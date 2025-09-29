National Cathedral Mosaic, Washington, D.C.

Son of man, I have made you a watchman for the house of Israel; therefore hear a word from My mouth, and give them warning from Me.

N.B. A “hard reset,” as referenced in the essay’s title, denotes the radical, comprehensive overhaul of an existing political system. The term, coined by author Curtis Yarvin, conveys a revolutionary break and the wholesale replacement of the current order. It stands in contrast to a “soft reset,” which leaves underlying structures largely intact.

Sundry varieties of hard reset are lumped together under the banner of the neo-reactionary movement (NRx), with variants ranging from radical monarchism to Christian Nationalism. Substack writer and podcaster

Hard resets demand an acceleration of chaos, a phenomenon that unfolds on multiple levels. Turner insightfully discusses the material/physical strains such transitions impose, but an equally crucial metaphysical dimension to this turmoil often goes unacknowledged.

In a previous essay here, we examined the metaphysical aspect of accelerationism, arguing that spiritual disorder both precedes and drives political upheaval. None of the NRx variants has much, if anything, to say about God, spirituality, the human soul or the nature of consciousness.

For any vision of radical transformation to be truly comprehensive, it must grapple not only with institutional disorder and chaos but also with the spiritual forces and dynamics that animate all aspects of life.

With this in mind, we proceed to develop Rational Spirituality’s foundational hypothesis: that religion is the entropy of spirituality. We posit the existence of a single Supreme Cosmic Godhead, often named Source, the One, the Ancient of Days, or the Monad. This Godhead is characterized by an essence that is both unknowable and panentheistic.

In panentheism, Source is present everywhere, yet at the same time ‘transcends’ all things created. In theological terminology, Source/Monadism is described as being both immanent (within) and transcendent (without or beyond creation).

The Pythagoreans introduced the term monad as the first number and source of all subsequent numbers. Thinkers like Plato and Plotinus then associated the Monad with the ultimate principle or the One, out of which multiplicity and all being emerges.

Giordano Bruno, in the late 16th century, expanded the concept, describing God, souls, and even atoms as primary kinds of monads, and thereby linking spiritual and material realities under a unified principle. For his efforts, the Church burned him at the stake.

Bruno advanced the Monad as both a cosmological and theological principle, conceiving divinity as present throughout the infinite cosmos and every part of matter.

In this worldview, the divine Monad, the mathematical monad, and the material monad all become manifestations of the same infinite reality, thereby breaking the sharp distinction between Creator and creation, which is a bulwark of Judeo-Christian theology theology.

Bruno’s monads were not merely abstract principles but living, animating realities. Every entity in the universe, suns, plants, animals, and atoms was an animated reflection of the infinite, unified ground of existence.

We assert that all gods and goddesses other than Source are creative expressions of humanity’s attempt to understand reality. This includes the god known as Yahweh, the tribal god of the Jews who Jesus called Father. In scripture, Jesus never refers to God as Yahweh.

Pope Benedict XVI clarified this point emphatically in 2008. Through the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, the Pope instructed Catholics to stop using the name “Yahweh” in liturgical settings, including hymns and prayers.

The prohibition made clear that Christians should not invoke God under the Old Testament name, but should instead see the fullness of God’s revelation through Christ. Put another way, The New Testament should be considered as the “Amen” to the “Old Testament.”

While the term ‘Judeo-Christian tradition’ may be appropriate in some circumstances, it has been coopted for political purposes, namely by Zionists. Moreover, ‘Judeo-Christianity’ ipso facto conflates Source with Yahweh, a grave error.

The notion that the three monotheistic religions all worship the same god is preposterous. Yahweh is a warmongering tribal god and he remains so today. Theologian Karen Armstrong noted in her seminal work, “A History of God:”

This is a brutal, partial, and murderous god — a god of war who would become to be known as Yahweh Sabaoth, the God of Armies. He is passionately partisan, has little compassion for anyone but his own favorites, and is simply a tribal deity. If Yahweh had remained such a savage god, the sooner he vanished, the better it would have been for everybody.

Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10, 2025, the U.S. has witnessed an explosive resurgence of Christian Nationalism, both in grassroots activism and mainstream political rhetoric.

Kirk’s murder has been framed by conservative religious and political leaders as a spiritual attack employed to galvanize a diverse but energized coalition around a reassertion of Christian values in public life.

What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. Morpheus, The Matrix

Such tragic events remind us that the gods we create, whether national, political, or religious, reflect the archetypes we project. These archetypes often crystallize through, and are distorted by, pervasive political narratives.

Personal gods

It follows that in each universe within the multiverse, there exists the potential for an infinite number of culturally-specific, personal gods and goddesses. These entities, which are archetypes (thought patterns) in humanity’s Collective Unconscious, evolve as the civilization worshipping them evolves.

Accordingly, polytheism is both a divine and intellectually reasonable state of existence in which both gods and humans can coexist. Polytheism has often nurtured the most peaceful and enlightened civilizations in human history. Their legacies enrich us spiritually and intellectually by engendering an appreciation of spiritual truths found in ancient cultures.

Here are three archetypes from my Chrysalis Tarot that highlight this point: Gaia (Greek), Ma’at (Egyptian), and Eshu (West African Yoruba).

On the other hand, we argue that monotheism tends to produce authoritarian, war-and-fearmongering civilizations. This context allows human beings to reconcile seemingly contradictory theological systems by framing them within a broader cosmic hierarchy — a combination of uncreated Source, the one true God, and created, archetypal gods and goddesses who come and go.

Moreover, the distinction between the Source and assorted lesser deities provides a theoretical foundation for understanding both cosmic spiritual constants and universe-specific divine emanations and archetypes.

Serious scholars with a strong command of history continue to explore this principle of the Monad, offering new ways to interpret ancient truths. Only this morning, I came across this 17-minute video that describes the Divine Monad.

The Divine Feminine

Judaism and Christianity sought to balance their male-dominant godheads by including Divine Feminine attributes ascribed to, for example, the Shekinah and the Virgin Mary, and later to Mary Magdalene.

The return of the Divine Feminine implies a metaphysical phenomenon that is occurring today, a phenomenon that shapes and informs the Aquarian paradigm shift now taking place.

Metaphorically, her return is an invocation for global conscious awareness, which suffers from an acute and inharmonious imbalance of yin/yang energy. Reintroducing the Divine Feminine to the collective consciousness rebalances these energies individually and collectively.

We believe that this is why Mary chose to initiate 40-plus years of apparitions, which remain ongoing at Medjugorje in the former Yugoslavia. She has said these will be her last appearances on Earth.

Yet where the return of the Divine Feminine restores balance through harmony, other forces rise up that seek domination through control. This dynamic is best understood as an unharnessed acceleration of chaos. We delved into how certain types of accelerationism seek to dismantle Western Civilization here.

Ahrimanic Accelerationism

Ahriman, from Zoroastrianism, embodies the destructive and evil aspects of existence in opposition to the holy and creative spirit of Source.

We can conceptualize monotheistic belief systems as entropy-suppressing (Ahrimanic) forces, striving for a singular, ordered, robotic technostate. Entropy is the measure of disorder and chaos.

Conversely, archetypal systems represent entropy-increasing (Epiphanic) forces, promulgating creativity, complexity, and human agency (free will). These opposing energies are meant to coexist in a delicate equilibrium, constantly seeking balance.

As Ahrimanic forces near dominance in our age, they impose an entropy-reducing rigidity that conceals chaos beneath overstructured forms. This imbalance fosters homogenization and suppresses the Epiphanic energies that might otherwise restore balance through creative renewal.

The resulting state of artificial low entropy lacks the dynamic interplay crucial for healthy, evolving belief systems and spiritual understanding.

I personally believe that whenever Ahrimanic forces decisively disrupt the cosmic balance between order and chaos, Source resets the simulacrum, as was the case with the Atlantean civilization. I further expand this concept in our Setian Cosmology.

The Problem with Yahweh and Monotheism

The problem is two-fold. It represents Yahweh and Christian Zionism. As the term implies, Christian Zionists ardently support Israel, the Land of Zion and the promised Jewish homeland. The God of the Israelites is, of course, Yahweh, who gifted the Jews the Land of Canaan.

But Yahweh was not the only god. There were many others, including Baal (the Canaanite storm god), Asherah (a prominent Canaanite mother goddess), El (the earlier chief god who Abraham worshipped), and the Philistine god Dagon were established in the Middle East during Moses’ time.

The concept of strict monotheism, which today is fundamental to Orthodox Judaism, asserts belief in one, indivisible, and singular God as a core tenet.

However, this monotheistic belief evolved from earlier Israelite religion (Yahwism), which was initially henotheistic, the worship of a supreme god that does not deny the possible existence of other deities.

The early manifestation of Yahweh, when he was but one god among many, describes a deity of war and conquest, as we noted earlier. It makes one wonder if Yahweh and the God Jesus called Father are even the same god. Of course not.

Was Yahweh, who many believe evolved from a Sumerian god dating to ~5,000 BCE named Enki, perhaps under the influence of Ahriman? More and more Christians are asking that question.

Enki’s importance in the Sumerian and later Mesopotamian traditions lies in his embodiment of the creative and sustaining properties of water, a metaphysical principle of order and renewal. In this regard, he is associated with Aquarius.

King Anu’s Descendants Under Enki — Still Very Much In Use By Nations, World Leaders, Religions, and Secret Societies

The Land of Canaan

The conquest of Canaan took place around 1400 BCE, according to the biblical chronology. Yahweh’s instructions for the conquest are recorded in the Book of Deuteronomy:

In the cities of the nations the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance, do not leave alive anything that breathes. Completely destroy them — the Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites — as the Lord your God has commanded you. Deuteronomy 20:16-17

And also,

You must certainly put to the sword all who live in that town. You must destroy it completely, both its people and its livestock. You are to gather all the plunder of the town into the middle of the public square and completely burn the town and all its plunder as a whole burnt offering to the Lord (Adonai) your God. Deuteronomy 13:15-16

These passages explicitly instruct the Israelites to kill all inhabitants, including women and children and even the livestock of the Canaanite cities. The purported justification for this command was to prevent the Israelites from being led astray by Canaanite polytheistic religious practices and customs.

The Hittite, Amorite, Canaanite, Perizzite, Hivite, and Jebusite were all polytheistic societies living in the biblical Land of Canaan. The Hittites were explicitly polytheistic, worshipping numerous gods and goddesses.

Their religion was described as "the Kingdom of a Thousand Gods" due to the vast number of deities they worshipped.

I do not intend to imply that Canaanite cultures were peace-loving. Far from it; multiple sources confirm that child sacrifice was a part of Canaanite religious practices, particularly sacrifices to the deity Molech.

The historical record reflects brutality on both sides, whether Yahwist conquest or Canaanite sacrifice. The deeper question, however, is what this pattern reveals for our present age.

So what am I implying?

I am saying that our current global conflicts and societal tensions stem from a fundamental imbalance, the suppression of a natural polytheistic/archetypal plurality by a rigid, top-down monotheistic, personal god system.

The lesson is clear: when divine plurality is crushed under rigid monotheism, societies descend into violence. But history also shows the opposite impulse — a search for wisdom that transcends dogma.

As Above, So Below

The shift towards a more abstract and personal spirituality is a significant trend in modern spirituality. It reflects a growing desire for individualized spiritual experiences that transcend traditional religious doctrine and dogma.

The philosophical principle, “As above, so below,” found in Hermeticism and Buddhism, is a cornerstone of Christ Consciousness. It encourages a holistic perspective that intuits the interconnectedness of all aspects of existence, appealing to those who seek an integrated spiritual outlook.

This principle of mirrored realities also illuminates the evolution of Christianity itself, a faith that has continually reshaped its image of the Godhead.

A brief history of Christianity:

The version we know today bears scant resemblance to the Jerusalem Church’s authentic Christianity. Like Yahweh, Christianity evolved in a human-centered fashion. The church evolved a Trinitarian God to resolve a theological dilemma.

Early Christians struggled to reconcile Jesus’ status as God with the belief in one God (Source), without falling into polytheism or denying Jesus’ divine nature. In doing so, the Church Fathers created yet another personal god.

In our opinion, among the most important teachings of Jesus is that “we ourselves are divine in the same way that he is.” Jesus never claimed to be God; quite the contrary.

But concerning that day and hour, no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the son, but the Father only. (Matthew 24:36) My Father is greater than I. (John 14:28) Why do you call me good? No one is good except God alone. (Matthew 19:17)

The early Church faced numerous other challenges and transformations. The Jerusalem Church, led by St. Peter and St. James, struggled but eventually laid important foundations for the future, foundations that drew distinctions between Judaic beliefs and practices and Christianity.

St. Paul's ministry to the Gentiles significantly expanded Christianity's reach and explicated Jesus’ teachings. Later, Constantine's legalization of Christianity brought both institutional growth and worldly influences while also poisoning the faith with material falsehoods, e.g. his mother Helena having found the “True Cross” and other dubious claims that fueled the commercialization of “relics.”

Throughout history, the Church grappled with corruption while also fostering spiritual renewal. Today, various non-western traditions, including the Russian Orthodox Church, maintain and cherish strong connections to early Christian traditions.

Conclusion

Recall that at the beginning of the Christian Era, Jesus criticized the corruption of the Temple System and prophesied its destruction, a prophecy that was fulfilled in 70 AD when literally “no stone was left unturned.”

We’ve come full circle.

Zealots, particularly Christian Zionists, want to rebuild the Jerusalem temple. Turning the clock back to 70 AD and picking up pieces to construct a Third Temple is a metaphor for reversion to a primordial state. It evokes the image of a society willfully shedding the mantle of progress and instead choosing the threadbare tallits of a bygone time.

This represents a stark admonition against the folly of attempting to breathe new life into long-interred practices and ideologies. It cautions against the misguided notion that the past holds the key to a brighter future.

It is the folly of civilizations that refuse to accept and adapt to change. Such conditions might have inspired an imitation of the great Ezekiel, giving ear to Source and then prophesy:

And lo, the word of wisdom came unto me, saying: Son of man, hearken unto the prophecy of the unyielding nations, for their stubbornness shall be their undoing. Behold, as the river of time flows ever onward, there are those who would build dams of antiquity, seeking to stem its inexorable course. But know ye this: the waters of change shall not be denied. In the days to come, the nations that cling to the dust of yesteryear shall wither like vines in a parched land. Their towers of tradition shall crumble, and their walls of old ways shall fall. For as surely as the sun rises in the east, so too shall progress march forward. Those who refuse its embrace shall find themselves cast into the outer darkness, where there is wailing and gnashing of teeth. The wise among them shall cry out, "Woe unto us, for we have shunned the new dawn!" But their lamentations shall echo in empty halls, for their people will have departed to lands of promise and adaptation. And it shall come to pass that these nations, once mighty, will become as footnotes in the annals of history, cautionary tales whispered to children of the folly of resisting the turbulent winds of change. Therefore, son of man, prophesy unto the people: Embrace the new day, lest ye be swept away by the tides of time, becoming naught but dust and memory in the eyes of posterity.

May the image of the Prophet Ezekiel by Michelangelo serve to protect the author and readers of this newsletter.

