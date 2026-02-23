In the above image, the cold, metallic yad, with its rigid, commanding finger, visually materializes the style of the Demiurge: truth imposed from outside, precisely inscribed and rigidly enforced.

This rigidity stands in stark contrast to the gentle, inward guidance of the Holy Spirit. Jesus instructs not through an external pointer made of iron, but through an interior persuasion made of love.

Where the yad commands, Jesus invites; where the Demiurge sears its demands onto the flesh from without, the Spirit awakens enlightenment from the Divine Spark within.

Introduction

Noachidism is a monotheistic Judaic religious movement aimed at non-Jews (goyim), based upon the traditional interpretation of the “Seven Laws of Noah” within Orthodox Judaism.

According to the Jewish law, non-Jews are not obligated to convert to Judaism, but they are required to observe the Seven Laws of Noah to be assured of the final reward of the righteous.

In practical terms, the penalty for violating any of the seven Noahide laws, as discussed in the Talmud, is subject to the working judicial system (Courts of Justice) established by the society at large. Those who subscribe to the observance of the Noahic Covenant are referred to as Noahides.

The modern Noahide movement was founded in the 1990s by Orthodox Jewish rabbis from Israel, mainly tied to Chabad-Lubavitch and religious Zionist organizations, including Christian Zionism and the Temple Institute in Jerusalem.

Six of the seven laws are “don’t do this” commandments. For the most part, they are superficially benign. The focus of this piece will be on the one “positive commandment,” to codify Courts of Justice.

In our Gnostic interpretation, these are not seen as liberating truths, but as a "common denominator" spirituality that binds the soul to the Demiurge's material prison. The Demiurge is the vengeful Old Testament god. This is not the same god Jesus called “Father.” More on this later.

While the 613 “do this and don’t do that” commandments in the Torah were specific to one nation, Israel, the Noahide Laws are universal and seek to formalize a global net of physical and legal obligations. I was surprised to learn that the U.S. Congress and George H.W. Bush ratified this legislation.

The one Noahide Law that is neither benign nor inoffensive is the commandment establishing a universal system of courts of justice, one often interpreted by critics as an apparatus for global governance.

This law mandates that all nations set up religious or civil courts to enforce the other six laws.

House Joint Resolution 104

In 1991, the U.S. Congress passed H.J. Res. 104 (signed by George H.W. Bush), which designated “Education Day, U.S.A.” The preamble of this resolution explicitly identifies the Seven Noahide Laws as the “foundational principles” of society.

When President Bush signed H.J. Res 104, it was thereby enacted as Public Law 102-14. The U.S. government officially entered the Noahide Laws into the United States Statutes at Large.

While the enacting portion of the law established ‘Education Day,’ the preamble provided the legal and historical justification, formally recognizing a theological blueprint as the ‘bedrock’ of American civilization.

This is far more significant than a simple, non-binding resolution; it is a permanent part of the federal record of American law.

The Textual Concern — The resolution states that “without these ethical values and principles [the Seven Noahide Laws] the edifice of civilization stands in serious peril.”

The “Supremacy” Argument — Critics of this resolution argue that by formalizing these laws into U.S. federal law, the government acknowledged a specific theological jurisdiction over the secular and Christian populations.

The “Mind Rape” Context — From our (subtitle’s) perspective, this is viewed as a cognitive or spiritual imposition: the state defining the “moral “parameters” of the soul, effectively bypassing the individual’s direct connection to the Divine in favor of a state-sanctioned, Demiurgic psyop with the codeword “Justice.”

Embedding religious-legal concepts within educational language grants them a halo of inevitability. Once something is linked to education, opposition can be framed by the lapdog media as hostility to learning, to children, or to social cohesion.

Such resolutions are not aimed at the general public. They function as diplomatic signals, ideological alignments, and symbolic acknowledgments between elites. In this case, between the U.S. and Israel.

The public was never expected to notice, understand, or respond. Silence is interpreted as consent.

It is important to remember that in 1991 the internet was nascent and major print and broadcast outlets were relatively consolidated. Congressional ceremonial resolutions that did not have immediate legislative impact rarely received sustained coverage outside legislative tracking briefings and local news announcements.

Without a clear policy conflict or enforcement mechanism attached to the resolution, the Noahide reference was not widely “newsworthy” in the sense that it would trigger sustained reporting or debate among general-interest media.

It did, however, trigger enthusiasm in a little known corner of Judaism in Brooklyn known as Chabad-Lubavitch and affiliated Jewish news outlets. These outlets highlighted the involvement of Congress and the President in issuing proclamations connected to the Rebbe’s (the late Rabbi Menachem Schneerson) teachings on moral values noting the Noahide principles.

Ceremonial recognition does not make the Noahide Laws binding law, but it does plant its seed in the soil of legitimacy. What is brushed away as moral symbolism can later be harvested as judicial certainty, especially within Yahwistic traditions that equate law with divine will.

History shows that coercion rarely arrives announced; it matures quietly from unchallenged premises brushed away as conspiracy theories.

Marcion of Sinope challenges the Religious Control System

In the above image, Marcion of Sinope is imagined confronting the institutional Church as its preeminent accuser, a Church characterized by dubious compromise. The red-robed hierarchy embodies the Religious Control System, where theology, law, and power converge.

In this uchronian visual, Marcion charges the Church with reabsorbing Yahweh into Christianity, an unholy concession that preserves Old Testament Law by repealing Christ’s fulfillment of it.

Uchronia is a conceptual framework referring to an alternate timeline or "alternate history," where a specific, pivotal historical event unfolded differently. In this instance, Christian dogma was codified at Nicaea in AD 325. Shortly thereafter, Marcionism was condemned as heresy. Marcion himself passed in AD 160.

Marcion taught that Jesus did not reinforce the god of command, punishment, and blood, but displaced him entirely. The scene stages a decisive rupture, not heresy versus orthodoxy, but revelation versus control, and the misidentification of God as the original demonic error.

It is worth noting that, for many centuries, most major Christian traditions — including Latin and Byzantine Catholicism (Irenaeus, Justin Martyr, St. Augustine) as well as the Protestant magisterial Reformers (Luther, Zwingli, Calvin, and others) — taught what is now called hard supersessionism.

This view asserts unequivocally that the New Covenant in Jesus Christ definitively superseded and replaced the Mosaic covenant. In the aftermath of the Second World War and the Holocaust, a number of churches began to soften or equivocate this stance, developing more nuanced theologies of Israel.

This brings us to the branch of theology called theodicy, the theological and philosophical attempt to justify the goodness and omnipotence of God in the face of widespread evil and suffering, such as the evil of the Holocaust. Rome apparently felt it was empathetic to mitigate supersessionism in light of the Holocaust. So now the doctrine is known as “soft supersessionism.”

Other voices have spoken to this issue providing valuable, informed context:

Weeds and Seeds

Jesus told them another parable:

The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field. But while everyone was sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat, and went away. When the wheat sprouted and formed heads, then the weeds also appeared. The owner’s servants came to him and said, ‘Sir, didn’t you sow good seed in your field? Where then did the weeds come from?’ ‘An enemy did this,’ he replied. The servants asked him, ‘Do you want us to go and pull them up?’ ‘No,’ he answered, ‘because while you are pulling the weeds, you may uproot the wheat with them. Let both grow together until the harvest. At that time I will tell the harvesters, ‘first collect the weeds and tie them in bundles to be burned; then gather the wheat and bring it into my barn.’ Matthew 13:24-30

In the verses that follow (36-43), Jesus explains this parable.

Beforehand, this section presents an opportunity to dispel the notion that the Gnostic texts discovered in 1945 at Nag Hammadi, Egypt, were “secret teachings,” evoking negative images of secret societies and other assorted pejorative falderal.

Jesus made clear that he taught in parables since parables are more easily understood. To his disciples, he privately detailed the meaning. These “hidden” (not secret) teachings of Jesus comprise the greater portion of Gnostic literature.

The Sower — The Son of Man (Jesus).

The Field — The world.

Good Seed (Wheat) — The “people of the kingdom of God.”

The Weeds (Tares) — The “people imprisoned in materiality.”

The Enemy — The Demiurge and Archons that prevent enlightenment (gnosis, the knowledge of spiritual mysteries) and the Religious Control System a.k.a. the Antichrist. The Religious Control System is the Antichrist in its systemic form. The system is a coordinated regime of power and myth that manufactures consent and consolidates planetary authority under a final, counterfeit image of Christ.

The Harvest — The “end of the age" or end times.

The Harvesters: The Shadow Sapiens and angels.

The "weeds" mentioned in the parable are often identified as bearded darnel, a poisonous plant that looks nearly identical to wheat until it reaches maturity.

Mary used the word “darnel” in her February 25, 2024 monthly message at Medjugorje, in explicit allusion to the Gospel parable of the weeds among the wheat. Specifically she said, “Darnel has seized many hearts and they have become unfruitful.”

In the immediate interpretive context given by Medjugorje commentators, “darnel” is understood as the false wheat of the parable representing evil ideas and tendencies sown by the enemy into human hearts, which render lives spiritually “unfruitful” unless separated from the true wheat at the time of harvest.

Marcion of Sinope warned us nearly 2,000 years ago that there is a 'God of the Law' who seeks to bind humanity through contracts and courts. He called this entity the 'Just God,' or ‘Demiurge’ whose weapon is the legal code.

When we examine the Noahide Laws, especially the mandate to impose global 'Courts of Justice,' we see the Demiurge’s ancient blueprint for a ‘One World’ legal trap.

We also understand why we have been so easily fooled. It’s nearly impossible to discern wheat from darnel, to discern truth from fiction, to discern the Old Testament’s Demiurge (Yahweh) from the One True God whom Jesus called “Father.”

Since the murder of Charlie Kirk, separating wheat from darnel has become a good deal easier for many, including myself. For example, yesterday author and professor of evolutionary biology Bret Weinstein posted this on X:

The Clear and Present Danger to Christianity

The Archons have always been the cosmic wardens of the material plane, ruling not through overt evil, but through the crushing weight of 'Justice.'

When George H.W. Bush announced a 'New World Order' and signed H.J. Res. 104, he wasn't just passing a resolution; he was laying the terrestrial foundation for the Archontic Court.

The Seven Noahide Laws are the legal fine print of this New World Order, a system designed to 'fulfill' the Demiurge’s desire for total jurisdiction. By accepting these laws as 'foundational,' we are handing the keys of our conscience back to the jailers from whom Christ once set us free.

In the legal architecture of the Noahide system, the status of the Ger Toshav (“Resident Alien”) is the specific “box” into which the non-Jew is placed. This is the ultimate expression of the “Archontic jurisdiction,” as it defines a class of humans who are “tolerated” only so long as they remain subservient to the Demiurgic law.

From a Gnostic perspective, the Ger Toshav is a "soul under contract." By appearing before a court to swear fealty to the Noahide Laws, the individual is effectively handing over their spiritual sovereignty. They are no longer "Free in Christ" (the Gnostic goal); they are "Resident Aliens" in a material kingdom ruled by the Archons.

Unlike the Gnostic view where the "Divine Spark" gives every individual inherent authority, the Ger Toshav only has rights granted by the Lawgiver (the Demiurge/Juridical State).

To be a Ger Toshav is to accept a permanent “second-class” status. You are defined by what you are not (not a member of the priestly class) and what you cannot do (any practice deemed “idolatrous” by the court).

If the Noahide system is enforced as the “New World Order” law (via H.J. Res. 104), then the specific, unique worship of Jesus as the incarnate God is at risk of being classified as “idolatry.” In this scenario, the Ger Toshav status is the “leash” used to keep Christians from practicing their faith under threat of legal penalty from the Archontic courts.

The New World Order does not seek to make you a 'citizen' with God-given rights; it seeks to make you a Ger Toshav, a resident alien in your own world.

By enacting H.J. Res. 104, darnel seeds were planted for a system where our right to exist is contingent upon our submission to the Seven Noahide Laws. We are no longer children of the True Light; we are tolerated 'Residents' of the Demiurge’s garrison, governed by Archontic courts that view our Christian faith as the breach of a ‘lawful’ contract.

So now you Gentiles are no longer strangers and foreigners. You are citizens along with all of God’s holy people. You are members of God’s family.

Ephesians 2:19 (above) declares that through Christ, Gentile believers (Christians) were no longer outsiders, foreigners, or strangers to God's promises. By "fulfilling" the law, Jesus abolished the status of "alien" and "stranger,” but the Noahide system seeks to re-impose that very estrangement.

Any attempt to re-impose the Noahide Laws as a universal legal framework is more than just "Zionist Supremacy" or globalist overreach, it is a Doctrine of Demons seeking to relitigate a settled suit.

To accept the status of Ger Toshav is to voluntarily step back into the courtroom of the Archons after the Judge has already dismissed the charges. We do not "abolish" their laws by breaking them; we render them obsolete by recognizing that their "purpose is complete." In the perfection of Christ, the contract is torn, the lease is up, and the "Resident Alien" is finally, and legally, free to go Home.

Conclusion

What presents itself as moral minimalism or universal ethics is, upon closer inspection, a juridical theology that substitutes inward transformation with external compliance. The Noahide framework, particularly its mandate for courts of justice, recasts salvation as submission, conscience as contract, and spiritual life as a regulated status. This is not continuity with Christ’s fulfillment of the law, but its covert reinstallation under a different name.

The Gospel does not emancipate humanity by perfecting legal architecture; it does so by dissolving the authority of the jailer altogether. Where the Demiurgic system governs through classification, enforcement, and tolerated existence, Christ restores sonship, interior freedom, and direct participation in the Divine.

Any system that seeks to reverse that movement, however envisioned, is not merely a political error or theological confusion. It is an attempt to revive a jurisdiction already voided.

Discernment, then, is not optional. The choice is not between chaos and law, but between imposed righteousness and awakened truth. The doctrine of demons does not arrive with horns and fire, but with paperwork, courts, and claims of universal good.

The task of the believer is not to comply more carefully, but to remember who dismissed the charges, tore up the contract, and led the captives home.

Those who have read me are familiar with our Setian Cosmology. Many commentators, including Bret Weinstein and Prof. Alexander Dugin, are suggesting in their own way that we may be closing in on the Setian Tipping Point of this cosmic cycle.

By my own reckoning, I assess that the next 24-48 hours will be critical in making an informed determination.

