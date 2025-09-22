Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
1d

The calf of gold always comes back dressed in new robes. Yesterday it was a molten idol in the desert, today it’s a flag, a state, an empire stitched together by spies and bankers. Same trick, same impatience, same idolatry: trading the unseen Source for a visible idol that promises safety while demanding blood. You nailed it—Zionism is not faith, it’s a contract with Mammon, a rerun of Sinai with worse weapons. The Anglo-Zionist beast thinks it rides prophecy, but in truth it’s a parasite gnawing its own bones. And just like every empire before, it will be judged—not by critics, but by the field itself. Wolves can smell the collapse on the wind.

Jeanne dˋ's avatar
Jeanne dˋ
1d

Natürlich ist all das hier gesagte absolut zutreffend. Erst heute kam mir in den Sinn ,wie doch die weltlichen Mächte immer wieder die Dualität benutzen um die Masse zu beherrschen….zu versklaven. Sie blicken so immer auf die von der Macht vorgegebenen-zwei Seiten- damit die Mitte ,die vertikal aufsteigt nicht gesehen werden kann….

Das goldene Kalb repräsentierte für mich immer die Materie-den Mammon mit der die Masse im Sklavenrad gehalten wird….ihr niedrigstes befeuert…Konkurrenz und Ego….

All das hier beschriebene zeigt die Welt des Jaldabaoth und seinen Archonten die in wohl 90 Prozent der Bevölkerung gefahren sind. Gefangen in diesem 1. Äon und den 11 übrigen,um gemolken zu werden.

Warum eigentlich? Vielleicht (von der Nahrung-Energie)einmal abgesehen….weil Jaldabaoth es nicht ertragen kann,doch nicht so großartig wie der Vater und Sophia zu sein!!! Sie sagte es einst zu ihm ,denn er selbst wusste es nicht einmal,in seinem Wahn!!

Bleibt die ewige Frage,warum intervenieren unsere Eltern nicht ?

Denn wir sind sehr wenige….die im Bewusstsein sind. Die Masse wird nicht erkennen….um die Mysterien zu erfüllen!! Edel und Rein ,so dass das Pleroma dann sofort in diesem Äon wäre.

Wie gesagt ,die ,die sich für Christen halten werden und wurden getäuscht (ohne erst von den anderen Religionen zu sprechen) sie folgen einem falschen GOTT.

DENN schauen wir uns das AT mal an …soll das das Wort unseres Gottes sein ? Der Allmächtig ist ….Nein , die Sprache und Intentionen sind zu tiefst Menschlich !!! Und der Talmut? ????

Es sind die Nachkommen des Cain…(das dürfen wir herauslesen)die «diese Welt« regieren!!

Jesus sprach «wer diese Welt erkannt hat,hat einen Leichnam gefunden…und dieser der dies nun weiß,dem ist die Welt nicht würdig « «wahrlich ich sage euch ich bin nicht von dieser Welt «

Er wurde gehasst ….und wird es noch …

🙏❤️✨. 💎

