And there will be signs in the sun, moon, and stars, and on the earth distress of nations in perplexity at the roaring of the sea and the waves. Men fainting with fear and with foreboding of what is coming on the world; for the powers of the heavens will be shaken. Luke 21:25-26

N.B. The second planetary parade of 2025 is currently underway. This celestial event features seven planets and is expected to reach its peak around August 10. During this time, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Neptune, and Saturn will appear aligned in the morning sky, visible about an hour before sunrise. Mars is also part of this parade; however, it will only be visible in the evening sky. Observing Mercury may be challenging due to the Sun’s glare. Similar to the earlier parade in January-February, the two-week window before and after August 10 can be considered a "Liminal Abyss," a term we explain later in the essay.

Preface

I drew inspiration from three divergent streams of consciousness for this piece. First, informed intuition from the liminal Imaginal Realm, which can be influenced by archetypal energies. The second is meaningful coincidence, also called Jungian synchronicity. The third is spiritual discernment, albeit recognizing its imprecision due to ego and other factors such as confirmation bias.

In discernment, keen self-awareness is required, lest one mistake personal desires or emotions for authentic spiritual guidance.

Visionary compositions and prophecy face additional obstacles. Aside from the noisy human ego, the trickster archetype comes to mind. Tricksters are universal figures found across global myths, folklore, and literature — a character known for its sharp intellect, cunning, and penchant for mischief.

Tricksters thrive on breaking rules and disrupting established order, using wit, humor, and deception to challenge authority, subvert conventions, and provoke transformation within a narrative. Their unpredictable nature and adaptability allow them to blur boundaries between worlds, identities, and even moral categories, embodying both chaos and creativity.

Often depicted as cultural heroes, shapeshifters, or ambiguous mediators, Tricksters represent dynamic forces of change — at times creators, at other times destroyers or agents of chaos. Examples include Loki from Norse mythology, Anansi the spider from West African tales, and Coyote in Native American traditions. In pop culture, Br’er Rabbit and the Cheshire Cat are fun examples.

Planetary Parade

Rare planetary alignments — or planetary parades — have long been interpreted as liminal moments, when the boundaries between the ordinary and the extraordinary seem permeable. These celestial events are symbolic of inner alignment, transitions, and cosmic harmony.

Many spiritual perspectives regard them as cues to reflect, realign, or embrace new beginnings.

While the visions presented in this piece might prove insightful, they could also prove insignificant. Only time can reveal their value or lack thereof. That said, we will now attempt to weave a number of seemingly disparate dots into a coherent and productive narrative. Our list of dots includes:

Planetary alignment in July and August.

Biblical prophecy.

Cosmic Consciousness.

The Age of Aquarius.

Thoth — The Egyptian messenger god of wisdom, and knowledge. Thoth is known as Hermes in Greek mythology and as Mercury in Roman mythology.

Ma'at — Thoth's wife and goddess of cosmic order and balance.

Shadow Sapiens.

The phrase, “Out of Egypt.”

Jesus says to his disciples, "When you enter the city, you will find a man carrying a jug of water. Follow him home and say to the owner of the house, 'The Teacher told us to ask you, “Where is the room I may use to have the Passover meal with my disciples?” Luke 22:10-13

Aquarius, Johfra Bosschart

The Age of Aquarius

Bosschart’s Aquarius portrays a pilgrim journeying through a skull-shaped gate, drawn toward a supernatural light. The tableau implies that the skull represents a portal to higher consciousness or spiritual awakening.

The Age of Aquarius is frequently associated with end time events and the cosmic consciousness as personified by Jesus. Skulls, traditional symbols of consciousness, represent spiritual growth and personal transformation.

A brief word about spiritual growth. The emphasis on dogmatic religion’s rigid rules and rituals easily overshadow the more meaningful aspects of spirituality. For many, the focus shifts from developing a personal connection with the divine or understanding the nature of existence to simply following a set of prescribed behaviors and beliefs.

This frequently can lead to a performative type of faith lacking genuine spiritual substance.

Returning to the Aquarian art: The lotus flower's journey from beneath murky waters to a blossom above the surface symbolizes spiritual substance and transformation. Bosschart’s inclusion of seven lotuses aligns with the Aquarian themes of universal consciousness, spiritual evolution, and the connection between individuals and the cosmos.

The number seven, significant in many mystical and astrological traditions, symbolizes the seven classical planets featured in our narrative. It also symbolizes completion of cycles and attainment of spiritual understanding.

The second planetary alignment this year unofficially began on July 20. Since it features all seven planets, it is commonly called the “Parade of Planets.”

Hermetic Philosophy

In Hermetic philosophy, planetary alignments such as the July-August 2025 "planetary parade" symbolize moments of deep cosmic significance.

Hermeticism holds that celestial events mirror and influence spiritual realities — a core tenet drawn from its worldview, "as above, so below." Planetary parades, where multiple planets become visible in a shared arc across the sky, are interpreted as liminal events or thresholds, which offer opportunities for transformation and attunement to higher realities.

Such alignments are interpreted as opportunities not only for individual growth but also for collective attunement—moments when humanity as a whole can align more consciously with the larger rhythms of the cosmos.

Mercury by Eustache Le Sueur

Ruling both Gemini and Virgo, Mercury bridges divine wisdom and earthly manifestation. This mirrors the Hermetic maxim, 'As above, so below,' with Mercury/Hermes acting as the winged-footed messenger between realms.

Mercury represents the final piece of cosmic wisdom needed for personal transformation. This connects to the hermetic principle of mentalism — "All is Mind."

Mercury or Thoth/Hermes represents this Divine Mind principle, completing not simply a physical alignment of planets but a dynamic circuit of consciousness that enables the awakening of Christ or Cosmic Consciousness within humanity.

The Liminal Abyss presents the opportunity for a monumental increase in the collective consciousness of humanity. This is why the seven planet alignment, implying a moment of great or sudden revelation, is so desperately opposed by evil influences.

Prophetic implications

“Woe to the rebellious children," declares the Lord, "Who execute a plan, but not mine, and make an alliance, but not of My Spirit, in order to add sin to sin." (Isaiah 30:1)

Isaiah’s condemnation seems tragically apropos to events today in Israel and the Middle East. His admonition is directed to all people.

The “false gods” are those of modernity — effectively, no god at all, or practical atheism. We argued [here] that modernity’s new god is ‘Moralistic Therapeutic Deism.’ Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin often refers to Western modernity as the Antichrist [here].

The Great Pyramid

The Great Pyramid's position at the apex of the Nile Delta marks it as Isaiah’s altar “in the midst of the land of Egypt." Its role extends beyond geography — the altar stands as an architectural embodiment of divine wisdom. Hermopolis Magna is Isaiah’s "pillar at its border," a city sacred to Thoth that completes this timeless axis of spiritual transformation.

As the center of Thoth's teachings, Hermopolis Magna symbolizes the transmission of divine knowledge. The alignment between these two sites — Hermopolis Magna and the Great Pyramid — creates an “as above, so below” spiritual corridor across Egypt that mirrors the period between planetary alignments.

When Mercury joins the alignment on February 28, it completes not only the celestial septenary but also fulfills Isaiah's prophecy of divine intervention: "When they cry to the Lord because of oppressors, he will send them a savior and defender, and deliver them." Deliverance manifests as the awakening of Christ Consciousness — the restoration of humanity's connection to Spirit.

Ma'at

The Egyptian goddess Ma'at represents the divine order and balance that hopefully will be restored during this period. The chaos and perplexity prophesied by Luke become, paradoxically, the very conditions that would catalyze a new spiritual awakening for those who have maintained their inner connection to Spirit.

And for those who have not, the contrast between disorder and the possibility of renewed harmony could inspire them to seek deeper meaning and reconnect with the universal truths embodied by Ma'at, thus facilitating a broader spiritual renaissance.

This liminal period marks not only an invitation to personal transformation but a cosmic threshold: the dawn of the Age of Aquarius. As the Piscean Age closes — an age characterized by institutional religion and mediated spiritual experience — we will enter an era of direct spiritual knowing and universal consciousness.

The Second Coming of Christ, in this light, represents not a physical return of Jesus in time and space but a sudden charismatic awakening of Christ Consciousness within humanity itself.

The Second Coming: Christ Consciousness

The second coming of Christ refers to an incomparable advance in human consciousness. Christ or Cosmic Consciousness refers to a state of spiritual awakening and unity with the divine that transcends religious boundaries. It's often described as the highest level of humanity’s intellectual and emotional development, characterized by a profound sense of oneness with all creation.

This cosmic concept suggests that the enlightened state exemplified by Jesus, Buddha, Krishna, Zoroaster, and others is attainable by all individuals, regardless of their faith tradition, representing a universal spiritual awakening and connection to the divine.

Matthew Fox, a prominent proponent of this idea, describes it as a mystical dimension that emphasizes our profound relationship with the Earth and all creation. In his book "The Coming of the Cosmic Christ," Fox writes, "The Cosmic Christ is the divine pattern that connects in the person of Jesus Christ; it is God's power and presence extending throughout all creation."

Fox further explains, "Christianity flies on two wings — the historical Jesus and the Cosmic Christ." This insight suggests that the Cosmic Christ represents a broader, more inclusive understanding of divinity that encompasses all of creation (panentheism) and emphasizes our interconnectedness with the universe.

Adherents to monotheistic doctrines might consider stepping out of their comfort zones and entertain the value of monistic thinking as opposed to dualism. The term "Shaivism" comes from the Sanskrit word shiva, which refers to the Hindu god of destruction and transformation — a concept that encompasses both ends of the good vs. evil paradigm.

This is not to suggest that the monistic, dualistic, or transduality paradigms are incorrect, only that all cosmologies have much to teach us. We in the West understand that today is a time of intense spiritual warfare — the dualism of good vs. evil. It is said that we are living in the “End Times.” However, such homocentric perspectives invite over simplification.

For example, transdualistic cosmologies envisage the culmination of materialism, which reached its apex during the Piscean Age. Such futuristic alignments anticipate the full expression of Aquarian Age potential — characterized by direct spiritual experience, cosmic consciousness, and the integration of divine mind with the individual Self.

This integration foreshadows the harmonization of higher consciousness with personal awareness, leading to a more holistic and enlightened state of being — Nietzsche’s Übermensch — the ideal human.

Christ or Cosmic Consciousness

This passage from Luke 22:10-11 can be interpreted as a symbolic prophecy for the Age of Aquarius and the concept of Christ or Cosmic Consciousness. Let’s analyze Luke’s passage (Luke 22:10-13):

When you enter the city, you will find a man carrying a jug of water. Follow him home and say to the owner of the house, 'The Teacher told us to ask you, where is the room I may use to have the Passover meal with my disciples?”

The Water Bearer Symbol — A man carrying a jug of water at that time is in and of itself unusual. It is a direct allusion to the Aquarius symbol as water bearer. This imagery aligns with zodiacal symbolism, possibly illustrating transition to the Aquarian Age.

Christ Consciousness — The reference to "The Teacher" can be seen as an allusion to the concept of Christ Consciousness, a state of spiritual awareness destined to become prevalent in the Aquarian Age. This interpretation suggests that as humanity enters this new era, there will be a collective awakening to spiritual truths.

Spiritual Transformation — The act of following the water bearer to a new location for the Passover meal may symbolize humanity's journey towards a new spiritual understanding or paradigm. This may foresee the shift from traditional religious structures to a more universal, spiritually enlightened perspective.

Shadow Sapiens

Shadow Sapiens — a term unique to our cosmology — are extradimensional beings whose nature bears no relation to Carl Jung’s concept of the Shadow Self. Rather, we define them as sentient intelligences that originated primarily from Atlantis, though they also include remnants of earlier world civilizations such as Lemuria and Hyperborea.

Shadow Sapiens serve as eternal protectors of Homo sapiens, acting as guardians through cycles of destruction and renewal. They are in some ways akin to angels; however, where angels remain tethered to the terrestrial or celestial hierarchies of this world, Shadow Sapiens operate from beyond it — rooted in a realm that transcends both time and space.

They occupy the same extradimensional plane as the Archons: a domain we call the Exochronum, meaning “that which lies beyond time” — and thus spacetime. This realm exists outside the perceptual limits of our current level of consciousness and the frontiers of known physics.

While inaccessible to us, our four-dimensional reality — three spatial and one temporal — is open to interference or interaction from these beings via higher dimensions not yet fully understood or defined by science. However, string theory and M Theory are closing this gap.

If we conflate quantum consciousness with quantum gravity, we move even closer. This idea will be the focus of a later piece as we continue to define our cosmology.

Within the Exochronum, the linearity of time dissolves. World Age timelines fragment and intertwine into scattered patterns. Echoes of lost civilizations — Atlantis, Lemuria, Hyperborea — are preserved and nurtured by the Shadow Sapiens. They are the guardians of gnosis, of the primordial memory of humanity before it was fractured and distorted by dogma and deception.

The Planetary Parade heralds an angelic portal in our world that is now open but will close around mid-August. During this window, the ongoing spiritual warfare between Shadow Sapiens and Archons will briefly subside, aligning with the enigmatic “silence in heaven for about half an hour” described in Revelation. After an allotted time, the seven trumpets will sound (Rev 8).

Out of Egypt

In Hosea 11, the people of God were called “out of Egypt.”

This enigmatic phrase holds significance in various philosophical and spiritual traditions. It represents an individual's journey from ignorance to enlightenment, or from a state of self-imposed limitation to one of anticipated expanded consciousness.

Being called “out of Egypt” signifies the soul's journey from the material world (symbolized by Egypt) to a higher level of spiritual awareness.

This piece takes a contrary position on the location of the Axis Mundi — the axis joining Heaven and Earth. We concluded that this metaphysical axis is not the Temple Mount in Jerusalem but the Great Pyramid in Egypt, which was built by the Atlantean civilization and also served as their Axis Mundi.

While the ancient Egyptian and Atlantean civilizations may have ended in a historical sense, their sacred metaphysical essence persists through the Sphinx and Great Pyramid — the one true and eternal Axis Mundi.

The mis-association of Jerusalem with the Axis Mundi dates to the apocryphal Book of Jubilees, written around 200 BCE and was subsequently embellished by Zionism. In our time, this endowment has been effectively co-opted and marketed as a cornerstone of the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

For Christians, particularly Christian Zionists, Jerusalem holds profound spiritual importance as the perceived heart of their faith. However, one could argue that while Jerusalem is undeniably significant, it does not serve as the world's universal Axis Mundi.

Instead, it represents a localized spiritual and political epicenter, shaped by ongoing historical and cultural narratives inculcated through psychological operations (psyops).

The goal of a psyop is to influence the motives, reasoning, and behavior of the audience, which can include governments, organizations, groups, and foreign powers. There is no such thing as a 'Holy Psyop' — all psychological operations are fundamentally tools of insidious manipulation.

The present state of affairs is yet another reason Hermetic philosophy, Thoth, Ma’at, the Great Pyramid, and the archangel Metatron, are foundational to our thesis of spiritual transformation. Understanding how civilizations and their mythologies, as well as history, have been continually manipulated lends crucial contextualization to our argument.

Arnold Toynbee, the renowned British philosopher of history, famously stated, "Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.” In the instance of Western Civilization’s present demise, the “suicide” appears to include democide.

In his monumental 12-volume Study of History, Toynbee chronicles the lifecycles of 21 civilizations, analyzing how they all rose and fell through a process of challenge and response. It’s equally instructive to study the Emerald Tablets, which details the demise of Atlantis.

What the Emerald Tablets Say About Atlantis's Demise:

Moral Decay and Forbidden Knowledge — The Tablets describe how the Atlanteans, once a wise and spiritually advanced people, fell into moral decline.

Divine or Cosmic Warning — The figure of the "Dweller" (likely a reference to a spiritual overseer) sees the danger posed by hubris. Recognizing that the Atlanteans have opened a "gateway" that would bring misfortune upon the Earth, decisive action is taken.

The Cataclysm — According to the text, the Dweller calls upon powerful forces (often referred to as the Seven Lords) and alters the balance of the Earth. The consequence is immediate:

Down sank Atlantis beneath the dark waves... All of the islands were shattered except Unal, and part of the island of the sons of the Dweller.

Survivors and Migration — Not all of Atlantis is lost. Thoth, forewarned and guided, gathers a remnant of enlightened Atlanteans and departs in a "great ship." They travel to the "Land of Khem" (ancient Egypt), where they intend to preserve their knowledge and begin anew.

Egypt and the Hall of Records — the Tablets claim that Thoth would then go on to found a new civilization in Egypt hiding the wisdom of Atlantis for future ages. According to clairvoyant Edgar Cayce, the records of Atlantis are hidden in the Hall of Records beneath the Sphinx.

Of the 21 civilizations studied by Toynbee, only one still exists today — Egypt. Its ten-thousand-year legacy has prompted many to explore the deeper metaphysical links between historical narratives and contemporary spiritual beliefs, revealing how the lessons of past civilizations can help shape our understanding of reality.

Giza Plateau and Orion’s Belt — “As above, so below.”

The Great Pyramid’s placement on the Giza Plateau reinforces the notion of Axis Mundi as a central point connecting Heaven and Earth. As the world’s Axis Mundi, the Great Pyramid, aligned with Orion’s Belt, symbolizes the “as above, so below” physical manifestation of both the Axis Mundi and Hermetic maxim from Thoth’s Emerald Tablets.

Author and podcaster Robert Edward Grant (video) discusses "the Emerald Tablets of Thoth the Atlantean" as a record or retelling of Thoth’s own story — his life, his civilization in Atlantis, the fall of that civilization, and the wisdom he left behind. Grant describes the Emerald Tablets as a record of Thoth’s story as an Atlantean.

May the image of Thoth the Atlantean invoke protection and healing for the author and readers of this newsletter.

Share