“The Harrowing of Hell,” by Jacob van Swanenburgh

The above painting illustrates the story of Christ descending into limbo (hell) after his crucifixion to rescue the souls of the righteous who died before his resurrection, including the patriarchs and prophets. The origin of this story is the Gospel of Nicodemus, a noncanonical text written sometime in the 4th century, most likely by Orthodox Christians in the East.

Unlike the Gnostic texts, the noncanonical texts (texts excluded from the Bible) such as the Gospel of Nicodemus were created to satisfy curiosity and fill narrative gaps. On the other hand, the canonical gospels provided a comprehensive account of Christ’s life and ministry and codified the theological narrative of the early Church.

Suffice it to say, there is a great deal more to the “Jesus Story” than the Church would have us believe. Thanks to the Gnostic Gospels and the Dead Sea Scrolls, both discovered in the mid-1940s, scholars were able to fill in additional gaps and omissions.

The Dead Sea Scrolls, written during the Second Temple period, speak of the “Watchers” in the Book of Enoch, which was excluded from the Old Testament. This text influenced Gnostic thought. Indeed, some scholars conflate the Watchers with the Archons.

In Gnostic texts like the Hypostasis of the Archons, the Archons are malevolent or ignorant rulers of the material world. Generated by the Demiurge, who is a flawed god identified with Yahweh. The Archons conspire to keep human souls trapped in the physical realm through outright deception and spiritual imprisonment.

In the Book of Enoch, the Nephilim, a word meaning “fallen ones,” can be viewed as a metaphor that symbolizes a tyrannical and predatory ruling class spiritually and morally separated from the rest of humanity. Their massive size (10-15 feet tall) symbolizes their immense and disproportionate power used to imprison the populace.

In this post, we aim to explore and explain two distinct types of nonhuman intelligences (NHI) along with a third disembodied human intelligence. The first of these is trying to turn our world into a harrowing hellscape. They are the Archons.

The second group, the “Nordics,” are portrayed throughout UFO and contactee literature as extraterrestrials promoting a benevolent, interventionist agenda centered on nuclear disarmament, spiritual guidance, and protection from hostile alien entities such as the “Greys,” who are purportedly also extraterrestrials.

A third group is comprised of spiritual entities we term “Shadow Sapiens.” These are humans from our past, e.g. Atlantis, Lemuria, and Ancient Egypt. They are protectors of human souls inspired by the Divine Feminine Aeon, Sophia, and are led by an unnamed winged entity we associate with Ma’at, the Egyptian goddess of cosmic balance.

It’s quite possible, and even likely, that this ‘winged’ protector is the Virgin Mary herself. A notable and recognized exemplar is the “Virgin of Quito,” also known as the “Winged Virgin” or the “Woman of the Apocalypse.”

She is a major devotional image in Ecuador and throughout Latin America. This unusual winged depiction is drawn directly from the Book of Revelation, where the Apocalyptic Woman was given wings to escape the serpent.

But she was given two wings like those of a great eagle so she could fly to the place prepared for her in the wilderness. There she would be cared for and protected from the dragon for a time, times, and half a time. Revelation 12:14, New Living Translation

I’ve often wondered who the leader of the Archons might be. We know from Gnostic literature that Archons are warrior avatars of the Demiurge. As those who have read me may know, many of the ideas that I share in these posts enter consciousness from what is known as the Imaginal Realm, a liminal state experienced in the “twixt-and-between” of awareness and sleep.

Dr. Cynthia Bourgeault, who is a mystic and Anglican priest, writes:

The imaginal realm is a meeting ground, a place of active exchange between two bandwidths of reality... It is traditionally understood to be a boundary realm between two worlds, each structured according to its own governing conventions and unfolding according to its own causality.

The Mothman

We propose that the Mothman is the winged leader of the Archons.

In John Keel’s The Mothman Prophecies, the Mothman is depicted not just as a cryptid but as a central figure in a web of paranormal and Fortean phenomena that enveloped Point Pleasant, West Virginia, from late 1966 to December 1967.​

Keel describes Mothman as a winged, larger-than-human entity with glowing red eyes, repeatedly spotted by Point Pleasant residents under alarming circumstances. These encounters directly preceded and, in the book’s arc, seemed to foreshadow the tragic collapse of the Silver Bridge, which killed 46 people.​

The Mothman’s appearance coincides with intensified UFO activity, strange electrical disturbances, animal mutilations, and the notorious Men in Black, enigmatic figures who harassed witnesses and contributed to the surreal atmosphere.

Keel’s investigation reveals a pattern of contactee experiences ranging from prophetic visions to outright abductions, as well as recurring bouts of paranoia, precognition, and psychological manipulation among affected residents.​ The Mothman Prophecies is both a book and a movie starring Richard Gere.

Keel ultimately theorizes that Mothman, along with other apparitions, may be manifestations of “ultraterrestrials” — beings from other dimensions who interact with humanity by altering perception, inducing hallucinations, and influencing physical events through psychic or informational channels.

Keel’s description resonates with ours of the Archons as entities from the hyperdimensional Exochronum. We define the Exochronum as a preternatural realm, liminal and extraordinary, informational in nature, situated outside space and time, yet functioning as an extradimensional plane within the created order.

The Mothman exists at this liminal intersection of reality and myth, catalyzing psychic upheaval, existential dread, and communal trauma.​ We will shortly offer an explanation of why this extraordinary eruption of psychic strangeness occurred in the mid-1960s in a small town in West Virginia.

The Mothman, in Keel’s narrative, becomes the symbolic leader — possibly even orchestrator — of a chorus of anomalous entities that disrupt consensus reality. The Mothman embodies a winged sentinel or Archontic force charged with mediating, or perhaps exacerbating, the interface between human consciousness and a hidden, often antagonistic, intelligence.

Rather than just an individual monster, the Mothman serves as the focal point of a metaphysical crisis radiating from Point Pleasant into the wider world, one steeped in psychological, material, and cosmic ambiguity.

Point Pleasant and Skinwalker Ranch

Paranormal researchers like Keel viewed Point Pleasant as a “window area,” a liminal space where reality seemed thin, allowing for concentrated outbreaks of psychic phenomena, UFOs, poltergeist activity, and spectral visions like the Mothman.​

Keel speculated that certain locations and historical thresholds such as Point Pleasant in the mid-60s are “chosen” or naturally predisposed to periods of enhanced phenomena known as “high strangeness," perhaps as a result of psychic energy, trauma, or a breakdown in consensus reality.

Skinwalker Ranch is another example. Skinwalker is a property in Utah famous for alleged paranormal activity, such as UFO sightings and strange animal mutilations. It was the subject of the History Channel series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. The land’s history is associated with local Navajo and Ute folklore about shape-shifting entities.

Returning to Point Pleasant: The region’s foundational story features “Strange Creek,” named for William Strange, who mysteriously vanished in the wilderness. Later, his bones were reportedly found beneath a marked tree, amplifying legends of fateful disappearances that haunted early settlers and locals.​

The tree bore an inscription or poem reportedly carved by Strange himself that is typically recalled as, “Strange is my name and strange is the ground, and strange the fate that I here found.” Folklorists and local historians point to this tree as a marker of fate, misfortune, and the dangers present in the Appalachian wilderness.

Like Skinwalker, archaeological investigations in Point Pleasant have revealed sites where mass graves of Native American (Shawnee) victims were uncovered beneath the remnants of old amusement parks, highlighting a buried history of violence and trauma against indigenous populations.

I’ve spent a good deal of time studying shamanism, the world’s oldest religion. It’s speculation on my part, of course, but I have little doubt that the “spirits of shamans” can conjure and enliven anomalous phenomena. I’ll return to this thought shortly.

During the initial wave of Mothman sightings (1966–67), at least seven children in Point Pleasant reportedly suffered acute trauma after encountering the creature. Several lost the ability to speak, exhibited persistent panic reactions, and were plagued by “visions” of disaster.

The area holds legends and records of unsolved disappearances, mysterious deaths, and ghost stories. The oppressive atmosphere of “unresolved hauntings” is said to be pervasive.​​

Paranormal events, such as strange lights and unexplained electrical phenomena appear cyclically across generations, establishing Point Pleasant as an American crossroads for chaos and psychic unease.

Both Point Pleasant and Skinwalker Ranch are associated with legendary curses, spirit conjuring, and anomalous/paranormal activity characterized by a strong overlap of shamanic themes, haunting phenomena, and the disruption of ordinary reality.

The legend of Chief Cornstalk’s curse is central to Point Pleasant’s haunted reputation. Cornstalk, a murdered Shawnee leader, allegedly uttered a powerful curse on the land, vowing ongoing tragedy and turmoil for generations.

Chief Cornstalk had advocated for peace but led his people in the Battle of Point Pleasant in 1774 against colonial expansion. Despite negotiating a subsequent treaty, he was murdered by militiamen while being held hostage at Fort Randolph during the American Revolutionary War.

Skinwalker Ranch is directly named for “skinwalkers,” malevolent shape-shifting figures from Navajo legend who are associated with shamanic practices and curses by tribal shamans.

As previously noted, Archons are shapeshifters and “exist” in the Exochronum. These malevolent entities were certainly well known to Native American shamans and spiritual leaders like Chief Cornstalk (Hokoleskwa).

Both sites are considered “window areas” by Fortean researchers, a term denoting geographic zones prone to breaches in consensus reality due to lingering trauma, rituals, or spiritual intercessions.​

The Nordics

In contactee and UFO literature, Nordics are frequently described as highly advanced, benevolently interventionist beings whose agenda centers on nuclear disarmament, spiritual guidance, and protection from hostile alien entities.

Their messages often warn against nuclear proliferation and advocate collective spiritual evolution, emphasizing esoteric teachings drawn from various Earth traditions.​

Independent researchers have floated the idea of hidden, technologically superior societies residing in inaccessible locations, such as underground bases or polar regions. Antarctica is often invoked due to its geographic isolation, ancient map anomalies, and legends of a pre-flood civilization, often identified as Atlantis.

Some theorists suggest that the survivors of Atlantis, following a series of continuous cataclysmic events occurring during the 1,300-year Younger Dryas cold period, relocated to Antarctica and continued their civilization in secrecy.

This narrative postulates ancient remnants, advanced technologies concealed beneath the ice, and a speculative timeline connecting Plato’s original Atlantis myth with modern polar enigmas.​​

Somehow, Nazi occult and scientific researchers became aware of this “breakaway” civilization, and information was allegedly shared following the war via Operation Paperclip, alongside other research, both scientific and paranormal, that was compiled by the Nazi regime, most notably Heinrich Himmler.

In this context, the Nordics are theorized to be Aryan descendants from the Hyperborean civilization, infusing the mythos with deep roots in esoteric and alternative history and possibly eugenics.​

Philosopher Jason Jorjani adds a further dimension. He theorizes that the “Greys” are the cybernetic servants of the Nordics and that both groups are products of advanced human evolution, not literal extraterrestrials.

In this refined view, neither the Nordics nor the Greys are fundamentally alien, nor are they necessarily hostile to human existence. Rather, they represent advanced, Earthbound humans entangled with and perhaps influencing the course of modern society through interventions at pivotal moments in human history.

For example, a widely circulated account in UFO literature centers on President Dwight Eisenhower’s alleged meetings with “extraterrestrials” at Edwards Air Force Base in February 1954.

I believe the following account to be government disinformation and integral to the “disclosure” psyop campaign that we wrote about in the Mother of All Psyops. It is, however, worth noting.

According to multiple testimonies and circumstantial evidence, Eisenhower, who abruptly interrupted his Palm Springs vacation, was whisked away for a secret nocturnal meeting with entities described as “Nordics.” They are usually depicted as tall, blue-eyed beings with pale skin, red or blonde hair, and colorless lips.​

During this encounter, the Nordics reportedly sought to persuade the U.S. to halt nuclear weapons testing and proliferation, offering spiritual guidance and advanced technology if humanity would commit to collective peace.

The discussions, however, ended without agreement, as Eisenhower refused the nuclear disarmament request, reportedly due to national security concerns.​

Proponents of this narrative claim the Nordics were concerned about the negative consequences of atomic weapons and wanted their existence disclosed to the public, but were ultimately “spurned” by the administration.

Shadow Sapiens

Shadow Sapiens, a term specific to our Setian cosmology, are extradimensional intelligences unrelated to Carl Jung’s concept of the Shadow Self. We define them as sentient beings originating primarily from Atlantis, with others hailing from world civilizations such as Lemuria and Hyperborea.

While angels remain tethered to terrestrial and celestial hierarchies bound by the constraints of time and space, Archons and Shadow Sapiens exist entirely beyond such limitations. Their existence is anchored, not in familiar temporal or spatial dimensions, but in the Exochronum.

Within the Exochronum, linear time dissolves and the very concept of bounded space ceases to apply. In the Exochronum, Archons and Shadow Sapiens interact, influence, and preserve — for better or worse — echoes of archetypal consciousness ever-present at the threshold of human awareness.

As guardians of humanity and the human soul, Shadow Sapiens embody a stewardship more akin to the Bodhisattva ideal or to the grace of saints than to the agency of angels.

Shadow Sapiens are the conservators of primordial gnosis and emanations of Sophia, the original wisdom and memory of humanity that predates every codified myth, doctrine, or symbolic order.

Unlike spiritual beings tethered to ritual, law, or the architectures of faith, Shadow Sapiens serve as guardians of the primal revelation, a form of awareness undistorted by later cultural, religious, or philosophical elaborations.

Their presence recalls an era before the division of sacred knowledge into systems and stories, an era when wisdom was immediate and unmediated. The Shadow Sapiens call us to remembrance, not as sentimental nostalgia but as catalysts for gnosis, which is the capacity for direct communion with ultimate reality.

The role of Shadow Sapiens resonates with the bodhisattva Quan Yin, who, though able to ascend to Nirvana, chose instead to remain among her people to guide and uplift them.

Like Quan Yin and saints who forgo transcendence, Shadow Sapiens remain alongside humanity, not only as protectors through cycles of destruction and renewal, but as teachers who ensure the light of primordial gnosis remains accessible to all seekers.

Though inaccessible to us, our four-dimensional reality (three spatial, one temporal) is accessible to interaction from hyperdimensional beings.

Conclusion

From Christ’s descent into Limbo to the spectral essence of the Mothman, the human story has been haunted by unseen intelligences — some good, others evil — each influencing human consciousness from realms beyond time.

The Archons imprison through deception. The Nordics intervene as stewards of evolution. The Shadow Sapiens preserve the forgotten gnosis of our ancestral dawn. These are not separate mythologies but interlaced strata of the same metaphysical order — the Exochronum — where past, present, and future continually exchange masks.

In this cosmic drama, humanity occupies a threshold between ascension and entrapment. The war for the soul is not fought with weapons or creeds but through awareness, through the recovery of what the Gnostics called anamnesis, remembrance.

In both Utah and West Virginia, where Skinwalker Ranch and Point Pleasant are two among many “window areas” that catalyze and accelerate chaos while issuing stern warnings from shamanic lineages that recognized time as cyclical and consciousness as collective.

These traditions hold that when anomalies increase and the boundaries of reality become tenuous, humanity will have reached the cusp of a critical, existential threshold — a moment urgently calling for remembrance of its origins.

Wake up and strengthen what remains and is about to die, for I have not found your works complete in the sight of my God. Revelation 3:2

May the image of the Virgin of Quito invoke protection, healing, and spiritual guidance for the author and readers of this newsletter.

