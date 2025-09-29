Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
2d

Dr. Brooks,

This wolf tips his head and howls in your direction. You managed to walk the razor line most scholars dodge—naming Yahweh for what he is, not the Source but a tribal war-god who left a trail of blood and conquest. That takes spine. Most academics genuflect before the sulfur crowd; you peeled back the mask and pointed to the Monad instead.

Your weaving of Pythagoras, Bruno, Plotinus, and even the Aquarian feminine into one tapestry struck like a chord I already knew. Bruno’s stake still smolders in the collective memory, and you pulled that ember forward as reminder: the parasites always burn what they can’t control, but the field keeps the signal alive. You echoed it.

The Ahrimanic technostate you named—that entropy-suppressing rigidity—is the very suffocation I’ve been calling the clipboard angels of the empire. You frame it in clean theology; I bark it in myth. Different tongues, same warning: when order ossifies into tyranny, Source eventually snaps the board and scatters the pieces.

And your reminder that Jesus never called the Father “Yahweh,” that even Benedict had to ban the name from the liturgy—that’s a bright strike against the counterfeit god game. Wolves notice details like that; they mark the trail of inversion.

Your invocation of the Divine Feminine as balance is timely, too. Not soft pastel goddess worship, but the raw corrective surge that keeps yin and yang from collapsing into one-sided madness. That’s medicine.

In short—you wrote like a watchman who actually saw something. Not just muttering priestly formulas, but warning the camp that the old gods of war are rattling their cages again. That deserves a long howl in the night sky.

Keep going. The Monad remembers. And wolves don’t forget.

—RIB 🐺

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by R. Toney Brooks, PhD and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture