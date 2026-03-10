Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
1d

Afaik, Iran is operating in self-defense & will do what they have to, to evict the US & the Zionists from west Asia. They have been under attack by the US since it overthrew their elected government in 1953 & installed the reviled puppet Shah.

Iran is fully aware of the destruction which is why their attacks are focussed on military targets. Unlike USrael's deliberate, targeted genocide of civilians, in particular children.

"The Mossad-led operation succeeded brilliantly. Hamas launched its October 7, 2023 attacks,"

Israel attacked the al Aqsa Mosque on Oct 2. My understanding is that Oct 7 was direct retaliation for that attack. It succeeded beyond their wildest dreams because Israel knew it was coming & deliberately left the doors wide open, even moving the festival close to the gaza border & massacring its own fleeing partiers as a false flag.

I don't understand the Zio-Christians at all. It is as if they never bothered to read any of the words of Jesus...

On the topic of Mormons, a pair of 7th day Adventists stopped by my home a couple days ago. They invited me to join them in celebrating the death of Jesus! 😂😂😂 I would have told them he is very much alive, but the irony would have been lost ...

My understanding of the most fundamental difference between Islam & Christianity is whether or not Jesus is a literal son of God/Allah.

The Hadith says Jesus will return to the white minaret of the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus. Also that he will marry, have children & rule the world for either 7 or 40 years. Time will tell.

They simultaneously are all right, & all wrong. No one individual can begin to comprehend the infinite. Only small pieces viewed through a personal prism of environment, experience & native ability.

Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
1d

The Hindu tradition is waiting for Kalki to usher in peace and harmony.... According to Sadhguru and others, Kalki has been born and is about 12 years old now. Hmmmm. 🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 R. Toney Brooks, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture