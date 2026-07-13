Russian priest and pilgrims in the Sanctuary of Fátima, Portugal

Less than 1% of Russian Christians are Roman Catholics, with the majority belonging to the Russian Orthodox Church. This branch of Eastern Orthodoxy stands apart from Western or Roman Catholicism, highlighting deep-rooted divisions within global Christianity.

This essay delves into the contentious split between the major branches of Christianity, triggered by the Great Schism of 1054. Rather than dwelling on the intricate historical and theological differences, which can be both opaque and esoteric — I aim to focus on the broader implications.

I posit that the Eastern Orthodox Churches have maintained the original Christian faith as practiced by the early Jerusalem Church. Conversely, I argue that the Roman Catholic Church's separation during the Great Schism was primarily a quest for papal authority. The Roman Pontiff excommunicated the Patriarch of Constantinople.

Sexual and financial scandals in recent years have further eroded the Roman Church’s moral authority in the eyes of many faithful Catholics.

The forced resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013, in my view, signaled the church's total capitulation to the New World Order's Globalist Cabal, thereby marking the Roman Catholic Curia and many bishops apostate from the True Church.

This is seen by some as the fulfillment of the ‘Great Apostasy’ prophecy as foretold by St. Paul and alluded to by Jesus in the ‘Olivet Discourse.’

…in 2013 the deep state and the deep church managed to get Pope Benedict XVI to resign and to elect a person pleasing to the New World Order, the Jesuit Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, 2023

Paul's Second Letter to the Thessalonians warns of a ‘Great Apostasy’ preceding the End Times, a theme that was echoed in the Third Secret of Fatima, one of the most intriguing enigmas of the Roman Church. It also calls to mind the apparitions at La Salette (France). Mary revealed to Mélanie, the La Salette seer, that Rome would eventually lose the faith and become the seat of the Antichrist.

Cardinal Mario Ciappi, a papal theologian, famously linked the Great Apostasy to the Church's highest echelons, which we refer to as the Religious Control System. This perspective frames the current ecclesiastical landscape as one of institutional apostasy, a viewpoint bolstered by Pope Benedict XVI’s dramatic resignation.

His departure, seen by some as a pivotal moment in an ongoing ecclesial crisis, raised expectations for transformative leadership — a hope yet unfulfilled and leading to rampant speculation about the current papacy's alignment with traditional doctrinal values.

Institutionally speaking, then, we are witnessing an apostasy — an apostasy that begins at the top. All signs point to this pontificate [Pope Benedict XVI] as the terminal stage of an ecclesial crisis whose resolution will involve either a miracle of grace and the election of a holy Pope….., or else a divine chastisement that will “cleanse the Church of the filth” remarked by Cardinal Ratzinger, just before his elevation to the Chair of Peter..

Cardinal Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI. Following his resignation, the election of a new “Holy Pope” didn’t actually occur. Therefore, it is reasonable to consider Pope Francis, a Jesuit, and his successors to be what are known as Antichrist popes.

Many Vatican insiders, including the late Fr. Malachi Martin, long held that the Jesuit order is more interested in power and leftist ideology than the salvation of souls. Martin, who is said to have inspired the movie “The Exorcist,” passed in 1999 under suspicious circumstances. During his life, Martin played a significant role in attracting worldwide attention to Fatima’s Third Secret.

Our banner photo depicts a group of Russian Catholics celebrating their pilgrimage to the Fatima Shrine, a huge complex completed in 1953. Let’s revisit the salient aspects (consistent with the scope of this piece) of the Fatima apparitions.

Lucia Santos (left) with her cousins Francisco Marto and his sister, Jacinta

The Fatima Apparitions

Lucia was the oldest at 10, Francisco was 9 and Jacinta, 7. Lucia later became Sister Lucy, a Carmelite nun. She passed in 2005. Both Francisco and Jacinta died young of the Spanish Flu, in 1918 and 1919 respectively.

The story of Fatima is Sister Lucy’s story. Living until she was 97, Sister Lucy became Mary’s emissar. She was appointed to spread the messages of Fatima and devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary throughout the world.

There were a total of six apparitions at Fatima in successive months beginning in May 1917. The final apparition, highlighted by the ‘Miracle of the Sun,’ was an event witnessed by a large crowd estimated by journalists to be around 70,000. The gathering included skeptics and scientists and was widely reported by the global press.

One of the more interesting and perhaps authoritative accounts of that day was given by Dr. Gonçalo de Almeida Garrett, a professor of natural sciences at a nearby university.

Then I heard a shout from thousands of voices and saw the multitude suddenly turn its back and shoulders away from the point toward which up to now it had directed its attention, and turn to look at the sky on the opposite side.

For the purpose of this piece, we are more interested in two lesser known aspects (detailed below) of the Fatima apparitions than by the Miracle of the Sun, which “moved and danced in the sky!” according to one observer. Many witnessed the same phenomenon at Medjugorje.

Mary’s request on July 13, 1917 that the Pope consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, a doctrine affirming that Mary was free of sin from birth. While both the Eastern and Roman Churches accept this doctrine, only the Roman church has defined it, or made it dogma. According to Mary’s instructions to the children on July 13, 1917, what later became to be known as the “Third Secret of Fatima” was to be made public in 1960 — but was not. In fact, in 1960 the Vatican instead silenced Sr. Lucia, forbidding her to speak about the contents of the Third Secret without prior Papal approval! The Medjugorje seers are being closely monitored by an “Apostolic Visitor” — a Vatican representative.

Below is a well-produced, factual and concise 6-minute video about Fatima’s Third Secret or prophecy. Please take note of the (incorrect) assertion that the Third Secret pertained to the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II in 1981.

I’ll wrap up the essay by advancing a few additional points and predictions concerning where this Fatima controversy may possibly be taking us.

The Consecration of Russia

In July 1917, during an apparition at Fátima, Mary requested the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart.

The war [World War I] is going to end; but if people do not cease offending God, a worse one will break out. When you see a night illumined by an unknown light, know that this is the great sign given you by God that He is about to punish the world for its sins, by means of war, famine and persecutions against the Church and of the Holy Father… If My requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church.

Prior to the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, Russia was very religious and very Christian. However, the Revolution marked a turning point, leading to the establishment of an atheist state, the Soviet Union, that sought to diminish the influence of religion in society, as Mary predicted.

The "Great October Socialist Revolution” began in Russia less than 2-weeks after the Fatima apparitions concluded in October 2017. World War One, also as Mary predicted, ended a year later on November 11, 1918. The (communist) Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and Russia is today a Christian nation once again. In fact, the Russian Orthodox Church is one of the world’s largest Christian denominations with over 38,000 churches.

The Consecration that Mary requested was not technically performed until March 25, 1984, by Pope John Paul II. Two previous Popes, Pius XII and Paul VI, and had consecrated the world to Mary’s Immaculate Heart without explicitly mentioning Russia. The reason given by the Vatican for not mentioning Russia as requested by Mary seems somewhat mealy-mouthed and even self-serving.

I should note that all Marian apparitions, even those such as Fatima that have been ‘approved’ by the Church, are still considered to be only ‘private revelations.’ While Mary may request something of the church, she cannot require it.

The Third Secret

There have been efforts over the years to link the Third Secret of Fatima to the assassination attempt on Pope John-Paul II. However, these were deflections intended to chip away at public speculation that even today surrounds the Third Secret. It is possible, however, to discern the main points of this ‘secret’.

In 1984, the local Bishop of Akita, Japan, approved an apparition that occured at a local convent on October 13, 1973, the anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima. (When a local bishop ‘approves’ an apparition, it is official recognition by the Church that the apparition is worthy of belief and is devoid of error, not a certification the apparition actually occurred.)

While some apparitions have been condemned by the Church, others remain in limbo, including the rather famous apparitions to 4 young girls at Garabandal, Spain.

A few months after Akita was approved, Pope Benedict XVI observed that, “the two messages of Fatima and Akita are essentially the same.”

The following is the gist of the Akita message:

If men do not repent and improve, the father will inflict a terrible punishment on mankind. It will be worse than the flood. A fire will fall from Heaven and destroy a large part of humanity. Survivors will envy the dead. The work of the Devil will even infiltrate the Church. We will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against other bishops. The priests who venerate me will be despised and fought by their compatriots. The church and the altars will be ransacked. The Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.

Fr. Malachi Martin, who read the text, said that the Third Secret is “your worst nightmare, multiplied exponentially.” During a 1978 apparition known as “Our Lady of the Roses (a.k.a. Bayside),” Mary purportedly said, “How I warned and warned that satan would enter into the highest realms of the hierarchy in Rome. The Third Secret, my child, is that satan would enter into My Son's Church."

Medjugorje

The sequence of apparitions focused on the End Times, which began in Fatima, continues today in Medjugorje, a small hamlet in the former Yugoslav republic of Bosnia located near the Croatian border. These apparitions began in June 1981 and continue today, usually on the 25th of each month.

I lived in Medjugorje for a time in the 90’s and, being personally acquainted with the visionaries, was privileged to attend many of their apparitions.

The six visionaries each have been given ten secrets, some of which concern End Times’ events. Given the lamentable state of world affairs, I suspect that these secrets will be revealed to the public soon (unless suppressed by the Vatican). The Apostolic Visitor was not appointed until 2024.

The apparitions, now spanning over 45-years, are described by Mary as a “time of grace.” In addition to the churched, many souls formed their personal and private understandings of Transcendent Reality during this 45-year “time of visitation.” Mary also revealed that the apparitions at Medjugorje will be her final apparitions on Earth.

I will cover any announcements of the Medjugorje secrets and related issues in this free newsletter. In the photo (from the left), visionaries Vicka, Jakov, Ivanka, Mirjana, Marija and Ivan. By my reckoning, this picture was taken in 1981 or ‘82. All six visionaries are now married with children.

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