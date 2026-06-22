Overview

The position advanced here is Marcionite and Gnostic in structure. It distinguishes the ineffable Source — the One True God — from the legalistic, Demiurgic order that governs our world.

We begin with the same dilemma that confronted Marcion of Sinope: the loving God of Jesus Christ cannot plausibly be the same jealous, vindictive, and temperamental God of the Old Testament.

We resolve this predicament by exploring the Marcionite-Gnostic perspective on the Divine Spark, the Demiurge, the Religious Control System, and the path of inward awakening.

Through the stories of Jesus, Mary and Martha, and the ancient Divine Council tradition, we argue that spiritual freedom begins when we remember what we truly are and bring forth what is within.

The Source, the God whom Jesus called Father, is beyond all processes, beyond law, beyond coercion, and beyond every image religion tries to fix in place.

The Demiurgic order is the realm of force, management, reward, punishment, fear, sacrifice, and control. It is not ultimate. It is not the Source.

All human beings are blessed with a Divine Spark. Fullness of the Divine Spark is attained by gnosis — spiritual awareness and higher consciousness. That spark is not a poetic flourish. It is the deepest truth of the human person.

The tragedy of this age is that the systems ruling it are designed to keep that spark dormant. We call this the Religious Control System (RCS). The RCS accomplishes this through noise, anxiety, tribal hatred, spectacle, debt, sacrificial religion, and managed emergency.

In the language of our Rational Spirituality metaphysical project, accelerationism manufactures psychic and spiritual harvest. It turns confusion and fear into fuel called loosh.

Jesus is not treated here as an ontological exception to humanity. He is treated as revealer, exemplar, and witness to what is true of every human being. His sayings are therefore universal in application.

What he discloses about union with the Father, inward realization, and freedom from fear belongs not to one metaphysical anomaly, but to awakened humanity as such. The point is not worship of exception. The point is realization.

This is why the present order fears gnosis. It fears any awakening that breaks the spell of external mediation. It fears people who no longer believe that law, empire, sacrifice, or institutional religion exhaust the meaning of reality. It fears human beings who discover that the path to the Source is inward, immediate, and incompatible with domination.

What follows is a working statement of that position. It begins in brief, moves through a series of objections and reversals, and ends with a practical code of resistance for this time of accelerating chaos.

The Dialogue

1. On God

It is said that the God who rules history, issues commands, wages war, rewards obedience, and punishes dissent is the highest God.

But I say that this is the primal confusion. The true Source is beyond all processes and beyond all images; the Source is ineffable. The god who governs by fear, law, blood, and tribal management belongs to a lower order. He may be powerful. He may be clever. He may rule this world. But he is not the Source.

He is the Demiurge, a craftsman, not a creator; the very term “Demiurge” comes from Plato, where it names an architect who builds and shapes a cosmos rather than the ultimate Source who created and sustains it.

2. On the world

It is said that the world as presently organized reflects a sacred order.

But I say that this world is structured by a Demiurgic order that mistakes its own horizon for the whole. Its institutions are not neutral. They train dependence. They cultivate fear. They normalize brutality. They call this realism. In truth, they are systems of managed blindness.

3. On accelerationism

It is said that chaos is accidental, that crises merely happen, and that elites only react to events beyond their control.

But I say that modern power increasingly depends on cultivated disorder. Confusion softens resistance. Panic justifies control. Permanent emergency creates populations willing to trade conscience for safety. Accelerationism is therefore not just a political method. It is a spiritual technology. It manufactures exhaustion, fragmentation, and psychic and spiritual yield.

4. On the Divine Spark

It is said that human beings are merely creatures, fundamentally separate from the divine, dependent on external authority for salvation.

But I say that every human being carries a Divine Spark. This is the buried treasure. This is what the Demiurgic system must keep hidden. Once a person knows that the deepest ground of the Self is not owned by empire, priesthood, market, or tribe, the machinery begins to fail.

5. On Jesus

It is said that Jesus is valuable because he is unlike all other human beings.

But I say that Jesus matters because he reveals what is possible for all human beings. His sayings are not the charter of an exception. They are disclosures of awakened life. When he speaks of union with the Father, he speaks from realized gnosis.

This realization was not reserved for a priestly elite, a chosen ethnicity, or a privileged institution. Jesus repeatedly taught that access to the Father is immediate and inward.

As Paul later wrote in Ephesians 2:18, "through him we both have access by one Spirit unto the Father." The statement carried profound implications in a world where Jews and Gentiles had long been separated by religious and social barriers, and where access to the sacred was mediated through priestly authority.

In this understanding, Jesus does not create a new gatekeeping system. He reveals that the deepest relationship with the Father was never meant to be monopolized by one tribe, priesthood, or institution.

When he speaks of “the way,” he points to a spiritual path to be walked, not a monopoly of access to be administered.

6. On salvation

It is said that salvation comes from outside, through institutional mediation, doctrinal assent, and the acceptance of a sacrificial transaction.

But I say that salvation is awakening. It is the bringing forth of what is within. It is not bought. It is not brokered. It is not dispensed by gatekeepers. The Divine Spark is not rescued by legal fiction. It is quickened by gnosis.

Hear Jesus’ words from the Gnostic Gospel of Thomas (Saying 70):

"If you bring forth what is within you, what you bring forth will save you. If you do not bring forth what is within you, what you do not bring forth will destroy you."

7. On sin and sacrifice

It is said that sin is a debt requiring payment, and that sacrifice restores the moral balance of the universe.

But I say that this is the language of the Demiurge. It converts spiritual ignorance into legal liability and then sells relief through blood. This is a trap. The Source does not demand appeasement. The Source is not honored by ritualized violence. What is called sin is, more deeply, forgetfulness of our origin and consent to systems of domination.

8. On fear

It is said that fear is prudent, that anxiety is realism, and that terror keeps us alive.

But I say that fear is the primary nutrient of the present order. Fear narrows attention. Fear isolates. Fear makes people suggestible. Fear teaches them to confuse survival with obedience. A person ruled by fear will accept almost any lie if it promises protection.

9. On politics and religion

It is said that politics is one sphere and religion another.

But I say that under Demiurgic conditions the two are fused. Political systems sanctify themselves. Religious systems police consciousness on behalf of power. Each launders the claims of the other. Together they produce the illusion that domination is sacred and that resistance is rebellion against God.

10. On the age to come

It is said that the future belongs to those who master technology, weapons, narrative control, and systems of extraction.

But I say that these are signs of terminal enclosure, not ultimate victory. A civilization that feeds on fear, spectacle, and sacrificial logic hollows itself out from within.

While such civilizations may become powerful, they do not become more enlightened. The more complete the Archontic stranglehold becomes, inward and spiritual acts become the most effective resistance.

Sic luceat lux. (Let your light so shine.)

Christ in the House of Martha and Mary by Johannes Vermeer

Mary and Martha

The Bible story of Mary and Martha (Luke 10:38-42) serves us as a useful image, though it need not carry our whole argument. Briefly:

Martha is drawn into and personifies a horizontal/material field of management, duty, and anxious labor.

Mary turns toward the vertical/spiritual axis of attention, presence, and intuitive depth.

The point of the tale is not to despise ordinary tasks, but rather to see how easily activity becomes captivity when one’s inward orientation is sidelined.

Jesus told Martha she was “worried and anxious about many things,” and that her sister Mary had chosen the “better part,” which would not be taken from her. In other words the Demiurge, ruler of the material world, has no power, no influence, no ability to extinguish anyone’s Divine Spark.

We humans have absolute free will. We are free to neglect or deny our soul’s divinity, but do so at our own peril.

“What you do not bring forth will destroy you.”

In our Theory of Soul, we posit that bringing forth our innate Divine Spark facilitates our soul’s immortality. It renders the soul coherent and eternal. Subsequently, we reject the sin/sacrifice and reward/punishment models as examples of RCS domination and control.

Jesus willingly gave up his life for us, but not necessarily to cleanse us of our sins. There can be no end-run around the cross chanting “I’m saved” or “Jesus did it all.”

The Demiurge inspired the Control System of the day, the Sanhedrin, to condemn Jesus to death. Rome carried out the execution, as capital punishment was a Roman prerogative in occupied Judea.

Additionally, we do not believe in substitutionary atonement, a Demiurgic construct. The point of Jesus’ crucifixion was the Resurrection — proof of eternal life for those who brought forth what was within.

In the vocabulary of our metaphysical project, coherent souls do not perish; they exist eternally in the fullness of the Pleroma (Heaven).

Decohered souls, on the other hand, are not sent into damnation. Rather, they suffer quantum decoherence and drift into the nothingness of non-being. Thus, they become eternally separated from Source — the One True God or Monad.

In this context, the Mary and Martha story illustrates the larger metaphysical distinction. The horizontal axis is the realm of administration, urgency, and worldly necessity. The vertical axis is the opening, indeed yearning, of the soul toward the Source.

A healthy, balanced life requires both, but when the horizontal is allowed to devour the vertical, the soul becomes available for capture in this life by the RCS and/or other nefarious entities. And then, following the last day of life, there is the void of nothingness.

Rational Spirituality’s Gnostic Code of Archontic Resistance

Refuse the false god.

Translate every appeal to fear, tribal blood, sacrificial violence, or holy domination into its proper terms. This is not the Source speaking.

Guard the Divine Spark.

Do not let noise, outrage, spectacle, or despair extinguish the inward light. Attention is spiritual territory.

Reject sacrificial logic.

Refuse every theology, ideology, or politics that demands victims in order to restore order.

Practice non-cooperation.

Do not lend energy, speech, or legitimacy to systems that feed on humiliation, dehumanization, and managed panic.

Break the spell of fear.

Fear will come. Do not enthrone it. A frightened mind is the preferred habitat of the Demiurgic and Archontic order.

Speak plainly and, as St. Paul said, keep yourselves awake and informed. "So then, let us not sleep, as others do, but let us keep awake and be sober." (1 Thessalonians 5:6)

Clarity is resistance. The system thrives on euphemism, jargon, and moral fog. It was designed to deceive.

Preserve small circles of truth.

Build relationships in which reality can still be named, memory can still be kept, and the Spark can still be recognized in one another.

Bring forth what is within.

Do not neglect the Divine Spark through self-satisfied passivity. What is buried does not remain harmless. Neglect becomes self-destruction.

Resist hatred.

Oppose the death cult without becoming its mirror. Hatred recruits the soul into the enemy’s method.

Remain inwardly free.

Even where institutions tighten and conditions worsen, the deepest act of resistance is to belong to the Source more than to the world that claims you.

The principles outlined above arise from a particular understanding of spiritual history. They are not merely ethical recommendations, but responses to a longstanding distinction between the transcendent Source and the powers that claim authority within the material world.

Before concluding, it is therefore useful to briefly examine one of the historical currents that informed this distinction and helped shape later Gnostic interpretations of Jesus’ ministry.

The Divine Council — A Brief History of Biblical Monotheism

The illustration above represents an interpretation of the Divine Council worldview from Ugaritic (Syrian) texts found in 1929. These tablets date back to the Late Bronze Age, making them roughly 3,400 to 3,500 years old. They were written between 1400 BCE and 1200 BCE.

Deuteronomy 32:8-9 addresses this ancient Near Eastern worldview that reflects an early stage of Israelite religion where the high god Elyon (Most High) divided the nations among lesser divine beings (bene ha'elohim or sons of Elyon), assigning Yahweh as the portion of Israel.

There are at least three versions of Deuteronomy 32:8-9. The monotheistic version is, of course, the version with which most believers are familiar. Here are the highlights of each:

Dead Sea Scrolls — This oldest textual evidence portrays Yahweh as one of the seventy sons of the Most High (Elyon) who received Israel as his inheritance, while other nations were allotted to various other lesser deities.

Septuagint (Old Testament) — Translates to “according to the number of the angels of God.“ This shows early scribal discomfort with polytheism, softening “gods” into angels.

Masoretic Text — Reads “according to the number of the sons of Israel.” This represents a later, strictly monotheistic redaction to eliminate the implication that Yahweh was merely one deity among a pantheon.

Many critical scholars and historians of ancient Israel conclude that Deuteronomy 32:8 preserves traces of an earlier polytheistic or henotheistic worldview. The text was subsequently altered by monotheistic (Rabbinic Judaism) editors to merge Elyon and Yahweh completely into one deity.

Our Marcionite-Gnostic cosmology reinstantiates the ancient dualistic mythos. Elyon serves here as a name for the ineffable and unknowable God whom Jesus called Father. Other names for this supreme reality include the Monad, the Source, and the One.

Within this framework, Yahweh, the God represented in much of the Old Testament, is identified with the Demiurge: a subordinate and deluded power that claims to be the only God and thus usurps the place of the transcendent Father disclosed by Jesus. The Demiurge states:

I am God and there is no other besides me. (The Hypostasis of the Archons, a Gnostic text)

The notion of a lesser divine power was already present in several ancient currents, including Platonic philosophy, Hermetic and Egyptian spirituality, Jewish mystical speculation, and early Christian theological reflection.

Second-century Gnostic thinkers working in and around Alexandria synthesized these materials into a coherent account of a two‑tiered divine reality. Their writings were later ordered burned or suppressed by the institutional church.

In the fourth century, Nicene orthodoxy effectively closed this gap by insisting that the Father of Jesus and the biblical creator are one and the same. From a Marcionite-Gnostic perspective, this move collapsed the distinction between the Source and the Demiurge into a single dogmatic image.

However, in 1945 the Gnostic texts describing this dualistic synthesis were rediscovered. The codices had been buried in the Egyptian desert at Nag Hammadi, likely by Alexandrian monks seeking to preserve them from destruction.

Elaine Pagels, a Princeton scholar, brought these materials into wider public view with her landmark 1979 book The Gnostic Gospels, which introduced the Nag Hammadi scriptures without the usual heresiological bias. Other notable interpreters of Gnosticism include Stephan A. Hoeller and Willis Barnstone.

You will often read that the Gnostic texts were “secret” revelations reserved for an elite — a pejorative distortion of the historical situation. They became secret and had to be hidden because the institutional church excommunicated, exiled, or executed those who promoted these teachings. The secrecy is a symptom of persecution, not of inherent elitism.

Pagels herself was not physically harmed or formally sanctioned, but she did face intense scholarly criticism and severe backlash from conservative religious groups for her work.

While praised by many secular readers and awarded the National Book Award, her sympathetic portrayal of Gnosticism was widely perceived as an attack on orthodox Judeo‑Christian dogma — the sine qua non of the Religious Control System.

In Closing

The point of Gnostic resistance is not to win a final worldly victory over the system’s terms and institutional authority. It is to remain uncaptured by them. The present order demands obedience, fear, and spiritual amnesia. It requires human beings who no longer remember what they are — sparks of the Divine.

The task, then, is simple to state yet difficult to sustain: reject the false absolute, preserve and nourish your unique Divine Spark, and “bring forth what is within.”

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