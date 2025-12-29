William Blake’s Elohim Creating Adam (1795)

Jesus of Nazareth lived, died, and was buried a Jew; the risen Christ is the essence of Christianity. Christian identity derives from the Resurrection, not from a hyphenated lineage. The phrase ‘Judeo - Christian tradition’ has been appropriated by political Zionism, thereby shedding its spiritual significance. Christianity is the ‘Amen’ to Judaism.

Introduction

In William Blake’s Elohim Creating Adam (pictured above), the serpent coiled around Adam’s body symbolizes themes of materiality, mortality, and the relationship between spiritual creation and physical incarnation.

Blake’s serpent is not necessarily a symbol of evil, but rather a complex force in his artistic vision. Initially representing knowledge and wisdom, the serpent devolved into a symbol of temptation and evil, particularly in traditional Christian theology.

In this post, we will contrast Gnostic teachings on creation and redemption with those of Western Christianity in an effort to evolve better understanding of the two divergent approaches. We will also aim to add clarity to why Gnosticism has long been demonized and suppressed.

Let’s first state a fact that we all should get our heads around: Gnostic teachings were never “secret teachings.” That falsehood is a rhetorical device used to debase and dismiss them.

Gnosticism has been in the open for nearly 2,000 years. However, from the 1st century until 1945 they were mostly suppressed, ridiculed, and effectively ‘canceled’ by the “Religious Control System,” a term coined by philosopher Jason Reza Jorjani.

Jorjani’s construct posits a cabal-like structure whose core function is to perpetuate the role of the Demiurge — to suppress spiritual knowledge in order to keep humanity mired in intellectual and existential bondage.

Jorjani ties his ideas to both ancient myth and modern phenomena, especially in his neo-Gnostic critique of institutions (and countries) that control religious and scientific paradigms.

The Religious Control System (RCS)

Here in bullet point format for ease of access are the core tenets of Jorjani’s RCS:

Cosmic Conspiracy — Jorjani suggests that what humanity knows as organized religion is, at its root, a control system established by powerful entities (usually described as “higher beings,” such as Archons, Elohim, or Anunnaki) who maintain spiritual and intellectual monopoly.

​ Agents of Control — In Rational Spirituality’s Cosmology, Archons are described as hyperdimensional spiritual and earthly agents that operate on behalf of the Demiurge, overseeing organized religion, governments, and cultural systems with intent to suppress gnosis (knowledge) and keep humanity ignorant and uncritically obedient.

Paradigm Management — The Group keeps science and religion on separate tracks, with science as a mechanical, soulless toolkit and religion as an esoteric hierarchy, ensuring that true spiritual phenomena (like psi abilities or gnosis) remain suppressed or marginalized.​​ Both science and religion have been dogmatized by the RCS in order to achieve these ends.

Historical Resets — Jorjani theorizes that recurring events, such as burnings of libraries, inquisitions, or ideological purges, are intentional, cyclical resets to keep human consciousness in a manageable, fearful, and ignorant state.​

Antagonism of Forbidden Knowledge — Promethean archetypes (cosmic tricksters) represent an opposing force to this Group, seeking to break the monopoly by delivering “forbidden” technology, gnosis, or enlightenment to humanity, hence their mythological association with rebellion and fallen status.​

Modern Manifestations — The Group’s control is said to update and manifest through UFOs, abduction narratives, and contemporary institutions that continue to gatekeep access to hidden spiritual truths such as the Vatican, World Economic Forum, Bank for International Settlements, Atlantic Council, etc. According to Jorjani, the UFO phenomenon is the “interface layer” of this ancient paradigm of control.

The Living Milieu — Jorjani’s notion of an active, ongoing control project (living milieu) run by non-human intelligences (NHI) aligns well with the Gnostic teaching that Archons act on spiritual, social, and psychological levels in managing humanity’s spiritual prison. What we frequently refer to as the ‘Ruling Cabal’ includes government and religious leaders, media/tech moguls, and corporate elites, all working together with their metaphysical “influencers,” the Archons, to prevent mass awakening.

Loosh: The Archons’ Parasitic Energy

Loosh is the intoxicating energy extracted from an ignorant, abused, and captive source. That source is us. It acts as a kind of spiritual tax, drawn from the visceral suffering of innocent victims and paid out to a hierarchy of sycophants. This low-frequency energy fuels a spiritual madness in its abusers, numbing and blinding them to their own encroaching darkness.

As we see it, there are two vectors (or Archontic farms) of energetic loosh. The most familiar to us is associated with low emotional frequencies or vibrations — hate, fear, envy, lust, anxiety, etc. The other vector is ignorance. This, in our opinion, is the predominant source of the energy upon which Archons feed.

Here’s how ignorance is mapped onto human consciousness:

Loosh is characterized as the energy produced by acute suffering, confusion, captivity, and emotional disturbance.​

Ignorance, in the Gnostic context, is not simply the absence of knowledge, but an active state of confusion or spiritual unawareness that makes it easier for negative emotions, such as fear or despair, to arise and persist.

Some esotericists assert that the “flow of intoxicating energy from an ignorant, abused, and captive source” is considered loosh, making ignorance itself a direct contributor to the production of loosh. The “intoxicating” aspect refers to a sense of power or emotional high gained by the Archon captors.

Ignorance sustains the low-frequency environment necessary for continual production of loosh. When spiritual ignorance is maintained, fear and emotional turmoil persist, thus creating more “harvestable” energy for the Archontic parasites.

The more profound the ignorance, the easier it becomes for Archons to perpetuate cycles of suffering and energetic extraction. The control knob for human ignorance is mass media, notably well-paid social media influencers and AI bots.

By keeping consciousness and spiritual awareness veiled, Archons maintain their loosh farms; ignorance is both a product and a source of the energy upon which these entities feed.

Whether as energy, emotion, or belief, ignorance becomes the medium of Archontic enslavement, what the Christian lexicon calls evil.

Mary as the New Eve and Mother of Light

In traditional Christianity, one of Mary’s many titles is the ‘New Eve.’ She is portrayed as having reversed Eve’s disobedience, symbolized by eating from the forbidden Tree of Knowledge, through her act of obedience in accepting God’s will (“Let it be done unto me according to your word”).

In Christian theology, Eve’s disobedience is viewed as the origin of original sin; Gnostic cosmology, by contrast, rejects this concept and downplays sin as a metaphysical factor altogether.

While in this essay we employ the ‘New Eve’ title for Mary, it does so in keeping with certain traditional theological and mariological usages. It is important to recognize that the Book of Genesis is best understood as mythology, or at best ‘mytho-history.’

However, the application of mythological typology to Mary risks distorting her historical and theological identity. Furthermore, there is no record of Mary ever referring to herself as the ‘New Eve’ in any apparition or message, including the comprehensive Medjugorje corpus, making the title ‘New Eve’ an inappropriate theological construct rather than a self-identified truth.

Mary, in Gnostic retellings, can be seen as an exemplar of full gnosis, the vessel of the Logos (Divine Word) who enables the final restoration and reunion with the true divine (the Pleroma). She nurtures the Gnostic journey from ignorance to knowledge and from material bondage to spiritual freedom.

The “Mother of Light” symbolizes a nurturing force guiding the spirit through darkness and trial. The title, which intimates the Divine Feminine archetype, represents a benevolent, illuminating presence that aids the soul in navigating darkness and evokes spiritual guidance.

Sri Aurobindo associates the title with the light of Divine Truth that originates from the divine consciousness. The Church of the East, also known as the Assyrian Church, uses the term “Mother of Light” to refer to the Virgin Mary.

Before proceeding further, a brief aside about the Divine Logos, or Word, is warranted. We’re all familiar with John’s theology, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” The Word in this context is consciousness itself.

The phrase, “The Word was made flesh and dwelt among us,” refers not only to Jesus’ humanity, but to Jesus’ own consciousness and profound awareness of spiritual truth.

As we previously noted, the primary aim of the Archons’ dark design — its nostrum — is to obstruct humanity’s spiritual awakening, thus hindering the Word’s evolution from Divine Spark to the fullness of Christ-like consciousness.

Having reframed Mary’s role as initiatrix of gnosis, we now turn to the deeper significance of the Word — consciousness itself — as both liberating principle and potential instrument of control.

Writer William Burroughs, whose work eerily foreshadowed the fragmented, non-linear and multimedia-saturated world of today’s digital age, argued that “word lines” (conditioned language and habitual speech) form the principal instrument of control in society.

This implies that language itself has a deeper, original presence “with us all along,” not merely as social or political technology, but as the latent code of creation and consciousness. Burroughs often spoke of “the Word,” not only as language, but as a primordial force central to consciousness, control, and liberation.

This is important because the Garden of Eden narrative, as well as the primary focus of Jesus’ mission and ministry, can be (and have been) manipulated by the Religious Control System, which includes the Church’s hierarchy. They seek to buttress their power and control, and even forestall spiritual awakening among the faithful.

The “Great Lie” is that humanity has no Divine Spark, although Jesus taught the exact opposite. Jesus’ salvific mission, in our opinion, was to convince us of that Living Truth. That we remember we are all Sons of the Most High God.

I, the Most High God, say that all of you are gods and also my own children. (Ps 82:6 Contemporary English Version)

Ignorance vs. Evil

There are significant differences in the lexicon and worldview between Gnostic interpretations (focusing on Archons and chaos) and the Christian demonological perspective (focusing on Satan and sin), even though both traditions agree on the existence of non-human intelligences that manipulate and enslave humanity.

The Gnostic lexicon describes the actions of Archons and the Demiurge as stemming from ignorance, rather than sheer malice or evil. The Archons’ oppression is rooted in sustaining illusion, ignorance, and limitation, which obscure liberation and redemption due to spiritual blindness aided and abetted by the Religious Control System.

On the other hand, the traditional Christian formulation describes figures such as Satan/Lucifer and fallen angels as intentionally malicious, seeking to corrupt souls through direct temptation, demonic possession, and sinful behavior.

Consequently, the lexicon of traditional Christianity is oriented toward sin, repentance, spiritual purity, and direct assault by demons on the individual soul, with redemption available through faith and divine grace.

In sum, the divergence is not only semantic but also deeply theological. The essence of evil (ignorance vs. intentional malice), the means of oppression, the “rulers of this world’s” true identity, and the path to liberation and redemption all differ markedly, even if the themes of NHI manipulation and imprisonment of humanity are shared.

Soteriology is the branch of theology that deals with the nature and means of salvation. The question for each of us to ponder is this: Is the Religious Control System most interested in preventing collective enlightenment or fostering ignorance and sin?

Cosmic Error (Sophia’s Mistake) and Ignorance — In Gnosticism, evil is regarded as the result of a cosmic mistake or ignorance, originating with the Demiurge and the Archons, who crafted and sustain the flawed material realm. Their rule represents a deviation from divine fullness (Pleroma), trapping souls in ignorance, illusion, and suffering.

Energetic Parasitism — The Archons are described as psychic parasites feeding off humanity’s low emotional, energetic states, and ignorance. Their sustenance is drawn from negative psychic emissions, a form of energetic vampirism comparable to the “loosh” hypothesis we detailed earlier.

Absence of Soteriology — In metaphysical Gnostic literature, evil is not always framed in terms of hindering salvation, but as a fundamental distortion of cosmic order. Evil manifests wherever ignorance, error, and energetic depletion predominate, keeping souls distracted and divided, unable to awaken to or remember true reality.

And now, here is the contrasting, alternative viewpoint:

Sin and Rebellion Against God — From the traditional Christian perspective, evil is fundamentally understood as the consequence of humanity’s willful rebellion and disobedience to God. Rather than cosmic ignorance or error, evil stems from original sin and the willful act of choosing darkness over God’s will.

Demonic Manipulation and Temptation — Traditional Christian doctrine asserts the existence of Satan and demons, personal, malevolent spiritual beings who actively tempt, deceive, and corrupt humans. Their tactics include fostering pride, idolatry, envy, and every kind of moral and spiritual corruption.

Necessity of Soteriology — In traditional Christianity, evil is always framed within the possibility and necessity of salvation. Because of “original sin,” humanity is unable to overcome sin, death, or demonic bondage by its own power. Instead, redemption in the afterlife is accomplished solely by God’s grace.

The Christian narrative is irreducibly soteriological — evil is understood primarily as separation from God, and the cosmic drama is oriented toward sin, reconciliation, and renewal.

Philosophical arguments such as the one presented above are not necessarily an either/or proposition. Each of these arguments has merit and can thus be described as a both/and proposition.

The central question posed by both Gnostic and Traditional Christianity then becomes: “Why was Jesus crucified?” We leave that question to your discernment and remembrance. Since the Archons’ foremost objective is to prevent enlightenment (gnosis), the notion that Christ died for our sins is has secondary value in that guilt breeds low frequency emotions.

When I began researching this post, my intention was not to present a Hegelian dialectic. However, this is where we wound up. As my friend author Peter Kreeft once wrote, “May God forgive us our syntheses.”

The Syntheses

In the either/or model:

In Traditional Christianity, the crucifixion is soteriological — Jesus is crucified to reconcile sinful humanity with God, defeating the separation (evil) and inaugurating renewal, forgiveness, and salvation through his sacrificial death and resurrection.​

For Gnostic Christians, the crucifixion is symbolic of the struggle against cosmic ignorance and bondage — Christ is crucified by the cosmic powers (Archons/Demiurge) who seek to impede gnosis, and his suffering and death dramatize liberation from the prison of materiality.​

Both Christian traditions hold that Jesus’ death and resurrection mark the decisive turning point in the cosmic drama, restoring the link between humanity and the divine, whether as a historical sacrifice for sin or as a spiritual demonstration of awakening and remembering.​

In the both/and perspective:

The crucifixion is not only punishment for wrongdoing but also the decisive overcoming of both moral evil and cosmic ignorance, uniting atonement with awakening.​

Salvation is not merely forensic (legal forgiveness of sin) but also transformative — it illuminates the path from ignorance to spiritual realization and ultimate unity with the One Most High God, the Father, or the Monad.​

However defined, salvation includes resurrection and life everlasting, encompassing both restored communion with God and the soul’s ongoing ascent into higher realms of being, as developed further in Our Theory of Soul.

The central question of the crucifixion presents complementary answers: To heal separation (sin), to model redemption and resurrection, and to confront the Archontic forces that keep humanity from true spiritual knowledge.

I personally believe that Jesus’ resurrection was the central point of his crucifixion, a lesson made clear in the Garden of Gethsemane at that pivotal moment in the Christian drama of salvation, “Father, thy will be done.”

Original Blessing or Original Sin

Fr. Matthew Fox’s “Original Blessing” thesis fundamentally reimagines Christian spirituality, prioritizing the goodness and sacredness of creation (original blessing) over the doctrine of “original sin” and proposing a reinterpretation Fox named ‘Creation Spirituality.’

Fox contends that the foundational truth of biblical tradition and human existence is not rooted in sin or fallenness, but in a primordial blessing, a grace and joy embedded within the fabric of creation itself.

Drawing on Christian mysticism and Kabbalah, Fox asserts that the experience of awe, gratitude, and creativity signifies humanity’s connection to divine goodness, long overlooked by inherited theologies of reward and punishment.

He critiques St. Augustine’s pervasive influence on Western Christianity, arguing that the Augustinian emphasis on sin obscures a more empowering and transformative vision present in the earliest scriptures and mystical traditions.

Adherents of Creation Spirituality are called to move beyond guilt and shame toward individual responsibility, artistic expression, and communal healing. Fox further contends that the wholeness of cosmic relationships is central to authentic spiritual life. He rejects the hierarchy, body-denial, and pessimism associated with traditional Christian doctrine.

In Fox’s thesis, salvation entails healing the rifts between self, creation, community, and the divine, not merely escaping sin. Redemption occurs when people reclaim their origins in blessing, celebrate their creative vocation, and nurture both personal and planetary wholeness.

Fox, a former Dominican priest, was expelled from the Order and effectively defrocked for these heterodox views. He went on to become an Episcopal priest who remains actively involved in ministry through public engagement, theological work, and writing.

May this image of Christ the Illuminator of Knowledge pictured with his beloved apostle Mary Magdalene impart gnosis, blessings, and protection for the author and readers of this newsletter. “Now on the first day of the week Mary Magdalene came early to the tomb while it was still dark and saw the stone already taken away.” (John 20:1)

