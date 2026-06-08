Archangel Metatron was once a human being called Enoch. Genesis 5:24 tells us, "Enoch walked faithfully with God; then he was no more because God took him away." That is to say that, like Jesus, Muhammad, and Sandalphon (the archangel once called Elijah) the prophet Enoch also ascended into Heaven, whereupon a new name was bestowed upon him — Metatron.

Metatron is frequently depicted through sacred geometry, most notably in the form known as "Metatron's Cube" (pictured above). This geometric figure symbolizes the underlying order, balance, and interconnectedness of the cosmos, which are attributes ascribed to Metatron as the mediator between the seen and unseen worlds.

Metatron's identity extends beyond his Enochian origins into a conflation with ancient wisdom figures spanning multiple traditions. This convergence reveals a universal archetype of divine knowledge and spiritual transformation.

It is the Metatron archetype that is currently guiding the spiritual battle against an unholy trinity symbolized in traditionalist cosmology as the Sun Demon Sorath (Rev. 13); Ahriman, who embodies the energies of darkness and destruction in Zoroastrianism, and Lucifer, the principal archetype of Black Magic in Christianity.

Enoch, Thoth, and Hermes Trismegistus

The Book of Enoch presents its patriarch as history's first scribe who records celestial knowledge and serves as an intermediary between the divine and material realms.

His transformation into Metatron represents the ultimate elevation of human consciousness to divine status, establishing a template for spiritual ascension and the evolution of consciousness.

In Egyptian mythology, Thoth served as scribe of the gods, keeper of divine knowledge, and guide of souls. These roles parallel Metatron's functions: maintaining the Akashic record, mediating between realms, and preserving sacred wisdom.

The Hermetic tradition presents Hermes Trismegistus as the embodiment of divine wisdom, combining aspects of the Greek Hermes and the Egyptian Thoth. The Trismegistus epithet of "Thrice Great or Thrice Blessed” acknowledges mastery over physical, mental, and spiritual realms.

These conflations are not mere syncretism; they evince universal truth across cultures and ages. Thus, humanity acknowledges a divine intermediary who bridges Heaven and Earth and preserves sacred knowledge.

The Angel of Life

Metatron, the Angel of Life, is thought to be among the most powerful archangels in Heaven. All angelic beings are called "Sons of God" (Job 38:7). I write about Metatron today because preserving life on Planet Earth is of utmost importance.

Preserving life, however, requires more than spiritual reflection. It also requires recognizing the social, technological, and ideological systems that many believe increasingly undermine human flourishing.

Many are unaware that the Criminocratic Cabal plans to kill a significant percentage of humanity in furtherance of a totalitarian world government and a more manageable global population. The depopulation agenda is real and the Internet is littered with accelerationist death cults that target children.

The Criminocratic Cabal, their central banker allies, and the Illuminati mostly hide in dark crevices far removed from public scrutiny. Indeed, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the Central Bank for the central banks, is a sovereign entity located in Basel, Switzerland. The BIS and its assets are legally beyond the reach of any government or judicial jurisdiction!

More visible, yet equally sinister, are the Luciferian entities: The World Economic Forum (WEF), World Health Organization (WHO), and Atlantic Council, for example. We aim to present arguments that expose a common “depopulation agenda” and raise other issues as well.

Rudolf Steiner taught that humanity must walk a conscious middle path between the two “tempting” powers of Lucifer and Ahriman:

Lucifer and Ahriman must be regarded as two scales of a balance, and it is we who must hold the beam in equipoise. How can we train ourselves to do this? By permeating what takes Ahrimanic form within us with a strongly Luciferic element.

This means integrating the more expansive and spiritual qualities of Lucifer into the more materialistic and rigid aspects of our being. Doing this requires a new form of conscious spirituality and, of course, a high degree of both personal and spiritual awareness, the raison d'être of our “Rational Spirituality” Substack.

Some watchers and truth-seekers assert that the most pressing task today is to 'awaken the lions' while forsaking sheep and 'useful idiots,' since they are presumed lost causes. Perhaps so. However, I intuit that many in the fast-asleep cohort are confused and simply don't know what to believe; many narratives are purposefully ridiculous.

For example, we are told to believe the war in Ukraine is a fight to "save democracy." That's ridiculous. Ukraine is run by a subservient cocaine-cowboy dictator who subverted the country's last free election.

Inane disputations can rattle the soul. Indeed, the chaos manufactured at home and on the world stage is deliberate. These distractions must be mitigated through prayer, discernment, and disciplined attention.

Metatron's Cube: Sacred Geometry and Universal Knowledge

Metatron's role as a scribe and keeper of divine wisdom connects him to the hidden mysteries of creation, symbolized by the Metatron's Cube, pictured above. The cube includes the Merkabah, a symbol from sacred geometry. The Merkabah component, also called the Star Tetrahedron, symbolizes the union of body and spirit.

Metatron's Cube itself consists of 13 interconnected circles joined by straight lines, symbolizing the interconnectedness of all things. The central circle represents Divine Unity or Divine Mind. These geometric forms are known as the Platonic solids — tetrahedron, cube, octahedron, dodecahedron, and icosahedron.

Remarkably, Metatron's Cube contains all five of these geometric structures. The cube itself is derived from the sacred Flower of Life pattern. For millennia, sacred geometry has aided spiritual seekers. Meditating upon this symbol, also called a mandala, is believed to expand consciousness and engender improved access to the Akashic Record of universal knowledge.

A brief diversion. Plato taught Idealism, the polar opposite of Materialism. Idealism posits that consciousness is fundamental in the universe (panpsychism) and that transcendent reality exists. Idealism is the ideology promulgated by Rational Spirituality.

On the other hand, materialism posits that physical matter, not consciousness, is fundamental and rejects the notion of a spiritual, acausal realm. Quantum physics has successfully debunked most tenets of materialism.

As divinity's scribe, Metatron records the deeds of humanity in the Book of Life, also known as the Akashic Record. In this piece, I offered a scientific explanation of the Akashic Record and its role in fostering spiritual knowledge. Briefly put, higher orders of consciousness give us the ability to directly interact with this cosmic energy/information field.

The Akashic Record is an energy field of information. The smaller circles can symbolize nodes of information known as Archetypes of the Collective Unconscious. These archetypes, some beneficent, others malevolent, are capable of influencing the human mind, especially if invited in. In extreme cases, they are capable of possession. Our leaders and so-called elites are possessed by the Dark Triad Archetype, which I defined [here].

Metatron's Cube iterates from the innermost circle, which represents God or Divine Mind, outward to infinity, unveiling the blueprint for creation. In this construct, the Archangel Metatron, along with Jesus, Zoroaster, Muhammad, Buddha, and others, remain indistinguishable from Divine Mind, the Logos (cf. prisca theologia).

Christian triumphalism insists that Jesus is unique. From a non-Christian perspective, however, the idea that Jesus is uniquely special likely seems arbitrary or culturally conditioned. The Jesus story has evolved over the centuries. In the synoptic gospels, which are based on the “sayings of Jesus,” he never claimed to be God, quite the opposite, in fact.

John’s gospel is theology, a fact often overlooked.

Perhaps we are splitting divine hairs. Islam asserts, for example, that Jesus (Isa), and presumably other ‘sons of God,’ including Muhammad, were prophets wholly distinct from the godhead and that God does not share his divinity.

On the contrary, we assert that God does indeed share his divinity and has done so with each of us. "From all things One and from One all things" (Heraclitus) is also the lesson of Metatron's Cube.

Archangel Metatron's role in human history is the focus of our discussion. In Greek, the term ‘angel’ translates to ‘messenger.’ As earthly watchers, we interpret Metatron’s injunction as a call to maintain sacred vigil, pray, and remain watchful.

The Rules of Spiritual Engagement

Spiritual forces of light do not, indeed cannot, intervene directly in our lives or manipulate our free will without our permission. This is one reason why prayer and meditation are vitally important.

What about the forces of darkness? Do they require similar permission? Do passive resistance and benign complacency imply consent?

Rituals in Black Magic occultism invoke negative energies, primarily fear, to construct a metaphysical bridge between the spiritual and physical realms.

Disclosure of intent also feeds their insatiable narcissistic hubris and pride. By announcing their plans in advance, they sow discord, create chaos, and lessen the resolve of all who oppose them.

Their disclosure of evil intent is essentially a prayer that invokes the Demiurge. In our times, one of the preferred methods of disclosure is via predictive programming in movies and television. The movie “Contagion” prepared its audience for Covid.

The following video was less subtle. It was compiled from the 2016 season of X-Files. It presents a montage of relevant clips, not a single episode of the popular TV series. This predictive programming evidence is stunning in light of the Covid Pandemic.

N.B. A recent study conducted at FDA’s own lab found residual DNA levels in the ‘vaccine’ exceeded safety limits by 6 to 470 times. The article is [here].

If predictive programming and ritualized disclosure function as mechanisms of social conditioning, then it is reasonable to examine the symbolic systems and extremist ideologies that operationalize those principles in more explicit forms.

The Black Sun Archetype: From Nazi Occultism to O9A

The Black Sun archetype represents a profound spiritual darkness that has haunted civilization from Nazi Germany to our current era. This malevolent force was first summoned by rituals at Wewelsburg Castle, Heinrich Himmler's occult sanctuary and "Temple of Doom." The Black Sun continues to influence global events and psychopathic behaviors via manifest chaos.

You may recently have read about an accelerationist network called “764.” It is a violent, transnational online network that targets children and teenagers, coercing them into self-harm, sexual exploitation, and even suicide.

Recent arrests and heightened law enforcement scrutiny have pushed the network into public view. Tucker Carlson recently interviewed an “ethical hacker” in an effort to increase awareness. A link to that video is in the footnotes.

Becca Spinks, who writes Bx’s Substack, began reporting on 764 a year or so ago. She was interviewed by Lara Logan, that link is also in the footnotes.

The “764” group has been linked to the extremist neo-Nazi cult “Order of Nine Angles” (O9A) and other nihilist accelerationist groups. Their goal is simple: the collapse of society in particular and Western Civilization in general.

The following details have been publicly documented by major news outlets, law enforcement advisories, court records, and expert analyses:

Nihilist accelerationist doctrine encourages adherents to commit acts of violence, sexual abuse, and “culling” (murder) as part of their accelerationist and nihilistic goals.

The ideology advocates for the destruction of Western civilization through violence, sexual abuse, and terror. The group’s activities include forced self-harm, suicide, sexual exploitation, and the spread of extremist propaganda aimed at societal destruction.

It glorifies acts that violate societal norms (e.g., rape, pedophilia) as a means to destabilize Judeo-Christian systems. 764 operationalizes this by forcing victims to carve cult symbols into their skin or commit ritualistic child or animal abuse.

It provides a neo-Nazi worldview that aligns with accelerationist strategies adopted by groups such as 764, the Atomwaffen Division, and the Sonnenkrieg Division.

The ambiguity of the O9A’s "nine angles" is intentional, allowing the group to blend diverse occult traditions (Hermetic, Sufi, Vedic) into a flexible ideological weapon. Geometric representations serve both ritualistic purposes and act as recruitment tools, appealing to those drawn to mysticism and transgressive symbolism.

Put another way, O9A’s geometry represents the spiritual inversion of the sacred geometry evoked by Metatron’s Cube, which aims for divine unity. Conversely, O9A’s path culminates in societal collapse and the rise of a Demiurgic “new world order.”

The Nazi Connection

Years ago, whenever I would watch a WWII documentary, particularly those including harrowing scenes of Auschwitz, I was unable to comprehend why the German people acquiesced to National Socialists’ genocide.

Suffice it to say that they came under the powerful influence of the same archetype that American and Western European leaders are possessed by today. Indeed, the same archetype that inspires Black Magic Death Cults like 764 — namely, the immensely powerful Black Sun archetype.

In the 1920s, Germany had the best universities, the highest rate of intermarriage between Jews and non-Jews of any other country, and led the world in technological and scientific advancements. However, the German elite class became excessively technocratic and decoupled from Christian ethics, according to historian Friedrich Meinecke's seminal work, “The German Catastrophe.”

Germany's traditional political parties were weakened and eventually collapsed, thus paving the road for the Third Reich's ideology. The key to their success, according to historian Niall Ferguson, was "the demonic nature of Adolf Hitler's appeal," which was mesmerizing.

Hitler's “demonic appeal” is a complex topic. It was demonic in that it exploited existing prejudices, collectively vilified all Jews, communists, and other minorities, and perpetrated a mega cult of personality that glorified Hitler as a messianic figure. Those deceptions relied upon propaganda under the direction of Nazi minister Joseph Goebbels.

The Black-Sun Demon Sorath

Within the esoteric framework of evil, Sorath presents as the demon of Revelation Chapter 13, the spiritual authority that emboldens the Black Sun archetype. Rudolf Steiner identified Sorath as the inversion or antithesis of the sun's life-giving holy energy, representing the negation of humanity and embodying ultimate evil.

The Black Sun archetype dominated Nazi Germany through Heinrich Himmler's death cult (Totenkult) and the Einsatzgruppen, 3,000 SS soldiers who slaughtered 2 million people in Ukraine. Today, this same archetype possesses not only world leaders and their lapdog media, but also legions of Western technocrats. It comprises what many call the “Fourth Reich.”

At Wewelsburg Castle, the Nazi Black Sun symbol remains embedded in the floor of the North Tower's ‘meditation room,’ a physical manifestation of spiritual corruption. The Wewelsburg symbol (pictured below) combines an occult swastika with twelve sig runes, symbolizing the world portal of Sorath's influence.

The Fourth Reich: Modern Manifestations

While the term "Fourth Reich" is seldom if ever used in a literal sense outside of Germany, it is increasingly invoked as a stark warning about the global resurgence of authoritarianism, the erosion of democratic institutions, and the need for vigilance against these trends worldwide.

Among the nations, only the Anglo-Zionist National Security State has become Goebbels' equal in the dark arts characterized by propaganda and lies. "Democracy dies in darkness" claims the Washington Post’s slogan. It first appeared on their masthead the day after President Trump's first inauguration in 2017. Today, many refer to the collective ‘West’ as the Empire of Lies, in which the Washington Post is a compliant cog and faithful CIA mouthpiece.

The 'darkness that kills democracy' is aided in our time by Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) methods. Many 5GW and trauma-based mind control techniques were pioneered by SS Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler, who was obsessed with the occult and Black Magic, as are today’s accelerationist groups that he inspired.

America imported approximately 1,600 Nazi scientists during 'Operation Paperclip' around the close of WWII. Interestingly, some Nazi intellectuals were scooped up by the Soviets and sent to Ukraine. There's no public evidence, of course, but those Nazis in Ukraine likely had expertise in biological and chemical warfare. Today, perhaps their offspring are employed by the U.S.- controlled biolabs in Ukraine.

No doubt, today Nazi-era research into the occult continues among the global elite class with secret programs such as “Project Monarch,” which we detailed [here]. Ritualistic gatherings and practices have long eclipsed Sunday churchgoing and traditional family dinners in The West.

The malignant Nazi dream was a dark utopian fantasy. It appealed to the mythos of a master race they called ‘Aryan,’ although the word correctly and benignly refers to Proto-Indo-European peoples. Today, the word personifies white nationalism, owing to Nazi Germany.

"Utopia is a longing for a destiny and a future that depends solely on our free will and imagination; it therefore is sterile and deadly unless tied to a myth," wrote Guillaume Faye.

To create their new mythos, the Third Reich decoupled from the ethics of the Christian mythos, as have Washington, London and other Western capitals. The many parallels with the Third Reich, real and symbolic, today are both obvious and appalling. Welcome to the globalist dream of repackaged authoritarianism, a Fourth Reich replete with mind control, Black Magic, thugs, and death cults.

Metatron's Eternal Vigil

We humans may endure a rough, precipitous descent from this point in time unless we soon act to reclaim traditional values that Americans unwittingly have allowed to slip away. Yet through Metatron's guidance and assistance, whether as Enoch, Thoth, or Hermes Trismegistus, we, the global hoi polloi, retain access to divine wisdom and protection.

The spiritual war between the Angel of Life and the Black Sun Archetype continues, but we are not helpless. Through prayer, meditation, and active spiritual engagement, we can join Metatron's eternal vigil against the forces that would destroy humanity's divine inheritance: Planet Earth.

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