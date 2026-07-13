Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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Trace L Hentz's avatar
Trace L Hentz
12h

Of course she'd appear to children. The secrecy about these prophecies disturbed me form the beginning.

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pk's avatar
pk
16h

So much to unpack here. Disappointed you didn’t express your opinion in this essay. It’s sounds like parts of the blessed mother’s messages resonate with the Old Testament god. What’s up with that! And what is happening in Rome is beyond belief.

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