William Blake’s Elohim Creating Adam (1795)

Jesus of Nazareth lived, died, and was buried a Jew; the risen Christ is the essence of Christianity. Christian identity derives from the Resurrection, not from a hyphenated lineage. The phrase ‘Judeo - Christian tradition’ has been appropriated by political Zionism, thereby shedding its spiritual significance. Christianity is the Amen to Judaism.

In William Blake’s Elohim Creating Adam (above), the serpent coiled around Adam’s body symbolizes themes of materiality, mortality, and the relationship between spiritual creation and physical incarnation.

Blake’s serpent is not necessarily a symbol of evil, but rather a complex force in his artistic vision. Initially representing knowledge and wisdom, the serpent devolved into a symbol of temptation and evil, particularly in traditional Christian theology.

In this post, we will contrast Gnostic teachings on creation and redemption with those of Western Christianity in an effort to evolve better understanding of the two divergent approaches. We will also aim to add clarity as to why Gnosticism has long been demonized and suppressed.

Let’s first state a fact that we all should get our heads around: Gnostic teachings were never “secret teachings.” That falsehood is a rhetorical device used to debase and dismiss them.

Gnosticism has been in the open for nearly 2,000 years. However, from the 1st century until 1945 they were mostly suppressed, ridiculed, and effectively ‘canceled’ by the “Religious Control Group,” a term coined by philosopher Jason Reza Jorjani.

Jorjani’s construct posits a cabal-like structure whose core function is to perpetuate the mission of the Demiurge — to suppress spiritual knowledge in order to keep humanity mired in intellectual and existential bondage.

Jorjani ties his ideas to both ancient myth and modern phenomena, especially in his neo-Gnostic critique of institutions (and countries) that control religious and scientific paradigms.

The Garden of Eden

In classic Gnostic texts (such as the Apocryphon of John), the god who issues the prohibition in Eden — “do not eat the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge” — is the Demiurge, a lesser, ignorant, and frequently malevolent entity. The instructions regarding the Tree of Knowledge did not come from the One true and transcendent God, Source or Monad.

The story is allegorical and, like much of the Bible, was never intended to be interpreted literally.

The Demiurge’s prohibition “do not eat…” is best understood as an attempt to bind humanity in ignorance, not as well-intentioned guidance. Since we — and many others including the Gnostics — equate the Demiurge with the Jewish Yahweh, the misinterpretation of the Garden of Eden narrative can be easily understood.

The Demiurge is a craftsman, not a creator. He rules over the Archons, extradimensional beings that imprison humanity in materiality, while convincing us to deny our birthright — the Divine Spark inherent in every human soul.

Recall that the words soul and psyche are interchangeable. The Greek psyche, directly translated into English, is “soul.”

The word psyche can also be translated as “butterfly.” That’s why I named my tarot deck “Chrysalis Tarot.” As a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly inside a chrysalis, the human psyche can transform into higher consciousness — the next leap in humanity’s spiritual ascension.

Mary as the New Eve

In traditional Christianity, one of Mary’s many titles is the “New Eve.” She is portrayed as having reversed Eve’s disobedience, symbolized by eating from the forbidden Tree of Knowledge, through her act of obedience in accepting God’s will (“let it be done unto me according to your word.”)

Eve’s act of disobedience is described in Christian theology as the source of original sin. Gnostic cosmology places far less importance on original sin and sin in general, as we shall see.

Mary is called the New Eve not simply because her obedience counteracts original sin, but because she fulfills and completes the redemptive impulse toward liberation and enlightenment that the first Eve set in motion.

Mary, in Gnostic retellings, can be seen as an exemplar of full gnosis, the vessel of the Logos (Divine Word) who enables the final restoration and reunion with the true divine (the Pleroma). Mary thus continues what Eve began — the journey from ignorance to knowledge and from material bondage to spiritual freedom.

A brief aside about the Divine Logos, or Word. We’re all familiar with John’s theology, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” The Word in this context is consciousness itself.

The phrase, “The Word was made flesh and dwelt among us,” refers not only to Jesus’ humanity, but to Jesus’ own consciousness and profound awareness of Truth.

As we previously noted, the primary aim of the Archons’ dark design — its nostrum — is to obstruct humanity’s spiritual awakening, thus hindering the Word’s evolution from Divine Spark to the fullness of Christ-like consciousness.

Having reframed Mary’s role as initiatrix of gnosis, we turn to the deeper significance of the Word — consciousness itself — as both liberating principle and instrument of control.

Writer William Burroughs, whose work eerily foreshadowed the fragmented, non-linear and multimedia-saturated world of today’s digital age, argued that “word lines” (conditioned language and habitual speech) form the principal instrument of control in society.

This implies that language itself has a deeper, original presence “with us all along,” not merely as social or political technology, but as the latent code of creation and consciousness. Burroughs often spoke of “the Word,” not only as language, but as a primordial force central to consciousness, control, and liberation.

This is important because the Garden of Eden narrative, as well as the primary focus of Jesus’ mission and ministry, can be (and have been) manipulated by the Religious Control Group, which includes the Church’s hierarchy. They seek to buttress their power and control, and even forestall spiritual awakening among the faithful.

The “Great Lie” is that humanity has no Divine Spark, although Jesus taught the exact opposite. Jesus’ salvific mission, in our opinion, was to convince us of that Living Truth. That we remember we are all Sons of the Most High God.

I, the Most High God, say that all of you are gods and also my own children. (Ps 82:6 Contemporary English Version)

The Religious Control Group (RCG)

Here in bullet point format for ease of access and understanding are Jorjani’s core tenets of the RCG:

Cosmic Conspiracy — Jorjani suggests that what humanity knows as organized religion is, at its root, a control system established by powerful entities (usually described as “higher beings,” such as Archons, Elohim, or Anunnaki) who maintain spiritual and intellectual monopoly.

​ Agents of Control — In Rational Spirituality’s Cosmology, Archons are described as extradimensional spiritual and earthly agents that operate on behalf of the Demiurge, overseeing organized religion, governments, and cultural systems to suppress gnosis (knowledge) and keep humanity ignorant and obedient.

Paradigm Management — The Group keeps science and religion on separate tracks, with science as a mechanical, soulless toolkit and religion as an esoteric hierarchy, ensuring that true spiritual phenomena (like psi abilities or gnosis) remain suppressed or marginalized.​​ Both science and religion have been dogmatized by the RCG.

Historical Resets — Jorjani theorizes that recurring events, such as burnings of libraries, inquisitions, or ideological purges, are intentional, cyclical resets to keep human consciousness in a manageable, fearful, and ignorant state.​

Antagonism of Forbidden Knowledge — Promethean archetypes (cosmic tricksters) represent the opposing force to this Group, seeking to break the monopoly by delivering forbidden technology, gnosis, or enlightenment to humanity, hence their mythological association with rebellion and fallen status.​

Modern Manifestations — The Group’s control is said to update and manifest through UFOs, abduction narratives, and contemporary institutions that continue to gatekeep access to hidden spiritual truths such as the Vatican, World Economic Forum, Bank for International Settlements, Atlantic Council, etc. According to Jorjani, the UFO phenomenon is the “interface layer” of this ancient paradigm of control.

The Living Milieu — Jorjani’s notion of an active, ongoing control project (living milieu) run by non-human intelligences (NHI) aligns with the Gnostic teaching that Archons act on spiritual, social, and psychological levels, managing humanity’s spiritual prison. What we frequently refer to as the ‘Ruling Cabal’ includes government and religious leaders, media/tech moguls, and corporate elites, all working together with their metaphysical “influencers,” the Archons, to prevent mass awakening.

Loosh: The Archons’ Parasitic Energy

Loosh is the intoxicating energy extracted from an ignorant, abused, and captive source. That source is us. It acts as a kind of spiritual tax, drawn from the visceral suffering of innocent victims and paid out to a hierarchy of sycophants. This energy fuels a spiritual madness in its abusers, numbing and blinding them to their own encroaching darkness.

As we see it, there are two vectors (or Archontic farms) of energetic loosh. The most familiar to us is associated with low emotional frequencies or vibrations — hate, fear, envy, anxiety, etc. The other vector is ignorance. This, in our opinion, is the predominant source of the energy upon which Archons feed.

Here’s how ignorance is mapped onto human consciousness:

Loosh is characterized as the energy produced by acute suffering, confusion, captivity, and emotional disturbance.​

Ignorance, in the Gnostic context, is not simply the absence of knowledge, but an active state of confusion or spiritual unawareness that makes it easier for negative emotions, such as fear or despair, to arise and persist.

Some esotericists assert that the “flow of intoxicating energy from an ignorant, abused, and captive source” is considered loosh, making ignorance itself a direct contributor to the production of loosh. The “intoxicating” aspect refers to a sense of power or emotional high gained by the Archon captors.

Ignorance sustains the low-frequency environment necessary for continual production of loosh. When spiritual ignorance is maintained, fear and emotional turmoil persist, thus creating more “harvestable” energy for the Archontic parasites.

The more profound the ignorance, the easier it becomes for Archons to perpetuate cycles of suffering and energetic extraction. The control knob for human ignorance is mass media, notably well-paid social media influencers and AI bots.

By keeping consciousness and spiritual awareness veiled, Archons maintain their loosh farms; ignorance is both a product and a source of the energy upon which these entities feed.

Whether as energy, emotion, or belief, ignorance becomes the medium of Archontic enslavement, what the Christian lexicon calls evil.

Ignorance vs. Evil

There are significant differences in the lexicon and worldview between Gnostic interpretations (focusing on Archons and chaos) and the Christian demonological perspective (focusing on Satan and sin), even though both traditions agree on the existence of non-human intelligences that manipulate and enslave humanity.

The Gnostic lexicon describes the actions of Archons and the Demiurge as stemming from ignorance, rather than sheer malice or evil. The Archons’ oppression is rooted in sustaining illusion, ignorance, and limitation, which obscure liberation and redemption due to spiritual blindness aided and abetted by the Religious Control Group.

On the other hand, the traditional Christian formulation describes figures such as Satan/Lucifer and fallen angels as intentionally malicious, seeking to corrupt souls through direct temptation, demonic possession, and sinful behavior.

Consequently, the lexicon of traditional Christianity is oriented toward sin, repentance, spiritual purity, and direct assault by demons on the individual soul, with redemption available through faith and divine grace.

In sum, the divergence is not only semantic but also deeply theological. The essence of evil (ignorance vs. intentional malice), the means of oppression, the “rulers of this world’s” true identity, and the path to liberation and redemption all differ markedly, even if the themes of NHI manipulation and imprisonment of humanity are shared.

N.B. Soteriology is the branch of theology that deals with the nature and means of salvation. The question for each of us to ponder is this: Is the Religious Control Group most interested in preventing collective enlightenment or fostering ignorance and sin?

Cosmic Error (Sophia’s Mistake) and Ignorance — In Gnosticism, evil is regarded as the result of a cosmic mistake or ignorance, originating with the Demiurge and the Archons, who crafted and sustain the flawed material realm. Their rule represents a deviation from divine fullness (Pleroma), trapping souls in ignorance, illusion, and suffering.

Energetic Parasitism — The Archons are described as psychic parasites feeding off humanity’s low emotional, energetic states, and ignorance. Their sustenance is drawn from negative psychic emissions, a form of energetic vampirism comparable to the “loosh” hypothesis we detailed earlier.

Absence of Soteriology — In metaphysical Gnostic literature, evil is not always framed in terms of hindering salvation, but as a fundamental distortion of cosmic order. Evil manifests wherever ignorance, error, and energetic depletion predominate, keeping souls distracted and divided, unable to awaken to or remember true reality.

And now, here is the contrasting, alternative viewpoint:

Sin and Rebellion Against God — From the traditional Christian perspective, evil is fundamentally understood as the consequence of humanity’s willful rebellion and disobedience to God. Rather than cosmic ignorance or error, evil stems from original sin and the willful act of choosing darkness over God’s will.

Demonic Manipulation and Temptation — Traditional Christian doctrine asserts the existence of Satan and demons, personal, malevolent spiritual beings who actively tempt, deceive, and corrupt humans. Their tactics include fostering pride, idolatry, envy, and every kind of moral and spiritual corruption.

Necessity of Soteriology — In traditional Christianity, evil is always framed within the possibility and necessity of salvation. Because of “original sin,” humanity is unable to overcome sin, death, or demonic bondage by its own power. Instead, redemption in the afterlife is accomplished solely by God’s grace.

The Christian narrative is irreducibly soteriological — evil is understood primarily as the separation from God, and the cosmic drama is oriented toward sin, reconciliation, and renewal.

Philosophical arguments such as the one presented above are not necessarily an either/or proposition. Each of these arguments has merit and can thus be described as a both/and proposition.

The central question posed by both Gnostic and Traditional Christianity then becomes: “Why was Jesus crucified?” We leave that question to your discernment and remembrance.

When I began researching and writing this post, my intention was not to present a Hegelian dialectic. However, this is where we’ve wound up. As my friend author Peter Kreeft once wrote, “May God forgive us our syntheses.”

The Synthesis

In Traditional Christianity, the crucifixion is soteriological. Jesus is crucified to reconcile sinful humanity with God, defeating the separation (evil) and inaugurating renewal, forgiveness, and salvation through his sacrificial death and resurrection.​

For Gnostic Christians, Jesus’ crucifixion is symbolic of the struggle against cosmic ignorance and bondage. Christ is crucified by the cosmic powers (Archons/Demiurge) who seek to arrest gnosis. Jesus’ suffering and death serve as a dramatic enactment of liberation from the prison of materiality.​

Both traditions agree that Jesus’ death and resurrection represent the turning point in the cosmic drama. Each restores the link between humanity and the divine, whether interpreted as a historical sacrifice for sin or a spiritual demonstration of awakening and remembering.​

In the “both/and” paradigm synthesis:

The crucifixion is not simply about punishment for wrongdoing, but the overcoming of ignorance and evil.

Salvation is not only forensic (legal forgiveness of sin) but transformative, illuminating the path toward spiritual realization and ultimate unity with the One Most High God, the Father, or the Monad.

Salvation, regardless of how it’s defined, promises resurrection and life everlasting. We previously addressed this subject as Our Theory of Soul.

The central question of the crucifixion presents complementary answers: To heal separation (sin), to model redemption and resurrection, and to confront the Archontic forces that keep humanity from true spiritual knowledge.

I personally believe that Jesus’ Resurrection was the central point of his crucifixion, a lesson made clear in the Garden of Gethsemane at that pivotal moment in the Christian drama of salvation, “Father, thy will be done.”

Original Blessing or Original Sin

Fr. Matthew Fox’s “Original Blessing” thesis fundamentally reimagines Christian spirituality, prioritizing the goodness and sacredness of creation (original blessing) over the doctrine of “original sin” and proposing a reinterpretation Fox named ‘Creation Spirituality.’

Fox contends that the foundational truth of biblical tradition and human existence is not rooted in sin or fallenness, but in a primordial blessing, a grace and joy embedded within the fabric of creation itself.

Drawing on Christian mysticism and Kabbalah, Fox asserts that the experience of awe, gratitude, and creativity signifies humanity’s connection to divine goodness, long overlooked by inherited theologies of reward and punishment.

He critiques St. Augustine’s pervasive influence on Western Christianity, arguing that the Augustinian emphasis on sin obscures a more empowering and transformative vision present in the earliest scriptures and mystical traditions.

Adherents of Creation Spirituality are called to move beyond guilt and shame toward individual responsibility, artistic expression, and communal healing. Fox further contends that the wholeness of cosmic relationships is central to authentic spiritual life. He rejects the hierarchy, body-denial, and pessimism associated with traditional Christian doctrine.

In Fox’s thesis, salvation entails healing the rifts between self, creation, community, and the divine, not merely escaping sin. Redemption occurs when people reclaim their origins in blessing, celebrate their creative vocation, and nurture both personal and planetary wholeness.

Fox, a former Dominican priest, was expelled from the Order and effectively defrocked for these heterodox views. He went on to become an Episcopal priest who remains actively involved in ministry through public engagement, theological work, and writing.

May this image of Christ the Illuminator of Knowledge with his beloved apostle Mary Magdalene impart gnosis, blessings, and protection for the author and readers of this newsletter. “Now on the first day of the week Mary Magdalene came early to the tomb while it was still dark and saw the stone already taken away.” (John 20:1)

