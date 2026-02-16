Introduction

Jesus never intended for Christianity to compromise or commit spiritual adultery with worldly systems. Not with Jewish law; not with Roman commerce. Not with Baal; not with trade guilds.

But this is the Christianity that the Western World has gradually evolved. And woe unto us if we do not open our eyes and renounce the systemic evils that have bedeviled the Body of Christ in today’s modern world.

These are the very same evils that the Church of Thyatira encountered around the end of the 1st century (Revelation 2:18-29). Thyatira was home to one of the Seven Churches of Revelation. Today, the modern city of Akhisar resides over its ruins.

A city in Asia Minor (modern-day Turkey), Thyatira was famous for its trade guilds and particularly for its “royal” purple dye. Theirs was a more affordable and plant-based purple dye, a close cousin of the more luxurious imported variety known as Tyrian purple, which was made from snails.

This trivial detail is important because Lydia, our story’s heroine, was a wealthy businesswoman and seller of purple goods who became the first documented Christian convert in Europe. As our heroine, she is portrayed as a devout Christian exemplar and Archetype of the Liberated Spirit.

We consider Lydia to be the true Mother of Roman Christianity, a title often associated with St Helena, Emperor Constantine’s mother. We regard Helena as mother of the Religious Control System, which her son founded.

Now I say to the rest of you in Thyatira, to you who do not hold to her teaching and have not learned Satan’s so-called deep secrets, ‘I will not impose any other burden on you, except to hold on to what you have until I come.’ Rev 2:24-25

In this immediate context, “her” can point to Jezebel, an archetype of Compromise and the personification of those who argue that the embodied human Spirit must find a way to live comfortably within the Material/Roman world — the world that was crafted by the Demiurge as a prison for souls.

She might also symbolize a “False Sophia.” In Gnostic thought, Sophia personifies Wisdom. This counterfeit Sophia, this Jezebel leads the soul into “deep secrets” that are actually just worldly entanglements masquerading as spiritual depth.

Jezebel offers a way to navigate the world through compromise and moral flexibility, while the Iron Scepter represents a standard that does not bend or break.

In the church at Thyatira, these dark, Demiurge-inspired “deep secrets” presented as advanced, esoteric spiritual insights but in practice justified idolatry and sexual immorality, likely with the “mystery‑religion” promoted by Jezebel. The deep secrets are black magic, occultism, and all manner of wickedness.

The idolatry and sexual immorality explain John of Patmos’ choice of Jezebel, a self-proclaimed Old Testament prophetess who seduced Christians into sexual immorality and eating meat that had been sacrificed to idols. She mirrors the wicked Israeli queen who taught heresy.

Actually, the truth of the matter is a good deal worse.

Promotion of Baal — As Queen of Israel, Jezebel is historically and biblically credited with establishing Baal worship as the state religion (OT book of Kings).

Nature of Worship — Historical and biblical accounts indicate that worship of the Canaanite god Baal, particularly in times of crisis, involved the ritualistic burning of children as sacrifices.

The “Jezebel Spirit” — In religious contexts, the “Jezebel spirit” is often associated with a system that demands “the shedding of innocent blood,” which modern commentators link to practices like child sacrifice and ritual sexual abuse.

Meat Sacrificed to Idols — In Revelation 2:20, Jezebel is condemned for teaching followers to “eat meat sacrificed to idols” and practice sexual immorality in pagan temples.

Jeffrey Epstein’s "Temple" — The blue-striped building on Epstein's island has been frequently characterized in online discourse as a "temple" for Moloch or Baal, fueling the narrative of ancient sacrificial practices being mirrored today in modern elite circles.

One of the Archons, the Demiurge’s Enforcer-Wardens

The Demiurge

In Gnostic and Marcionite teachings, the Demiurge is the arrogant, inferior craftsman-god who trapped the Divine Spark (human soul) within the prison of material reality.

Unlike the "Father" of pure mercy revealed by Jesus, the Demiurge is the god of Judgment, Law, and Causality who the Gnostics conflated with Yahweh. We presented these ideas in greater detail in a Substack article titled Christian Gnosticism.

Revelation’s teachings regarding the Church at Thyatira assumes that the church’s primary vocation is to “hold fast what you have” until the unveiling of Christ, not to innovate ever more sophisticated systems of control.

In that light, the proper mission of organized religion is to curate and transmit a living wisdom that helps human beings make sense of reality in a way that is both intelligible and transformative.

At its best, liturgy, doctrine, and communal discipline form a kind of school in which people learn to read their experience against a larger story, to discern truth from illusion, and to resist the false profundities that Revelation labels “the deep secrets of evil.”

Religion here is a teacher of wisdom, not a manager of perception. The loudest voices in religion today are the false teachings of psychological operations.

The “Religious Control System,” as articulated in Christian Gnosticism, describes what happens when this vocation is inverted and institutions become instruments of paradigm management rather than guides to truth.

Instead of opening people to the depths of God, the system works to keep science and spirituality artificially separated, to domesticate genuine mystical experiences, and to enforce a narrow range of acceptable questions and answers.

In such a regime, religious language still circulates, but its primary function is to stabilize a cosmos of obedience and fear, not to lead persons into free, responsible participation in the divine life. Mystery loses its meaning.

The warning to Thyatira shows how this corruption operates from within. Jezebel offers teachings that function to reconcile the church with the surrounding imperial-idolatrous order that we today refer to as the Criminocratic Cabal.

That church does not abandon religion; it weaponizes it, using compromised doctrine and practice to make participation in idolatry and injustice appear spiritually sophisticated or harmless.

In analogous fashion, the Religious Control System can preserve the outer forms of faith, creeds, sacraments, sacred texts, while subtly teaching people to accommodate St. Paul’s “powers and principalities,” to confuse loyalty to the system with fidelity to God, and to treat critique or awakening as rebellious.

The core mission of organized religion, which is to help us truthfully interpret reality, cannot be fulfilled, because the interpretive frame itself is under capture. A system that fears genuine gnosis (spiritual awakening) must mute or distort precisely those teachings that would enable people to “test the spirits,” to discern idols, and to see through managed narratives.

The promise in Revelation to lay “no other burden” on those who refuse the counterfeit depths, but simply to urge them to hold fast, implies an alternative. We see this as a community that guards the deposit of faith and living truth against both libertine compromise and authoritarian control.

Only such a community, one that is willing, when necessary, to stand against its own institutional reflexes, can carry forward religion’s authentic task of helping humanity make sense of the world in the light of the coming of the Morning Star.

In Revelation 2:28, the Morning Star is a promised reward for those who manage to "overcome" the corrupting influences of Jezebel. Her antithesis, Lydia, boldly rejected the pagan guild system of Thyatira (which Jezebel promoted) to embrace the true light of Christ. Would that we do the same.

The Judeo-Christian Dialectic of Thyatira

I believe our argument, as well as Jesus’ implicit charge to the Church of Thyatira, can be more easily understood when laid out as a Hegelian dialectic: thesis, antithesis, and synthesis.

The Thesis (Jewish Particularism) — This is the voice of the author of Revelation. It represents a strict, law-abiding, anti-imperial stance commensurate with the Hebrew Bible. It views any “compromise” with Roman guilds or food sacrificed to idols as an existential threat to the holiness of Israel.

The Antithesis (Roman Commercial Universalism) — This is represented by “Jezebel” and the Trade Guilds. It is the reality of the Roman Ecumene (the inhabited world). It demands participation in the state cult as the “price of entry” for economic survival.

The Synthesis (Gentile Christianity) — This is the “softer,” more balanced reality represented by Lydia. She is a Gentile who adopts the Jewish ethical core but remains an active, successful participant in the Roman world. She is the “third way,” devoutly Christian but culturally integrated.

Lydia’s synthesis, hence our own, should be fully Christian and without appeal to Judaic law. Jesus stated he did not come to abolish (extinguish) the law or prophets, but to fulfill them (Matthew 5:17). Case closed! “Judeo-Christianity” is a political slogan and deceptive compromise authored by the Demiurge.

Rather than destroying the law, Jesus fulfilled its requirements through his life and death, providing spiritual grace and setting believers free from the obligation of legalistic adherence.

In Hegelian terms, this is called aufheben (to sublate). It is a process where the old forms paradoxically are both canceled and preserved. I will present the synthesis as a strawman argument and logical fallacy.

Accordingly, we will first develop the argument before countermanding it.

The Synthesis “cancels” the Jewish-Christian demand for strict Torah/Dietary observance (which made it impossible for Gentiles to join) and the Roman/Jezebel demand for literal idolatry and pagan ritual.

The Synthesis “preserves” the Jewish monotheism and ethical rigor along with the Roman ability to operate in a global, urban trade environment.

Lydia is the perfect vessel for developing this synthesis. In this initial formulation, she represents a Christianity that is neither “Jezebel’s” total assimilation nor the Revelation author’s “Scepter-wielding” isolationism.

If we “de-polemicize” Revelation’s letter to Thyatira, we discover that the author is fighting a losing battle against the Synthesis. The author of Revelation is trying to pull the church back to the “Thesis” (Jewish isolation), while “Jezebel” is pulling it toward the “Antithesis” (Roman assimilation).

The historical reality that actually survived this tension is the Christianity that conquered the Empire, what could be termed, the Lydian False Synthesis.

To argue that the Hegelian synthesis was a dreadful "mistake" is to align with the dualism of Marcion of Sinope and various Gnostic schools of spirituality.

In this view, the synthesis was not a peaceful resolution but an unholy compromise that tethered the "pure" message of Jesus Christ back to a materialist, legalistic, and vengeful framework they sought to escape.

We argue that the synthesis was an unnecessary accommodation to the Judaizers. Marcionites argued that by retaining the Old Testament and its "Demiurge" (the pretentious false god of Law and Justice known as Yahweh), the church became a "hybrid" that polluted Jesus’ Gospel of Grace.

By synthesizing the Jewish Thesis (Law) with the Roman Antithesis (Imperial Order), the church created a new, institutionalized "Thesis" that was essentially a religious version of the Roman Empire appropriately named Roman Catholicism.

Lydia

Lydia as the Pure Uncompromised Christian Heroine

To preserve Lydia as heroine, we have cast her not as a bridge to Judaism, but as the Archetype of the Liberated Spirit Called ‘Gnosis.’

The Gnostic Lydia — In this reading, Lydia’s “seller of purple” status isn’t just about wealth; it symbolizes her mastery over the material world. When she hears Paul (the only apostle Marcion fully accepted), she doesn’t “synthesize” her life, she transcends it.

The Heroine’s Role — Lydia becomes the heroine because she bypasses the “Jezebel” vs. “Judaizer” conflict entirely. She represents a direct, intuitive connection to the “Unknown God” who Jesus called Father, unburdened by dietary laws, ritualistic sacrifices, and political accommodations.

Our Counter-Point — While the “Synthesis” built a church of bishops and laws, Lydia built a House of Spiritual Wellness. She is the “pure” version of what Christianity could have been had it not made its “mistaken and forsaken” deal with historical continuity, a textbook ‘Faustian bargain.’

Marcion was one of the first to spot this diabolical maneuver. The ‘Jesus’ of Revelation 2, who threatens to “strike children dead” and rules with an “iron rod,” is not the God of Grace. He is the re-emergence of the Demiurge’s voice.

Marcion rejected such texts precisely because they attempted to put the words of a “Law-God” into the mouth of the “Mercy-God.”

There are many other contradictions in the Bible, so we should always ‘test the spirits,’ as St. John taught. The definition of intelligence is being able to hold two contradictory positions in the mind at once and apply critical thinking, lest you place yourself in harm’s way at the mercy of a diabolical psyop.

Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already. 1 John 4:1-3

Holy Rus, by Mikhail Nesterov (1906)

The Eschaton and the Third Rome

The drama outlined in the letter to Thyatira does not end in the first century. It recurs wherever Christianity is tempted to exchange spiritual clarity for historical power, or inner liberation for outer continuity. In that sense, Thyatira is not merely an ancient case study; it is an eschatological (End Times) template.

The idea of the Third Rome crystallizes this pattern. After the fall of Rome, and later Constantinople, Moscow came to regard itself as the final custodian of Christian civilization. The formula was explicit: Two Romes have fallen. The third stands. There will be no fourth.

This was not merely a geopolitical claim but a theological one. History itself was being stabilized. The eschaton was postponed indefinitely in favor of preservation, order, and guardianship.

Here the Religious Control System reaches maturity. The Church no longer waits for the unveiling of Christ; it manages time, tradition, and meaning until further notice.

Apocalypse is domesticated into calendar cycles, liturgy, and institutional continuity. Revelation is no longer something that breaks in from beyond history but something administered within it.

This is precisely the inversion warned against at Thyatira. “Hold fast what you have until I come” is not a mandate to perfect institutions or sanctify empires. It is a call to resist the temptation to replace expectation with management, gnosis with governance.

The Third Rome, whether understood literally or symbolically, represents the final form of synthesis hardened into permanence. Law and empire, faith and administration, revelation and control are fused into a single system that claims to be the last word.

In this configuration, the eschaton is no longer awaited as a rupture but deferred as a threat. Awakening becomes dangerous. Discernment becomes subversive. Gnosis becomes heresy.

Against this stands the saintly figure of Lydia. Not as an institutional founder, not as a doctrinal arbiter, but as a living sign that Christianity no longer requires an empire to survive. Her ‘house of spiritual wellness’ is sufficient.

Her direct apprehension of truth bypasses both Judaizing law and Roman assimilation. She holds fast, not by clinging to structures, but by refusing false depths altogether. She is definitely one of our Shadow Sapiens.

In eschatological terms, Lydia represents a community that lives as if the unveiling were already near. Such a community does not need to stabilize history, because it does not fear its end. It does not weaponize judgment, because it does not confuse the Demiurge’s law with the Father’s grace revealed by Jesus.

The true eschatological posture is not triumphalist, nor nihilistic, but watchful. It is the surefooted stance of those who refuse both Jezebel’s compromise and the iron logic of control, choosing instead the risk of liberation and freedom.

In that light, the eschaton is not a date on a prophetic timeline but a timeless mode of existence, one marked by discernment, courage, and the refusal to let any system, however sacred it may claim to be, stand in for the living truth.

The eschaton certainly is not something to be hurried by man, by third temples, and red cows, or by a false religion called Zionism.

The final choice presented by the letter to the Church at Thyatira, and by history itself, is therefore stark. Either Christianity becomes a mechanism for managing the world until the end never arrives, or it remains witness to a chaotic reality that cannot be managed at all — a house built on sand.

Two Romes have fallen, the third stands, and there will be no fourth.

