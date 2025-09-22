N.B. This is an updated version of an article I published last year. Recent events such as widespread conjecture of Israel’s possible involvement in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the Russia-Ukraine War’s endgame and the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, combine to make the post more relevant today than when we first posted it. It’s a long essay, but broken into sections for easier reading.

In this post we aim to expose Zionism, secular and religious, as a modern Golden Calf, a false idol that exalts the state above the soul. We trace its role in the Anglo-Zionist Empire, a hegemonic alliance of Washington, London, and Tel Aviv whose reach extends through finance, intelligence, and culture.

Removed from divine mandate, Zionism has become a scourge: a tool of power that distorts prophecy, erodes faith, and invites the very judgment it claims to escape. In what follows, we consider not only the Gog-Magog prophecy, but also the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s financial kingpins and its obstinate resistance to a multipolar world order that may only hasten its downfall.

The Golden Calf

In the Book of Exodus, the newly liberated Israelites waited at the foot of Mount Sinai while Moses communed with God. As days stretched into weeks, their faith, once sustained by visible miracles, gave way to fear and impatience over their leader’s prolonged absence.

Confronting Aaron, they demanded a visible god to lead them. Aaron complied, fashioning a molten calf from their gold, and the people proclaimed, “These are your gods, O Israel, who brought you up out of the land of Egypt!” (Exodus 32:4).

Conventional readings of this story focus on the sin of idolatry. However, a closer examination reveals that idolatry was merely a symptom of catastrophic impatience and a failure to trust in an invisible God. The calf was a visible answer to their anxiety — a replacement for Moses, compelled by the Israelites’ refusal to wait on God’s timing.

This age-old pattern, forsaking providential timing for human-made solutions, repeats itself throughout history. When divine promises seem delayed, there is a tendency to seize control through ideologies and actions that promise fulfillment but lead away from spiritual truth.

This essay argues that political Zionism functions as a modern Golden Calf. Despite its promises of national security and religious destiny, it represents a human attempt to force the messianic timeline, substituting political statecraft for patient trust in divine redemption.

Zionism represents the secularization of a core religious narrative, transforming theological concepts into political realities.

The movement deliberately drew on religious symbols and narratives (such as the 'Promised Land' and the idea of a ‘chosen people’), reinterpreting them in modern, secular, and nationalistic terms. In this way, Zionism created a Jewish identity apart from traditional religious practices.

Ideology as Idolatry

Much like the Golden Calf, Zionism, in both its secular and religious forms, has attained a powerful ideological status. For many, it functions as a de facto sacred institution, a phenomenon this essay will argue constitutes a form of modern idolatry whose goals can diverge sharply from core spiritual principles.

Secular Zionism, formally inaugurated with the First Zionist Congress in 1897, was fundamentally a political and nationalist movement. Created from a need for a safe haven from persecution, its primary focus was on establishing a sovereign state based on ethnic Jewish identity.

While it successfully created a modern nation-state, its secular foundation inherently prioritizes national sovereignty and political power, potentially at the expense of a deeper spiritual connection to the land and God as understood in traditional Judaism.

Religious Zionism, by contrast, instills the political project with theological significance. It interprets the establishment of the State of Israel as the Atchalta De'Geulah ("beginning of the redemption"), a divinely ordained step towards the messianic era.

This viewpoint naturally leads to the justification of political and military actions as necessary components of a sacred, prophetic timeline, potentially subordinating ethical considerations to a perceived divine mandate.

Our interpretation is not monolithic. Significant Ultra-Orthodox sects, such as Satmar and Neturei Karta, offer a stringent theological critique, viewing Zionism as a heretical defiance of God's will.

They argue that the state’s establishment was an act of human pride and impatience, contradicting the traditional Jewish belief that a true return to the Promised Land should occur only through divine agency, not political machination.

For many Orthodox Jews, the essence of Judaism lies in spiritual devotion and obedience to God’s law, not in nationalistic projects.

Despite different motives, both secular and religious Zionism can be seen as prioritizing human-driven goals over patient, spiritual devotion. As we explore next, this prioritization distorts spiritual truths and functions, much like the Golden Calf, a symbol of human impatience.

Secular Zionism: Power Over Faith

Secular Zionism, which includes Political Zionism, as represented by the modern Israeli government, is fundamentally rooted in political ambition and nationalistic ideals.

It appeared in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, largely through the efforts of Theodor Herzl, the “Father of Political Zionism,” and others who sought to create a Jewish homeland as a refuge from persecution. It’s worth noting that Herzl’s vision predated the Holocaust.

While noble in its early intentions, this movement evolved into something quite different, a form of nationalism that often prioritizes political power, territory, and state security above spiritual values or moral imperatives.

Today, secular Zionism has materialized as a complex web of political, cultural, and military interests. The government actively pursues territorial expansion and security measures, frequently invoking the need to protect its citizens as justification for often extreme policies that, at times, stand in stark contrast to the principles of justice, mercy, and humility found in the Torah.

This version advances national goals with little appeal to religious teaching, focusing instead on economic growth, military might, and political alliances.

In this context, the identity of Israel as a ‘Jewish state’ is less about spirituality and more about cultural and ethnic unity. It often glosses over the rich spiritual traditions of Judaism, replacing devotion to God with loyalty to the state.

Secular Zionism’s alliances further compromise its spiritual integrity. By positioning itself within the West under the banner of Judeo-Christian values, this secular agenda has made Zionism a scourge, exalting the power of the state while neglecting the soul of the nation.

In the next section, we will focus our attention on religious and Christian Zionism, which cloaks itself in the language of faith, yet equally misleads those who seek spiritual truth by promoting a political agenda under the guise of a divine mandate.

Religious and Christian Zionism

Religious Zionism, unlike its secular counterpart, presents itself as a fulfillment of biblical prophecy, claiming that the establishment of Israel is a divine mandate that reflects God’s plan for the Jewish people.

This perspective is not limited to the Jewish community; it extends into certain strands of Christian Zionism, particularly in the United States, where it has garnered widespread support from Evangelical Christians. Together, these movements use religious language to justify political agendas.

One of the most controversial figures associated with this religious-nationalist zeal is Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right Israeli politician whose statements and actions have amplified the political influence of religious Zionism.

Ben-Gvir and others like him often invoke biblical themes, framing their political goals, such as expansion into contested territories and strict security measures, as an extension of Israel’s divine right to the land.

However, this approach risks transforming the concept of a chosen people into justification for political and territorial dominance, thereby weaponizing spiritual faith for the sake of political expediency.

Christian Zionism, for its part, closely aligns with this religious-nationalist vision. American Evangelicals, driven by an apocalyptic reading of scripture, see modern Israel’s existence as essential to the fulfillment of end-time prophecies. This is known as “immanentizing the eschaton,” which we elaborated here.

They often lend their unwavering support to Israel’s right-wing government, regardless of the moral implications of its policies, because they believe these policies are part of a larger divine plan.

Yet this perspective selectively interprets religious texts to endorse an earthly kingdom rather than a heavenly one, reflecting a misplaced emphasis on geopolitical objectives over spiritual truths.

Both religious and Christian Zionism risk conflating God’s will with nationalistic ambition, interpreting biblical promises in ways that justify actions counter to divine principles of mercy, justice, and humility. Gaza represents a prime example.

As we proceed, we will make reference to the ‘Anglo-Zionist Empire,’ a concept that further contextualizes Zionism within a broader hegemonic structure, wherein these religious and secular forces serve not only ideological purposes but also the strategic interests of powerful global entities and elites.

Other writers on Substack also have employed this term, or similar versions, to define the unipolar Hegemon as a convergence of the interests of the U.S., UK, and Israel.

The Anglo-Zionist Empire

The term ‘Anglo-Zionist Empire’ refers to a tripartite hegemonic structure that exerts significant influence over global affairs, governed by the intelligence and security apparatuses of three nation-states: the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

Though each of these countries has its own national identity, they operate together within a framework that often prioritizes their shared strategic and economic interests over the interests of their individual populations.

This arrangement has created a formidable Empire where Mossad, the CIA, and MI-6 function as the principal architects of nationhood, coordinating efforts and pulling levers that shape both mainstream and alternative narratives alike.

Recent events highlight this mechanism in action. As Israel faces heightened international scrutiny for its military actions, figures like Prime Minister Netanyahu have publicly invoked the language of 'Judeo-Christian unity' to solidify diplomatic support, manipulate public opinion, and frame criticisms in civilizational terms.

From a theological perspective, this system can be seen as co-opting the "Judeo-Christian" tradition, transforming it from a spiritual ethos into a geopolitical ideology used to further this hegemonic project. This risks potentially weaponizing its symbolism for propagandistic purposes.

In this arrangement, the distinct national identities of the U.S., UK, and Israel project the image of independent democracies, while deflecting scrutiny from supranational power structures they collectively represent.

By maintaining illusions of national sovereignty, the Empire directs mainstream attention toward the apparent actions of each individual government, thus obfuscating the true nature of the coordinated globalist power behind them.

Even alternative voices often fixate on surface policy, missing the deeper convergence of interests and objectives shared among these allied security states.

In this sense, the Anglo-Zionist Empire functions as a supranational shadow government, utilizing its intelligence agencies to enforce policies that serve a broader hegemonic agenda. Israel’s role is particularly crucial, as it functions as both the ideological and operational linchpin, aligning religious and secular Zionism with the strategic interests of its powerful allies.

The symbiosis between intelligence agencies enables the Empire to maintain control over not only its own nations but also the wider global order, consolidating economic, military, and cultural influence in a way that serves the Empire’s goals. The foremost goal, which is apparently sacrosanct, is preserving the Unipolar Hegemon — the Empire itself.

The Anglo-Zionist Empire’s influence extends beyond traditional political or military control. It incorporates powerful financial and cultural levers that strengthen its reach and secure its objectives. In the following section, we will return to the idea of Zionism as an anathema to God and explore the biblically prophesied Gog-Magog War.

This prophecy (Ezekiel 38) foretells God’s intervention in a cataclysmic event that effectively destroys the modern Zionist state, sparing only a faithful remnant who ostensibly have rejected its idolatrous aims. We intuitively linked this remnant to the city of Safed in northern Israel here.

The Gog-Magog War: Banishment of Zionism

The biblical prophecy of the Gog-Magog War, as outlined in the Book of Ezekiel, is often seen as an apocalyptic event in which God intervenes directly to protect Israel from destruction.

However, upon prayerful examination, the prophecy suggests that God’s intervention is not on behalf of the Zionist state, per se, but rather toward a worldwide and faithful remnant of Judaism that rejects the idolatry and false worship associated with secular and religious Zionism.

The Gog-Magog prophecy describes a coalition of nations attacking Israel from “the north.” This climactic and hugely destructive battle ends only when God intervenes, delivering a devastating blow to Israel’s enemies.

Divine intervention has often been interpreted by Zionist movements as proof that the modern state of Israel enjoys a special status of divine protection. Many disagree. History itself will render the verdict.

However, Ezekiel’s prophecy can be understood differently, suggesting that God’s purpose may be less to affirm the political state of Israel and more to judge and cleanse it, purging those who have forsaken spiritual truth to worship the nationalistic and ideological idols of their own making, a modern recasting of the Golden Calf.

In this interpretation, God’s punishment is directed at those who have turned Israel into a secularized instrument of worldly power, subordinating divine principles to global political ambitions.

In this reading, the Gog-Magog prophecy serves as a divine warning: modern Israel is not exempt from judgment for its alliances and actions; indeed, the retribution meant to purge the idolatrous state may well extend to the hegemonic Empire it helps sustain.

The Israel that will emerge from the Gog-Magog cataclysm is not the Zionist state, but rather a remnant that remained faithful to God, rejecting the false gods of nationalism and secular ambition.

This purified remnant is the true Israel, the faithful who understand that their covenant with God is rooted not in the accumulation of earthly power and land, but in unwavering spiritual fidelity.

In the next section, we explore how the financial forces behind the Anglo-Zionist Empire, aided by powerful entities like BlackRock, the World Economic Forum, and the City of London, align with the goals of both secular and religious Zionism, creating a financial architecture that reinforces and sustains the Empire’s global dominance.

The Empire’s Financial Kingpins

The Zionist wolf was appointed by beasts of prey [Jewish bankers] to serve as shepherd for a flock of [Jewish] sheep. Rabbi Dr. Solomon Schonfeld

The Anglo-Zionist Empire is not solely defined by its political and military prowess; it is equally reinforced by a powerful financial network that underpins its global influence. This network includes some of the world’s most influential financial institutions and forums, such as BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the City of London.

These entities form the financial arm of the Empire, crafting an architecture to support the ideological goals of both secular and religious Zionism, while furthering the Empire’s hegemonic aspirations.

BlackRock, a colossal investment management corporation whose chairman is now interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum, wields significant control over global markets and investments. Its vast resources influence global policy and corporate practice, reinforcing the Empire’s objectives by promoting stability and growth within Israel and the greater Hegemon.

The influence BlackRock exerts ensures that key players within the Anglo-Zionist Empire maintain their strategic advantage, effectively securing the financial means to pursue their collective ambitions.

Although beyond the scope of this article, there are also illicit vectors of the Empire’s financial lifeblood. These include illegal movements of money across borders through tax fraud, money laundering, commercial fraud, smuggling, human trafficking, and other criminal activities including high-level political and corporate corruption.

The World Economic Forum, led by influential figures from Davos, positions itself as the philosophical and policy-setting body of the global financial system. However, it primarily serves as a mouthpiece for broader interests, with the Council on Foreign Relations and Bank for International Settlements wielding greater power.

By uniting political and corporate leaders under the banner of global cooperation, the WEF shapes discussions on economic and technological development, often aligning with Zionist and imperial interests.

Through initiatives that claim to promote global well-being, the WEF strengthens the Empire’s grip on the world’s resources, simultaneously guiding policy agendas that align with the objectives of both secular Zionism and the Empire.

The ideological and military power of this alliance is underwritten by a formidable financial architecture, for which the City of London serves as a central node.

Operating as a unique, quasi-sovereign entity within the United Kingdom, with its own government and legal system, the City functions as a stateless nexus of global capital. It facilitates the vast flows of investment, arms deals, and dollar-denominated transactions that form the economic lifeblood of the Anglo-Zionist project.

In this light, the City can be seen as the financial embodiment of the Golden Calf, a testament to the worship of Mammon and the pursuit of temporal power that ultimately sustains the Empire's geopolitical ambitions. It is an engine that monetizes hegemony, turning strategic interests into profitable ventures.

The Vatican’s financial institutions have likewise played their part, historically entwined with global banking interests that buttress the same Zionist-aligned agendas, whether through silence, tacit endorsement, or direct investment.

Within this complex financial apparatus are influential figures, including powerful Jewish billionaires, such as the House of Rothschild, whose philanthropic efforts and investments subtly direct cultural and political narratives.

These individuals, while diverse in their interests, often share a commitment to maintaining the status quo of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. By promoting narratives of global unity, innovation, and progress, they mask the Empire’s true objectives behind an image of benevolence and progressivism.

This financial structure, with its reach into the highest echelons of global power, serves to reinforce the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s ideological and strategic goals. In the following section, we consider the ultimate ambitions of this tripartite hegemon, arguing that the Empire would rather face annihilation than submit to a multipolar world order that effectively replaces its dominance.

Hegemony at All Costs

The Anglo-Zionist Empire, with its vast network of political, military, and financial power, is fundamentally opposed to the idea of a multipolar world. A multipolar order shares power among many nations, diluting the Empire’s influence over narratives, resources, and policy.

Such an arrangement stands in direct opposition to the Empire’s central objective: to maintain unchallenged dominance on the world stage.

The Empire’s very structure is designed to prevent the emergence of a balanced, multipolar world. Through its intelligence community (IC), it ensures that any attempts by rising powers to assert independence are met with strategic resistance.

This can take the form of economic sanctions, military intervention, or the more subtle manipulation of public opinion through media, psychological warfare, and cultural channels. The Empire’s goal is clear: to neutralize any threats to its supremacy, even if that means destabilizing entire regions or provoking international conflict.

This aversion to sharing power has manifested in policies that prioritize hegemony over harmony. In recent years, we have seen the Empire’s willingness to deploy military force, manipulate financial markets, and apply diplomatic pressure on nations that challenge its authority.

The Empire’s leaders, bound by a commitment to their strategic objectives, would sooner sacrifice elements of the Empire than allow them to fall into the hands of competing global powers.

Seemingly, they would prefer the Empire to be vanquished rather than compromised by a world where other nations, cultures, and ideologies have equal voices. To this end, the Empire seeks a more manageable global population of 500 million, according to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Georgia Guidestones.

This relentless pursuit of hegemony shows a readiness to wage economic and cultural warfare, even at great cost to its own people. The strategy is ultimately one of control through coercion, prioritizing the preservation of power above all else.

Such a strategy exposes the Empire’s underlying fragility: its refusal to adapt to an evolving, equitable world order may be the very thing that leads to its eventual downfall.

In the concluding section, we explore how God uses nations as instruments of his will, focusing particularly on the role of Iran (ancient Persia) and how it serves as a counterpoint to the ambitions of the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

The Thucydides Trap

The Anglo-Zionist Empire’s relentless pursuit of hegemony calls to mind the concept of the Thucydides Trap, a term coined by historian Graham Allison to describe the heightened likelihood of conflict when an emerging power(s) threatens to displace an existing dominant power(s) or Hegemon.

I was made aware of the Thucydides Trap in Herman Wouk’s epic "War and Remembrance." Wouk narrates President Roosevelt’s strategic caution regarding U.S. intervention. Roosevelt weighs American interests against the threats posed by the Axis powers, recognizing the parallels between Nazi Germany's challenge to British dominance and rivalries like Athens versus Sparta.

Just as ancient Sparta went to war with Athens to prevent it from disrupting the established order, the Thucydides Trap warns of the high risk of conflict when a rising power threatens to displace a current hegemon.

Today, the Anglo-Zionist Empire perceives any rising multipolar world as an existential threat that must be contained, regardless of the cost. Thus the Empire’s current posture aligns with the historical Thucydides Trap: it admits no alternative save preemptive dominance.

In doing so, it sets itself on a path toward inevitable confrontation and instability, demonstrating that its obsession with control might ultimately contribute to its own undoing.

This unyielding stance against a multipolar world places the Empire at odds not only with rising powers but with the natural order of change and adaptation that all nations undergo over time.

Ironically, the Thucydides Trap often springs in unpredictable ways. Chess and game theory call such dilemmas 'zugzwang,' situations in which a player is forced to move, even though any move will worsen their position.

In international relations, this describes scenarios where only bad options are on the table, so whatever choice is made ultimately harms interests. The U.S. currently faces such a zugzwang regarding Israel’s escalating war in Gaza.

Supporting Israel’s offensive in the face of mounting civilian casualties risks moral legitimacy and global backlash, while pressing Israel to de-escalate or halt operations could create tension within the alliance and is unlikely to meaningfully alter the course of events.

Throughout history, God has used nations as instruments to accomplish his will, often turning apparent threats into agents of transformation. The Persian Empire under King Cyrus the Great, for example, became an unexpected liberator for the Jewish people, permitting their return to Jerusalem, although many Jews opted to remain in Persia.

Historical footnote: Only a small minority of the Babylonian exiles actually went back to Israel, likely less than 10% of the total community. The prophet Ezekiel never returned to Israel; he remained in exile and is believed to have died and been buried in Mesopotamia.

Iran (modern day Persia) may again serve as a counterpoint to the Empire’s ambitions today. While demonized by the Empire’s narratives, Iran’s role could be seen as part of a larger divine plan, a means through which God tests and, ultimately, humbles those who place their faith in worldly power rather than in spiritual truth. The same holds true regarding the Empire’s stance toward Russia.

As the Anglo-Zionist Empire persists in its attempts to dominate, it may find itself facing adversaries it did not anticipate: nations, leaders, and movements that, while evidently opposed to the Empire, ultimately play roles within the Divine Design.

By resisting a multipolar world, the Empire not only invites external challenges but also unwittingly accelerates those forces of divine intervention that will determine its fate. We are all witnesses to this relentless acceleration, which has entered the hyperbolic stage. We elaborated on accelerationism in a recent post:

Accelerationism is the view that the quickest way to produce radical social or systemic change is to significantly increase the speed or intensity of current trends, such as technological growth or economic dynamics, in order to reach a point where the existing order is forced to break down and transform, rather than attempting to slow or reform it gradually.

In his work, After the Empire, published just after 9/11 and at the peak of Anglo-Zionist power, French historian Emmanuel Todd predicted the breakdown of the Hegemon’s global order. He described the Empire, specifically the U.S., as a "predatory state" overextending itself economically and militarily, masking its decline with aggression.

His most recent work published in 2024, The Defeat of the West, focuses on the decline and "self-destruction" of Western society. He argues that Western powers, especially the U.S., are experiencing a profound and terminal crisis that is being laid bare by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Although Todd’s latest book was written before the Israel-Hamas War broke out in October 2023, one analyst posits that America's "irrational" commitment of military resources and funding for the destruction and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, along with Europe's acquiescence, demonstrates how quickly Western values can be discredited by their own defenders.

Todd is considered a bit of a spot-on prophet. He predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union in The Final Fall (1976). In Decline of the American Empire (2002), Todd foresaw that other major powers like Europe, Russia, and China, along with other nations in the Global South (India and Brazil), would exert greater influence that leads eventually to a multipolar world order.

Just as the ancient kingdoms and civilizations fell, so too may the Anglo-Zionist Empire face a reckoning for its unwillingness to humble itself before divine destiny.

The instruments of this judgment, whether in the form of geopolitical rivals, nascent alliances such as BRICS, or even the internal unraveling and discord of the Empire itself, will serve to fulfill cosmic justice.

The arbiter of history is patient yet unyielding: what was once idolized will, in time, be judged.

May this image of the Watchman and his shofar bring blessings of peace, safety, and wisdom to the author and readers of this newsletter, and to Charlie Kirk’s family and his blessed memory.

