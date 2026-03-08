The war with Iran is intended to accomplish many things, the foremost being the creation of unbridled chaos for its own sake. We predicted this in our previous article about the Setian threshold.

It is being fought at the behest of Israel for the Greater Israel Project, which envisions regional hegemony, and possibly more.

We should be very alarmed. Our true allies in such moments are spiritual awareness and the power of prayer.

This piece aims to understand how financial technology, religious law, and geopolitical power are rapidly converging into a new form of Spenglerian Caesarism.

Foreword

The era of 'Money-Power' has successfully funded the era of 'Executive Will.' By charging $1 billion for a seat on the Board of Peace (BoP), the Chairman-Caesar has filtered out the 'chatter' of weaker nations and consolidated a council of those who will rule by decree.

Traditional institutions are being bypassed; the BoP is not a new UN, it circumvents and obviates it. The Board becomes the new Court of Caesar, justified by a 'Universal Code of Ethics' that seeks to define civilization itself.

This ‘Universal Code’ is codified in the seven Noahide Laws. On their face, these seven laws appear innocuous. However, the prohibition of idolatry and the establishment of Courts of Justice raise serious concerns.

By merging the "Money-Power" of digital currency with the "Ethical Power" of the Noahide articles, the BoP plans to test its template for universal control in Gaza with the Gaza Stablecoin.

Let’s first address this danger to financial freedom and then we’ll return to the Noahide Laws’ intrinsic danger to Christianity and Islam.

The Digital Monetary System

This is not my area of expertise. For background context, we turn to polymath Michael Logan and his The Unsaid Underside Substack:

Trump and his family didn’t accidentally stumble into crypto. They built infrastructure and it wasn’t about Bitcoin. Bitcoin looks more like an intelligence operation than a future settlement layer. Nobody knows Satoshi? Seriously, are you really that naive? Central bank digital currencies, stablecoins, and permissioned systems are the endgame. Digital dollar. Digital euro. 2028-2029. XRP [Ripple] could become the backbone replacing SWIFT. If that happens, its price won’t behave like a normal asset. It will behave more like infrastructure. And you won’t own the digital currency or the stablecoins like USDT, Tether, or others like them. You’ll be allowed to use it, but access will come with conditions. For example, Universal Basic Income (UBI) for those with nothing, along with restrictions and mandates tied to accounts. Bells and whistles everywhere. If you’re good little boys and girls mommy and daddy will give you candy and ice-cream. Otherwise, Uncle Jimmy Savile’s going to have his way with you. Good times. If you don’t comply, you won’t transact. It’s that simple, and just like in China today. It’s not coming people, it’s already here. You just don’t believe it. The train has long left the other station. It just hasn’t reached yours yet. When the crash hits, property values won’t rise. They’ll dissolve. Real estate will be cheap in nominal terms because the unit of account will change. What costs 100,000 in dollars or euros today could cost 10,000 in the new system. Not because it’s cheaper — because the currency is different. The currency gets repegged and asset values get repriced. That’s how a gallon of milk jumps from $5.00 to $50.00. Inflation. Currency debasement. This moment — right now — presents an opportunity for those with ears to hear. I’m not talking about speculation. I’m talking about strategic positioning. The ones with open minds and open hearts already understand. People who have broken the spell already know this. They’ve done their individuation and shadow integration work. They’ve stepped into sovereignty and radical empowerment. They’ve unplugged from the false-light matrix and the bullshit deception running this world. For everyone else, the danger isn’t missing the fucking upside. It’s “waking up” too late to evaporated savings.

The lesson, including free advice, continues:

The Rubicon of Finance

In the context of the Board of Peace and the current geopolitical trajectory, we have identified the exact pivot point. The Gaza Stablecoin is not merely a local humanitarian fix, it is a functional pilot for a new era of “Programmable Sovereignty.”

This point bears repeating. By merging the “Money-Power” of a digital currency with the “Ethical Power” of the Noahide framework, the Board is testing a template for universal authoritarian control.

From both spiritual and eschatological standpoints, the enshrinement of an Archontic system of control cannot be permitted. Since this grand Noahide scheme envisions an end run around multipolarity to preserve U.S.-Israeli-Anglo hegemony, neither is it geopolitically viable.

The Gaza Stablecoin represents a fundamental shift in how the state relates to its people.

The Rights Model (Old World) — In a cash-based or traditional banking system, your ability to buy food is an inherent right tied to your possession of currency.

The Privilege Model (BoP Pilot) — Because this Stablecoin will be programmable, access to it becomes a privilege granted by the network. As the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor warned in late February, this system makes basic survival (food, medicine) dependent on “security decisions and military assessments.”

Technik Oversight — The digital wallet is not just a container for money; it is a continuous monitoring device. If the “Digital Sanhedrin” (the algorithm) flags your activity as non-compliant, your “money” can be “burned” or “frozen” instantly.

The Noahide Operating System (OS)

Why is this the pilot for a Universal currency? Because the Board of Peace is utilizing Public Law 102-14 to provide the “Universal OS” for this technology, which elevated the Noahide Laws from a 1991 ceremonial resolution during the George H.W. Bush era into the active legal bedrock for a global, digital civilization. Who knew?

By positioning these seven moral principles as the "basis of civilized society," the Board of Peace provides the moral code that the Stablecoin’s algorithms enforce; the currency becomes the "Seventh Law" (Dinim) in digital form, effectively transforming the payment system itself into a juridical mechanism.

In effect, it becomes a justice system where "eyes that see and ears that hear" is no longer a theological metaphor, but a real-time programmable ledger.

The Standard — The BoP doesn’t need to create a new moral code from scratch. It uses the “Seven Noahide Laws” as the Universal Ethical Common Code (UECC).

The Precedent — Since the U.S. Congress has already recognized these laws as the “basis of civilized society,” the BoP can argue that this digital oversight is simply the high-tech enforcement of a pre-existing, globally-recognized standard for “civilization,” regardless if it came into being under the radar.

Global Scalability — If the Gaza pilot finishes off Hamas and stabilizes the region through digital compliance, the BoP model, including its Lifetime Chairman (Trump), a $1 billion membership, and a Noahide-coded digital currency, becomes the template immediately exported to every global vassal state and “hotspot.”

This Gaza pilot marks the end of the “Age of Democracy” and the beginning of the “Age of (Networked) Caesarism.”

The GENIUS Act and Our Future

Under the GENIUS Act (July 2025), the infrastructure is already being laid to ensure that these “payment stablecoins” are fully integrated with federal oversight. The Gaza project is the “stress test” for how this oversight can be used to manage populations deemed “uncivilized” or “hostile” to George H.W. Bush’s concept of a New World Order.

The Gaza Stablecoin is the Rubicon of Finance. Once money is fully merged with an ‘Ethical Code’ (Noahide) and an ‘Enforcement Mechanism’ (the BoP digital backbone), the final refuge of autonomous selfhood is devoured by the system.

You are either a ‘User in Good Standing’ with the almighty Chairman, or you are digitally non-existent.

"Caesar, all hail!"

Goyim are Amaleks 2.0

The shift we are witnessing through the Board of Peace and the legislative elevation of Public Law 102-14 represents more than a geopolitical realignment. In a Spenglerian sense, it is the moment where a civilization (a rigid, technocratic, and “money-driven” shell) attempts to impose a “Universal Ethical Code” upon surviving Cultures — namely, the living, spiritual traditions of Christianity and Islam.

The danger lies in the Noahide Law’s fundamental classification of these faiths, not as partners in peace but as defective forms of monotheism that must eventually be “rectified” to fit the new global standard.

Under a strict interpretation of Noahide Law (specifically within the Maimonidean tradition), the central tenet of Christianity, the Trinity and Incarnation, is classified as Avodah Zarah (foreign worship/idolatry).

The Existential Threat — The “Noahide Code” mandates the prohibition of idolatry for all “Sons of Noah.” If the BoP’s Universal Ethical Common Code (UECC) adopts this standard, the worship of Jesus as God becomes a legal violation of the “civilized” order.

The “Shituf” Compromise — Some medieval interpretations (like the Rama) allow for Shituf (partnership), where non-Jews may pair God with another entity. However, if the “First Caesar” alliance pursues a strict legalistic path to unify the “Abrahamic Family,” the more exclusive, Trinitarian forms of Christianity may be marginalized as “uncivilized” relics of the old world.

Spenglerian View — Christianity, a core expression of the Magian religious soul, is being hollowed out. The BoP is not protecting the faith; it is “secularizing” it and stripping away its mystical, Trinitarian core to leave only a “Noahide-compliant” social shell.

While Islam is recognized as strictly monotheistic (and thus “Noahide-compatible”), the danger to Islam is political and structural rather than purely theological.

The Replacement of Sharia — The BoP’s “Universal Ethical Code” positions itself as superior to all local religious laws, including Sharia. By accepting the BoP’s reconstruction funds and the Gaza Stablecoin, Muslim-majority nations (the “Permanent Members”) are effectively ceding the authority of the Ummah itself to a centralized, “Caesarist” board in Washington or Tel Aviv.

Update: Indonesia — The world’s most populous Muslim country has withdrawn support from the BoP. President Prabowo Subianto met with over 160 Islamic clerics on March 5, pledging that Indonesia will fully withdraw if the BoP fails to advance the cause of a sovereign Palestinian state or if it becomes a tool for the U.S.-Israeli war effort against Iran.

The “Noahide” Pacification — The BoP utilizes the Noahide framework to “demilitarize” Islam. By emphasizing the “Seven Laws” as the only valid global standard, it delegitimizes any Islamic political movement that seeks sovereignty outside the BoP’s technocratic architecture.

Spenglerian View — Islam, once a world-conquering force of “Blood and Spirit,” is being turned into a “client religion.” The $1 billion entry fee paid by Gulf states is the price of their spiritual surrender to the “Money-Power” of the New World Order.

Caesar Above the Gods

In the “Age of the Caesars,” Caesar does not seek to destroy religion, but to subsume it.

By utilizing Public Law 102-14, Trump becomes more than a political leader. He becomes the enforcer, or High Priest, of the “Universal Laws” that speciously predate both Church and the Mosque.

In this schema, the Gaza Stablecoin is the ultimate tool of the new “Priesthood.” If a digital wallet is “frozen” due to “Ethical Non-Compliance” (e.g., preaching the Trinity or advocating for Sharia over BoP law), the Caesars have successfully utilized technology to enforce a theological verdict.

The danger is not that the Board of Peace will burn our Bibles or the Qurans; it is that it will make them irrelevant. By establishing a ‘Universal Ethical Code’ that sits above all sacred texts, the BoP turns the priest and the imam into administrators of the Chairman’s will.

The ‘Noahide’ framework is the legal solvent that dissolves the ‘Magian’ soul of the East and the West, leaving only the cold, digital efficiency of the First Caesar. Spengler, for those who have not read him, combined a number of groups under the "Magian" label. These include the Semitic, Arabian, and Persian worlds, along with the three Abrahamic religions that arose from them.

Substack’s Constantin von Hoffmeister recently published a well-timed abridgement of Spengler’s seminal work, “The Decline of the West.”

Freshly translated, expertly abridged, annotated, and with a preface by Constantin von Hoffmeister, this single-volume edition preserves the full philosophical depth, sweeping morphology of history, and prophetic intensity of Spengler’s masterpiece while making it far more accessible and readable for contemporary audiences without sacrificing its intellectual rigor or visionary power. As Western confidence erodes and global power shifts accelerate, Spengler’s analysis reads less as abstract speculation and more as stark diagnosis. This is no lament or political manifesto, but an unflinching anatomy of civilizational destiny.

I also recommend the work of Substack author Jana S Bennun:

If Spengler is correct that civilizations eventually harden into administrative machines governed by technical elites, then the Board of Peace represents precisely such a transition. It exemplifies the moment when spiritual traditions are subordinated to a centralized juridical authority that unabashedly claims the right to define civilization itself.

The New Sanhedrin

In the context of the Board of Peace (BoP), the “New Sanhedrin” is more than a metaphor; it is the functional soul of the organization’s legal architecture.

While the original Sanhedrin was a supreme judicial council of rabbis, this 2026 iteration operates as a Digital and Administrative Sanhedrin that uses the Seven Noahide Laws as its “Universal Operating System.”

Unlike its ancient predecessor, however, this Sanhedrin does not deliberate within a religious community. It governs through algorithms, financial controls, and digital identity systems.

In effect, rabbinic jurisprudence becomes embedded within technological infrastructure, transforming theological principles into programmable administrative power.

Under the seventh law, Dinim (the requirement to establish courts of justice), the BoP justifies its existence not just as a reconstruction agency, but as a supreme moral authority tasked with “civilizing” the region.

Apparently, we must first destroy it. I am publishing a day early this week because events on the ground in the Middle East are overtaking our ability to keep up. Overnight, the war has seemingly morphed into a regional conflagration with reports of Pakistan now threatening to retaliate against Iran should it continue attacking Saudi Arabia.

At least that’s the way it’s been portrayed on X-Twitter. There’s more to the story. Iran has officially denied targeting Saudi Aramco and instead blamed Israel for a “false flag” operation.

Regardless, Pakistan issued what it calls a “friendly” but clear warning to Iran, reminding Tehran that Pakistan has a mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia and might be drawn in should Iran actually attack Saudi territory, but it has not issued a blunt ultimatum or public threat in the tabloid/Twitter sense.

Pakistan as a state is overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim, with a significant Shia minority. Most estimates put Pakistan at roughly 75–85% Sunni and 10–20% Shia, with the rest belonging to other religions (Hindus, Christians, etc.).

Iran, on the other hand, is 90–95% Shia Muslim.

Analysts further note that Islamabad is simply trying to reassure Riyadh and signal deterrence to Tehran while avoiding being dragged into a full war with Iran, so media headlines about Pakistan “threatening” Iran often simplify a more calibrated message.

Those of us analyzing these events would be well advised to wear our Orwellian skull caps. Nothing is as it appears!

For exceptional and highly qualified war analysis (Iran and Ukraine), simply follow Simplicius here on Substack.

