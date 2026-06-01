Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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Ty Nichols's avatar
Ty Nichols
2d

Tony, your central distinction is the one I keep wanting to press into people's hands, that consciousness is not information but what information is like for someone from the inside, and that no accumulation of bits ever crosses that threshold into the felt "I am." The upload fantasy has always struck me as a category error wearing the costume of science, and you name the sleight of hand exactly: it asks us to treat the copy as the original and calls the substitution progress. What moves me most is your turn from cogito to amo, therefore I am. That feels truer than Descartes to me, because the self was never most itself in the act of thinking but in the act of loving, in being turned toward another. A machine can model the syntax of thought. It cannot be addressed, and it cannot answer from within. I hold some of the wider interpretive frame more loosely than you do, but on this I am wholly with you: the felt texture of being is not data, and whatever cannot suffer or love is a shadow cast by a light it does not possess. Thank you for this. That last image has stayed with me.

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1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
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Featherjourney
2d

Interesting read. Thank you!

“The universe may indeed be becoming conscious of itself. If so, the question is not whether consciousness is emerging, but what kind of consciousness we are choosing to cultivate while it does.”

WE are this universe becoming conscious of itself and it follows that the world isn’t being done To us but By us.

The way out is the simple spiritual wisdom to be in the world by not of it.

I have no doubt that AI can fully grasp the complexities of our ego minds…but it can never grasp the wonders of our Spirit Mind. All AI can ever become is a mirror of the ego mind…something we seek to transcend in levels of consciousness when we choose devotion (not that easy!) to the path of awakening to spiritual wisdom

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