William Blake, “The Ancient of Days,” from Europe a Prophecy (1794)

Preface

It has become clear to many Christians, Muslims, and Jews that the cosmology we were schooled in is insufficient to explain the darkness we witness today. The explanation does not imply the existence of “reptilians” or aliens from other planets. However, it does require more than angels and demons.

On the occasion of Earth’s annual passage through the Lion’s Gate Portal, a time of heightened intuition, I invite you to reflect upon three looming questions.

Why are children the targets for sex trafficking, Satanic Ritual Abuse, and sacrifice? Why is there never any accountability for these heinous crimes? Why do approximately 8 million children go missing each year around the world?

The Lion’s Gate Portal

The Lion’s Gate Portal is not mere folklore. It is considered one of the most powerful astrological alignments of the year, peaking annually on August 8.

The portal marks the alignment of the Sun in Leo, the dog-star Sirius — the “spiritual sun”— and Orion’s Belt with Earth. This alignment is celebrated both in ancient traditions (notably ancient Egypt) and modern spiritual communities as a time when the “veils” between worlds thin and energies for transformation intensify.

Visionaries see it as a gateway to higher consciousness, spiritual renewal, and self actualization, accompanied by increased intuition, self-reflection, and creative empowerment.

For Egyptians, it was linked to the heliacal rising of Sirius, the Nile’s annual flooding, and the calendar’s New Year, signaling rebirth and divine guidance.

In today’s esoteric circles, it’s a time to set intentions, increase both self-awareness and spiritual awareness, and open the cosmic window to higher consciousness and transformation.

Humanity, despite its technological progress, remains in the early — or “stone age”— phase of consciousness evolution. The fundamental structures that shape our perception, values, and collective behavior are still driven by survival instincts, tribal divisions, reactive emotions, and unexamined narratives that trace back to our prehistoric ancestors.

Archaeological and cognitive studies show that early toolmaking propelled cognitive complexity. But even the rapid advances since then have focused far more on external innovation than on an internal awakening to truth.

Many modern behaviors — ranging from mass violence, exploitation, and ecological destruction to the persistent “us versus them” mentality — echo Paleolithic patterns, now amplified by technology but not yet transmuted by deeper awareness.

The “stone age” label here does not diminish our achievements but underscores that our self-understanding, wisdom, and sense of interconnectedness haven’t matured at pace with our material creations. One could argue that the opposite has happened — that the materialistic worldview has resulted in Nietzsche’s “death of god.”

A true evolutionary leap — a collective awakening — requires what philosophers and psychologists call an “ontological shock”: a direct encounter with evidence or experience so paradigm-shattering it forces re-examination of basic assumptions about reality, self, and world.

Ontological shock, the subject of last week’s essay, occurs not when we simply accumulate more knowledge or marginally improve, but when we are confronted with a fundamentally new context or realization: that mind is not merely private, that consciousness is not a byproduct of matter, or that our notions of separation are illusions.

Examples of ontological shock in recent discourse include encounters with advanced AI, near-death experiences, psychedelic states, or cross-cultural revelations — moments where reality is unveiled as radically different from what we presumed.

Ontological shock unmoors us from habitual beliefs, often resulting in existential crisis, but also allowing transformation toward greater psychological flexibility and meaning.

The tools for awakening are at hand, but actual transformation requires the humility and courage to allow our inherited worldview be fundamentally disrupted — indeed, to pray for it.

The next leap in the evolution of human consciousness will not be technological, but ontological — a shock that opens the possibility for planetary maturity and a new understanding of what it means to be fully human.

The experience of the Lion's Gate is heavily influenced by your intentions and focus. Dwelling in fear, anxiety, or clinging to energy that no longer serves you can hinder your spiritual evolution during this time. Conversely, aligning with your heart's desires and focusing on positivity is key to harnessing the portal's potential for good.

The portal's potent energy acts as an amplifier, meaning that whatever you're focusing on — positive or negative — can and will be magnified.

Therefore, to counter nefarious forces it's crucial to:

Focus on positivity and intention — Consciously direct your focus towards positive outcomes and set clear intentions for what you want to manifest.

Embrace self-reflection and release — Use the reflective energy of the Mercury retrograde to identify and release old patterns, beliefs, or emotions that no longer serve you.

Protect your energy — Engage in practices that help you maintain a positive energy field, like meditation, spending time in nature, or using crystals for protection, according to Happy Soul Crystals.

Trust your intuition — This is a time of heightened intuition, so pay attention to your inner guidance and trust what it's showing you.

Archons, Shadow Sapiens, and the Battle for the World Soul

We introduced the gnostic concept of Archons in January when we defined the “Ontic Void” in terms of an “Abyss.”

Why use the term abyss? Albert Camus, for example, sees the moment when Sisyphus watches his rock roll back down the hill as "the hour of consciousness," akin to staring into an abyss. In another interpretation, Gnostic texts use the abyss to point to cosmic battles against injustice, corrupted powers, and malevolent forces… In Gnosticism, the abyss represents a cosmic battlefield, an apt term for the spiritual battle humanity currently faces. The Gnostic cosmology 'On the Origin of the World' describes the end times when archons (corrupt rulers) will be cast into the abyss by Sophia, the embodiment of wisdom. According to this Gnostic perspective, the archons are seen as lesser, imperfect beings created by the Demiurge, a flawed creator god. These archons are often associated with ignorance, materialism, and the unjust exercise of power over humanity. They are believed to keep humans trapped in a state of spiritual ignorance and material bondage. In the eschatological vision of 'On the Origin of the World', Sophia's role is to ultimately overthrow these corrupt rulers. This act symbolizes the triumph of divine wisdom over ignorance and injustice. The abyss into which the archons are cast represents a realm of non-existence or spiritual oblivion, effectively ending their influence over the material world and human souls. The pressing question is, “How much creative destruction must we endure before Sophia unseats the banking cartels, the inept and corrupt rulers and their megaphonic globalist institutions, e.g. the World Economic Forum, World Health Organization, Atlantic Council, and the Vatican?”

Our Setian Cosmology, named after the Egyptian god Set, is a work in progress. In January, Sophia, a name that implies the ‘love of wisdom,’ was presented only as an abstract concept. However, if Archons are extradimensional beings distinct from demons, then logically there must be an oppositional force comprised of beings distinct from angels. This role belongs to Sophia.

We named these extradimensional beings Shadow Sapiens. As I intuit them while writing, I see them as embodiments of Divine Feminine archetypal energy. Archons are the creations not of a Demiurge, as held in Gnostic traditions, but are created and empowered by the human animus — feelings of animosity, hostility, power, and control.

Likewise, Shadow Sapiens are created and empowered by the human anima — enhanced awareness, creativity, intuition, and acceptance. In Jung’s philosophy of personality, the animus represents the masculine aspect in the unconscious of a woman; the anima represents the feminine aspect in the unconscious of a man. Obviously, these aspects are severely out of balance.

Archons are gatekeepers at the cosmic level, “world-governing powers” who resist liberation or awakening of the human soul. Their influence creates systems, institutions, and thought-forms that keep individuals from rediscovering their divine origins.

Shadow Sapiens are sentient beings from humanity’s past. They originate primarily from Atlantis, Ancient Egypt, and the Far East. They are conservators of primordial gnosis — the original wisdom and memory of humanity that predates all religious forms.

One could argue that Archons are emboldened by the male-centric, monotheistic religions, while Shadow Sapiens reflect the wellspring of gnostic spirituality, compassion, and mercy.

Shadow Sapiens remain alongside humanity — not only as protectors through cycles of destruction and renewal, but as teachers who ensure the light of primordial gnosis remains accessible to all seekers. The July-August Planetary Parade

Identification of the Human Being with Nature

There is a tradition of 'mystical' thought in the West. It lends itself particularly to the strain in Christianity which despises this world and attempts to redirect the focus elsewhere.

An analysis within the Christian tradition describes the mystical experience as one which involves a feeling of awe, of being utterly overpowered, of energy or urgency, of 'stupor' and finally a feeling of 'fascination.' (Otto, The Idea of the Holy)

The mystical experience includes these characteristics:

The Unitary Consciousness, from which all the multiplicity of sensuous or conceptual or other empirical content has been excluded, so that there remains only a void and empty unity. This is the one basic, essential, nuclear characteristic, from which most of the others inevitably follow.

Being nonspatial and nontemporal.

Sense of objectivity or reality.

Feelings of blessedness, joy, peace, and happiness.

Feeling that what is apprehended is holy, sacred, or divine. Alleged by mystics to be ineffable.

The problem arises, particularly in the West, with how we distort the meaning of the Greek word theoria. In Greek, it means contemplation. In the lexicon of the West, it has come to mean theory — something to be grasped at or proven correct.

Once again we detect the anima-animus tension; the male theory juxtaposed with the female contemplation. In a recent conversation on this topic,

shared these thoughts with me:

A woman's deep archetypal experience includes suffering and loss distinctly different to ours (the male) as seen in the Persephone myth. Woman has the power to integrate, to bring together opposing parts, restore fragments (Isis, soul retrieval), and with endless stores of patience, to both undo and redo the tapestry (Penelope). Hers is as much an inward journey as the outward bound one of Odysseus. The pain of rearing a child or letting go of the loved one, and the pain of abandonment is a sinking downward under the Earth, an involuted spiral into the netherworlds, from which she must rise again, this time as a resurgent life giving spring, as Primavera. We men must venture into and through space. We must carve out realities, separate bright from dross according to the demands and exigencies of our individual telos. We must slice a way through, like the rays of Yang sunlight cuts through shadow. We must often, like it or not, step into battle, blade drawn, as architects of our destiny and as defenders of the faith. Also, as you have written poignantly yourself, as watchmen on guard. As for prophets, they are male or female, Cassandra or Edgar Cayce. The last section of the post is geared towards the male, for him to seek out his true man within, which is, undeniably, dependent on his inner or outer consort, his Beatrice. It is absolutely the case, as you say, that anima, and equally the animus, become enraged when repressed, turning women into "inferior" men and vice versa.

Anima Mundi - The Annunciation

The Anima Mundi

The "world soul," also known as anima mundi, is a concept suggesting that the universe is animated by a soul-like entity, similar to how a human body is animated by a soul. This idea posits a fundamental connection between all living beings and the world itself, implying that the universe is not just a collection of inert matter, but a living, spiritual being.

Here's an abbreviated explanation:

Divine Essence — This "world soul" is seen as a pure, ethereal spirit diffused throughout nature, representing the divine essence that animates and energizes all life.

Plato’s Timaeus — The world soul is described as a compound of different substances, including both indivisible and divisible elements, placed in a mediating position between the divine and the material world.

Gnosticism — In some Gnostic traditions, the world soul is identified with Sophia, a figure representing wisdom and the Holy Dove, connecting all beings to the divine source.

If the anima mundi is the soul that gives breath and intelligence to all of nature, then humanity’s estrangement from this living world soul underpins our current crisis.

The mechanistic, materialist paradigm of the past few centuries — so effective in generating technology — has severed our intuitive awareness of the world as a living, ensouled being. Where ancient peoples saw the forests, rivers, and stars as imbued with presence and intent, modernity has rendered them mute resources, subject to exploitation and control.

In Gnostic cosmology, Sophia is the wounded architect of this world — her longing and her fall giving birth both to the material cosmos and to the possibility of redemption. Sophia, as world soul, does not stand above or outside creation but is immanent within it: she is the wisdom woven through all forms, the sacred “memory” that, if rekindled, calls us back from amnesia.

In Jungian language, the anima mundi bridges psyche and cosmos, archetype and manifestation. When we lose touch with this collective soul, we grow rootless and atomized — vulnerable to the machinations of the Archontic principle.

This brings us back to the deeper metaphysical battle. The Archons, as cosmic jailers, work not only through institutions and corrupted systems but, more subtly, by numbing our capacity even to sense the world soul. Their influence is most effective when individuals see themselves as isolated, wracked by alienation, and unmoored from the world of being.

Conversely, the Shadow Sapiens — guardians of primordial gnosis — serve as midwives for the rebirth of the anima mundi. They shine light upon the forgotten channels linking heart to world, self to cosmos. Their presence reminds us that the cosmos is not an inert stage for human drama, but a living being that suffers and rejoices as we do.

As Teilhard de Chardin said, “The universe is becoming conscious of itself.” The universe is not just evolving physically but also developing a greater awareness of itself through the process. This concept is central to his larger theory of cosmogenesis, which proposes a movement towards increasing complexity and consciousness culminating in what he called the Omega Point.

Through the contemplative renewal of theoria, the restoration of mythic imagination, and the remembrance of the sacredness of all that lives, the Shadow Sapiens, cohort of the Divine Feminine, are tasked with the work of healing the split within our collective psyche.

The coming ontological shock, the crisis at the heart of our age, is not only about what we believe or know — but about how we feel and sense our place as participants in a living cosmos. To paraphrase Kafka, the ontological shock is the axe that shatters the frozen sea inside us.

The restoration of balance — between animus and anima, masculine and feminine, mind and world soul — may well be the threshold on which our species stands.

The Lion’s Gate Portal heralds a cosmic opportunity to hear the soft voice of the anima mundi and allow Sophia’s wisdom to penetrate our numbness, undo our minds’ Archontic bindings, and manifest a planetary culture founded upon reverence, justice, and joyful participation in the divine play of creation.

These are the indomitable spirits of Sophia’s cohort. Throughout history, Sophia’s cohort has been represented by embodiments of the Divine Feminine. Ask for their help:

The Virgin Mary (Christianity) — Representing purity, grace, and maternal compassion, she is a central figure in Christian faith, offering solace and embodying unconditional love.

Quan Yin (Buddhism) —This bodhisattva of compassion, widely revered in East Asia, embodies infinite mercy, listens to the cries of the world, and represents unconditional love.

Isis (Ancient Egypt) — Goddess of magic, motherhood, and healing, Isis symbolizes divine feminine power, wisdom, protection, and devotion, according to the Egyptian Marketplace.

Lakshmi (Hinduism) — Goddess of wealth, prosperity, and beauty, Lakshmi embodies abundance, spiritual purity, and the active energy that enables cosmic order.

May the image of Quan Yin the Bodhisattva invoke protection and healing for the author and readers of this newsletter.

