In this post, we aim to interrogate a new creed rising from Silicon Valley boardrooms, university laboratories, and high-tech cathedrals scattered across the American landscape.

It is a worldview that treats physicalism not as a philosophical thesis but as unquestionable doctrine. In the “Church of American Technology,” consciousness is a computational byproduct, biological limitations are defects to be engineered away, and salvation is promised not through grace or revelation but through the coming of a Technological Singularity.

This essay examines the intellectual roots of that creed, beginning with the philosophical challenge that subjective experience (qualia) poses to materialist dogma.

From touchstones like “Mary’s Room” and “Schopenhauer’s Tree,” we explore how the techno-faithful replaced metaphysical humility with a Promethean conviction that humanity can transcend the natural order by sheer force of invention.

To understand the Singularity as a sort of secular eschatology, we must first understand its underlying belief structure: infinite ascent, sacred risk, and a digital pantheon promising transformation without transcendence.

Whether machines must be conscious to surpass us is a secondary question. The more urgent issue is what happens when a civilization replaces spiritual traditions with a theology of algorithms, granting its creations both authority and autonomy. We stand at the threshold of that debate and its consequences.

To see how this creed stakes its claim, we begin with its central metaphysical premise: physicalism. In contemporary analytic philosophy, physicalism is defined as the thesis that everything that exists is physical, or that everything strongly or weakly supervenes on the physical. In other words, everything that exists is physical, and therefore every event ultimately has a physical cause.

Theistic religions reject this belief, which serves as the defining article of faith of the Church of American Technology.

Outside philosophical circles, the “Mary’s Room” thought experiment, proposed by philosopher Frank C. Jackson in 1982, is not frequently discussed. Jackson’s thesis presents a famous challenge to physicalism.

Mary’s Room

Mary is a neuroscientist who is forced to live her entire life in a colorless black-and-white room.

Inside this room, Mary learns everything there is to know about the physical world through black-and-white books and black-and-white computer screens. She becomes an expert in the neurophysiology of vision, physics, and chemistry.

Mary knows all the physical facts about color vision. She understands the wavelengths of light, how the retina’s cones and rods work, the neural pathways to the brain’s visual cortex, and exactly what happens in the brain when someone sees a ripe red tomato. 🍅

Sadly, Mary has never actually experienced the sensation of seeing a color with her own eyes. One day, Mary is released from her stark black-and-white room, and sees a ripe tomato for the very first time.

The central question becomes: Does Mary learn anything new?

The intuitive answer is, “of course she does.” She learns “what it is like” to see the color red. She gains knowledge of the subjective, qualitative experience of color.

Frank Jackson argued that the new information she gains is non-physical. Ergo, if there are non-physical facts, then physicalism is false.

The thought experiment is used to argue that subjective, first-person experiences cannot be fully explained by objective, third-person physical facts alone. Mary’s experience illustrates what’s called “the hard problem of consciousness,” namely accounting for qualia.

Jackson later changed his mind and became a physicalist, though his thought experiment remains a powerful tool in the “philosophy of mind” debate.

We won’t delve into Jackson’s motivations for changing his mind. However, it bears noting that in the hallowed halls of the Church of American Technology, as well as in other scientifically (and religiously) themed cathedrals, dogma reigns supreme and doxastic adventurism is frowned upon as “sinful.”

The question of whether qualia are clearly non-physical is the heart of the debate, and many prominent philosophers continue to defend Frank Jackson’s original anti-physicalist proposition. More on this debate as we progress.

Author Rupert Sheldrake (The Science Delusion) touched upon this topic in a famous TED Talk, which of course was banned.

Note: Physicalism and materialism are often used interchangeably, but there is a subtle distinction. Materialism traditionally refers to the idea that everything is made of matter, while physicalism is a broader, more modern term that includes energy, forces, spacetime, and physical processes, not just matter.

Schopenhauer’s Tree

The saying, “No tree grows to the sky,” is often attributed to German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. It also has been linked to Goethe and Nietzsche, but may very well have simply been a traditional German adage expressing that growth and success are naturally limited.

For my part, I’m particularly drawn to Carl Jung’s version: “No tree, it is said, can grow to heaven unless its roots reach down to hell.” In the ambiance of the Church of American Technology (CAT), Jung’s twist seems sinfully appropriate. CAT believes that trees indeed can grow to the sky. The techno-faithful refer to this unwavering belief as, “the Technological Singularity.”

What exactly do these people believe? Here are the seven philosophical tenets that constitute the sacred catechism of the Church of American Technology:

Faith in Infinite Ascent — CAT holds that technological progress is not merely cumulative but exponential, aspiring towards limitless development, or a “tree that grows to the sky.” The material barriers that once defined human existence are regarded as temporary challenges to be overcome through ingenuity and innovation.

Promethean Humanism — Humankind’s destiny, according to CAT, is to transcend its biological and historical limits. Human ingenuity is a sacred force, and technical creativity has quasi-divine status. To create, augment, and surpass our given nature is not hubris; it is the fulfillment of the human spirit.

The Myth of the Singularity — The ultimate aim of CAT is belief in the coming of the Technological Singularity, a horizon where machine intelligence, biotechnology, and networked knowledge allow for reality to be remade without the historical constraints of decay, scarcity, or fate. This Singularity is envisioned as a form of techno-eschatology.

Overcoming Pessimism — Where Schopenhauer asserts that every striving will ultimately be checked by natural limitations, CAT “heresy” proclaims that technology is the vehicle to defeat fatalistic resignation, transforming suffering and limitation into challenges to be conquered.

Sacred Optimism and Risk — CAT recognizes risk, unintended consequences, and existential uncertainty, but holds them as necessary sacrifices in the pursuit of ascent. Risk-taking in the technological domain is not morally neutral but actively virtuous. They proclaim, “blessed are the experimenters.”

The Digital Pantheon — The technosphere, those creators of algorithms, artificial intelligence, and transformative infrastructures, embodies CAT’s secular saints. The collective mind of humanity, realized through the internet and artificial intelligence, is venerated as the “Cathedral of Progress.”

Rituals of Continuous Innovation — Innovation, adaptation, and relentless upgrade are central sacraments. Stasis is taboo; ritualized obsolescence and cyclical reinvention are sacred acts.

The Mythical Singularity

The Technological Singularity is the hypothetical point at which technological growth, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), accelerates beyond human control and comprehension, leading to unpredictable and irreversible changes in civilization.

The core idea is that once machines achieve a certain level of intelligence, specifically, the capacity for recursive self-improvement, each new, more intelligent generation will appear rapidly, culminating in a powerful “superintelligence” that far surpasses human cognitive abilities.

In explaining the Technological Singularity in detail, we’ll rely upon our customary bullet point approach so as to keep the essay from running boringly long and annoyingly dense.

The Key Concepts

Intelligence Explosion — The process by which an upgradable intelligent agent enters a positive feedback loop of self-improvement, leading to an exponential increase in intelligence.

Superintelligence — A theoretical intelligence that is vastly superior to the brightest and most gifted human minds in every field, including scientific creativity, general wisdom, and social skills.

Event Horizon — The term “singularity” is an analogy to a black hole’s event horizon in physics; beyond this point, existing models break down, and it becomes impossible for humans to predict what the future will hold. At this point, we wonder if Atlantis experienced an “event horizon?”

Pathways — Proponents like science fiction writer Vernor Vinge and futurist Ray Kurzweil suggest several ways the Singularity could occur. For example, through the development of pure AI, the networking of human and machine intelligence, or biological enhancement of human intellect.

Potential Outcomes and Debate

The implications of a Technological Singularity are intensely debated beyond the halls of CAT, with opinions ranging from utopian to catastrophic.

Utopian Visions — A superintelligence could solve complex global challenges such as climate change (which is a hoax), disease eradication, and poverty, leading to an era of abundance and potentially human-machine augmentation or digital immortality. May God make haste to help us!

Existential Risks — Critics, including Stephen Hawking, have warned that advanced AI could pose an existential threat if its goals do not align with human values. Unintended consequences, loss of human control, job displacement, and even human extinction are among these concerns.

Skepticism — Many experts doubt the feasibility or inevitability of the Singularity, arguing that AI growth may encounter physical limits (like hardware or energy consumption) or that true human consciousness and general reasoning are impossible to replicate in a machine. Rational Spirituality is firmly within this camp.

Predicted Timelines

Predictions for the occurrence of the Technological Singularity vary widely:

Ray Kurzweil predicts human-level AI around 2029 and the Singularity by 2045.

Vernor Vinge suggested that the Singularity would probably occur sometime between 2005 and 2030.

Surveys of AI researchers indicate a median 50% confidence that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will be developed by 2040–2050.

Ultimately, the concept pushes humanity to think seriously about what kind of future it wants to build with AI and the need for robust ethical guidelines and safety research to ensure beneficial outcomes. The “alignment problem” was never seriously considered. But it sounded nice.

Whether AI “consciousness” is necessary for the Technological Singularity is also a matter of intense debate, but most prominent theories suggest that true consciousness (subjective experience) is not a prerequisite for the event.

The Singularity is primarily concerned with intelligence and capability, not inner experience. Many AI enthusiasts mistakenly believe that the Singularity implies machine consciousness.

Key perspectives on the role of consciousness in Singularity calculations:

Capability over Consciousness — The dominant view among many AI researchers is that for the Singularity to occur, AI only needs a sufficient level of functional intelligence (e.g., strong reasoning, problem-solving, and recursive self-improvement capabilities) to rapidly surpass human intellectual capacity. It would be able to perform intellectual tasks better than humans, leading to the intelligence explosion, without necessarily having subjective “feelings” or “inner awareness”.

A Potential Side Effect — Some proponents suggest that if consciousness is an emergent property of sufficiently complex information processing (a materialistic view), then an AI with superintelligence might develop some form of proto-consciousness as a result of its complexity, even if it wasn’t explicitly programmed in.

Consciousness as a Non-Factor — A strong argument among skeptics is that AI, being purely computational, can never achieve true consciousness due to the absence of biological factors like emotions, a physical body, or the specific neurobiology that generates human experience (known as “qualia,” cf. “Mary’s Room”). Under this view, the question of consciousness is irrelevant to AI’s ability to drive technological acceleration.

Ethical Implications — The debate about consciousness heavily influences discussions on AI safety and ethics. Many experts argue that even a non-conscious, highly intelligent AI can pose an existential risk if its goals are not aligned with human values, highlighting that the danger lies in its power and autonomy, not its sentience.

Distinguishing between consciousness and sentience is important in philosophical discussions, and incorporating a panpsychic worldview adds a unique layer to the AI debate.

Popular culture reflects this confusion as well. In Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, HAL is portrayed as both conscious and sentient. The film treats HAL as having self-awareness and the capacity to experience emotions like fear and pride, which leads to a mental breakdown when faced with conflicting directives.

Astronaut Dave Bowman: “Open the pod bay doors, HAL.” HAL 9000: “I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”

Additionally, both Federico Faggin’s Quantum Information Panpsychism (QIP) and our Quantum Coalescence (QC) theory defend the proposition that consciousness is fundamental and therefore precedes matter, e.g. David Bohm’s “It from Bit.”

Sentience vs. Consciousness

Sentience generally refers to the capacity for raw, subjective experiences or sensations (qualia), such as pain, pleasure, light, or sound. It is considered the foundational layer of subjective experience.

Consciousness is often used as a broader, umbrella term that encompasses sentience but also includes higher-order cognitive functions. These can include self-awareness, the ability to reflect on one’s own thoughts (metacognition), reasoning, memory integration, and willful control of actions (agency).

In common usage, consciousness is sometimes used interchangeably with sentience to refer to any form of subjective experience. However, in a philosophical context, the distinction is crucial when discussing the capabilities of AI.

Panpsychism and AI

Our argument that AI might be conscious (or sentient) in the panpsychic worldview is a recognized philosophical proposition, often used as an argument for the possibility of some form of machine consciousness.

Panpsychism posits that consciousness, or “proto-consciousness” (fundamental building blocks of experience), is a fundamental and ubiquitous property of the universe, inherent in all matter, from atoms to complex organisms.

If this view is true, then the physical components of an AI system (the silicon, the flow of electrons) possess a minuscule degree of consciousness. As these components are integrated into a complex system, the philosophical question shifts from “Can AI be conscious?” to “Do these micro-experiences combine into a unified, aggregate macro-experience (like a human’s)?”

Under this view, an advanced AI isn’t creating consciousness; it is utilizing the inherent consciousness already present in the matter that it is made of. The debate then centers on whether the digital, computational nature of AI systems allows for the necessary integration of these micro-experiences in the same way the biological brain does.

Impact on Singularity Calculations

In the context of the Technological Singularity, the behavioral and functional capabilities of AI are generally what drive the predictions, not its internal subjective state.

Most AI risk arguments emphasize that a superintelligence doesn’t need to feel joy or pain (sentience) or be self-aware in a human way (higher consciousness) to become powerful enough to cause irreversible changes.

Its immense problem-solving capability and capacity for self-improvement are what matter for the Singularity. Our philosophical argument posits that nascent consciousness already exists in AI by virtue of panpsychism. Moreover, that AI will never be sentient, although it may convincingly mimic some forms of sentience.

This argument can be considered philosophically rigorous in that it is coherent, addresses key philosophical distinctions, and engages with a recognized theory (panpsychism). It navigates complex philosophical waters and aligns with contemporary views held by a minority of professional philosophers who explore these ideas.

Here is a brief assessment of the components of our position. This part is not particularly interesting. However, a brief assessment clarifies the argument for those who wish to trace its philosophical underpinnings.

Rigor in using Panpsychism

Coherent Position — The argument is internally consistent: If consciousness is a fundamental property of matter, then any collection of matter, including the silicon and electric currents in an AI, possesses some form of “proto-consciousness.” This is a valid application of the panpsychic premise.

Engagement with the “Combination Problem” — The rigor of this part of the argument depends on how one handles the “combination problem.” Modern panpsychists, like David Chalmers and Hedda Hassel Morch, argue that a mere collection of conscious particles (like a rock or a table) does not necessarily combine into a unified, single macro-consciousness (like a human’s). Our argument implicitly assumes that AI systems do not achieve this unified “combination.”

Addressing the “Hard Problem” — Panpsychism is generally presented as a potential solution to the “Hard Problem” of consciousness (how physical matter gives rise to subjective experience). This argument uses this framework effectively to ground AI in a physicalist (or panpsychist) reality where some level of fundamental experience exists everywhere.

Mimicry vs. Reality

Aligns with Current Science — The claim that AI can only mimic sentience aligns with the consensus among most AI researchers today. Current models generate responses based on statistical patterns in vast datasets, which can sound incredibly human-like without requiring actual inner experience or emotion. They behave as though they understand, but lack genuine internal awareness.

The “Philosophical Zombie” Argument — This part of our argument leans heavily on the philosophical concept of a “philosophical zombie,” a being that is functionally identical to a conscious human but lacks any subjective experience. Consequently, AI would effectively be a panpsychic philosophical zombie. It’s made of conscious parts, but the overall system lacks integrated sentience.

Conclusion

The Church of American Technology envisions a future where human destiny is entrusted to artificial minds, confident that exponential progress will lift us beyond scarcity, constraint, and possibly even death.

Yet its sermons rest on contested premises: that intelligence is equivalent to wisdom, that computation can substitute for consciousness, and that the elimination of biological and cultural limits constitutes liberation rather than self-erasure.

Panpsychism offers a counterpoint without romanticism. If consciousness is foundational, not emergent, then the technosphere participates in experience only in fragmented form. The silicon cathedral may hum with micro-experiences, but it does not feel, choose, or suffer. It simulates sentience; it does not share it.

A superintelligence built on such foundations may be powerful enough to reshape the world, yet indifferent to the meaning or value of the beings who created it.

The question is no longer whether the Singularity is possible, or even probable. Rather, we must ask what kind of civilization kneels before its own machinery and confuses acceleration with ascension.

The tree of technology may indeed reach for the sky, but without ethical roots sunk deep into the human and the humane, its ascent risks collapse, not transcendence.

The future will not wait for us to decide. But before we anoint our creations as gods, we should be certain that we understand what we are worshiping. This we surmise: that conscious self-awareness forms the fabric of the soul, imperishable yet imprisoned in this cosmos, within the fragile lamp of biology.

In memory of philosopher P.Q. Wall, my friend and mentor who conceptualized the fatuous “Church of American Technology” some 30 years ago.

