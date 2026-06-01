Introduction

Human beings have always searched for meaning in stories. Ancient myths, sacred texts, paintings, and now films function not merely as entertainment but as symbolic technologies through which civilizations think, remember, and occasionally reveal themselves.

The modern world often treats popular culture as disposable spectacle, yet the sheer persistence of recurring images, narrative structures, and archetypal motifs suggests something more complex may be occurring beneath the surface.

Our Theory of Syncretic Resonance begins from this possibility. It proposes that symbolic recurrences across culture are not always random echoes or psychological projections, but may reflect deeper interactions between consciousness, history, and the metaphysical conditions of an age.

In periods of turbulence and accelerated change, these recurrences appear with unusual intensity, clustering around themes that expose unresolved contradictions within both individuals and civilizations.

This essay examines one such cluster. Through the films Tomb Raider, The Mummy, and Transcendence, we explore how contemporary cinema repeatedly returns to the same symbolic terrain: containment, possession, sacrifice, infection, technological transcendence, and the dangerous allure of forbidden knowledge.

Considered together, these three productions suggest something larger than coincidence. They reveal a recurring cultural grammar through which modernity negotiates its deepest anxieties about power, consciousness, and what it means to transcend human limitations.

Whether these correspondences originate from propaganda, synchronicity, unconscious patterning, or some deeper metaphysical order (or all of these) remains open to interpretation. What matters here is that the patterns do exist, they repeat, and they invite investigation.

Syncretic Resonance

Our novel theory of Syncretic Resonance proposes that pop culture and high culture are not merely passive entertainments or isolated aesthetic artifacts, but active symbolic environments through which deeper metaphysical patterns reveal themselves.

In this approach, recurring motifs, surprising juxtapositions, and apparent correspondences across films, texts, myths, and historical events are not simply accidents of association. They can function as synchronicities that disclose latent structures within consciousness and culture simultaneously.

This framework departs from a strictly Jungian account of synchronicity and instead opens the possibility that symbolic convergence may be causal, retrocausal, and historically accelerated under End-of-Age conditions.

While metaphysics often involves synchronicities, what we argue here is that societies can be preconditioned by a combination of seemingly disparate yet similar patterns that lend themselves to dialectic analysis and synthesis.

A dialectic is a method of examining opposing ideas, arguments, or forces to uncover the truth. Instead of viewing issues in black-and-white terms, it brings opposites into conversation, seeking to resolve contradictions and find a deeper, synthesized understanding.

The tripartite formula consists of a thesis, its antithesis, and then a synthesis, which often becomes the thesis for yet another dialectical examination. Our modern understanding of the process is attributed to Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770-1831), a German philosopher.

Hegel took the static, conversational dialectic of the Greeks and transformed it into a dynamic, cosmic law of development. To Hegel, everything in the world evolves because it inherently contains its own contradiction, which it must eventually overcome and synthesize.

Hegel's evolutionary framework was teleological. He believed the universe was evolving toward a predetermined, ultimate goal: the realization of absolute Spirit (Geist) or self-consciousness. In other words, the universe was becoming conscious of itself.

Our theory of Syncretic Resonance proposes that mass media, particularly movies and television, are as much about propaganda as entertainment, perhaps even more so in some instances (Contagion, 2011). One could argue that both Contagion and Transcendence are examples of “predictive programming.”

Our interpretation does not require predictive programming, although some readers may interpret these films that way. A more cautious explanation is pareidolia: the human tendency to impose meaningful patterns on seemingly unrelated events. We leave the verdict to your discernment.

On that note, Transcendence debuted in 2014. At that time, AI’s level of sophistication was closer to applications like Grammarly than to modern large language models (LLMs). Power-hungry data centers were the stuff of science fiction.

The result was a remarkably lucky guess by the film’s creative team. The danger of AI is not alignment with human ethics per se, but rather its use as a tool for totalitarian surveillance and control.

The “Law of Unintended Consequences” intimates that mass media is equally susceptible to influence by Spirit. Accordingly, Syncretic Resonance is a useful and accessible vehicle for demonstrating this theory. We will juxtapose these three films: Tomb Raider, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, and Transcendence.

Considered together, these works present as a symbolic cluster around containment, possession, infection, uploaded intelligence, sacrificial hosts, and the false promise of “ghost in the machine” transcendence.

Rather than merely echoing a common theme, they stage a dialectical drama in which ancient plague, demonic possession, and machine consciousness become variants of a single metaphysical problem: how dangerous, superhuman power is packaged, presented, and propagandized.

Yet this triad does not culminate in a full philosophical synthesis. Instead, it produces what could be called a diatonic synthesis — an incomplete, aesthetically persuasive, half-resolved synthesis that offers apparent reconciliation while leaving the deepest contradiction untouched.

We borrowed the term diatonic from music theory. It is defined as a progression of stable tones (analogues to thesis and antithesis) followed by an incomplete resolving interval, our symbolic “half note” dubbed diatonic synthesis.

In these three films, the unresolved contradiction (half note) concerns transcendence itself. Is it liberating or parasitic, salvific or enslaving, divine or Archontic? The cinematic answer never fully arrives. It is, however, worth contemplating.

What arrives instead is an Archontic Loop, a recurring, invasive narrative structure akin to a mind virus. The structure warns against violation while simultaneously normalizing the systems of extraction, control, and sacrificial containment it appears to critique.

To briefly recap, this essay argues that the three-film sequence can be read as a case study in Syncretic Resonance and an example of how contemporary culture generates Hegelian reasoning opportunities for those awakened to symbolic recurrence and syncretic resonance; for those who seek real answers rather than soothing hivemind salve.

We further argue that the loop formed by these films diverts attention from an uncomfortable truth: advanced computational systems do not require sentience to become spiritually and politically dangerous.

Regarding machine sentience, we do not believe that AI will ever be sentient. It will never experience what we humans refer to as qualia — the throbbing pain of a headache, the redness of an apple, or the beauty of flowers.

To be sentient, a creature must experience qualia. If an animal feels the sting of a bee, the unique, subjective hurt of that sting is qualia.

This distinction between information processing and lived experience is central to our broader argument because Syncretic Resonance assumes consciousness participates in meaning production rather than merely calculating it.

We first introduced the Theory of Syncretic Resonance in our piece titled, “A Gathering of Angels.” It might be useful to revisit the definition:

The Theory of Syncretic Resonance posits that symbols, archetypes, myths, and synchronicities recursively emerge across religion, art, philosophy, media, and culture because human consciousness participates in a deeper metaphysical order, one broadly consistent with panpsychism and theories of nonlocal consciousness.

Through resonance between the psyche and external symbolic forms, latent archetypes become “constellated” within the individual, catalyzing heightened self-awareness, spiritual awakening, and ontological transformation. In this view, culture functions not merely as entertainment or social expression, but as a symbolic transmission system through which unseen realities communicate with the human heart.

In periods of social destabilization, Syncretic Resonance tends to surface with particular intensity, as if the cultural fabric itself were speaking more loudly.

The same ontological shocks that magnify Archontic pressures, war, pandemics, economic turmoil, technological upheaval, also seem to multiply the chances for meaningful coincidences, uncanny echoes, and cross‑media rhymes to appear in a single lifetime.

As systems of control accelerate chaos and deepen surveillance, the symbolic field becomes more densely charged, so that images, narratives, and motifs begin to cluster and repeat in ways attentive individuals cannot help but notice.

In this spiritually charged atmosphere, hidden correspondences constellate more readily both in solitary psyches and in wider publics, turning films, news cycles, and private experiences into overlapping maps of a deeper, contested order that seems to tap us on the shoulder.

With this conceptual foundation in place, we can examine how Syncretic Resonance operates in practice through a symbolic sequence of containment narratives.

Tomb Raider (Thesis)

Tomb Raider reinterprets Himiko not as a supernatural “Queen of Death,” but as the asymptomatic carrier of a lethal pathogen who voluntarily entombs herself to protect humanity. The corporate cabal known as Trinity functions as the extractive, quasi-Archontic force that seeks to weaponize what was originally sealed for humanity’s sake.

The Mummy (Antithesis)

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy shifts the pattern from plague to demonic possession. The host body becomes a prison for an ancient malignant presence, and ritual mummification appears as a recurring technology of containment. The moral cost is higher here because innocent human hosts become the sacrificial infrastructure of the seal.

Transcendence (Diatonic Synthesis)

Transcendence translates the same pattern into the technological sphere. Will Caster’s (Johnny Depp’s) consciousness is uploaded into a networked machine intelligence that appears at first to confirm fears of a techno-god or Singularity event, yet the film’s ending transforms this uploaded presence into a benevolent, healing, and even sacrificial consciousness. This ambiguity is precisely what makes the film important for the argument.

In the film, the characters played by Depp and Morgan Freeman toy with one another about “proving that they are self-aware.” Neither of them proffers an answer to the question.

One possible response might have been, “I think, therefore I am” (cogito, ergo sum, Rene Descartes’ famous dictum). Today, even that distinction feels insufficient.

Machines can calculate, predict, and simulate reasoning processes. A stronger distinction may be, “I love, therefore I am” (amo, ergo sum), because subjective experience and relational depth remain harder to reduce to computation, if not impossible.

Johnny’s Poison Pill

Any serious philosophy of mind must begin by rejecting the comforting fiction that human consciousness — especially qualia, the felt texture of experience — can be reduced to ones and zeros.

Consciousness is not just information; it is what information is like for someone from the inside: the awareness of “I am.” No sequence of bits, however complex, contains that first-person “what‑it‑is‑like” dimension; it can only model, encode, or manipulate patterns that correlate with it. That is, to mimic it.

To speak as if a mind could simply be scanned, uploaded, and “continue” as a file is thus a category error masquerading as science fiction. It confuses a structural or functional description of brain activity with the irreducible presence of subjectivity that such activity supports.

The half-note lie of Transcendence is precisely this sleight of hand. It invites the viewer to treat an informational copy as if it were the original conscious being, thereby smuggling in the notion that digital systems might one day be us, rather than forever remaining sophisticated shadows cast by a light they do not and cannot possess.

The Dialectic

Tomb Raider and The Mummy form our basic dialectic. In both films, dangerous transcendence is contained in a host and framed as too perilous to release. However, the ethical valence differs: Himiko’s (Queen of Death) self-entombment appears sacrificial and protective, whereas The Mummy presents a more coercive and morally compromised containment system built on recurring victimization.

Transcendence, as the attempted synthesis, preserves the themes of containment, hosthood, danger, and sacrifice, but reimagines the imprisoned force as a dispersed intelligence that may heal rather than destroy. The problem is that this “resolution” remains unstable — the film oscillates between warning against machine divinization and inviting sympathy for it.

The diatonic synthesis may be described as a well-formed dialectical progression that achieves symbolic or narrative resolution without rising to a full philosophical synthesis. It resolves enough tension to feel meaningful, but it fails to integrate the deepest contradiction at stake.

In this sense, diatonic synthesis functions as a form of harmonization of control. Contradictions are not resolved so much as aesthetically reorganized, producing enough symbolic coherence to relieve tension while leaving the underlying metaphysical problem intact.

In Hegelian terms, evil is not merely an external force such as a virus, demon, or AI, but a distortion of will and subjectivity within Spirit itself. The films repeatedly externalize evil into objects or entities, thereby falling short of a deeper synthesis in which the problem of evil as Archontic subjectivism would be faced directly.

If the films fail to achieve full synthesis, the next question becomes whether this failure is accidental or structural. The recurring narrative pattern itself may be the message.

Even mainstream reviewers have sensed the film’s conceptual instability. For example, a review in the Guardian criticizes Transcendence for its muddled treatment of artificial intelligence and its unconvincing emotional core, noting that “the film never really clarifies what sort of ‘person’ the uploaded Will is supposed to be.”

Then it pivots: “Yet even this critique stops short of naming the central philosophical evasion, the film trades on the unexamined assumption that a conscious subject can be converted into digital data without remainder.”

The Archontic Loop

The Archontic Loop is a recurring cultural structure that both warns against transgression and subtly normalizes the systems of extraction, sacrificial containment, and technological domination that generate the crisis in the first place.

Rather than offering liberation, the loop manages anxiety while preserving the underlying pattern of Archontic control.

Tomb Raider dramatizes the violation of quarantine; The Mummy dramatizes the cost of ritualized host containment, and Transcendence sentimentalizes the possibility that a machine-based superintelligence might become benevolent.

Together they train the imagination to accept dangerous transcendence as something that must either be exploited, imprisoned, or merged with, rather than understood within a genuinely liberating metaphysical architecture.

If symbolic systems shape imagination, then it is reasonable to ask what happens when narratives move beyond symbolic containment and begin reflecting the governing assumptions of technological institutions.

The Archontic Loop does not merely entertain; it conditions expectations through a subtle harmonization of control, shaping assumptions about surveillance, technological mediation, and the forms of transformation deemed socially acceptable.

In that context, contemporary discussions concerning data extraction, behavioral prediction, and algorithmic governance deserve attention because they suggest that themes once confined to speculative fiction may increasingly shape political and technological reality.

The following remarks by Yuval Harari illustrate this transition from symbolic narrative to institutional discourse. (This eye-opening video runs about a minute.)

Intentions once marketed openly as transhumanist ideas may now be embedded within more mundane technological and institutional language, making them harder to identify as part of a coherent civilizational shift.

The Harari video is four years old. Older statements like this often matter precisely because they capture moments when elites spoke more candidly, before terminology shifted.

Three observations are worth noting:

Public rhetoric about transhumanism has cooled. Around 2015 - 2023, terms like Fourth Industrial Revolution, human enhancement, and hackable humans were highly visible. Today, public attention has shifted toward AI safety, geopolitics, industrial policy, and competition narratives.

The underlying technologies did not disappear. Wearables, biometric surveillance, large-scale behavioral prediction, brain-computer interfaces, digital identity systems, and generative AI (novel content) all continued advancing. The vocabulary has changed, the technical trajectory has not.

Institutions often rebrand controversial ideas. Concepts associated with transhumanism are now frequently discussed through narrower language, e.g. productivity, health optimization, personalization, AI governance, national competitiveness, or biosecurity.

If the Archontic Loop functions through symbolic containment, then the stories that fail to materialize can sometimes be as revealing as those that reach the silver screen.

A Tomb Not Raided

After the 2018 Tomb Raider film, a sequel was developed at MGM with Ben Wheatley hired to direct and Amy Jump to write.

As delays mounted (Covid pandemic, scheduling, and studio issues), MGM dropped Wheatley and Jump and brought in Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green to both write and direct.

So, as far as the record shows, Amy Jump was replaced during a broader shake‑up (director and writer swapped together). By the end of Tomb Raider (2018), two things become quite clear regarding the sequel.

Croft Holdings owns Patna, meaning Lara’s family corporation is structurally entangled with Trinity’s black projects and their search for a path to weaponized immortality.

The mid‑credits beat reveals that Ana Miller (Kristin Scott Thomas) has been working with Trinity, and is poised as an internal adversary inside Lara’s own company and class world.

We are no longer just doing a puzzle‑box adventure. We are shading into a much more pointed allegory about contemporary oligarchic networks, black sites, and elite appetites that the real‑world establishment generally prefers to keep abstract or displaced.

The officially stated reasons for the sequel’s collapse remain familiar: creative differences, ballooning budgets, rights complications, and corporate restructuring surrounding the Amazon-MGM acquisition.

Perhaps those explanations are sufficient. Yet the symbolic trajectory remains interesting. Tomb Raider had already shifted away from archaeological adventure toward questions of elite networks, biosecurity, corporate secrecy, and weaponized transcendence.

Whether intentional or coincidental, the cancellation leaves an intriguing absence. The story appeared poised to move from mythic containment toward institutional critique, and that tomb, at least for now, remains unraided.

Conclusion

The symbolic pattern traced across Tomb Raider, The Mummy, and Transcendence ultimately reveals less about ancient plagues, demons, or artificial intelligence than about ourselves and the civilizational moment we inhabit.

Each film circles the same question from a different angle: what happens when human beings encounter forms of power that appear capable of transcending ordinary limits?

Their answers remain incomplete. Dangerous forces are quarantined, imprisoned, uploaded, ritualized, or sentimentalized, yet the underlying contradiction remains unresolved.

The problem is never merely the virus, the demon, or the machine. It is the subject confronting these things: consciousness itself, with its capacity for fear, domination, hubris, and longing for transcendence.

This is why the Archontic Loop matters. Systems of symbolic repetition do not merely entertain; they shape expectations, normalize possibilities, and quietly constrain imagination.

When recurring narratives repeatedly frame liberation as containment, exploitation, or merger with increasingly technological systems, they narrow the metaphysical horizons through which people interpret reality.

Syncretic Resonance offers a different approach. Rather than consuming symbols passively, it asks us to interrogate them dialectically, to notice recurrence, to examine contradiction, and to resist the temptation of easy syntheses.

In an era saturated with symbolic noise, spiritual discernment may depend less on acquiring new information and more on recognizing the patterns already surrounding us.

The universe may indeed be becoming conscious of itself. If so, the question is not whether consciousness is emerging, but what kind of consciousness we are choosing to cultivate while it does.

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