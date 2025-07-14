Clowns to the left, Jokers to the right

In the practice of spiritual discernment, two distinct states of mind are often highlighted: consolation and perturbation. Consolation is marked by a sense of interior joy, peace, and clarity — a deep-seated confidence that one is aligned with truth or has made the right decision.

In contrast, perturbation, also called desolation, is characterized by agitation, restlessness, and spiritual unease, often signaling that a decision or belief warrants further scrutiny.

When applying this framework to decision-making, consolation serves as an inner affirmation, offering comfort and reassurance. If, however, persistent agitation or unrest remains, it may be a sign that the choice or belief should be revisited.

Reflecting on the process of discerning the truth behind the Epstein Scandal, I have found myself predominantly in a state of perturbation — unsettled and uneasy — except for one notable moment. When I entertained the possibility that Epstein might be alive and residing in Israel, I experienced an immediate sense of consolation, as if this hypothesis offered a rare moment of clarity amid an ongoing torrent of confusion.

For those who have endured an extended period of perturbation, punctuated only occasionally by consoling insights, one conclusion becomes increasingly apparent: the handling of the Epstein Scandal appears to be an out-of-sync psychological operation (psyop) coordinated by the U.S. and Israel.

The international pattern points not only to manipulation of public perception but also the possibility that even the U.S. administration itself is being influenced or controlled — at least in relation to this particular issue. There certainly is evidence of a trickster archetype playing multi-tiered chess.

This raises a pressing question: Has the Trump administration been captured? What entity possesses the means and leverage to compel a U.S. administration to reverse course, almost on a dime, following repeated promises of disclosure accompanied by the comedic release of photographs featuring social media personalities sporting folders containing already-public, redacted information?

The event reminds one of Presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s 2012 blunder — his “binders full of women.”

The answer remains elusive, but the persistent sense of perturbation in the search for truth serves as a reliable signal — according to the principles of spiritual discernment — that the full reality may be obscured, and that deeper forces are likely at play behind the scenes. One mechanism through which such forces might operate is kompromat.

Kompromat Nation

Kompromat is a contraction of the Russian phrase komprometiruyushchy material ("compromising material"). It refers to incriminating or damaging information collected for the purpose not only of blackmail, but also coercion and manipulation.

This material can be genuine or fabricated, and its targets are typically politicians, business leaders, or other public figures. The use of kompromat is a longstanding tactic in Soviet and post-Soviet Russian political culture, but the concept has global relevance and analogues in Western intelligence practices, notably Israel’s Mossad.

Kompromat is not limited to sexual scandals; it can include evidence of financial impropriety, criminal activity, or even personal vulnerabilities. Its power lies in its potential to destroy reputations, end careers, or force compliance with the interests of those wielding it.

The Epstein Scandal offers an elaborate array of compromising material. There is little doubt that such kompromat is being used in Washington; few of our representatives appear interested in either truth or the welfare of children.

This is nothing new. What is new are the revelations beyond the crime of pedophilia. In addition to child sex trafficking and the involvement of children in MKUltra-type mind control programs that result in dissociative identity disorder (DID), there is Satanic ritual abuse (SRA), and even child sacrifice.

Sex-trafficked children frequently present with dissociative disorders, including Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Research and survivor testimony indicate that repeated, severe childhood sexual abuse — a hallmark of trafficking — can lead to the fragmentation of identity as a coping mechanism.

Studies have shown that a significant percentage of individuals in prostitution and related exploitative industries meet the diagnostic criteria for DID, with rates as high as 5–18% among prostituted people. These dissociative responses are understood as adaptations to extreme trauma, allowing victims to compartmentalize abuse.

Sirhan Sirhan, the convicted assassin of Robert Kennedy in 1968 has absolutely no recall of the crime. In 1989, Sirhan told British journalist David Frost: "My only connection with Robert Kennedy was his sole support of Israel and his deliberate attempt to send those 50 fighter jets to Israel to obviously do harm to the Palestinians."

There are documented allegations and survivor accounts that some child sex trafficking victims have also been subjected to mind control techniques reminiscent of the CIA’s MKUltra program.

When individuals develop dissociative identity disorder (DID) as a response to severe trauma, their minds create distinct identities or "alters" to compartmentalize painful experiences. In some rare cases, this dissociative process can result in one alter committing acts — such as violent crimes or assassinations — without the conscious awareness or memory of the primary personality.

These methods are designed to fragment the psyche, creating dissociative states or alternate identities that can be exploited for various purposes, including sexual exploitation, espionage, or criminal activity.

Some survivors of child sex trafficking describe experiences of ritual abuse, often involving occult or satanic symbolism. These accounts are consistent in their descriptions of group-based, repetitive abuse intended to terrorize and control victims. Ritual abuse is characterized by:

Repetitive, ritualized acts of violence and sexual abuse

Use of ideological or religious symbolism to instill fear and compliance

Occasional reports of forced participation in ceremonies or sacrifices

Survivors report that these experiences are often intertwined with trafficking networks and mind control programming, further complicating recovery and identification of victims.

Polybius’ Cycle of Political Evolution

The pervasive realities of child trafficking, mind control, and ritualistic abuse, clearly suggest that these forms of exploitation are not merely isolated criminal acts but symptoms of a deeper societal malaise.

Polybius, a Greek historian of the 2nd century BCE, developed a theory known as anacyclosis, or the cycle of political constitutions. According to Polybius, all states naturally progress through a recurring sequence of government types, each eventually degenerating into its corrupt form, which then gives way to the next stage.

In the context of Polybius’ cycle of political evolution — anacyclosis — such abuses can be interpreted as harbingers of ochlocracy, the final degenerative stage of the political cycle.

Polybius observed that as societies decay, the bonds of virtue and civic responsibility erode, giving way to lawlessness, corruption, and the unchecked pursuit of base desires. The widespread failure to protect the most vulnerable — children — signals a breakdown of moral and institutional order, reflecting the violence, lawlessness, and contempt for justice that Polybius described as characteristic of ochlocracy.

When exploitation and abuse become systemic, enabled or ignored by those in power, the silence is evidence that the state has entered the chaotic phase of mob rule, where the foundational principles of justice and humanity have been abandoned.

The chaos of mob rule would prompt citizens to accept a new strongman, restarting the cycle.

Classically, mob rule means rule by the masses, not by elites. However, some critics and theorists, including myself, argue that what appears as "mob rule" may, in fact, be orchestrated or manipulated by powerful elites, including intelligence services, to serve their own ends. In this interpretation:

Mob rule as spectacle — Public unrest or chaos is not truly spontaneous but is enabled, directed, or exploited by elite actors to justify their own consolidation of power.

Criminocratic cabal — The term is used to describe a hidden network of elites — including intelligence agencies — alleged to subvert democratic processes for their own criminal or authoritarian goals.

The prevalence of child abuse and exploitation is not only a humanitarian crisis but also a stark indicator that society has reached this terminal phase of the anacyclosis cycle, teetering on the edge of collapse and awaiting the grim reset that Polybius warned would inevitably follow.

This cyclical understanding of civilizational collapse finds resonance in other traditions, particularly the Hindu concept of the Kali Yuga.

The Kali Yuga

In the Age of Kali Yuga, spirituality and morality are diminished to shadows of their former selves. Deception and hypocrisy in the name of religion is the status quo. Popular Vedic Science

According to various interpretations of the Hindu scriptures and cosmological texts, the approaching end of the Kali Yuga is often associated with a time of increased fear, apprehension, and societal unrest driven by uncertainty and chaos, which characterize the dark age of Kali Yuga.

The Kali Yuga cycle, expected to conclude around 2025, roughly coincides with a host of other (at least six) recently concluded or soon-to-conclude historical cycles, including the Mayan Calendar’s Great Cycle, the Fourth Turning, Arnold Toynbee’s 'Time of Troubles,' and Oswald Spengler’s 'Winter Season.' The latter two, according to their authors, portend the final chapter in the history of Western Civilization.

While excessive or chronic fear can be debilitating, moderate and temporary fear can play a positive and protective role. For example, fear can heighten our senses and increase alertness, thereby improving focus and responsiveness. Fear helps individuals assess risk by nudging them to consider potential negative outcomes.

Trials and tribulations, such as those we endure in this transient age of darkness, ultimately become drivers of evolution in both spiritual awareness and human consciousness. At its core, this truism affirms that hardships are not merely inconvenient obstacles to happiness but are transformative experiences that often prompt introspection and growth.

Just as physical stressors can strengthen the body, mental and emotional challenges can foster resilience and wisdom. Trials serve as catalysts for spiritual development, encouraging individuals to question, learn, and evolve.

The navigation of tribulations can lead to a deeper understanding of the self, life, and one's place in the world. Trials and tribulations often produce what the Greeks called metanoia, a transformative change of heart and a new worldview.

In the ordeals of hardship, individuals often confront their fears, insecurities and attachments. This confrontation can shatter previously held illusions, paving the way for new perspectives and higher levels of consciousness. The process, though difficult, can be a vehicle for shedding old, limiting beliefs and awakening to one's inherent potential and destiny.

Suffering and hardship often cultivate empathy and compassion, the foundational elements of spiritual evolution. Experiencing personal pain can expand our capacity to connect with the suffering of others, thereby fostering unity and interconnectedness, principles endemic to most spiritual traditions.

Challenges confronted by societies and civilizations lead to cultural, moral, and spiritual shifts that redefine shared values and collective identities, or refortify existing ones that remain viable.

Our current era is marked by a profound erosion of virtue and a reversal of traditional values. We face the rise of authoritarianism, rapid technological upheaval—especially in the realms of transhumanism and artificial intelligence — the increasing feminization of Western societies, and widespread spiritual decline.

Most geopolitical analysts agree that we are transitioning from a unipolar world to a multipolar world. The current hegemon, the U.S., or what some call the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire, is resisting this development.

We should also mention that Earth's Piscean Age, the ~2,000 year precessional cycle associated with Christianity and the Biblical Apocalypse, is transitioning into the Aquarian Age. One could reasonably consider this extraordinary convergence of multiple cycles as evincing a period of punctuated dis-equilibrium.

Chaos

There is always a silver lining to paradigmatic change. Kali is not only a mother goddess but also an avatar of creative destruction in her asura aspect. Kali encompasses both nurturing and fierce attributes, making her a complex and revered figure in Hindu spirituality.

In comparative mythology, both Kali and Christ embody dualities. Kali balances creation and destruction, while Christ bridges humanity and divinity.

Philosophers such as the late Teilhard de Chardin envisaged a significant creative leap in human consciousness and universal spiritual awareness, which he (and others) referred to as the Noosphere. Teilhard foresaw an order emerging from chaos, which he called a new 'Radial Energy' — a spiritual energy that, over time, would stratify into higher states of conscious awareness.

When we refer to cycles of history, as opposed to the linear timelines of history, we implicate a spiritual dynamism driven by an energy akin to Teilhard’s 'radial energy.'

This spiritual component, essential to humanity’s evolution, may explain why Newtonian physicalists, for whom the endless march of time is reducible to a sequential, linear process of cause-and-effect deterministic events, tend to eschew, even ridicule, cyclic interpretations of time.

However, the evidence of historical cycles is clearly there for those with eyes to see. Spiritually balanced individuals practice temperance, the noble act of modulating one’s thoughts, actions, and emotions.

Irrational and biased perspectives fraught with ignorance or irrationality beget fear, stress, and anxiety, which are the prime drivers of authoritarian control over society.

The ancient Greeks, to whom we often look for ageless wisdom, framed history using three distinct concepts of time.

Aeon — In ancient Greek philosophy, aeon often refers to an unbounded, infinite duration of time or eternity. It also can represent a complete life cycle, an epoch or an age in the world's existence. In cosmology, Aeon has been used to represent the eternal nature of the cosmos. In Greek mythology, Aeon is typically depicted as a young man with wings about his temples.

Chronos — Chronos, often personified in myth as the elderly god of time, represents the chronological or sequential aspect of time. It is quantifiable and measurable, similar to how most understand and use time today — hours, minutes, and seconds. It's about ‘clock time,’ calendar time, and the objective passage of moments.

Kairos — Kairos refers to an opportune moment or the right time for action. It is less about chronological time and more about the qualitative aspect of time. Kairos is about recognizing the significance of a particular moment and then acting at the right time. It's more subjective and situational compared to Chronos.

Viewing time through the wide-angle lens of Kairos helps to modulate fear and anxiety. Taking the 'larger picture' into account demonstrates spiritual and emotional maturity, not to mention greater self-awareness, an essential step on the road to higher consciousness.

If Chronos symbolizes the quantity of time, then Kairos represents its quality. In my view, if we pay more attention to Kairos and less to Chronos, the world would be a better and safer place. The materialistic commoditization of Chronos gives rise to facile sayings like, 'Time waits for no one,' and 'Time is money.’

Regarding the West’s apparent slide into authoritarianism, a question I repeatedly notice here on Substack is: “What can we do to halt, slow, or reverse this process, which is antithetical to democratic principles and values?”

We could begin by spending more of our time in Kairos, learning to trust and cooperate with nature’s processes. All phenomena are impermanent, particularly political systems. That said, we should persist diligently in our mission as Messengers of Truth to the ill-informed masses.

Our gluttonous appetite for the latest smartphone, sleekest laptop, or fastest electric vehicle is not a benign indulgence, it’s a death sentence for ecosystems…We are on the brink of ecological and mineral resource collapse… the extinction of the Silverback Mountain Gorilla or the modern enslavement of children in the mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is the dark irony of our age, the pressure to be up to date [Chronos] with the pace of technology and fear of technological obsolescence overshadows the annihilation of life itself. Carlita Shaw

We are the Watchers. Translated from Aramaic, this means 'the awake ones.' We now assess two existential risks to humanity that some might view as Divine Wrath, and others as Creative Destruction.

The Age of Kali Yuga gives way to the Satya Yuga, just as the Age of Pisces gives way to Aquarius. It is believed that humanity will gradually move beyond fear and apprehension, evolving into a state of higher consciousness marked by peace, harmony, and spiritual wisdom. This transition period, while potentially turbulent, ultimately will lead to a Golden Age of human civilization.

We named the liminal phenomena we are now experiencing a “Setian Threshold.” The concept, along with our views about the destruction of Atlantis, is detailed in our post titled “Accelerationism and the Temple of Set.”

The rather ghastly creature holding the Wheel of Samsara (reincarnation) in his teeth and hooves is Yama, the wrathful Dharmapala and Lord of the Hell Realm in Tibetan cosmology. Yama, often depicted with the head of a bull, symbolizes death and the impermanence of all things. In Tibetan Buddhism, Yama presides over one of the Six Realms of existence depicted in the Wheel of Life. These include the realms of gods, demi-gods, humans, animals, hungry ghosts, and Hell Beings.

Interpreted psychologically, Hell Beings are recognized by their acute aggression. Fiery Hell Beings are angry and abusive and drive away anyone who would befriend or love them. Icy Hell Beings shove others away with their unfeeling coldness. Then, in the torment of their isolation, their aggression increasingly turns inward and they become self-destructive.

The Six Realms are not time-specific in the sense of a fixed duration in each realm. Instead, they represent a cyclical process influenced by karma and mind states, with the possibility of experiencing elements of these realms within a single lifetime and transitioning between them in future lives.

The ultimate goal in Buddhism is to break free from this cycle (samsara) altogether and attain nirvana. Suffice it to say, Earth’s cultures today are riddled with reincarnated Hell Beings.

Conclusion

The convergence of spiritual discernment, cyclical political theory, and consciousness evolution reveals a coherent pattern beneath the current turbulence. What appears as chaos through the lens of linear time becomes comprehensible when viewed through the wider perspective of Kairos — the qualitative, meaningful dimension of temporal experience, as well as Setian acceleration — an exponential increase in chaos.

The persistent perturbation we feel when examining contemporary events signals not random dysfunction but the systematic breakdown characteristic of Polybius's ochlocracy and the spiritual darkness of the Kali Yuga's final phase. Yet this long predicted paradigm shift also points toward renewal. The cycles that bring destruction also promise rebirth.

For those who spot these patterns, our task, albeit a difficult one, becomes clear: to serve as conscious witnesses during this elongated Setian Threshold, maintaining spiritual equilibrium while the old order dissolves.

Through cultivating the temperance that modulates fear and anxiety, we can navigate this transitional darkness with the confidence that dawn follows even the longest night. The Watchers' role is neither to prevent the inevitable nor to accelerate collapse (immanentize the eschaton), but to preserve and transmit wisdom across the liminal space between dying and emerging worlds.

“And there was silence in Heaven for about half an hour.” (Rev. 8:1) A time for reflection.

Share