here.

Use myth, recurring symbols, and narrative motifs from lived experience to identify which archetypes resonate or are absent. An archetype that resonates with you is said to have been constellated within your psyche.

2. Encounter and Dialogue

Facilitate conscious engagement (dialogue or encounter) with these archetypes, such as active imagination, mythopoetic reflection, art, or storytelling.

This step involves acknowledging both light and shadow aspects of an archetype and understanding its dynamic relevance to current challenges.

3. Meaning Integration

Integrate the insights and qualities of the archetypes into daily worldview by reframing life narratives. See your journey as part of a larger, mythic context. This enhances self-awareness, a crucial stepping stone to higher consciousness.

This integration will align new values, goals, and responses with the archetype’s positive traits (e.g., courage, wildness, orientation, guardianship).

4. Worldview Consciousness and Adaptation

Develop ongoing awareness that all worldviews are shaped and limited by the archetypes they incorporate or exclude. Healthy worldviews remain adaptable, with protocols for integrating new symbols whenever needed.

This supports psychological and spiritual flexibility, preventing rigidification or involution.

5. Ritual and Creative Reenactment

Enact integration through rituals, art, or acts that embed the archetype in daily life. These might include celebrating cosmic cycles such as Samhain, nature walks, or creating personal myths.

Such practices help transform psychological insight into lived reality, anchoring evolving meaning in the self and community.

A worldview lacking such a protocol becomes disconnected from mythic and psychic roots, risking involution: rigidity, fragmentation, or the atrophy of meaning. The "Orion Protocols," as integration, ensures continuous renewal and alignment with deep human patterns.

In 2014, I co-created and authored a deck of tarot cards titled “Chrysalis Tarot.” As the name suggests, it is intended to facilitate Jungian individuation and personal transformation.

Many have the false impression that the tarot is primarily used for fortunetelling. In truth, it abhors the practice, which intimates the absence of free will. Chrysalis is intended to address #3 above: “See your journey as part of a larger, mythic context.”

You chose to live in these days. It’s important to remember why. Having conversations with constellated archetypes will help.

Our battle is not with flesh and blood but with powers and principalities that seek to mire us in materialism and the inevitable involution and soul fragmentation that generally accompanies it.

It is our mission to rise above the ubiquitous clamoring chaos.

When Holly painted our Herne the Hunter card in 2012, I asked her to include the three stars of Orion’s Belt above Herne’s sword. At the time, I had not yet grasped the significance, though it felt intuitively correct.

Chrysalis was published in 2014 and won Deck of the Year honors and several other awards. I wrote a companion book two years later. Both are available individually or as a set on Amazon. I seldom mention Chrysalis in this Substack, as its purpose was never commercial but archetypal, although it became successful commercially.

However, the schema evolved to address an intuited paradigm shift that many others also anticipated. Chrysalis was designed and created for private conversations with a specific set of archetypes eager to accompany you on your own mythic Wild Hunt.

Ma’at

Robert Bauval links the Egyptian concept of Ma’at, a spiritual state of balance, harmony, and cosmic alignment, to the process of archetype integration in modern worldview formation. Ancient Egyptians achieved "living in Ma’at" by aligning their lives, communities, and monuments with the cycles and patterns of nature as well as the archetypal order represented by the heavens, e.g., Orion’s Belt.

Ma’at was not just a moral ideal but a practical protocol for integrating the rhythms of nature, the Nile, and cosmic archetypes into everyday life in Ancient Egypt, thereby forging a worldview rooted in balance, truth, and creative harmony.

The cultural practices, art, and sacred architecture of Egypt, such as the pyramids aligned to the stars, were tangible expressions of archetypal integration, reflecting a living mythology in society.

Bauval views the loss of Ma’at as the loss of a core mythic protocol. He advocates for a return to its integrative principles: embedding timeless archetypal values and cosmic consciousness into modern worldviews to restore spiritual purpose and cultural vitality. This mirrors the Jungian notion that conscious integration of archetypes is essential for psychological and spiritual wholeness in both individuals and societies.

Thus, for Bauval, living in Ma’at — the harmonization of self, society, and cosmos through mythic protocol — serves as the ancient Egyptian blueprint for the kind of archetype integration that remains vital to worldview evolution and spiritual awareness today.

The Orion Protocols remind us that myth is not a relic of the past but a living structure of meaning. Herne and Orion, the Wild Hunt, and the stars above Giza, all call us to reawaken archetypal memory and integrate it into our lives.

Without such protocols, our worldviews fragment, leaving us vulnerable to manipulation and despair. With them, we “live in Ma’at” with balance, truth, and the creative alignment of cosmos and spirit.

In these days of upheaval, the challenge is clear. We must choose integration over involution, renewal over fragmentation, and mythic consciousness over the hive mind.

May the above image of Ma’at invoke protection and healing for the author and readers of this newsletter.

