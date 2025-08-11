Henri Breuil's 1920 sketch of "The Sorcerer" from Trois-Frères Cave, France

The cave art titled “The Sorcerer” depicts what’s known as a therianthrope — a part human, part animal amalgam. This depiction displays the feet and hands of a human male, likely a shaman or shamanic vision, combined with the body of a stag.

This particular representation of Upper Paleolithic cave art dates to ~12,000 BP (years before present) and is possibly as old as 30,000 BP.

Around 30-35,000 years ago there was an explosion of symbolism in Paleolithic human culture around the world, primarily represented by cave art. This cave art is usually located in hard-to-access underground spaces that must have had significant meaning for the artists and those who would have experienced these strange images by torchlight; and strange they are. Whilst many of the images are naturalistic images of humans, mammals and birds, there is also extensive representation of therianthropic beings, that is part human, part animal shape-shifters. There are also many beings that seem to be distorted humans, perhaps better described as humanoid. These images suggest that the Paleolithic artists were attempting to tell stories and incorporate messages and meaning within the stories, which they deemed important. The fact that many of the beings represented in the cave art are of a supernatural quality is symptomatic of what we might call folklore.

We are all capable of being “part human, part animal shape-shifters.” It begins with discerning your spirit animal(s). There are online tests, but I don’t recommend using that method. Your spirit animal will resonate strongly with you and make itself known to you. You only need ask and then keep your mind open to synchronicity.

The answer comes as a soft breeze, not as a roaring wind.

God commanded Elijah to stand on the mountain.

God passed by, and there was a powerful wind that tore apart mountains and shattered rocks, but "the Lord was not in the wind".

After the wind, there was an earthquake, but "the Lord was not in the earthquake".

Following the earthquake, there was a fire, but "the Lord was not in the fire".

Finally, after the fire, there was a "still small voice" or "sound of sheer silence" in which the Lord spoke to Elijah. (1 Kings 19)

My spirit animal is a Cornish Chough, a member of the corvidae (crows, ravens) family.

Shamanism

I am neither a shaman nor the son of a shaman. I do, however, consider myself a bit of a mystic. A mystic focuses on solitary, deeply personal spiritual experience and direct union or absorption into the Divine or absolute.

A shaman, on the other hand, serves as an intermediary between the human and spirit worlds, often entering altered states of consciousness to communicate with spirits, heal, or obtain information for their tribe or community.

I grew up in a town nicknamed the Druid City because druid oaks grew everywhere. My ancestry is Scottish on my mother’s side and English, specifically Kent, on my father’s. My paternal ancestors, therefore, were Kentish men rather than men of Kent. There’s a subtle but important difference.

The distinction is rooted in the River Medway's division of Kent County, and other factors. Males born east of the Medway are traditionally called "Men of Kent,” while those born west of the river are "Kentish Men.”

The Germanic invasions of the Jutes, Angles, and Saxons, pushed the Celtic Britons westward. It was us Kentish men who staunchly resisted the Anglo-Saxon invasion of 1066 led by William the Conqueror.

Six hundred years earlier, my father’s ancestors had protected my mother’s. Germanic mercenaries (Saxons) had been invited over from the Continent by King Vortigern in 449 to help defend the Celtic Brits from Pictish and Scottish incursions.

The Angles and Saxon invaders pushed the native Brythonic Celts into Cornwall, Scotland, and the Isle of Man. The Angles, Saxons, and Jutes had decided to stay.

This brief, yet hopefully interesting historical overview, is not without a narrative purpose. It sets the stage for the maiden voyage of the Mystic Rose, a metaphor for the mysticism of surrender.

Mystic Rose The Book

The image above is the cover art of a book I wrote at the turn of the century. Technically, it’s a book but perhaps would be best described as a West Country tourist souvenir.

My little book, subtitled “Celtic Fire,” recounts the story of King Arthur’s return, as prophesized by Sir Thomas Malory in his Le Morte d’Arthur. Malory referenced the idea through the Latin inscription alleged to have been on King Arthur’s tomb: “Hic iacet Arthurus, rex quondam, rexque futurus” which translates as “Here lies Arthur, king once and king to be.”

Malory’s narrative presents Arthur as a legendary king who is not truly dead, but rather rests in Avalon, awaiting a time when Britain might need him again. This recurring motif of Arthur’s eventual return has become a fundamental element of Arthurian legend.

Of course, King Arthur has since become larger than life — a legendary archetype: Heroic Defender of Britain. While the existence of an actual King Arthur remains speculative, the stories coalesce around pivotal moments like the Battle of Mount Badon (late 5th or early 6th century).

At Badon, the Celts/Britons achieved a decisive victory over the heathen Saxons — an event often attributed in legend to Arthur, who stands as the mythic champion and defender of the Britons against foreign conquest. Forever.

Historical sources, however, typically identify Ambrosius Aurelianus as the leading figure of this era — credited with rallying the Britons for these victories. Arthur, in this sense, serves as the omnipresent archetype of native resistance and unity, embodying the collective memory of those leaders who shielded Britain from foreign domination.

When I wrote my Mystic Rose prophetic book in the late 1990s, there was no apparent reason to anticipate the imminent return of King Arthur. Today, however, there is.

Thus, we’ve added a flourish of scenery to the empty stage and are ready to set sail for Annwn, the Celtic Otherworld. In Annwn, the laws of physics differ from the mortal realm. Grab a deck chair and settle back. Our welcome video is starting. My God! Is that Walter Cronkite?

Today, in the Year of Our Lord 542 in the holy land of Belerion, is a day tarnished by tragedy. Mortally wounded in combat and slowly departing this dimension is one of the great military leaders of his day, a man known by many for his chivalry, integrity and charm; a great warrior who served his countrymen unselfishly with dedication, tenacity, and skill at arms. It is a day like all days, except: “You Are There.”

HMS The Mystic Rose

Both then and now, the HMS Rose is a metaphor for the spiritual practice of surrender — the art of letting go; of allowing unseen forces to control the wheel of one’s life.

I decided to test the theory. One should have experienced what one writes about, eh? So I sold my small business, stored my belongings, and set sail, so to speak. The Rose gently slid away from her Port of New Orleans moor under command of Pirate Captain Sam Bellamy of the renown Celtic Underworld Navy. I boarded a plane for Heathrow.

I chose Bellamy’s destination from a map that looked interesting, a coastal city on the north facing slither of England jutting out into the Celtic Sea, a.k.a. North Atlantic. The port was named Tintagel, a place I’d never heard of but caught my uninformed eye, and sounded intriguing.

I’d catch up with the ship and my piratical alter ego down the road. I had no master plan, no timetable, no hands guiding the wheel of destiny. I took a train to Paddington Station and booked myself into a cheap (by London standards) hotel a brisk walk away on appropriately named Conduit Place.

Skipping forward with my spiritual adventure, I fortuitously had connected with an acquaintance from Medjugorje through a helpful intermediary. She and her husband, a veteran of the Royal Navy, invited me to stay in a small unoccupied farmhouse near Hythe, one of the historic “Cinque Ports.” a historic group of coastal towns in south-east England – predominantly in Kent.

Having docked, so to speak near Hythe, I asked my friends if they had any idea why the Mystic Rose would have docked in Tintagel? It seemed…illogical. With an amazed look on his face, perhaps inspired by my American ignorance, the Royal Navy veteran said, “That’s where King Arthur was born!”

I remained in the farmhouse for several weeks before heading back to Paddington Station in London to regroup. Exasperated, I asked the ticket master for a ticket to the West Country. My Kentish friends had spoken highly of Cornwall. He inquired, “Where in the West Country.” I replied, “As far as the train goes.” That turned out to be Penzance, a good place for the alter ego of a Pirate Captain.

Pirate Captain Sam Bellamy’s ship The Whydah

Captain Sam Bellamy

Sam, along with his crew, met their fate in a shipwreck off Cape Cod. His vessel, named the Whydah, was originally a slave ship. It had been captured by Bellamy and his crew in 1717 and converted into a pirate ship.

I discovered later that a short distance up the road from Tintagel at Bossiney another pirate captain was born. His name was Francis Drake. Sam Bellamy himself was born in Hittisleigh, also not far from Tintagel.

Both Drake and Bellamy served in the Royal Navy. Drake played a significant role in defeating the Spanish Armada. (Strong winds played a more significant role.) Drake was knighted and awarded a Letter of Marque by Queen Elizabeth, which, in effect, made him a legal pirate. Bellamy enjoyed no such distinction.

The wreckage of the Whydah was recovered off the coast of Wellfleet, Cape Cod, in 1984, Over 200,000 Whydah artifacts, including the ship’s bell, are displayed in the Whydah Pirate Museum in West Yarmouth near Hyannis Port.

Let’s return to Sam and the Mystic Rose. Presently, so to speak, she’s time travelling around Lands End on her way to our totally unplanned yet very welcomed Tintagel rendezvous.

“Call all hands, Mr. Pen-David.” Pem-David was a Welsh-born Cornish piskie (a fairy or sprite) serving on the Rose as chief bosun’s mate. “Tonight we’ll throw caution to the wind, so to speak. In a few hours, we will anchor several miles at sea northwest of Bossiney and allow time to catch up with us. At dark, we will sail into Bossiney Haven. At dark, we’ll see beacons ashore and the Rose will kick up a storm as we breech the 21st century. We go in on the ninth wave from midnight. When is it now, Mr. Benson? [Benson was the ship’s First Officer.] Don’t be afraid. The storm may rattle your nerves but we’re perfectly safe aboard this ship. The wind and sea obey her. Tonight we herald the dawn of a spiritual renaissance, a new era in the story of man. The seeds we sew upon the land will grow of their own accord, you and your generation shall be the first fruits of the harvest. The Great King Arthur, you all know, defeats the Saxons at Mount Badon, thus ensuring a remnant flock to inform the spiritual future of mankind. “Deck, there, sail ho! Off the port bow, Sir!” Bellamy snapped open his glass. “Looks like a small craft with three aboard. Bring the ship to, if you please, Mr. Benson.” “Aye, aye,” sir. “Who are they?” asked Pem-David. “Three mystics,” replied Bellamy. They sail from Ireland and County Kildare, I suspect they carry the sacred flame of Saint Brigid, the Goddess of the Land.” The mystics never saw the Rose. She was far, far away at a misty intersection in time. “Hoist the colors,” ordered Pem-David. The black and white flag of Cornwall ran up the mainmast, whilst on the forerunner the Welsh flag unfurled. The Rose answered the first whiffs of the evening sea breeze with creaks and groans. “Showtime, Mr. Benson,” said Bellamy touching his cocked hat as he emerged from the companion. “Aloft, there! Keep a good lookout!” “Aye, aye, sir,” shouted the piskie from the top foremost yard. The moony night unveiled bright stars as a curtain of darkness draped the horizon. Another cat’s-paw of refreshing, cool leeward breeze clawed insistently at the rigging. “Main tops’l braces!” “Aye, aye, sir. Seemingly cued by unseen forces, an interaction of solar wind and the outer atmosphere produced a bombardment of energetic protons in the northern sky. The flashing greenish-blue lights were observed by a Druid priest who gave an order to nine eager young men. A huge bonfire atop a landlocked hill was minutes away. “Deck, there! Aurora aft, sir.” “The sky’s a light show.” It was indeed! The northern lights seldom were infrequently spotted south of 50-degrees latitude. This was the sign Bellamy awaited. “All hands make sail! Take a bearing Mr. Pem-David.” The sea breeze filled the mainsail and the little ship paid off toward Bossiney Haven into an odor of darkness. “Underway, Sir,” as the rudder sliced through the cold Celtic Sea. Moments later, “Winds gone foul, sir,” announced the officer of the watch, a veteran from previous Otherworld voyages. Bellamy expected that too. The sails flapped persistently as the Rose yawed first one way, then the another. “Steer small,” Mr. Benson. The Rose lay becalmed two miles out, her final staging area, awaiting the change in the wind’s direction. The squall, or whatever it was, caused the ship to leap suddenly. “Hands on the halyards!” She lurched again as the wind danced around, a pull here, a puff there on the lightened canvas. Rain began falling; the sea and the wind sought harmony as a heavy roller hurled sea spray over the rails then rumbled lazily toward the coast. “Full and by, sir.” The Rose laid over, wind off the starboard bow as the storm flexed its muscle. The Rose, designed somewhat like a giant, floating bathtub, was making two knots through confused water, rolling from side to side amidst rapidly growing swells. “Wind gusting 30 and more, sir.” “Very well, Mr. Benson,” Bellamy calmly responded, appreciating the implicit suggestion. “Perhaps you should have Mr. Pem-David reef the tops’l.” Lightning flashed like Manannan’s Sword provoking a deafening clap of thunder as the storm reasserted its primacy. \ “Bear up, Mr. Benson! Point high!” That’s as close to the wind as the ship can sail and manage steerageway. The sail’s flapped once, twice, behind a rampaging wave that blanketed the wind. The little ship slid down its watery spine. That was the first wave. Another eight will follow. Moonlight curved around swirling clouds revealing a steep, rocky coastline fighting a losing battle against an avalanche of sudsy salty water. “I’ve lost count, Mr. Benson.” “Easily forgiven,” thought Benson. Rock strewn cliffs, gale force winds, a rough, billowy sea! Who’s counting waves? Waves three, four, five, six, and seven brought the ship further and further into the inlet — close enough to glimpse the storm’s pent up fury buffeting the cliffs, and swamping the delicate brook tumbling down Rocky Valley into the sea. Benson gave his courageous captain a wry smile, sharing a mutual sense of security in knowing that the Rose was weathering beautifully. “Surfs up, Mr. Benson!” “So it would appear, sir. So it would appear.” [To very briefly interrupt my own narrative, the two lines above sent chills as I wrote them. I had no idea what these two were talking about. I recalled reading a remark by Stephen King to the effect that when a writer’s characters begin saying things that catch the writer off guard, it is a good thing. Whatever. I was writing this in my room at the Lamorna Pottery in Lamorna, Cornwall, which, as it turns out, is a well known writers’ community. John le Carré lives just up the road and ‘round the bend. I had to get some fresh air and gather my composure. Were they suggesting what I thought? Really? So I went back to the word processor to see how this was going to play itself out. We continue.] That idea calls for deportment unbecoming a pirate! But the intricate eighth-wave maneuver also calls for extraordinary seamanship, and a caravel like the Rose in the right hands is capable, quite capable thank you, of…surfing! “Here it comes,” announced Ella, the cook. On schedule, it started building - the Mother of All Waves! The wind shrieked its disapproval, its fury, as Benson steered the ship into its teeth. “On my command, Mr. Benson.” “Standing by, sir.” They were a half-mile out, maybe more; close-hauled, when the breaker, reacting to the huge back swell of water fighting its way to the depths, rolled over on itself and knotted with an incoming surge, the Rose on its lip. “Hands to the braces!” They were prepared — excited fellows all! It wasn’t difficult, just adventurous. Rather than ride up and down the ladder as with the previous rollers, Bellamy would mount this monster wind abeam for a few thrilling seconds, then gibe. In theory. “Haul in the for’s’l!” Reality now, not theory. The sail was down in record time; very little canvas is wanted. “A nice push, I think, Mr. Benson.” “Standing by, sir,” he said, reconfirming his preparedness. The ship was slipping sideways across the wave’s lip — surfing, so to speak. No roller coaster can match this! “She has a heart of oak, sir,” remarked Pem-David. “Jettison!” ordered Bellamy. Heads swirled around. It was an unusual order. “Hard over! The Rose glided off the wave’s steep back as gracefully as a giant bird, jettisoned from its perch, circled the inlet higher and higher. A booming clap echoed off the cliffs. It’s no bird at all! It’s a white dragon with legs like an eagle and colossal wings. It, she, continued to circle the inlet over land now, higher and higher, fire roaring from her mouth, her flaming eyes staring at the crew who were white knuckling the rails. She hovered motionless in the sky as the sturdy ship lifted to the ninth wave. Time stood still. No yesterdays, no tomorrows, only now. No natural laws, only eternal seamlessness. Oneness. Hoist the mains’l! Take her in, Mr. Benson!” The Rose came ‘round as the wind howled again. The ocean billowed and rolled forward. The crew could see him now. A wispy little fellow underneath a colorless cowl. In his right hand, he held a caduceus entwined with two serpents; natural energies in harmonious balance. One female, the other male. The dragon loosed a blast of fiery breath that tore through the valley and out to sea. “Heave to!” Sails shuddered like thunder. Hot fiery wind rushed across the water and jolted the Rose from the ninth wave. The wave burst into flames and plunged ashore. The dragon vanished into the valley leaving only a thin trail of ghostly white smoke. The Earth rumbled. The wind shifted west of south. “All hands make sail!” The ship had wind practically abeam where she liked it and pitched evenly over the lesser waves. “Excellent fresh breeze, Mr. Benson. Well done everyone. Who are all these people?” The quarter deck was standing room only. Curious eyes moved randomly. Expectantly. A baby cried from the direction of the wispy little man. Merlin took the new born child, the son of wind and fire, to a nearby well. A Druid priest was now holding the child, like a vate, the Druidic version of a shaman. He looked at Merlin and said, “Name this child.” Merlin deferred and looked toward a woman dressed in white gently cuddling three roses in her hands. The first rose, blush-pink as the dawn, whispers of divine love: its petals unfolding hope, compassion, and the maternal embrace that gathers the world’s trembling hearts. The second rose, glowing gold, is a sigil of wisdom. Its petals mirror enlightenment, guidance in shadow, and the fertile promise of spiritual growth. The third rose, deep crimson, speaks in the silent language of sacrifice. Its velvet petals recall the mysteries of sorrow borne with grace, wounded love that is an unbroken bond, testimony to patient endurance. “Arthur, his name is Arthur,” she purred. Her words floated like feathers upon the luster of a thousand moonbeams. Rexque Futurus! Nil desperandum!

This was a slightly condensed and edited excerpt from “The Mystic Rose — Celtic Fire,” which was published in 2001. Soon thereafter, I left Cornwall and flew to Anguilla, the northernmost of the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles.

At the time, I had no idea why I’d wanted to visit Anguilla since the Mystic Rose, named after the Rosa Mystica apparitions of Mary in Montichiari, Italy. She is depicted holding three roses. The visit was intended to be an intermediate stop on my way back to New Orleans.

When I arrived at customs in Anguilla, the agent said to me, “Welcome home, Mr. Brooks.” I asked, why “welcome home? I’m from the States.” She replied, well that may be but half the population of the island has your last name.

She was speaking in general terms. It’s less than half, but significant. Anguilla has some connection not only with my ancestors but also Atlantis. I remained there for about a week and one day thought to myself, “Time to go home.”

I booked a flight to New Orleans, where I had friends at the time. They said they would welcome a visit, although it turned out to be weeks not days. I arrived in New Orleans on September 10, 2001. It was fortuitous. The next day, all hell broke loose and all flights were grounded.

I think of Sam Bellamy often. I cherish my Expedition Whydah t-shirt.