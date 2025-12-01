This post will once again address the acceleration of chaos in the Western world as we traverse a Setian threshold, barreling toward the ontological shock we call a Setian Moment, a seemingly random event that changes the course of human history.

Recent Setian Moments familiar to educated Westerners include the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in June 1914, the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, the atom bomb’s devastating ontological shock to humanity at Hiroshima in August 1945, and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963.

Before delving into Setian Accelerationism, let’s define the term “accelerationism” for those unfamiliar with its meaning in our Setian Cosmology project.

Accelerationism is an ideology that posits the quickest way to produce radical social or systemic change is to significantly increase the speed or intensity of current trends, such as technological growth or economic dynamics, in order to reach a point where the existing order is forced to break down and transform, rather than gradually reform itself.

The ideology of accelerationism was popularized by philosopher Nick Land. The Urban Odyssey newsletter here on Substack recently drew upon the Nick Land Reader to compile a wealth of information, including videos, on Land’s controversial political philosophy.

To appreciate [Land’s accelerationism], we must view the concept through the lens of cybernetics, the science of control and feedback in systems. Land sees history operating through two opposing feedback mechanisms.

Setian Accelerationism

In our broad Setian Cosmology, the term “acceleration” (and “accelerationism”) is employed in a pragmatic sense. It does not directly implicate any specific political, economic, or philosophical movement, ideology, or agenda.

Rather, the term describes the general phenomenon by which processes or forces intensify or speed up the transformation, destabilization, or reconfiguration of systems, whether material, social, or metaphysical.

These are the mechanisms by which the natural order of things progresses through cyclical stages of evolution and devolution.

Philosophers of history Arnold Toynbee and Oswald Spengler each developed independent theories of this mechanism. Toynbee proposed that civilizations have a “genesis” period, expand through “growth” driven by creative responses to challenges, enter a “universal state” or a “time of troubles,” and then ultimately face “disintegration” when creative adaptations falter or are replaced by coercion.

Spengler named his version of Toynbee’s “coercion” Caesarism. Both terms refer to an inevitable period of authoritarian, force-based rule that arises in the final, stagnant phase of a declining civilization.

In Toynbee’s model, civilization enters the “disintegration” phase when its creative minority fails to inspire the population and becomes a coercive “dominant minority.” This elite minority maintains control through force and bureaucracy rather than through creative adaptation.

This late phase, which Spengler calls the “winter” stage, is characterized by materialism, the dominance of money, and world-cities. The “dictatorship of money” is eventually overthrown by the “will-to-power” and the rise of a Caesar, a strong leader who uses force and personal power, unconstrained by laws or constitutional forms, to impose a final order.

The imposition of this “final order” is the same phenomenon we referred to as the Setian Moment: the ontological shock of imposed authoritarianism that anoints an Anglo-American-Zionist Caesar.

The above image undoubtedly generates either irrational waves of panic or smug schadenfreude, depending upon one’s (completely irrelevant) political leanings.

To see Spengler’s prophecy manifest, one need only examine the century’s two archetypal Caesars, Stalin and Hitler.

I thought that it might be both entertaining and instructive to insert ourselves into the elite’s game of five dimensional chess via a thought experiment. Would it be best for all concerned to have had — and have again as our Caesar — Joseph Stalin or Adolf Hitler?

The Difference Between Hanging and Drowning

Imagine yourself transported to the year 1939, standing at a crossroads of history, confronted with an impossible choice: between the iron fist of Stalin and the ideological vision of Adolf Hitler.

This thought experiment, however disturbing, calls to mind one of the most profound questions of the twentieth century: what does it mean to choose between two embodiments of absolute evil in an age when civilization itself has entered its terminal phase?

The question is not merely academic or historical, but one that forces us to confront the darkest possibilities of political order when the foundations of liberal democracy crumble and give way to what Spengler prophetically termed “Caesarism,” as the final stage in the demise of all civilizations.​

To ground this thought experiment in historical reality, we turn to Laurence Rees’s masterful comparative study, Hitler and Stalin: The Tyrants and the Second World War.

Rees, who has met more individuals with direct experience of working for these dictators than perhaps any other living historian, provides us with an unparalleled portrait of two leaders who “stand apart from all the rest in terms of their ruthlessness and the degree to which they changed the world around them.”

Drawing upon millions of words of original eyewitness testimony and decades of documentary research, Rees constructs a “compelling comparative portrait of evil, in which idealism is polluted by bloody pragmatism, and human suffering is used casually as a political tool.”

Rees’s work reveals that despite their ideological antagonism, one a devotee of racial ideology, the other of Marxist materialism, both Hitler and Stalin shared a fundamental characteristic: they “fooled themselves into believing that they could think into existence what they wanted to happen.”

As psychopaths, both presided over regimes that demonstrated monumental disdain for the suffering of millions.​

The mind picture that gives this comparison its deepest significance comes from Spengler’s The Decline of the West (1918-1923), particularly his concept of Caesarism as the inevitable culmination of civilizational decay.

In Spengler’s philosophy of history, every high culture passes through organic seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter, before exhausting itself and dying.

As we previously noted, Caesarism emerges during the “winter” phase when the creative energies of a society have been spent and replaced by soulless materialism, cosmopolitanism (a world community), and the tyranny of money.

According to Spengler, Caesarism represents “the form of governance that replaces parliamentary democracy upon its failure; it is characterized by a resurgence of strict authority — where power is solely exercised by the Caesar of the respective culture.”

Spengler predicted that Western (Faustian) civilization had entered its winter phase in the early nineteenth century and would experience the full emergence of Caesarism around the turn of the third millennium or 21st century.

He identified the period from roughly 1800 to 2000 as analogous to the Classical world’s transition from the Battle of Cannae (216 BC) to the Battle of Actium (31 BC), an era of catastrophic wars, the collapse of republican institutions, and the rise of autocratic strongmen who wielded power through a combination of popular appeal and ruthless force.

The twentieth century, as Spengler foresaw, would be characterized by gigantic conflicts, the victory of materialism and skepticism, of socialism, parliamentarianism, and money, followed inevitably by the masses accepting (with resignation) the victory of a Caesarian strong man (temporarily, of course).

In this cyclical schema, democracy itself is revealed as merely a tool utilized by the forces of money and cosmopolitanism, a transitional form destined to give way to naked force politics when the contradictions of late civilization become unbearable.​

Our thought experiment of choosing between Stalin and Hitler is thus justified not as a mere historical counterfactual, but as an existential confrontation with the inescapable logic of Caesarism itself.

Both Stalin and Hitler emerged from the wreckage of World War I and both represented Spengler’s prophecy made flesh.

Both were authoritarian leaders who arose in reaction to the perceived failures of liberal democracy, who commanded through terror and charisma, who subordinated law and tradition to personal will, and who promised salvation through the total reorganization of society according to utopian visions.

As Spengler wrote, Caesarism marks the moment when money is overthrown and abolished only by blood. Life is alpha and omega. Hitler’s Nazi Germany and Stalin’s Soviet Union were, in this sense, not aberrations but symptoms of the increasingly primitive character of political forms that Spengler identified as characteristic of civilizational winter.

Both regimes exhibited what Spengler called the triumph of “force politics” over the elaborate constitutional mechanisms of the liberal order, and both leaders wielded power that was autocratic, claiming to embody the will of their peoples while crushing all opposition with systematic brutality.​

This essay therefore will employ the comparative framework provided by Rees’s historical scholarship to explore how Hitler and Stalin exemplified different manifestations of Spenglerian Caesarism, and what a stark choice between two monstrous alternatives reveals about the terminal condition of modern civilization.

If Spengler’s pessimistic prophecy, that every high culture is a “tragedy” and that “nothing can be made great again” holds true, then understanding the nature of Caesarism through its most extreme twentieth-century incarnations becomes a solemn meditation on the certain destiny that awaits us.

Arguments for Joseph Stalin (Political Left Perspective)

Stalin represented the universalist appeal of socialism, promising liberation and equality for all workers, in contrast to Hitler’s racial exclusivism which prioritized only one nation or race.​

The Stalinist system, while repressive, maintained the ideal of a classless society and promoted the rhetoric of social justice, framing violence as necessary for historical progress and not simply for its own sake.​

Stalin’s leadership helped rapidly industrialize the Soviet Union, transforming it into a major global power and providing a model for anti-colonial and socialist movements worldwide.​

Unlike Hitler’s regime, which was openly premised on racial hierarchy, Stalin’s repression was officially directed at class enemies and political opposition, not at entire ethnicities as a rule.​

For much of the global left, Stalinism stood as a bulwark against the spread of fascism in Europe and ultimately contributed to Hitler’s defeat in World War II.​ Indeed, the Soviet Union defeated Nazism, not the Allies.

Arguments for Adolf Hitler (Political Right Perspective)

Hitler explicitly opposed communism, presenting himself and the Nazi movement as saviors of European civilization from the threat of Marxist revolution and Soviet-style collectivism.​

The Nazi regime promoted national revival, economic recovery, and strong central authority, which appealed to conservative and nationalist elements seeking order after the chaos of the Weimar era.​

Hitler’s ideology was rooted in the belief in fundamental human inequality, advocating for the prosperity of the “strong” and the unification of society based on race and national identity, instead of divisive class warfare.​

The Nazi platform was supported by business and military elites as a shield against socialist redistribution and collectivization, promising the protection of private property and traditional hierarchies.​

Hitler’s policies promised to reverse the humiliations of Versailles, restore national pride, and unite the Volk (the German people) against both internal and external enemies, tapping into deep currents of populism and resentment.​

It’s interesting to note that both Stalin and Hitler employed genocide, yet Stalin’s murderous rampages have been mostly downplayed, while we are constantly reminded of the Holocaust. That observation seems over the target considering the obvious elements of psychological warfare in the guise of antisemitism.

Changing gears, Stalin’s Holodomor was a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933 that killed an estimated 6-8 million people, and is considered by many historians as a genocide perpetrated by Stalin’s regime.

The term “Holodomor” is derived from the Ukrainian words for hunger (holod) and extermination (mor, “to cause suffering and death by means of starvation”).

On the other hand, the figure of 6 million Jewish deaths in the Holocaust is a widely accepted, oft cited, consensus figure among historians, purportedly established through a combination of rigorous demographic analysis and extensive documentation from the Nazi regime itself.

The word “Holocaust” is derived from the Greek word holokauston, meaning “sacrifice by fire.”

Yet to understand why these cycles recur with such mechanical precision, we must widen the frame beyond politics and examine the deeper forces governing human consciousness.

The Setian Brief: Control System

In our Setian, Gnostic-influenced cosmology, Archons are hyperdimensional rulers of an elite control system generated to govern and imprison human consciousness within the material universe. They are cosmic parasites.

In our view, all planetary civilizations throughout the universe and across all epochs have been subject to Archontic infestation, perhaps as catalysts for conscious evolution. Perhaps as the instruments or functors of change as detailed by Toynbee and Spengler.

Unlike demonic spirits, which are commonly defined as mere malevolent tempters, the Archons are ontologically distinct, non-human, supra-physical intelligences. They wield extraordinary psi: mind control and psychic capabilities.

Their primary weapon, therefore, is control over perception, thought, emotion, and even over destiny itself. They manipulate not only external reality but also the inner landscape of the psyche, confusing souls, manufacturing chaos, and keeping human beings ignorant of their divine origin and shared divinity.

By reducing the Archons to demonic spirits, religious authorities sought to recast the cosmic struggle as a matter of obedience and fear rather than as one of mental and spiritual autonomy. Dependence on religious intermediaries for salvation naturally followed.

We view this struggle through a wide-angle lens. The current epoch did not begin two thousand years ago; that period merely set the stage and erected the guardrails for our present climactic cosmic struggle.

The “End Times,” as it is called, began in Bethlehem with the birth of Jesus, not as widely believed in 1948 with the birth of Israel, a nation-state of little consequence in our cosmological accounting.

I’m reminded of a story recounted in both Matthew and Luke of a man who asked leave to go and bury his father. Jesus’ response emphasized that the mission of spreading the kingdom of God was more urgent and important than any earthly duty, including even burying one’s own parent.

Jesus’ words, “Leave the dead to bury the dead,” form a paradox. This teaching clarifies the distinction between those bound to the material order and those awakened to the spiritual mission inaugurated in the Christian era.

Those who are to perform the burial are the spiritually dead — Ezekiel’s dry bones — who have no interest in Jesus’ mission. They are functionaries who carry out worldly tasks, while seekers of spiritual truth are those called to a higher purpose.

The point of this wider examination of epochal history is to contextualize the last two thousand years — the Christian era. It is our collective mission to succeed where Atlantis failed, to overcome the Archontic infestation of parasitic forces that feed upon our negative energies and emotions, most notably the snares and traps of fear and hate.

The study and understanding of the End Times is called eschatology. Of far greater importance to this theological pursuit than the creation of Israel in 1948 were two discoveries made around the same time. This was likely an instance of divinely inspired synchronicity rather than of mere coincidence.

The first discovery was at Nag Hammadi, a small village in Egypt, in 1945. The second was at Qumran on the northwest shores of the Dead Sea in 1947. These discoveries are known respectively as the Gnostic Texts and the Dead Sea Scrolls. In this post, we shall focus on the former.

The Gnostic text The Secret Book of John describes the Demiurge, Yaldabaoth (also known as Yahweh) as the Ruler of the Archons.

The Secret Book of John

This apocryphal text presents Yaldabaoth as the blind, arrogant architect and ruler of the cosmic prison whose reign is finite and destined to collapse as the hidden seed of divine light in humanity awakens. This represents the core eschatological drama in Setian Gnostic thought.

Yaldabaoth’s governance through the Archons structures not only the present order of the cosmos but also the staged process of its undoing, so “Demiurge as Ruler of the Archons” is really a title for the declining sovereignty of ignorance in a universe moving toward restoration of the pleroma — the spiritual universe and the abode of the one true God or Source.

Gnostic eschatology is not primarily about a future historical event, such as the coming of a messiah, but about the progressive dismantling of the demiurgic regime as gnosis spreads and the scattered light returns to its source.

The “end times” is the defeat or neutralization of Yaldabaoth’s (Yahweh’s) presumed authority, the stripping of power from the Archons, and the restoration of the pleromatic order.

How is this to be accomplished?

First, by turning a blind eye (pun intended) to Yaldabaoth and the never-ending distractions designed to accelerate fear, hate, and other low frequency emotions, particularly depression, which provide sustenance (loosh) for the Archons.

With this cosmological context in place, the dynamics of accelerationism reveal their deeper significance.

However explicated, accelerationism is the primary driver of societal chaos. For example, offensive accelerationism (unquelled lawlessness) necessitates defensive accelerationism (hard-fisted law enforcement). Both spawn elaborate false flag psyops that generate continuous feedback-feedforward loops, exacerbating the chaos and confusion.

Do not be deceived. Always think critically and test the spirits (1 John 4:1).

Stay alert — Holy scripture advises being aware of how deception can enter life, often subtly.

Remain grounded — Scripture encourages staying grounded in truth, which can help in discerning what is false.

Examine teachings — Be cautious of those who claim to represent Christ but offer a different message or “a different gospel,” as Paul warned. Religious Zionism is one such message that’s dressed in sheep’s clothing.

Christ (as revealer from the pleroma) appears precisely to expose Yaldabaoth’s fraud, teach the soul how to answer the archons’ interrogations, and reveal the path of ascent through their imprisoning spheres.

In this sense, the Ruler of the Archons is already eschatologically compromised: once his ignorance is unmasked, his rule is temporally bounded, and the “last things” are the liberation of souls from each Archontic sphere until no redeemable energy remains in its domain. Taken together, these threads converge upon a sobering assessment.

Conclusion

Examined through the combined theses of Toynbee, Spengler, and Setian cosmology, the crises of the modern West are not isolated anomalies but signatures of a civilization entering the final cadence of its historical arc.

The comparative study of Stalin and Hitler underscores how Caesarism manifests when creative vitality collapses into force politics, and how late civilizations routinely elevate rulers who embody the contradictions of their age.

Yet our broader analysis aims to reach beyond political pathology. The Archontic control system and the eschatological drama described in the Gnostic texts all point to a deeper contest between consciousness and deception, gnosis and ignorance.

Accelerationism, whether ideological, technological, or spiritual, functions as both catalyst and symptom, intensifying the pressures that expose the underlying structure of the age.

As we move toward the fast-approaching Setian Moment, the task is not to choose among doomed Caesars but to discern the forces shaping whatever ontological shock awaits and to hold fast to the higher orientation that alone withstands the turbulence of a Spenglerian civilizational winter.

