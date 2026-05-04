As Allied intelligence teams sifted through laboratories and archives in the ruins of the Third Reich, a different kind of war began. It was fought not only for rockets, reactors, and radar sets, but for the people and symbols that could (and would) rewire the future.

Operation Paperclip and its Soviet counterparts did more than redistribute German “trophy specialists” across the nascent bipolar world order; they transplanted, some might say they infected, an entire technocratic and esoteric culture we call the Fourth Reich into the deep tissues of both superpowers.

What was transferred, then, was not merely technical expertise, but a deeper symbolic and metaphysical orientation — one that would later reappear in modern systems of control.

The question is not merely how many Nazi scientists went where, but what kind of worldview and mythos traveled with them. We have argued in a number of posts that a Religious Control System, however it is explicated, is a modern manifestation of the Fourth Reich and a necessary feature of our Black Swan Civilization.

Suffice it to say, the Third Reich is our civilization’s origin story, a Lovecraftian civilizational cauldron we shall revisit later.

Black Swan Civilization

A black swan event denotes a highly unpredictable and rare occurrence with extreme impact. The term was popularized by author Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his book The Black Swan.

Black Swans are outliers that defy regular expectations and cause massive, systemic disruptions. The Holocaust is one such example; the official narrative serves as a foundational event for Western Civilization.

I refer to our Western Civilization as a black swan for several reasons, the foremost being that it’s destined to climax concurrently with eschatology — what we call the End Times. That’s about as black swan as things can get!

As I have written elsewhere, Rational Spirituality subscribes to the theory of civilizational cycles advanced most notably by the two great historians and philosophers of history, Arnold Toynbee (British) and Oswald Spengler (German).

To make this cast triadic, I will add to this honorable mix a third great philosopher, H.P. Lovecraft (American).

Toynbee once said, "Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder." He thus argued that they collapse due to internal decay, moral failure, and a failure to respond to challenges, rather than external conquest.

In his huge (12 volumes) Study of History, Toynbee chronicled the demise of 22 major civilizations and noted that 19 perished of internal decay.

Spengler on the other hand, in his monumental two-volume work, The Decline of the West, argued that civilizations are akin to biological organisms with a fixed life cycle, moving through “seasons” from a creative “Spring” to a final, climactic “Winter.”

According to Spengler, Western civilization, which he termed “Faustian” entered its “Winter” stage by the 20th century and predicted its end through several distinct developments. He called it Faustian theorizing that our civilization had “made a deal with the devil.”

Just as Goethe's Faust traded his soul for mastery over nature and boundless experience, Spengler argued the West sold its soul to technics, materialism, and mechanical algorithms in order to dominate the world.

The Rise of Caesarism

Spengler predicted that democracy would eventually exhaust itself and be replaced by Caesarism — the rise of authoritarian, “overpowering” executive leaders akin to the Roman emperors such as Nero.

He speculated that in the end populations would drain from the countryside (and the Third World) into giant First World “megalopolises” leading to a rootless, standardized mass “Open Society” (Soros).

He foresaw a deep suspicion of science and rationalism leading to a revival of mythic or primitive spiritual feelings, such as the oxymoronic “Christian Zionism.”

High art and philosophy would be replaced by mass entertainment and “managerial technocracy,” where innovation is replaced by mere recycling of old forms.

Spengler did not necessarily expect a sudden, catastrophic end. Instead, he foresaw a long twilight where the West would lose its historical agency and become a “fossil,” similar to late-stage Ancient Egypt or Imperial China. Toynbee also advanced the theory of “fossilized” civilizations.

He used the term "fossilized" to describe groups or religious communities that serve as the last surviving remnants of a civilization that has otherwise completely disappeared.

For example, Toynbee famously (and controversially) labeled the Jewish people a "fossilized relic" of the ancient Syriac civilization. He argued they survived as a distinct entity long after the civilization that birthed them had vanished. Modern Israel presents a challenge to Toynbee's "fossil" theory.

Before the pearl clutching begins, Toynbee also labeled the Nestorian Christians as fossilized. They were a historical 5th century Christian movement that emphasized a distinct separation between the human and divine natures of Jesus. We’ll set that particular pearl aside for a later essay.

Modern readers likely are more familiar with The Fourth Turning.

According to its authors, William Strauss and Neil Howe, the West is now in its “crisis phase,” which manifests institutional decay, social upheaval, and the potential for war or radical change. Examples include the Great Depression and WWII, events that destroyed old systems and birthed new ones.

For now, let’s also set that optimism aside and address in some detail the triadic formulation of the essay: Black Sun, Black Swan, and Black Magic. For now, let’s turn our attention to two other philosophers, H.P. Lovecraft and David Peak.

We are dealing with forces beyond all human experience, and enormous power. So guard her well. Otherwise, your precious Lucy will become a bitch of the Devil. A whore of darkness! …Hear me out, young man. Lucy [any average Joe] is not a random victim, attacked by mere accident, you understand? No. She is a willing recruit, a breathless follower, a wanton follower. I dare say, a devoted disciple. She is the Devil's concubine…So, my friends we fight not one beast but legions that go on age after age after age, feeding on the blood of the living. Anthony Hopkins’ character in Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The Interdimensional Parasitic (Vampiric) Archons

David Peak uses the phrase “the failure of our geometry” to name the moment when the basic spatial‑intellectual grid we use daily to make the world intelligible breaks down and produces specifically Lovecraftian horror.

Put simply, the “failure of geometry” occurs when the mental coordinates we rely on to organize reality — space, causality, identity — no longer correspond to what is actually unfolding. The map detaches from the territory.

At that point, perception itself becomes unstable, and the mind becomes unusually susceptible to substitution: new symbols, narratives, and entities can be inserted where coherent understanding once stood. It is precisely within this cognitive vacuum that egregores take root and control systems exert their greatest influence.

Lovecraftian or cosmic horror is a subgenre pioneering the fear of the unknown, emphasizing humanity's insignificance against incomprehensible, ancient entities. Coined from H.P. Lovecraft’s works, it focuses on dread, forbidden knowledge, and madness rather than chainsaw gore.

Commonly mistaken for monsters or space aliens, Lovecraft’s true horror lies in our inability to comprehend the unnatural influences surrounding humanity.

We don’t refer simply to weird shapes, but rather a stultifying realization that the human‑scaled coordinates we project onto reality do not actually map the real structure of the cosmos at all. Such a realization may await a moment in our immediate future. A word to the wise: the forthcoming interdimensional narrative will be dressed up in some version of “disclosure.”

In more popular discourse, this same intuition surfaces in a less formal but psychologically revealing manner, as commentator Tim Dillon noted in his recent podcast:

They chose not to disclose this a long time ago. They could have dribbled it out over years — but now they’re blowing it all out in a week. Because they want you to have a nervous breakdown. Their goal is for you to have a nervous breakdown and be taken out of Trader Joe’s on a stretcher. That’s what they’re trying to do — induce a mass panic. Why now? Why else? Why has it suddenly become so important to start releasing all this stuff? Why would they have picked this exact moment to do it? They are trying to induce some type of psychosis in people.

In fact, they are attempting to manifest an egregore. More on this in a moment.

Going forward, I will elaborate on the Archontic control system but in a cursory manner. This might be useful for those who have not read my body of work on Archons and the Demiurge.

In contemporary occult usage, an egregore is a collective thought‑form or “group mind.” You might recall Mattis Desmet’s brilliant analysis of “Mass Formation Psychosis” during the Covid psyop.

In our metaphysical project scaffolding, we treat the “disclosure” narrative as a ritual technology through which the Archontic control system both manifests and then stabilizes an egregore in a population’s collective psyche under a mask of “space aliens.”

It describes a phenomenon where large groups of people allegedly become hypnotized, lose their individual critical thinking, and focus intensely on a single (false) narrative.

Proponents argue this collective state creates an egregoric "mass" that can be easily manipulated by leaders, causing followers to ignore data, attack dissenters, and adopt extreme behaviors.

Egregores are autonomous psychic entities born from and sustained by shared symbols, beliefs, and emotional investment, which in turn feeds back into and shapes the group’s perceptions and behavior. The more consideration an egregore receives, the more powerful it can become.

An egregore begins simply as a projection of human attention but, once energized, behaves like an independent actor with self‑preservation instincts that cautiously steers the group that sustains it.

If we regard the Archons in the Gnostic sense — as St. Paul’s archai or the non‑human (spiritual) “rulers and principalities” of the material cosmos who operate through deception, psychic domination, and the manufacture of false religions and ideologies — then an egregore occupies the perfect middle layer between them and us:

Upward, it is the “handle” by which Archontic intelligences can nuzzle into human symbol‑systems and institutions, including the preexisting Religious Control System.

Downward, it is the imaginal form by which the collective experiences Archontic influence as something “of its own making” (a memeplex, a mythos, a national spirit, a UFO mythology).

So the phrase “manifesting an egregore” means using cultural narratives, memes, and rituals to grow a stable, parasitic thought‑entity that both expresses and hides the operations of a deeper, non‑human control architecture.

In this light, egregores are not incidental byproducts of belief, but the functional interface through which Black Magic operates within a Black Swan environment.

Along Jacques Vallée’s and related lines of thought, UFO phenomena and “disclosure” are not straightforward reports of extraterrestrial visitors but staged psyop dramas by both human and non‑human agencies designed to modulate belief, expectation, and social behavior.

The “nuts‑and‑bolts alien” explanation is explicitly criticized as not strange enough to account for the data, so something more like a control system acting through symbol and psyche is required.

Understood that way, a disclosure narrative accomplishes three things at once:

Egregore formation — It concentrates global attention, emotion, and imagination on a coherent symbolic cluster: extraterrestrials, advanced technology, salvation/doom from the stars. That is textbook egregore‑generation.

Mythic containment — It channels anomalous experiences (UFOs, entities, high strangeness) into a single, “safe” ontology, e.g. aliens from other planets — a story that fits within secular techno‑materialism and military‑intelligence needs.

Masking the Archons — It allows genuinely non‑human intelligences in Gnostic (spiritual) terms, the Demiurge and its Archons; in Vallée’s (scientific) terms, meta‑terrestrial or interdimensional beings to operate behind a screen story that is compelling enough to forestall more destabilizing interpretations.

In that sense, “disclosure” is a ritual of egregoric‑maintenance for a nascent planetary control system. The more the public invests in the alien narrative, the more robust the egregore (mass psychosis) becomes, and the more effectively it can steer perception away from the true nature of the controlling intelligences.

We all must admit, it is a brilliantly deceptive strategy to accommodate the transition to global totalitarianism.

But in the end it will fail.

In light of all this, we can now see the “alien disclosure” spectacle and its attendant egregores for what they are — a last, somewhat desperate Archontic strategy whose success depends entirely on the prior triumph of a materialistic, hylic worldview.

The Archons can only masquerade as extraterrestrial saviors or technocratic overseers because the Western mind has already been flattened into a paradigm in which all transcendence must appear as advanced matter — craft, weapons, genetics, and even data.

Yet this deception is structurally fragile, because this belief does not hold true everywhere.

Two examples suffice. In the Orthodox East, within the surviving spiritual consciousness of Russian Christianity, as well as in large swathes of Islamic civilization in the Middle East. These two worlds are not regarded as dead matter but as a theophanic fields enlivened with divine presence.

In those civilizational zones, Archontic “aliens” are more readily recognized as jinn, demons, or counterfeit angels — that is, as lying powers rather than ontological superiors — and thus their capacity to found a totalizing global technocracy is constrained from the outset.

It is precisely here that we can begin to understand Russia’s emerging role as a type of katechon, a restraining force that, however imperfectly, stands athwart the Demiurgic-Archontic antichrist drive toward a unified planetary regime of surveillance, control, and despair.

The Nazi Black Sun

If the Black Swan describes the structure of rupture and the Black Sun the animating archetype behind it, then Black Magic names the operative method.

By this I do not mean stage illusion or superstition, but the deliberate manipulation of symbol, ritual, and perception to shape human consciousness at scale. In other words, a form of large-scale cognitive steering (mind control).

In this sense, Black Magic is the practical technology through which egregores are generated, narratives are weaponized, and entire populations are guided into new ontological frameworks without recognizing the mechanism at work.

This logic was nowhere more explicitly pursued than in Nazi Germany.

Wewelsburg Castle in Westphalia, Germany, was the Nazis’ Temple of Doom and occult sanctuary. In previous posts, we explored in depth Heinrich Himmler’s obsession with the occult and Black Magic. It should be noted that this particular thread of evil runs through Himmler not Adolf Hitler.

The Black Sun archetype dominated and ruled Nazi Germany, influencing Heinrich Himmler’s creation of the regime’s death cult (Totenkult) and the Einsatzgruppen.

Today, the Sun Demon Sorath of Revelation 13, progenitor of the Black Sun, possesses not only the leaders but also the legions of Western technocrats we call the Fourth Reich.

To digress for a moment. When I began this piece, I intended to write about the synchronicity of 11:11. The “angel number” is straightforward. Seeing 11:11 is widely interpreted as a powerful sign of spiritual awakening and alignment with the universe. It signifies one is on the right path and is paying attention.

Moreover, 11:11 has significant End Times’ interpretations such as this saying written by St. Paul:

Romans 11:11 asks, "Have they [Israel] stumbled that they should fall? God forbid! But rather through their fall salvation is come unto the Gentiles, for to provoke them to jealousy."

Paul explains that Israel's rejection of the Messiah is not final or permanent, but a temporary measure to bring salvation to the Gentiles in the form of gnosis or enlightenment.

It will become obvious why I inserted this scriptural passage at this juncture. For now, back to the Black Sun.

Rudolf Steiner posited that the Black Sun is the antithesis of the sun’s life-giving holy energy, representing the negation of humanity and embodying extreme evil, hence Sorath’s epithet, the Sun Demon.

Steiner further suggested that Sorath’s influence could be recognized in radical and destructive behaviors, such as mass murders and other forms of extreme violence such as genocides.

Within this interpretive schema, the Black Sun’s demonic father (the Old Testament Demiurge) currently maintains an iron grip on the West that seemingly cannot be broken, only mitigated by rejecting overt manipulation, egalitarianism, and by breathing renewed life into dormant spiritual values that the Hebrew prophet Ezekiel described as ‘dry bones.’

The full display of the Demiurge’s demonic power is currently being held at bay by the Katechon, the one who restrains the wrath of the Antichrist. As I have written before, philosopher Alexander Dugin views Russia as a katechon.

For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way. 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7

Whoever or whatever this katechon restrainer may be, it is surely a champion of great wisdom, a modern-day Solomon who presently delays the advent of the Antichrist and forestalls the Control System’s sinister plan to subjugate the world.

There is an underlying irony in today’s spiritual warfare. The elites, now in the process of destroying civilization with the assistance of Black Magic, child sacrifice to Moloch, Satanic Ritual Abuse of children, and psychological manipulation of the masses, are themselves being covertly manipulated by the Black Sun archetype.

The Black Sun, which can be aptly described as a non-human intelligence (NHI), regards these self-possessed godforsaken power-possessed tools with utter contempt. To Sorath, they are untermenschen (subhuman) just as the Jews were to the Nazis and, ironically, the Gazans are to the Jews.

Here we invoke Holy Scripture with appeal to Romans 8:28, the spiritual forces that snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

And we know that in all things the God whom Jesus called “Father” works for the good of those who love him; those who are called according to his purpose. This is our promise that God orchestrates all circumstances — both positive and negative, seen and unseen — for the ultimate good of believers.

Jacques Vallee’s Control System

Jacques Vallée’s core claim is that UFOs and related anomalies function as a “control system” or feedback mechanism that periodically shocks, entrains, or course‑corrects human belief and behavior through carefully staged, symbolically rich encounters.

Rather than discrete visitations by nuts‑and‑bolts spacecraft, UFO waves, contact cases, and high‑strangeness incidents look like programmed interventions in a cultural operating system that adjusts myths, expectations, and ontologies over time. In other words, Psyops.

From this angle, classic UFO patterns take on a curious significance. The evolution from fairy lore to airships, from 1950s contactee “Space Brothers” to abduction and hybridization narratives, suggests an intelligence that continuously updates its iconography consistent with the trajectory of human technological imagination.

The phenomenon presents itself in forms just beyond the edge of the plausible for each era, seeding new religious complexes and political imaginaries in the guise of sightings, close encounters, and revelations.

In the synthetic reading, this control system becomes a contested interface where non-human or trans-human intelligences, including advanced AI, generate a field of ‘high-strangeness.’

Human elites learn to parasitize, mimic, and redirect its symbolic charge for their own projects of mass manipulation and technopolitical steering.

It is in this context that the elites become indistinguishable from their parasitic, mimickers, the Archontic NHI (non-human intelligence) masters. I include a section on our homepage here that affords easy access to our many newsletters focused on the Archons, the Demiurge or false god called Yahweh, and Gnosticism.

Vallee’s control system is not only a psycho-socio-cultural filter modulating anomalous phenomena as he detailed, but has been appropriated and weaponized by clandestine power structures designed to steer human civilization along certain technological, political, and spiritual trajectories.

Assimilating this data, an embellished Vallee thesis might read as follows:

There exists a genuine, transhuman or non-human control system that modulates human history through staged anomalies, ontological shocks, and engineered “contact” events.

Human regimes, most explicitly the Nazi state and its postwar derivatives, have studied, mimicked, and weaponized these modalities, developing a political technology of the sacred that fuses myth, occultism, and black-budget science.

The postwar transfer of Nazi personnel, uranium, and advanced concepts into Allied and Soviet structures, created a hidden, transnational technocratic stratum that uses UFOs, secret weapons legends, and managed disclosures as levers of perception management and civilization-shaping.​

What appears as fragmented conspiracy, Nazi survival myths, UFO lore, anomalous physics, and deep-state continuity, are best understood as a partially conscious attempt by breakaway elites to co-opt the Valleean control system and steer humanity toward an authoritarian world order.

Conclusion

Anecdotes like these are not mere curiosities; they are initiation stories. Taken together, they make it difficult to believe in the surface narrative of the twentieth century as a sequence of discrete, rational decisions by responsible statesmen.

Instead, they reveal a rolling palimpsest in which occult myth, breakaway science, covert networks, and weaponized media continually bleed through the official text. They are fragments of a single, ongoing experiment in governing reality by governing perception.

Nazi Black Sun mysticism, Cold War psyops, and contemporary “non‑kinetic” neuro‑cognitive weapons all amount to variations on a single ambition — to seize the technics of the unseen and become the operators of the control system rather than its subjects.

That ambition is precisely what the Gnostic tradition calls Archontic: a counterfeit sovereignty that mistakes parasitism for power, and enslavement to the Black Sun for illumination.

The Archons’ mission is to keep humanity enslaved to materialism and curtly dismissive of their Divine Spark and co-creative responsibilities.

If this essay has a “moral,” it is not that “everything is orchestrated” or that “resistance is futile.” Rather, it is that paying attention to these liminal stories is itself a form of awakening.

The Black Sun control system thrives on unconscious participation and on the snug comfort of official myths. It begins to weaken the instant those myths are seen as myths; when propaganda is recognized as liturgy in another key, and when “anomalies” are treated not as glitches to be ignored but as signals about who, or what, is really trying to rule the world.

In that sense, following the trail from Wewelsburg Castle to Vallée’s control system is not simply an exercise in alternative historiography. It is a diagnostic of the present.

The same forces that experimented with Black Sun rituals and infrasonic mind-control entrainment have not retired; they have digitized, networked, and outsourced themselves into the architectures that now mediate almost every human perception.

To take notice is unsettling, but it is also clarifying.

An awakening that begins with “strange anecdotes” ends with the recognition that the most consequential terrain left to defend is the interior one — the human soul.

Attention, memory, imagination, and the stubborn, apparently obsolete virtues that the Black Sun cannot quite eradicate spell our best hope for a just and joyful tomorrow.

The Egyptian Maat’s scales of justice have not tipped toward Atlantis but rather toward a new multipolar world order and Golden Age. Thus Maat, the ‘Unwavering Lady’ who extracts order from chaos, remains unmoved.

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