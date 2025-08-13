Doom and gloom, or ethical communication?

Preface: The Watchers

This essay is a follow up to The Mother of All Psyops - Part 1. We shall begin by capsuling several relevant concepts from previous posts.

A “watcher” is someone who stands guard on behalf of others, scanning the horizon for signs of danger and possessing information about potential threats before they are widely recognized. This role can be literal — sentinels and guards — or metaphorical, as with journalists, scientists, intelligence analysts, or those with prophetic insight into looming crises.

The prophetic charge to the watcher, first given to Ezekiel, remains relevant: to warn faithfully when danger approaches, even at personal cost. Spiritual awareness — for our purposes here — refers to a growing cohort immune to government propaganda, psychological operations, and religious dogma.

Such awareness can draw upon truths in sacred texts and in the teachings of spiritual giants — Hermes Trismegistus, Confucius, Buddha, Zoroaster, Moses, Jesus — without being bound by institutional distortions.

Watchers carry the ethical weight of their vantage point. The tension is always the same: too soft a warning fosters complacency; too loud a warning risks inducing cynicism or despair. The ethical watcher chooses a narrow path — to see clearly, speak honestly, and communicate in a way that both alerts and empowers.

Ontological Shock

In Star Wars: A New Hope, there is a brief scene where Obi-Wan Kenobi pauses, visibly disturbed. He lowers himself into a chair, closes his eyes in anticipation of something momentous, and says softly, “I felt a great disturbance in the Force…”

That cinematic line — stripped of any space-opera trappings — presents perfect cinematic shorthand for ontological shock.

For our purposes, that disturbance is not a planet destroyed but a reality disrupted. The “Force” is not George Lucas’s fictional energy field but the underlying fabric of human consensus reality — quantum consciousness.

The Watcher’s task is to discern the signal from the noise — the subtle tremors that warn of an ontological shock before the cause is even admitted to exist.

Ontological shock is an acute crisis in an individual’s or society’s foundational understanding of reality, triggered by revelations or encounters that undermine deeply held beliefs about existence, identity, and what is possible. Unlike ordinary trauma, which occurs within an existing worldview, ontological shock destabilizes the worldview itself.

Such shocks can be catalyzed by paradigm-shifting events — existential threats like nuclear war, emergent technologies such as AGI and brain-computer interfaces, or anomalous phenomena like verifiable UFO contact and psionic mind control.

Recalibrating one’s worldview is inherently difficult; the ego resists via denial, rationalization, or seeking reinforcement in groupthink echo chambers. But these moments can also be catalysts for profound growth — the very moments when “reality” is questioned and redefined, prompting deep introspection and reevaluation of purpose.

In the modern era, ontological shock is no longer a rare, generational event. It is positioned to become a recurring feature of our collective future.

The Setian Threshold

In Rational Spirituality, the Setian Threshold is defined as a critical juncture where accumulated entropy — social, political, and metaphysical disorder — approaches a tipping point, determining whether civilization undergoes renewal or collapse.

We distinguish this from the Satanic “Temple of Set” founded by Michael Aquino, a psychological warfare specialist and MK Ultra operator. Aquino claimed direct communication with a being identifying itself as Set — the usurper and murderer of Osiris in Egyptian myth. In ancient Egypt, Set’s trajectory evolved from protector of Ra to demonized bringer of chaos.

Our Setian Cosmology reinterprets Set not as evil incarnate, but as a cosmic principle — the necessary interplay of chaos and order. This interplay demands watchers attuned to the shifting frequencies of the Setian Symphony we call reality.

The Setian Threshold is precisely the point where disclosure events — technological, archaeological, or metaphysical — can push humanity into ontological shock.

The core characteristic of a Setian Threshold is acceleration. Acceleration in chaos and conflict, technological advancements, and spiritual awareness. Substack is flooded with supposition, conjecture, intrigue, rumor, and valuable insights. A surplus of noise, a scarcity of signal.

Disclosure as Ontological Shock

Certain forms of disclosure would reverberate far beyond politics, commerce, or science. They would alter humanity’s conception of itself, the definition of ontological shock.

Melissa Best’s recent Substack article titled “Antarctica’s Black Vault” presents a concise but compelling overview of Antarctica’s layers of secrecy, with special attention to the “Lake Vostok blackout.” She noted the abrupt data cutoff after 2012, the area’s powerful magnetic anomaly, and its geopolitical sensitivities — factors that, taken together, suggest something more than routine scientific compartmentalization.

Lake Vostok — an enormous subglacial lake buried beneath more than two miles of Antarctic ice. Once under Russian control and named by them, the site is geopolitically sensitive. The first borehole “pierce” into the lake in 2012 sparked intense speculation. Could it contain preserved microbial life — or even remnants of a technologically advanced civilization from Earth’s deep past?

Science discards such notions without comment. There are many reasons for this. Foremost, is that science offhandedly rejects catastrophism. Earth changes one drop of water, one piece of sand at a time — gradualism. That’s nonsense — useless debris from Biblical literalism.

If such a discovery pointed to a pre-Atlantean breakaway civilization — one with knowledge and technologies surpassing our own — the geopolitical consequences would be immense. Multipolarity would be reshaped overnight as nations jockeyed for control of the narrative, access to artifacts, and any reverse-engineerable technologies. These facts, perhaps more than any other factor, necessitate acceleration of disclosure.

Geopolitical leverage in such a case would be measured not only in weapons or energy resources but in epistemic control, the ability to define what humanity believes about its origins. The ability to control the narrative.

Atlantis - The Lost Empire

Jason Reza Jorjani’s Breakaway Civilization Hypothesis

This hypothesis posits that a technologically advanced group — perhaps originating in pre-Atlantean antiquity — has operated apart from the rest of humanity, hidden in remote locations or other dimensions, maintaining continuity through cataclysmic resets.

A pre-Atlantean iteration would imply that high civilization has risen and fallen more than once, perhaps many times, with its survivors intentionally withdrawing to preserve knowledge until conditions favored selective re-emergence.

Resonances of this idea appear in myths of Shambhala, Hyperborea, and the “gods” who arrived fully formed in ancient Sumer, Egypt, and Mesoamerica — the folklore of the Anunnaki. What if we discovered that they were real? It would recast much of our archaeology not as a record of primitive trial and error, but as a manuscript overwritten by survivors of older, greater epochs.

If disclosure confirmed such a lineage, it would not be a matter of introducing “aliens” into the narrative — but of reintroducing ourselves to a branch of humanity that never lost its technological and metaphysical sophistication. Just typing that thought quickens the odour of ontological shock.

Technological Inevitability

We are entering an age where AI’s accelerating analytic power, global sensor networks, and open-source intelligence will make secrecy exponentially harder to maintain. This technological inevitability means that suppressed truths — whether about hidden civilizations, non-human intelligences, or ancient advanced technologies — are increasingly likely to surface, intentionally or otherwise.

It’s axiomatic that if you insist on controlling the narrative, you have to position yourself well in front of it. Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if this topic was quietly inserted into the Trump-Putin agenda.

When disclosure eventually happens, humanity’s response will hinge on preparation. It’s our narrative. The wisdom traditions offer a blueprint.

Preparing for Ontological Shock – Shared Spiritual Strategies

Across Zen, Vedanta, Sufism, Christian mysticism, Taoism, and Hermeticism, there is one proven recipe:

Cultivate inner-stability — through meditation, prayer, or disciplined practice.

Accept uncertainty — embrace paradox rather than clinging to false certainties or illusions.

Reduce ego-attachments — prepare to release cherished but obsolete identities.

Seek guidance — from teachers, sacred texts, and trusted communities. There are many here on Substack. Key search terms include Zen, Jung, Mindfulness, Reiki, and Wholeness. Seek and you will find.

Act ethically — anchor behavior in compassion, regardless of external upheaval. Leave social media sniping and virtue signaling to useful idiots.

These practices should ensure that when reality shifts, one can integrate new knowledge without fragmentation or nihilism.

Quan Yin

The Divine Feminine as the Archetype of Integration

For me, the archetype of the Divine Feminine — embodied in my worldview as Mary Theotokos — has been central in navigating turbulence. Across traditions, she appears as protector, intercessor, and reconciler.

In Kabbalah, the Shekinah is the indwelling presence of God, a feminine aspect bridging infinite and finite, comforter of the exiled. The Christian understanding of the Holy Spirit shares this quality. Both examples serve as reminders that upheaval can be a vehicle for awakening, “softening the ego” to receive higher truths.

Another of my Divine Feminine exemplars is Quan Yin, the bodhisattva associated with compassion and mercy. She’s an Eastern version of Mary. I enthusiastically support our readers conducting their own research on Divine Feminine Archetypes and Great Mother Goddesses such as Astarte, Ishtar, and Cybele.

Each appeared in a civilizational pivot point, a liminal age when the watchers of their time were called to speak truths unwelcomed by kings, priests, or empires.

This practice may be more difficult for men. However, to survive ontological shock while maintaining one’s manly ego, most men will need to soften their anima, thereby integrating more traditional feminine aspects within their psyche. Indeed, it’s an imperative in Jungian individuation — the fulfillment of Self with a capital S.

Conclusion

The watcher’s role in an age of accelerating disclosure is not simply to warn — but to prepare the human heart and mind for transformation.

If a Lake Vostok-type revelation — or any confirmation of a breakaway civilization — arrives, it will not just disrupt geopolitics; it will shake the ontological ground beneath us. That moment will demand discernment, humility, and a refusal to collapse into either panic or passivity.

The Setian Threshold is that knife’s-edge between chaos and order, where the outcome depends on whether awareness is paired with wisdom. To ring the alarm without despair, to reveal truth without inducing nihilism — this is the watcher’s high calling.

We all have been charged with the responsibilities of watchers. In the Book of Enoch, the "Watchers" are depicted as angels who descended to earth and had children with human women, leading to the birth of the Nephilim. This account in the Book of Enoch is often linked to the passage in Genesis 6:1-4.

This can be seen metaphorically as the animus (the masculine principle) being captivated by the anima (the feminine principle) without proper integration. In the Book of Enoch, these Watchers also taught humanity forbidden knowledge, leading to corruption and Setian chaos.

The narrative highlights the dangers of the animus. When un-reverent of the feminine, it seeks to dominate or control, rather than to integrate and balance.

The "daughters of men" represent the potent life-giving force and intuitive wisdom of the Divine Feminine. When this energy is met with an unintegrated masculine, it can lead to imbalance and destruction, personified by the Nephilim – mighty, powerful, but ultimately destructive.

True strength lies in integrating both the animus and anima — creation’s eternal Pas de Deux. It applies to all. For men, it allows the masculine principle of structure and action to be guided by the feminine principles of compassion, intuition, and creation.

When these energies are harmonized, the Self can foster creativity and wholeness, moving away from destructive tendencies towards growth and Jungian individuation.

Enoch - Idris in Islam

May the image of Enoch or Idris invoke protection and healing for the author and readers of this newsletter.

