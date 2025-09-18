Unless the Lord build the house, its builders labor in vain; unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchman keeps vigil in vain. (Ps 127:1)

I would very much appreciate reader feedback on my thesis (presented below), which is a work in progress. Frankly, I’m as apt to abandon the idea as develop it. The political assassination of Charlie Kirk and subsequent developments led me to move this project to the front burner.

Since my thesis explicitly rejects certain teachings from the Scofield Reference Bible, a brief introduction is required.

The Scofield Reference Bible is an edition of the King James Bible, first published in 1909 and edited by Cyrus I. Scofield. It features extensive footnotes interpreting biblical prophecy as foretelling specific historical and future events, especially the restoration of Israel, which occurred in 1948, and the Second Coming of Christ.

The primary impact of the Scofield Bible was on Christian Zionism, a theological-political movement advocating the restoration of Israel and influencing Evangelical support for modern Israel.

The alliance between Christian Zionists and secular Zionists has continued to shape American public discourse and geopolitical strategy. Scofield’s Bible remains influential. Many of its footnotes and doctrinal stances are still promoted in churches and religious education across America and beyond.

The harshest criticisms come primarily from mainline Protestant theologians who denounce Scofield’s Bible as heretical, divisive, and theologically dangerous. Critics allege that Cyrus Scofield's personal biography included dishonesty, fraud, scandal, and possible financial ties to political Zionist interests who saw his reference Bible as a vehicle to promote support for a Jewish homeland among American Christians.

Some investigators argue that wealthy Zionists, including Wall Street lawyer Samuel Untermeyer, funded Scofield’s project, providing the financial backing and publishing connections required to ensure his influence over American Protestant attitudes towards Zionism.

The 1917 Balfour Declaration was a public statement issued by British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour in the form of a letter to Lord Walter Rothschild, a leader of the British Jewish community, to be presented to the Zionist Federation.

Balfour declared British support for "the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people."

His Majesty's Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.

It is said that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

Rational Spirituality’s Thesis (draft copy)

The Scofield Bible’s influence on Christian Zionism exemplifies the modern attempt to immanentize the eschaton by fusing eschatological prophecy with political activism. From a critical or Gnostic perspective, we argue that the god invoked in these traditions, identified with Yahweh and uncritically worshipped in both Christian Zionist and mainstream Judeo-Christian contexts, mirrors the Gnostic demiurge Yaldabaoth. Gnostic thought considers this figure to be a false god and usurper of divinity, whose myth serves not as a source of spiritual liberation but as an agent of material and political domination. Consequently, the contemporary Judeo-Christian construct, as interpreted through Gnostic writings, is a Satanic myth that perpetuates bondage in a material “money” world rather than salvation. Accordingly, we view The Christ, the risen Jesus, as our only mediary and advocate with the unknowable godhead we call Father.

Our thesis posits that Jesus is not the Son of Yahweh, the false god and demiurge of the Old Testament, but Son of the One True God whom Jesus taught us to call Father (abba). Abba is the Aramaic word for “daddy.” It conveys the tender sense of intimacy, affection, and deep trust — indicating a close, personal bond.

Reinterpreting Yahweh as the Gnostic demiurge is not about nullifying the Old Testament or disparaging the Judeo-Christian concept of God, but rather about advancing a progressive understanding of spiritual and psychological development.

Our novel approach views scriptures and traditions as evolutionary steps toward higher consciousness, freeing individuals from rigid dogma and embracing the pursuit of direct, interior knowledge (gnosis) of the divine. This cannot be accomplished under an umbrella of Zionist doctrine — Jewish or Christian — a doctrine that would rather see the world destroyed than relinquish control of it.

We propose that only by moving past dogmatic literalism — Jewish or Christian — can truth-seekers attain a liberated, expansive gnosis. This is the true path to higher consciousness and direct experiential realization of the Father.

Immanentizing the Eschaton: Definition

Zionist theology immanentizes the eschaton by encouraging active, temporal political engagement and alliance with Israel as divinely mandated steps toward apocalyptic prophecy fulfillment, rather than leaving such destiny in the domain of the Father’s own unfolding.

Many Orthodox sects of Judaism (Haredi) also reject Zionism. Orthodox doctrine teaches that attempting to immanentize the eschaton — to forcibly bring about the Messianic Age by rebuilding the Third Jerusalem Temple — is a rebellion against divine providence.

The people were adjured not to return collectively to the Land of Israel by the exertion of physical force, nor to ‘rebel against the nations of the world,’ nor to ‘hasten the End.’ … [rather to] wait for the heavenly, complete, miraculous, supernatural, and meta-historical redemption that is totally distinct from the realm of human endeavor.

The above quote from My Jewish Learning summarizes the Haredi position. Haredi is an umbrella term for all ultra-Orthodox Jews, while Hasidic refers to a specific sub-group of Haredim who originated in 18th-century Eastern Europe. It emphasize mystical devotion and joy in worship under the guidance of charismatic Rebbes.

Rabbi Menachem Schneerson

