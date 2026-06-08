Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
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Metatron vs accelerationist death cults is one hell of a Sunday scroll. And yes, the internet has turned alienation into a recruiting funnel for kids who mistake nihilism for depth. But the answer to chaos can’t be panic cosplay with red string running from Basel to Satan’s break room. Sacred wisdom needs discernment, not hysteria. Fight the death cults. Protect the kids. Keep the soul. Just maybe don’t hand Lucifer the Wi-Fi password.

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