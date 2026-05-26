Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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pk
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Thank you. What is your understanding about death, the tunnel of light, life review. I have read in numerous articles that it is the Archrons who control this moment to keep you locked in the matrix and reincarnate. Yes, the individual soul has free will, but isn’t anything truly sacred, where is loving original source of light to restore people to full knowing once they leave their body. I understand level of consciousness plays a role in this, but how do souls ever get off The Merry Go Round. Not so Merry!

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