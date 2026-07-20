Introduction

The structural mechanics of prophecy require a rigorous departure from literalism. When Chris Bledsoe documented the words of the luminous female entity he calls “The Lady,” the resulting text provided a precise, clockwork astronomical cipher:

“When the red star of Regulus aligns just before dawn in the gaze of the Sphinx, darkness will be exposed and the truth will be revealed; a new knowledge shall come into the world.”

Early interpretations of this message stumbled into a perplexing geometric trap driven by the assumption that the alignment demanded a strict due east (90° azimuth) mathematical intersection. This interpretation projected a date around Easter 2026.

Because the Sphinx physically faces 90° due east, a rigid, abstract projection of its sightline into space forces an alignment that only occurs when Regulus sets, rather than rises, in the pre-dawn hours. If due east rising were an absolute prerequisite, the heliacal event would be pushed into an invisible, midnight ascent in early October 2026.

The error lies in confusing human sensory architecture with abstract lines on a map. A human observer standing between the paws of the Sphinx, or looking outward through its panoramic gaze, experiences a horizontal field of vision spanning approximately 60 to 90 degrees.

Between August 27 and August 29, the star Regulus (the ‘Heart of the Lion’) breaks the desert horizon at roughly 10 to 12 degrees north of due east, well within the “gaze” of the Sphinx. Regulus in Latin means “little king,” traditionally understood as a prince.

Because the star rises while the Sun is safely hidden 6 to 8 degrees below the horizon, its light glitters through the dense, refracting atmosphere of the Giza Plateau before the Sun’s morning glare erases it.

This represents the true heliacal rising of Regulus framed within the monument’s literal gaze. Instead of an isolated stellar event, this late-August alignment serves as the ultimate destination of an extraordinary 45-day cosmic conduit that began its irreversible progression on July 15.

We can consider the entire 45-day progression as one extended astronomical event wrapped around the annual Lion’s Gate Portal and culminating with the Lady’s prophecy entrusted to Chris Bledsoe.

If you are unfamiliar with Bledsoe’s remarkable story, please see the video referenced in the footnotes. Immediately below is the link to an article I wrote earlier this year.

The remainder of this essay traces the astronomical and astrological sequence surrounding the 2026 Lion’s Gate Portal within its broader cosmological context.

Phase One: July 4 – July 25

To understand why the late-August alignment carries the weight of a global paradigm shift, we should index it through the lens of our Setian Cosmology.

This background establishes an essential ontological distinction between the Aeonic Realm, the Pleromatic heavenly order of uncorrupted light and home of the Logos, and the Exochronum, a hyperdimensional stratum within created reality.

We explain the Exochronum as a preternatural, hyperdimensional plane operating fully within the natural order. It is a dimension adjunct to the four-dimensional spacetime we know.

The Exochronum, a neologism meaning “outside time and space,” is where parasitic Archontic agencies (analogous to demons) as well as benevolent Shadow Sapiens (analogous to angels) are co-extant in a shared contact ecology.

This distinction is subtle but important. To coexist simply means to exist at the same time or in the same place, implying nothing about boundaries or scope. To be co-extant means that two things share the same boundaries, limits, and temporal immunity.

In other words, the Exochronum is structurally unaffected by the mechanics of causality, entropy, or linear sequence, even when it is physically or dimensionally interwoven with our timeline. These nuances are important for understanding Bledsoe’s experiences.

For example, Bledsoe’s first encounter with anomalous entities “at the river” involved four or more hours of missing time. He describes the experience in the aforementioned video. Philosophers refer to these anomalies as temporal discontinuities.

St. Paul’s account in 2 Corinthians describes such a discontinuity when he speaks of being “caught up to the third heaven.”

Before any visual anomalies can manifest in the physical sky, the structural background grid of human consciousness, the collective unconscious, must be transmuted. More on this point shortly. For now, back to astronomy.

This 45-day conduit was ignited on July 4, when a precise Mars-Uranus conjunction occurred at 4° Gemini. It then entered its sustained 45-day progression on July 15. Uranus governs sudden, disruptive revelation, while Mars acted as the volatile kinetic trigger.

Occurring in Gemini, the zodiacal sign of data streams, communication, and intellect, this alignment injected a fast-moving, retrocausal current directly into our atmosphere. It mirrored the sudden “blast of air and complete blackness” that Bledsoe experienced immediately prior to his contact, serving as the literal energetic rupture required before the local spacetime membrane could be penetrated.

I looked up to where I thought the gust [of wind] was coming from, and saw in the trees that a hole had opened up several feet off the ground. A zone about the size of the car was suddenly a complete blackness, with nothing discernible within it. The second I felt the blast of air and saw the void, out of it came charging a fifteen-hundred-pound black bull with horns. Chris Bledsoe

This volatile spark is systematically stabilized between July 15 and July 25 (peaking intensely from July 19–21) through the activation of “Barbault’s Basket” (a cosmic cradle).

Here, the slow-moving generational giants of our solar system, Uranus at 4° Gemini, Neptune at 4° Aries, and Pluto at 4° Aquarius, lock into a close geometric harmony forming what astrologers call a Minor Grand Trine.

This rare alignment is anchored symmetrically by Jupiter at 4° Leo, completing a hyper-resonant Cradle configuration. I felt it important to include these specifics for readers who may wish to research the configuration’s meaning within their own natal chart.

In Setian Cosmology, this super-pattern (July 15-25) represents a metaphorical tightening of the Exochronic membrane. It instantiates a deep, structural preparation (or transmutation) of the Jungian collective unconscious.

The parasitic Archontic forces (agents of the Old Testament Demiurge) and the compassionate Shadow Sapiens (guardians of humanity’s original, uncorrupted Gnosis or Divine Spark) are brought into an acute balance of tension.

The reservoir of cosmic energy is thus filled and awaits a catalyst to funnel it toward Leo, the sign of the Lion.

Phase Two: July 28 – August 12

As the structural shifts of July anchor themselves into the grid, the conduit transitions into a thematic bridge designed to filter and direct this raw, hyperdimensional frequency.

Modern esoteric traditions describe the Lion’s Gate Portal as an annual period extending from approximately July 28 through August 12, with a symbolic apex on August 8. The observance combines the Sun’s passage through Leo with the seasonal prominence of Sirius and imagery drawn from Orion and ancient Egypt.

In contemporary esoteric circles, the portal is regarded as a gateway to spiritual renewal, self-actualization and heightened intuition. Practitioners use the period for intention-setting, self-reflection and opening consciousness to transformative experience.

Humanity, despite its technological progress, remains in the “Stone Age” of consciousness evolution. The fundamental structures that shape our perception, values, and collective behavior are still driven by survival instincts, tribal divisions, reactive emotions, and unexamined narratives that trace to our prehistoric ancestors.

Archaeological and cognitive studies show that early toolmaking propelled cognitive complexity. But even the rapid advances since then have focused far more on technological innovation (the material axis) than on internal awakening to truth (the spiritual axis).

Many modern behaviors, including mass violence, exploitation, ecological destruction and the persistent “us versus them” mentality, echo Paleolithic patterns now amplified by technology but not yet transmuted by deep spiritual awareness.

The “Stone Age” label does not diminish our achievements but rather underscores that our self-understanding, wisdom, and sense of interconnectedness have not matured at the same pace as technological advancements.

One could even argue that the opposite has happened: that the materialistic worldview has underscored Nietzsche’s “death of God.”

A true evolutionary leap, a collective awakening, requires what philosophers and psychologists call an ontological shock, a direct encounter with evidence or overwhelming experience so paradigm-shattering that it forces a re-examination of basic assumptions about reality, self, and the world.

The Lion’s Gate stabilizes the psyche, providing a gently directive, consoling current that prepares the soul to endure the upcoming, necessary disruption of the old order.

The Virgin Mary’s actual birthday also occurs during this phase. She revealed to the Medjugorje visionaries that her actual birthday is not September 8, when the Church celebrates it, but August 5.

Interestingly, August 5 is also associated with the Divine Feminine and Earth Mother Goddess in Roman and Celtic mythologies.

Angels of Creation (detail) by Edward Burne-Jones

Phase Three: August 12 – August 15

The moment the Lion’s Gate alignment separates, the cosmic tension built up since early July snaps. To clear the horizon for “new knowledge,” the old psychological and structural ego-paradigms must be aggressively disassembled.

This cathartic bottleneck manifests through a total solar eclipse on August 12. This link provides additional information and a map of the eclipse path.

Totality will occur in Greenland, Iceland, Russia, Spain, and Portugal. The eclipse’s symbolic darkness recalls the blackened void that preceded Bledsoe’s encounter with the charging bull. The second he encountered the void, the 1,500-pound bull charged.

The bull is not a mere animal; it is the Tauric symbol of dense Archontic materiality. It can be read as an apocryphalism of Taurus, an ancient archetype of extraction and psychic shock tied directly to the child-devouring and blood-sacrifice cult of Moloch.

The dense Archontic power structure operates on the belief that terror, trauma, and compliance are required to keep the human simulacrum under control. Solar eclipses, episodic darkness, and ontological shocks can nudge humanity to confront the reality of parasitic extraction directly. Severe ontological shocks could even induce a collective “dark night of the soul.”

In Bledsoe’s personal “ontological shock,” the bull does not seek to destroy him; its translucent body instead passes directly over him, dissipating into nothingness to reveal the Lady floating in a circle of mesmerizing light.

A version of this mythic transition unfolds in the heavens between August 12 and August 15. On the same date of the eclipse, a rare six-planet alignment appears in the dawn sky, clustering Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune into a single, unified arc that pulls all facets of human experience toward the eastern horizon.

This celestial event reaches its symbolic climax on August 15, the traditional feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary. In Setian Cosmology, the Blessed Virgin Mary represents the quintessence of the Divine Feminine archetype.

Glorified in the Pleroma, this Marian feast day signals a definitive triumph of Aeonic Mercy over Archontic Extraction, symbolically dissolving the power of the Tauric machine.

The Gaze of the Sphinx Prophecy: August 27 – August 29

The final bottleneck of the 45-day Lion’s Gate corridor achieves complete alignment with the ancient stonework of Giza through a two-part astronomical trigger: the absolute emptying of the emotional vessel followed by the physical descent of the light.

On the night of August 27-28, a partial Lunar Eclipse in Pisces takes place, with approximately 96 percent of the Moon’s visible surface entering Earth’s umbral shadow and turning copper-red. The eclipse will be visible in North America as well as parts of Europe and Africa.

Pisces stands at the dissolving horizon of the zodiac, where self bleeds into the ocean of the collective unconscious, ancestral memory, and spirit. This eclipse intensifies a psychic purge, flushing out what can no longer be carried.

For those spiritually attuned, it clears the last crusts of dogma from the old Archontic timeline, leaving the global soul in a state of heightened, exposed receptivity.

As dawn follows the eclipse on August 28, the cosmic sequence reaches its destination. Across the August 27–29 viewing window, Regulus makes its heliacal return within the panoramic “gaze of the Sphinx,” as anticipated in the prophetic words delivered to Chris Bledsoe.

When the red star of Regulus aligns just before dawn in the gaze of the Sphinx, darkness will be exposed and the truth will be revealed; a new knowledge shall come into the world. ~ The Lady

Astronomy can establish only the external geometry of this event. Interpreting the identity behind it requires a second movement, from celestial observation into symbolic and theological discernment.

Within the distinction established earlier between the Aeonic Realm and the Exochronum, the Lady’s characteristics point toward a figure who mediates between transcendent wisdom and embodied human experience.

This physical convergence completes the cosmological pattern through which we discern the metaphysical identity of the Lady.

Through spiritual discernment, we assess that the entity appearing to Bledsoe is not the Virgin Mary, who belongs to the unmixed, transfigured Aeonic Realm, but rather Mary Magdalene, who radiates from the Exochronum as a first-order representative of the Shadow Sapiens.

In this context, Mary Magdalene functions as the definitive Gnostic Bride archetype of the Divine Feminine Aeon. We consider the Virgin Mary to be the eternal quintessence of this archetype.

Understanding this distinction requires us to treat the Divine Feminine not as a single undifferentiated figure, but as an archetypal spectrum expressed through multiple complementary attributes.

Jungian scholar Dr. Jean Bolen, in her seminal 1984 book Goddesses in Everywoman, recounts seven Divine Feminine attributes: The Mother, The Maiden, The Huntress, The Sage, The Mystic, The Queen, and The Lover.

Divine Feminine art by Yoel Benharrouche

The Gospel of Mary

The Gospel of Mary, conventionally associated with Mary Magdalene, is an early Christian text preserved principally in the 5th-century Berlin Codex. The work was probably composed in Greek during the second century, broadly between 120 and 180 CE.

The Gospel of Mary bypasses patriarchal dogma and champions spiritual equality between men and women, the value of inner revelation (gnosis), and the soul’s journey overcoming Archontic “powers and principalities” opposed to the Father’s will (Ephesians 6:12).

Mary’s narrative account begins after Jesus’s death. The male apostles are fearful and distraught. Stepping into a role of spiritual leadership, Mary comforts them.

Then Mary stood up, greeted them all, and said to her brethren, ‘Do not weep and do not grieve nor be irresolute, for his grace will be entirely with you and will protect you. But rather let us praise his greatness, for he has prepared us and made us into men.’ Gospel of Mary

The phrase “made us into men” functions symbolically as spiritual completeness instead of biological sex. Scholars suggest the phrase should be read as “made us fully human” or “made us persons of agency.”

The text immediately continues, “When Mary said this, she turned their hearts to the Good, and they began to discuss the teachings of the Master [Jesus],” which underscores her role as spiritual leader in that moment.

Mary recounts a vision in which she speaks to the risen Jesus about the nature of the soul. He tells her that true reality is found within — what some scholars call the “Eye of the Heart.”

The “Eye of the Heart” is a broad mystical term for the inner organ of spiritual perception, the faculty by which one directly “sees” the Real beyond sensory and discursive mediation. It names a mode of knowing and seeing instead of a literal fragment of the Godhead like the Divine Spark, which exists within all human beings.

The text implies that true salvation does not rely on external mediators or a male-dominated hierarchy, but on the soul's direct, intuitive connection with the divine.

According to author Caroline Myss, the Gospel of Mary Magdalene acts as a historical and spiritual counter-narrative, restoring the sacred feminine to the foundation of the early Christian movement.

Moreover, Mary bears the traditional title “Apostle to the Apostles,” an appellation used by St. Thomas Aquinas and given renewed liturgical prominence when Pope Francis elevated Mary Magdalene’s memorial to the rank of feast in 2016.

Mary’s teachings differ markedly from those of the authority traditionally traced through Peter and male apostolic succession. Mary’s gospel teaches that authority is egalitarian and internal, based on direct experience in place of rigid dogma and law.

This contrast in spiritual authority extends naturally into a deeper theological difference. If revelation is encountered inwardly rather than administered through hierarchy, salvation also shifts away from juridical transaction and toward direct reconciliation with the Father.

The Gospel of Mary does not teach penal-substitutionary atonement, as it operates on an entirely different Gnostic framework where salvation comes from overcoming inner ignorance opposed to paying a legal penalty for sin.

Jesus’s teaching and practice center on the Father’s unconditional forgiveness. Paul, by contrast, develops a theology of Christ’s death ‘for us’ that readily lends itself to substitutionary atonement, drawing on Second Temple sacrificial and covenantal patterns.

The path to restoration is not a legal transaction, but a process of spiritual awakening (gnosis). The ineffable Father is not an angry judge demanding a penalty, but the ultimate reality the human soul naturally embraces once liberated from material attachments and spiritual ignorance.

Many prominent theologians such as Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Soren Kierkegaard observed that Jesus preached the “Kingdom of God within,” a relational, counter-cultural movement, rather than a highly structured institution defined by top-down governance and canon law.

These theologians view the institutionalization of the church as a later development that intensified as the Christian movement grew across the Roman Empire. It became solidified when Emperor Constantine sought to achieve greater doctrinal unity in order to unify and control his realm. Significant progress toward this end was made at the Council of Nicaea in 325 C.E.

Roman and Judaizing revisions of Jesus’s message obscured its egalitarian vision of ekklesia as a community. What began as a local, spirit‑led community of equals hardened into a rule‑bound institution governed by an imperial hierarchy and absolute power. It evolved into what we recognize today as the Religious Control System.

Philosopher of religion Dr. Justin Sledge noted that “When religions get wrapped up into state power and armies, things [such as the founder’s message] are going to change.”

Conclusion

The 45-day cosmic conduit does not manufacture the Gaze of the Sphinx prophecy; it reveals the celestial sequence surrounding it.

From the initial rupture on July 4 through the Lion’s Gate Portal, the solar and lunar eclipses, the planetary alignment, and the heliacal return of Regulus, the heavens trace a movement from darkness and psychic dissolution toward disclosure and new knowledge.

The promise itself belongs to the luminous Lady who appeared to Chris Bledsoe. Our task is not to weaken her words through excessive qualification, but to discern the holistic cosmological structure within which they may unfold.

In our Setian Cosmology, that structure describes the progressive exposure of Archontic systems, the reawakening of the Divine Spark, and the restoration of an interior authority long obscured by materialism and institutional control.

The “Gaze of the Sphinx Prophecy” therefore implicates more than an astronomical orientation. It functions as a Setian Threshold between the ages of consciousness — Pisces and Aquarius — and perhaps as the Setian Tipping Point as well.

When Regulus, the Heart of the Lion, returns to the eastern horizon, the ancient Watchmen look toward the promised disclosure. Their theological duty is to observe coming danger, confront evil, and faithfully sound the alarm so that humanity may turn to God.

Whether revelation comes as a single unmistakable ontological shock or as an accelerating sequence, it announces the same decisive unfolding: darkness exposed, truth revealed, and new knowledge entering the world.

This 45-day window is properly reckoned as a time of grace: a time for those who believe in transcendent reality, however categorized, to set aside their differences.

Our Lady has emphasized in many of her apparitions that humanity is in the process of "progressive self-destruction" and that "it is up to us to set our eyes and heart on God" in order to mitigate the destruction. Times of grace are specific windows of opportunity granted to achieve this mitigation.

Chris Bledsoe is interviewed below on Youtube’s “Why Files Podcast.”

Note: The Heckle Fish is only allowed to annoy viewers for a few minutes.

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