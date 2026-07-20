Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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pk's avatar
pk
5hEdited

I am a conflicted with parts of this essay. If Jesus came to remind us to go within, and God is within us guiding us, why do we place importance on another person’s vision. Placing importance on what “the lady”revealed to another human being is no different than what the Gnostics preach about dogma, controlled religion. Both direct and guide us what to see and believe rather than allowing each soul to go within. And looking to the planets and sky, rather than going within is the same principle; it keeps us from listening to the voice of God within. According to the gnostics, we will know each and every moment what is revealed to us. Isn’t Jesus the one who said, let today’s worry be sufficient for today.

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Maristella Tonello's avatar
Maristella Tonello
9h

Grazie per questo stupendo articolo.

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