Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP's avatar
ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
1d

Another incredible depiction of what's actually been progressively accomplished throughout this quite shameful history of mankind.

As we are parts of this situation in real time. The questions begin to differ: instead of why; it now becomes what. What is it going to take for the rest of us "not on board" with accepting this so-called imminent fate? Knowing doesn't have so much better alternative than not. Praying, like the lady above, might be the resignation of accepting this material fact that which makes her numb or rather protected from the wraths of evil.

But doesn't end them.

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3 replies by R. Toney Brooks, PhD and others
Grail Arts's avatar
Grail Arts
2d

Do you know the Lady of All People’s Prayer? I’ll post it here for those who don’t.

Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the Father,

Send now your spirit over the Earth.

Let the Holy Spirit live in the hearts of all people that they may be preserved from degeneration, disaster, and war.

May the Lady of all Peoples, who once was Mary, intercede on our behalf. Amen.

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