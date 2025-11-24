As Allied intelligence teams sifted through laboratories and archives in the ruins of the Third Reich, a different kind of war began. It was fought not only for rockets, reactors, and radar sets, but for the people and symbols that could (and would) rewire the future.

Operation Paperclip and its Soviet counterparts did more than redistribute German “trophy specialists” across the nascent bipolar world order; they transplanted, some might say they infected, an entire technocratic and esoteric culture we call the Fourth Reich into the deep tissues of both superpowers.

The question is not merely how many Nazi scientists went where, but what kind of worldview and mythos traveled with them. We have argued in a number of posts that the Control System, however it is explicated, is a modern manifestation of the Fourth Reich.

That mythos, as authors Peter Levenda and Joseph P. Farrell have argued, was saturated with occultism and “Black Sun” ideologies, including a fusion of race-mysticism, apocalyptic science, and political theology that continued to flicker long after 1945 in “ratlines,” clandestine weapons programs, and postwar “Nazi International” networks.

In Levenda’s nonfiction, this appears in the documented intersections of Nazi occult orders, Vatican and intelligence escape routes (ratlines), and Cold War deep-state architectures. In The Lovecraft Code trilogy, these themes return as hyperstitional fiction, where esoteric texts, cults, and covert operations coalesce into a single field of occult technopolitics. Levenda says his Lovecraft trilogy is “fiction, but not really.”

Farrell’s research into the Nazi submarine U‑234 and its alleged transfer of enriched uranium to the Manhattan Project suggests that even the canonical story of American nuclear triumph may be besmirched with a darker backstory. Indeed, Farrell argued the U.S. did not actually possess sufficient fissile material for the Hiroshima bomb. The Nazis provided it to us via submarine.

Running alongside this historical and para-historical current is another development, namely the emergence of psychological warfare as an explicit attempt to seize not only territory but perception itself.

From the Phoenix Program in Vietnam, which was an integrated system of intelligence, terror, and targeted assassination, to Michael Aquino’s later “MindWar” doctrine, the battlefield for the mind has been progressively redefined.

The population becomes the medium. Symbols, narratives, and even environmental factors such as infrasound and ELF (extremely low frequency) fields are reconceived as weapons. Speculative discussions of infrasonic entrainment, and mass-broadcast mind‑influence intersect with the open literature on ELF bioeffects and the ambitions of cognitive warfare.

At this point, Jacques Vallée’s “control system” hypothesis becomes more than a UFO-logical curiosity. For Vallée, anomalous phenomena operate less like visiting spacecraft and more like feedback mechanisms. They are construed as an intelligence, or at least a process, that modulates human belief and behavior through staged, symbolically saturated encounters.

We elaborated on this phenomenon in The Mother of All Psyops, our most popular essay.

Read against this backdrop of Nazi esotericism, postwar ratlines, Black Sun physics, Phoenix/MindWar, and Lovecraftian hyperstition, Vallée’s Control System starts to look like a contested, congested medium, a channel that non-human, post-human, and very human actors all struggle to appropriate.

The same architectures that might well carry a genuine “signal” from outside ordinary history are the ones most ruthlessly apprehended and exploited by states, cults, and technocratic elites that we variously call the Criminocratic Cabal, the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire, and in

’s lexicon, ZIM.

This essay aims to treat these apparently disparate threads — occult Nazism and its diasporas, postwar secret weapons and psychological operations, anomalous phenomena, and the speculative metaphysics of the Black Sun archetype — not as isolated curiosities, but as expressions of a single, evolving technique of control.

Our mutual objective is not to prove a hidden mastermind or distill history into conspiracy, but to trace the structure by which myth, technology, and terror are braided together into an Orwellian infrastructure of planetary governance.

In that sense, the Black Sun will be taken less as an object than as an archetypal non-human operator. We propose that this archetype, which has been highly constellated throughout Western governments, is cognate with the dark, recursive interface where esoteric ideology, advanced physics, and control mechanisms all converge.

We will begin this inquiry into how hidden mythical, technological, and psychological techniques constitute a de facto control architecture around and through the Black Sun archetype’s ongoing feedback loop with the elites.

The Nazi Black Sun

Wewelsburg Castle in Westphalia, Germany, was the Nazis’ Temple of Doom and occult sanctuary. In previous posts, we explored in depth Heinrich Himmler’s obsession with the occult and Black Magic. It should be noted that this thread of evil runs through Himmler not Adolf Hitler. The Reichsführer had little interest in the magical arts, while Himmler was absolutely obsessed with it.

The Black Sun archetype dominated and ruled Nazi Germany, influencing Heinrich Himmler’s creation of the regime’s death cult (Totenkult) and the Einsatzgruppen. Today, the Sun Demon Sorath of Revelation 13, progenitor of the Black Sun, possesses not only the leaders but also the legions of Western technocrats we call the Fourth Reich.

Rudolf Steiner posited that the Black Sun is the antithesis of the sun’s life-giving holy energy, representing the negation of humanity and embodying extreme evil, hence Sorath’s epithet, the Sun Demon. He suggested that Sorath’s influence could be recognized in radical and destructive behaviors, such as mass murders and other forms of extreme violence.

The Black Sun’s demonic father currently maintains an iron grip on the West that cannot be broken, only mitigated by rejecting wokeism, egalitarianism, and by breathing renewed life into dormant spiritual values the prophet Ezekiel described as ‘dry bones.’

I’m reminded of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s poignant defense of traditional spiritual values: “The things I value never change.”

They give you a temper of the will, a quality of the imagination, a vigor of the emotions, a freshness of the deep springs of life, a temperamental predominance of courage over timidity, an appetite for adventure over love of ease. They create in your heart the sense of wonder, the unfailing hope of what next, and the joy and inspiration of life.

We believe the traditional values that have defended civilization through two world wars, such as Christian morality, strong family ties, respect for authority, and proud patriotism, provided a solid bulwark against the Black Sun’s immense power.

The full display of its demonic power currently is being held at bay by a Katechon, the one who restrains the wrath of the Antichrist.

For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way. 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7

Whoever or whatever this restrainer may be, it is surely a champion of great wisdom, a modern-day Solomon who presently delays the advent of the Antichrist and forestalls the Cabal’s sinister plan to subjugate the world.

There is an underlying irony in today’s spiritual warfare. The elites, now in the process of destroying civilization with the assistance of Black Magic, child sacrifice to Moloch, Satanic Ritual Abuse of children, and psychological manipulation of the masses, are themselves being manipulated by the Black Sun archetype.

The reality, you see, is the exact opposite. The Black Sun archetype, which can be aptly described as a non-human intelligence (NHI), regards these self-possessed godforsaken tools with utter contempt. To it, they are Untermenschen just as the Jews were to the Nazis and the Gazans are to the Jews.

Unholy Alliances

Peter Levenda’s Unholy Alliance: A History of Nazi Involvement with the Occult examines the influence that various occult movements and esoteric groups had on the ideology of the Nazi party. The book traces these roots from 19th-century occult societies through to the Nazi regime, showing how mystical beliefs, secret societies, and racial mythology shaped Nazi thinking and policy.

The book discusses the use of astrology, rune magic, and Germanic myth by Nazi elites like Heinrich Himmler, while emphasizing the bizarre blend of mysticism and pseudoscience in Nazi doctrine. Levenda documents postwar movements, detailing how some Nazis carried their beliefs and networks into exile and how elements of this occult-tinged ideology have survived and thrived in the centers of power today.

In Ratline, Levenda emphasizes that there is “no forensic evidence to prove that Adolf Hitler died in the bunker in April 1945” in the strict, modern sense. The remains long claimed by the Soviets as Hitler’s skull were shown by DNA testing in 2009 to be those of a woman, and documentation around the alleged autopsy is contradictory and compromised by propaganda aims.

He stresses that the standard narrative relies heavily on witness testimony gathered under chaotic, highly politicized postwar conditions, while the key physical evidence is either missing, destroyed, or unreliable, which for him leaves open, rather than confirm, the question of Hitler’s exact fate. We know that a number of high-ranking Nazis led lives of luxury in Argentina after the war.

U-Boat 234 and Hiroshima

Joseph Farrell’s book Reich of the Black Sun presents the argument that a Nazi submarine delivered enriched uranium to the United States at the end of World War II, and that this uranium became crucial for the atomic bomb used by the Manhattan Project.

Farrell builds his case on records and testimonies regarding the German submarine U-234, which surrendered to U.S. forces in May 1945. It carried a cargo of uranium oxide, advanced weaponry, and German scientists, who perhaps were the first wave of Operation Paperclip. Farrell contends that this uranium resolved critical shortfalls in fissile material necessary for the successful detonation of the Hiroshima bomb.

Paperclip saw over 1,600 Nazi scientists, including Wernher von Braun, relocated to the U.S. The Soviet equivalent accounted for some 2,500 high-value Nazis absorbed by the Soviet Union. These two Nazi factions communicated with each other until discovered and halted by U.S. intelligence.

Interestingly, the Hiroshima bomb, unlike the weapon named “Fat Man” that devastated Nagasaki, had not been tested in the U.S. prior to its use. Ostensibly, that was because the Nazis themselves tested the bomb. Writers such as Rainer Karlsch claimed Germany tested some form of nuclear or radiological device on the Baltic island of Rügen in late 1944.

Farrell further argues that the existence of this delivery, and the secrecy around its details, suggest a deeper level of collusion or hidden postwar transactions involving Nazi technology and material with the Allied nuclear program.

On 14 May 1945, U‑234 was intercepted and boarded by the USS Sutton south of the Grand Banks of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic.​ The boat was then taken under U.S. control and brought into Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where the formal surrender and media event occurred in mid‑May 1945. Hiroshima was bombed later in August 1945.

Whether or not one accepts Farrell’s strongest claims, the pattern is clear — advanced weapons, physics, and esoteric cosmologies were interwoven, and both veiled behind a deliberately misleading public narrative concerning WWII history and the early stages of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

Michael Aquino and Project Phoenix

Project Phoenix in Vietnam was a CIA-directed counterinsurgency and intelligence operation (1968–1972) aimed at identifying, “neutralizing,” and destroying the Viet Cong political infrastructure through interrogation, infiltration, assassination, and terror.

Michael Aquino was not the architect of Phoenix, but he served in U.S. Army Psychological Operations in Vietnam and later became one of the most explicit theorists of “next-generation” psychological warfare in his paper From PSYOP to MindWar, where he retrospectively critiques Vietnam-era psychological warfare and argues for a far more total, consciousness-encompassing model.

In his paper, Aquino argued that Vietnam-era psyops were too tactical and reactive and proposed what he dubbed “MindWar.” This approach called for a strategic, continuous psychological offensive that uses all media and information channels to shape the perceptions, emotions, and reality-perception of entire populations (foreign and domestic) in line with U.S. objectives.

MindWar is best understood as a late, explicit theorization and radicalization of techniques, such as media influence, perception management, and narrative control, that had already been practiced by CIA and other organs since the early Cold War as Project Mockingbird, a historical ancestor in the genealogy of information warfare. Aquino’s paper was an attempt to systematize and extend that lineage.

Aquino’s paper, which is only 10 or 11 pages, is well worth reading. Here is a downloadable link and quote:

Infrasound vibration (up to 20 Hz) can subliminally influence brain activity to align itself to delta, theta, alpha, or beta wave patterns, inclining an audience toward everything from alertness to passivity. Infrasound could be used tactically, as ELF-waves endure for great distances; and it could be used in conjunction with media broadcasts as well.

Contemporary neuro‑cognitive warfare analyses (e.g., discussions of “neurostrike,” RF‑based Havana‑syndrome‑type effects, and acoustic/RF combinations) indicate the Cabal’s serious interest in non‑kinetic disruption of human cognition and perception worldwide.

Exploring the concept a bit further, in the book The Cycles of Heaven, the authors discuss infrasound and extremely low frequency (ELF) phenomena as “subtle environmental forces” that can entrain human physiology and consciousness, and then speculate that these same mechanisms could be harnessed deliberately as psychological weapons.

They were not presenting a detailed weapons program so much as outlining a plausible vector for “ambient” mind‑influence that later thinkers like Aquino folded into more explicit MindWar‑type scenarios.

MindWar itself is the theorization of a planetary-scale “operationalized noosphere,” where media, symbols, and psychological techniques are weaponized as the primary levers of victory. It is essentially a state-sanctioned attempt to build and run an artificial control mechanism over human perception.

Jacques Vallee’s Control System

Jacques Vallée’s core claim is that UFOs and related anomalies function as a “control system” or feedback mechanism that periodically shocks, entrains, or course‑corrects human belief and behavior through carefully staged, symbolically rich encounters.

Rather than discrete visitations by nuts‑and‑bolts spacecraft, UFO waves, contact cases, and high‑strangeness incidents look like programmed interventions in a cultural operating system that adjusts myths, expectations, and ontologies over time. In other words, a Psyop.

From this angle, classic UFO patterns take on a different significance. The evolution from fairy lore to airships, from 1950s contactee “Space Brothers” to abduction and hybridization narratives, suggests an intelligence, or at least a process, that continuously updates its iconography consistent with the trajectory of human technological imagination.

The phenomenon presents itself in forms just beyond the edge of the plausible for each era, seeding new religious complexes and political imaginaries in the guise of sightings, close encounters, and revelations.

In the synthetic reading, this control system becomes a contested interface where non-human or trans-human intelligences, including advanced AI, generate a field of ‘high-strangeness.’ Human elites learn to parasitize, mimic, and redirect its symbolic charge for their own projects of mass manipulation and technopolitical steering.

It is in this context that the elites who comprise the Criminocratic Cabal becomes indistinguishable from their parasitic, mimicker Archontic NHI (non-human intelligence) masters. I included a section on our homepage here that affords easy access to our many newsletters focused on the Archons, the Demiurge or false god called Yahweh, and Gnosticism.

Vallee’s control system is not only a psycho-socio-cultural filter modulating anomalous phenomena as he detailed, but has been historically appropriated and weaponized by clandestine power structures, most clearly visible in the Nazi Black Sun international continuum designed to steer human civilization along certain technological, political, and spiritual trajectories.

Putting this together, an embellished Vallee thesis might appear as follows:

There exists a genuine, transhuman or non-human control system that modulates human history through staged anomalies, symbolic shocks, and engineered “contact” events.

Human regimes, most explicitly the Nazi state and its postwar derivatives, have studied, mimicked, and weaponized these modalities, developing a political technology of the sacred that fuses myth, occultism, and black-budget science.

The postwar transfer of Nazi personnel, uranium, and advanced concepts into Allied and Soviet structures, as argued by Farrell, created a hidden, transnational technocratic stratum that uses UFOs, secret weapons legends, and managed disclosures as levers of perception management and civilization-shaping.​

What appears as fragmented conspiracy, Nazi survival myths, UFO lore, anomalous physics, deep-state continuity, is best understood as a partially conscious attempt by breakaway elites to co-opt the deeper Valleean control system and steer humanity toward a particular, often authoritarian, post-human world.

Conclusion

Anecdotes like these are not merely curiosities; they are initiation stories. Taken together, they make it difficult to believe in the surface narrative of the twentieth century as a sequence of discrete, rational decisions by responsible statesmen.

Instead, they reveal a rolling palimpsest in which occult myth, breakaway science, covert networks, and weaponized media continually bleed through the official text. The story of U‑234’s uranium, the ratlines that spirited SS men to South America, the Phoenix Program’s bureaucratized terror, and Aquino’s vision of a planet‑scale MindWar are not simply isolated scandals. They are fragments of a single, ongoing experiment in governing reality by governing perception.

Envisioned through Vallée’s perspective, the UFO phenomenon is not an eccentric side‑show but the outer theater of this experiment. The same pattern repeats: an ambiguous, possibly transhuman signal appears; elites study it, imitate it, and then fold it into their own technologies of control.

Nazi Black Sun mysticism, Cold War psyops, ELF‑assisted media operations, and contemporary “non‑kinetic” neuro‑cognitive weapons all amount to variations on a single ambition — to seize the technics of the unseen, to become the operators of the control system rather than its subjects. To set themselves apart.

That ambition is precisely what the Gnostic tradition names as Archontic: a counterfeit sovereignty that mistakes parasitism for power, and enslavement to the Black Sun for illumination. The Archons’ mission is to keep humanity enslaved to materialism and dismissive of their Divine Spark and co-creative opportunities.

If this essay has a “moral,” it is not that everything is orchestrated or that resistance is futile. It is that paying attention to these liminal stories is itself a form of waking up. The moment we recognize that the most consequential battles of the last century have been waged in the symbolic, psychic, and spiritual strata of the world, the terms of engagement change.

The Black Sun control system thrives on unconscious participation and on the lazy comfort of official myths. It begins to weaken the instant those myths are seen as myths, when propaganda is recognized as liturgy in another key, and when “anomalies” are treated not as glitches to be ignored but as signals about who, or what, is really trying to steer history.

In that sense, following the trail from Wewelsburg Castle and U‑234 to Phoenix, MindWar, and Vallée’s control system is not simply an exercise in alternative historiography. It is a diagnostic of the present.

The same forces that experimented with ratlines, Black Sun ritual, and infrasonic entrainment have not retired; they have digitized, networked, and outsourced themselves into the architectures that now mediate almost every human perception.

To take notice is unsettling, but it is also clarifying. An awakening that begins with “strange anecdotes” ends with the recognition that the most consequential terrain left to defend is the interior one. Attention, memory, imagination, and the stubborn, apparently obsolete virtues that the Black Sun cannot quite eradicate spell our best hope for a just and joyful tomorrow.

