Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Convo / Riff Raft pod's avatar
Freedom Convo / Riff Raft pod
8h

surely no one really believes this BS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Freedom Convo / Riff Raft pod's avatar
Freedom Convo / Riff Raft pod
8h

How many followers are really in the CAT group?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture