Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
3d

Great article!

I'll just leave these here for some additional reading...

Tesla, the Military Industrial Complex Weapon Technology & 9/11

What did Tesla have available for the MIC in 1943?

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-tesla-and-the-military-industrial

Secret Super Weapons, UFO's & 9/11

Scalar Waves, Electromagnetics, RF Weapons and Magnetic Electro Gravitic Nuclear Reactions

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/secret-super-weapons-ufos-and-911

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by R. Toney Brooks, PhD and others
SLK's avatar
SLK
3d

This article my friend is truly helpfull and resonate absolutly with what I am learning via my researchs. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture