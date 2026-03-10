You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Matthew 24:6

N.B. Hostilities in the Middle East are accelerating, forcing the war narrative driving public opinion to be reframed almost daily. Meanwhile, humanity’s future hangs on the cusp of a “Setian Tipping Point” — an exigency that occurs when accumulated entropy (disorder and confusion) within our social, political, and metaphysical systems reaches critical imbalance. This summons a Moment of Truth — the eleventh hour that will reveal whether humanity faces spiritual renaissance or global ruination.

Introduction

What follows is a comparative guide to the theological, ideological, and eschatological dynamics behind what we have named the collective “spiritual overhang.”

Spiritual overhang can be defined as the portion of one’s theology or metaphysical commitments that one is not fully prepared to confront, a surplus of unresolved spiritual implications that trails behind one’s conscious positions.

Global geopolitics is shaped by persistent and conflicting forces that, often intentionally, maneuver the world from order and balance toward chaos and instability. The ongoing struggle between opposing principles — traditionally framed as good versus evil — creates conditions in which destructive and violent tendencies can take root.

At the center of this metaphysical turmoil lies the concept of Spiritual Israel, not as a nation-state but as a religious symbol imbued with pronounced spiritual significance.

Spiritual Israel represents the theological and metaphysical notion of a chosen people bound by covenant and divine purpose — a community defined not by territorial boundaries but by spiritual commitment and moral obligation.

This understanding transcends ethnic and national categories, encompassing all who align themselves with the divine mandate for justice, righteousness, and peace.

Zionist Israel, by contrast, refers to the modern political project of establishing and maintaining a nation-state in historical Palestine, with its attendant geopolitical ambitions, territorial claims, and strategic alliances.

While these two concepts share historical and symbolic connections, they operate according to fundamentally different logics. One is spiritual and universal, the other political and territorial.

This distinction is crucial for understanding how eschatological beliefs interact with contemporary Middle Eastern politics, as the conflation of these two forms of "Israel" often obscures the deeper metaphysical dynamics at play in regional conflicts.

Spiritual Israel, wholly distinct from Zionist Israel, has long been recognized as a refuge of holiness. It is frequently described in scriptural terms as a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, and as God’s special possession.

In contrast, Zionist Israel is viewed by some commentators as a wellspring of chaos and moral challenge — even as a '“death cult.” Professor Alexander Dugin calls it an “Eschatology of Baal.”

Former Zionist Peter Beinart, for example, argues that the destruction of Gaza is a turning point in Jewish history, one that calls for a moral reckoning in the matter of “cruelty inflicted by Israeli Jews and those who encourage them to ignore all moral norms and always to justify such actions in the name of survival.”

This crossroads — where prophecy and politics converge — foreshadows complex and volatile scenarios. The current global geopolitical disorder, with its myriad tensions and conflicts, can thus be understood not only as the result of political and economic factors, but also as the outward expression of a deeper metaphysical struggle, one properly characterized as ‘spiritual warfare.’

To better understand these dynamics, it is essential to first examine the relevant prophecies before addressing the political realities. However, there is another aspect of this calculus that should be considered: much of what the public is told (and believes) is unequivocally false.

It is noise meant to confuse rather than signal meant to inform.

This end times survey of Abrahamic religious tradition is signal. It represents a trustworthy lens through which the chaotic noise of disorder and confusion can be critically evaluated and discerned.

But when I speak with you, I will open your mouth, and you shall say to them, “Thus says the Lord God:” He who has ears, let him hear; and he who refuses, let him refuse; for they are a rebellious house. Ezekiel‬ ‭3:27‬

The Twelvers - The Twelfth Imam

To understand Iran's role in accelerating global chaos, we should examine the theological foundation driving its actions.

Iranian leadership adheres to Twelver Shia Islam, which maintains that their hidden Twelfth Imam — the Mahdi — will return to establish justice only after a period of unprecedented turmoil. This belief transforms chaos from a problem to be solved into a sacred duty to be fulfilled.

Shia Twelvers believe that the Twelfth Imam, the Mahdi, did not die but was concealed (occulted) by God and will reappear as the savior of humanity. His return is anticipated as a time of justice and peace, following a period of injustice and chaos.

This belief that chaos and injustice can hasten the Mahdi’s return plays a central role in Shia Twelver theology. Some observers cite this as a motive behind the actions not only of Iran, but also its proxy groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis.

Mahdism in Shia Islam presents a complex entanglement of beliefs, prophecies, and geopolitical implications, especially concerning Iran. Our narrative aims to explore these themes, drawing parallels between Mahdist expectations in the Middle East and Christian Zionist beliefs in the West, which have come under heavy scrutiny since Charlie Kirk’s murder.

I should acknowledge that my knowledge of Islam is limited. Nevertheless, I have been influenced by faithful discernment on this matter and on many other issues.

But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed. As we have said before, so now I say again, if anyone preaches any other gospel to you than what you have received, let him be accursed. Galatians 1:8-12

This newsletter is the result of extensive research into the prophetic teachings of the Torah, Quran, and Christian Bible. According to Matthew and Mark, we are admonished not to become alarmed or fearful. The Bible also exhorts us to keep ourselves informed.

Today’s headlines are alarming, to say the least. Many fear the world is now closer to nuclear war than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Having lived through that crisis, I believe we are, in fact, much closer today, given the ascendancy of the Military-Industrial Complex and uniparty Neoconservative ideologues — people who never met a war they didn’t like.

This reality is emphasized by the ongoing chaos and clash of metaphysical forces in the Middle East, foreboding what could be described as an astral collision of two remarkably similar eschatological belief systems: Christian and Islamic. Each system envisions a different, yet compatible, End Times scenario rooted in its respective interpretation of prophecy, as we shall see.

Islamic theology, notably Shia Mahdism, foresees the return of the Mahdi, a messianic figure who will restore justice and usher in an era of peace and righteousness. Islamic end-time narratives describe a period of turmoil, chaos, and moral decay preceding the Mahdi’s appearance.

Christians, by contrast, anticipate the Second Coming of Christ, who will restore justice and usher in an era of peace and righteousness, preceded by a period of chaos and upheaval known as the Tribulation.

These parallel narratives, though arising from different religious traditions, share a remarkable symmetry in both structure and ultimate expectations. Both envision a period of significant turmoil and upheaval, followed by a divinely orchestrated resolution that reshapes the world order.

My thinking on the increase in global chaos has evolved over time. We term this phenomenon “Archontic Acceleration,” a metaphysical cosmology explored in a previous post titled, Accelerationism and the Temple of Set.

These metaphysical forces, while often framed in spiritual terms, also find expression in secular globalist movements. The democidal globalists-masters of institutional entities like the World Health Organization and World Economic Forum — have feverishly contributed to increased chaos and work to reshape the existing world order according to their own nefarious designs.

What makes this clash of spiritual forces especially noteworthy is how closely it mirrors real-world global politics. The actions of nations — particularly those influenced by major monotheistic religions — are increasingly shaped by religious ideas about the ultimate fate of the world (eschatology).

In other words, spiritual and political currents are deeply interconnected: beliefs about cosmic struggles and end times are not merely abstract, they influence actual geopolitical strategies and decisions.

Accordingly, it becomes evident that end times prophecies are not confined to the realm of spiritual warfare but interact with the tableau of geopolitics. This confluence suggests a future in which the boundaries between metaphysical beliefs and geopolitical realities become blurred.

Western policymakers ignore these eschatological realities at their own peril. While they debate battle plans, sanctions, and diplomatic affectations, the key actors are often operating according to prophetic timelines that render conventional deterrence meaningless.

Islam regards Jesus (called Isa in Arabic) as a revered prophet and a key figure who will ‘accompany’ the Mahdi, Islam’s savior. Both are predicted to return to Earth around the same time.

In this context, Isa acts as the ultimate "de-bunker" of the Dark Enlightenment. He reveals that the "acceleration" practiced by the tech-moguls and the Dispensationalists is a spiritual fraud.

By Him in Whose Hands my soul is, surely the son of Mary (Jesus) will soon descend amongst you and will judge mankind justly; he will break the cross. The Hadith

The phrase “Break the cross” symbolizes the correction of "perverted" Christianities, such as Christian Zionism and others. Often overlooked is the notion that many consider Mormonism to resemble Christian Zionism on steroids.

In Christian eschatology, the Antichrist, who according to the Bible will appear prior to Jesus’ return, is prophesied to revive an empire. In parallel, the Mahdi is expected to establish a global Islamic caliphate that will rule the world.

According to the prophet Daniel, the Christian Antichrist will establish his seat of authority on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Islamic theology similarly holds that the Mahdi will assert authority in the same place, which Islam calls Haram al-Sharif.

Thus, the destiny of Jerusalem — the City of Peace — is inextricably tied to the fate of the world when viewed through the telescope (and kaleidoscope) of prophecy.

Moreover, according to Islamic Mahdist beliefs, Isa (Jesus) will proclaim that Christians and Jews have been deceived and have misunderstood revelation. In this inverted cosmology, Jesus will declare Allah as the true God.

As stated, these currents are intertwined, but don’t discard your Bible just yet.

To further complicate the enigma, there appears to be a “third rail”—a kind of Manchurian Candidate — whose role is to restrain the appearance of the Christian Antichrist. The identity of this restrainer, known as the Katechon, is a subject of debate and speculation among Christian theologians with no clear consensus.

And now you know what is holding him [the Antichrist] back, so that he may be revealed at the proper time. For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way. 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7

Fall of Constantinople, by Theophilos Hatzimihai

The Concept of the 'Katechon' from Thessalonians

In the passage from Thessalonians quoted above, Katechon (Greek: κατέχον) is the term Paul uses to describe the theological force or entity that restrains or holds back the Antichrist from revealing himself.

Alexander Dugin, the Russian political philosopher and writer whose recent Substack article was linked above, has argued that Russia — particularly under President Putin’s leadership — serves as the Katechon: the force that holds back the chaos and moral decay Dugin associates with the West, which he characterizes as the ‘realm of the Antichrist.’

Putin is our Katechon, Dugin told Catholic News Service… The Greek word Katechon is used to describe a force that holds back the ‘mystery of iniquity.’ In Dugin’s worldview, this ‘mystery of iniquity’ is a secularizing force at work in Western countries, and Putin is the leader [who holds back] the coming of the Antichrist.

This view reflects Dugin’s broader Eurasianism, which frames Russia as both spiritual guardian and geopolitical counterforce to the West.

This interpretation has gained institutional backing through Russian think tanks that explicitly frame Moscow's geopolitical role in eschatological terms, viewing Russia's resistance to Western influence as a sacred mission rather than merely strategic calculation.

While the interpretation of Putin as the Katechon fits within the ideological model of figures like Alexander Dugin, it remains outside the mainstream. Though arguably an apt observation, it is, in our opinion, more a reflection of contemporary geopolitical ideologies — particularly Eurasianism — than of widely accepted theological doctrine. This explicates, not contradicts.

Dugin’s perspective should not be dismissed outright; a multipolar world order may well be on the horizon (and is). Furthermore, many of today’s conflicts seek to preserve the Global Hegemon — a political entity we often refer to as the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire and also is called the Criminicratic Cabal.

Dugin astutely observes that Ukraine and Iran represent two battlefronts in the same war, one whose aim is to maintain Western unipolar dominance at any cost.

Within the scope of our comparative eschatological survey, it is appropriate to further describe Eurasianism, along with the end-times beliefs of the Russian Orthodox Church. We will then turn to Islam’s world of Mahdism and Iran’s Shia Twelvers.

Eurasianism and Professor Dugin's Ideology

This vision of Russia as spiritual guardian builds upon nearly a century of Eurasianist thought, which reimagines Russia's geographic position as a divine mandate to bridge and ultimately transcend both Eastern and Western civilizations.

Alexander Dugin has transformed this historical concept into a contemporary geopolitical strategy, advocating for Russian-led blocs like BRICS to challenge American hegemony while positioning Moscow as the guardian of traditional Orthodox values and the civilizational ideal we described in our essay “Holy Rus.”

This approach inverts the Cold War paradigm: where once a God-fearing West opposed atheistic Russia, Dugin now casts Orthodox Russia as the spiritual bulwark against a morally decadent, secular West. His argument is cogent.

Westerners often fail to recognize that Russia today is a deeply religious nation. The Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991, was decidedly atheistic. However, in recent years, these outdated perceptions have begun to fade.

As of a few years ago, the Russian Orthodox Church was reportedly building, on average, three new churches each day, while the postmodern West has grown increasingly secular.

Eurasian ideology emphasizes Russia not only as a geopolitical power but as a civilizational force with a mission to reshape the global order — frequently invoking religious and historical narratives to support this vision. (Tucker Carlson’s interview with President Putin can be viewed here.)

This is how Alexander Dugin envisions the new multipolar world order:

This is the goal of building a multipolar world — to establish a harmonious model of friendly and balanced coexistence of all Earth’s civilizations, without constructing hierarchies or recognising the hegemony of any of them.

Comparative Eschatology

Islamic eschatology, particularly in the Twelver Shia context, highlights a series of events leading up to the Day of Judgment. The reappearance of the Mahdi, the return of Jesus, and a final battle against evil are its central themes.

Since its establishment in 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has integrated Mahdist beliefs into its political narrative. Iranian leaders have emphasized the need to prepare for the Mahdi’s return, a theme that exerts considerable influence on both domestic and foreign policy.

A key element is the notion of hastening the Mahdi’s return. This has been interpreted as a call to create conditions of worldwide chaos and conflict, seen as necessary precursors for the Mahdi’s reappearance. To accomplish this, Iran previously relied on its proxy militias to foment the chaos deemed necessary for this creative destruction.

Judeo-Christian eschatology, particularly in its Christian formation, shares with Islamic Mahdism the themes of a messianic figure, a final battle between “good and evil,” and the promise of a new era of peace.

In Jewish eschatology, this centers on the coming of the Melech HaMashiach (The Anointed King), while in Christian eschatology it involves the Second Coming of Christ. We will examine Jewish eschatology in more detail shortly.

Both Mahdism in Shia Islam, especially among Iran’s Twelvers, and Christian Zionism are characterized by a belief in actively engaging with and influencing end-times prophecy, a concept known as “hastening the eschaton.” Professor Dugin detailed this “hastening” in the aforementioned article and link.

For Christian Zionists, this translates into political and financial support for Israel, which has led to outsized influence in Washington. What once was conspiracy theory is now vividly on display.

The most unsettling aspect of this theological collision is how perfectly the narratives invert: Islam's Jesus returns to validate Allah while Christianity's Jesus returns to defeat the very figure Muslims view as their savior. Each tradition's messiah becomes the other's apocalyptic threat.

This theological inversion creates a scenario where each side's faithful preparation for divine victory simultaneously prepares for the other's prophetic catastrophe. While Iran and its proxies believe conflict and chaos hasten the Mahdi's arrival, they may inadvertently contribute to Christian prophecies about end-times deceptions.

For example, Jesus warned that "many will come in my name, saying, 'I am the Christ,' and will deceive many" (Matthew 24:5). One of my personal favorites comes from the Apostle Paul, who prophesied a time when people "will not endure sound doctrine" but will instead seek out teachers who “tickle their ears" with false teachings (2 Timothy 4:3–4). Dispensationalist theology is an example.

When Christian Zionists with tickled ears enthusiastically support Israeli military actions (and the nation-state of Israel itself) as fulfilling biblical prophecy, they may be advancing the very conditions Islamic theology describes as events that precede the Dajjal's (false messiah) emergence.

The result is a theological paradox with geopolitical consequences and a chaotic feedback loop of mutual escalation, where each tradition's sincere attempt to serve what they believe to be God's will appears, from the opposing perspective, to serve the ultimate deceiver.

This is not merely tragic irony; it represents a metaphysical trap where genuine religious devotion becomes a mechanism for unprecedented destruction.

In Islam, the Mahdi is a unique messianic figure expected to emerge before Jesus’ return, ushering in an era of justice and righteousness. In contrast, Christian eschatology does not recognize the Mahdi; instead it focuses solely on the return of Jesus, who is expected to defeat the Antichrist and deliver final judgment, leading to an era of justice and righteousness.

In Christian theology, the Antichrist is depicted as a figure of great deception, often regarded as the ultimate opponent of Christ and his teachings.

The Antichrist serves as Christianity’s agent of chaos, expected to appear before the Second Coming and perform a central role in end times narratives by leading humanity astray.

For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie. 2 Thessalonians 2:11

Jewish eschatology encompasses beliefs about the end times and the ultimate destiny of humanity. Central to these beliefs is the concept of the Messiah (Mashiach), a future leader from the House of David who will usher in an era of peace, justice, and divine presence.

Jewish eschatology envisions this messianic culmination requiring specific preconditions: the return of diaspora Jews, the reconstruction of the (third) Temple, and ultimately the acknowledgment of Israel's God by all nations. These expectations create powerful incentives for political action in the present.

Messianism in Judaism has evolved over time, with various interpretations and expectations. Some traditions speak of two messiahs: Messiah ben Joseph, who will precede and prepare the way, and Messiah ben David, the King who will establish the messianic kingdom.

The Jewish eschatological vision also includes the Gog and Magog War, a climactic battle that will precede the final redemption. Overall, Jewish eschatology reflects a profound hope for a future in which divine justice and peace prevail.

Within this system, we regard Zionist Israel — as opposed to Spiritual Israel — as Judaism’s agent of chaos and provocateur.

This dynamic became starkly visible when five red heifers imported from Texas captured global attention in late 2023. While these animals appeared to fulfill biblical requirements for Third Temple purification rituals, the timing and media orchestration suggested something more calculated than fervent religious devotion.

What initially seemed like eschatological preparation revealed itself as sophisticated psychological warfare, a deliberate provocation designed to unsettle Hamas leadership by suggesting imminent Third Temple reconstruction.

The Mossad-led operation succeeded brilliantly. Hamas launched its October 7, 2023 attacks, thus providing Israel with a pretext for the devastating Gaza campaign that has followed.

Geopolitics and Eschatology

Eschatological blindness explains why Western policymakers consistently misread Middle Eastern dynamics. While Washington's think tanks meticulously analyze economic indicators and military capabilities, they systematically ignore the theological motivations driving key regional actors.

This is an oversight that renders their strategic assessments fundamentally incomplete, if not absurd, as the current Iran war plan, if it is a plan at all, has revealed.

This secular bias blinds Western analysts to the religious worldviews that actually drive key regional players

By contrast, as seen in Russia and among figures like Alexander Dugin, there is a more explicit integration of theological and eschatological concepts into geopolitical strategy.

Dugin maintains that geopolitics cannot be properly understood without metaphysical integration, a view reflected in ideologies that merge nationalism with religious identity.

The Russian Orthodox Church, for example, plays a significant role in shaping Russian national consciousness and policy, just as religious Zionism influences Israeli politics.

Iran, too, integrates religious eschatology into its geopolitical calculus. The Twelver Shia doctrine of Mahdism, which calls for the hastening of the Mahdi’s return through chaos and conflict, is a driving force behind Iran’s foreign and military policy.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operates not merely as a military force but as the institutional embodiment of Mahdist urgency, with commanders who view each confrontation with Israel as potentially catalyzing the prophesied return of their to-be-revealed Twelfth Imam.

The ancient prophecy of Gog and Magog is no longer confined to seminary discussions and evangelical pulpits. It has become operational doctrine. Iranian strategists explicitly prepare for this climactic battle, while Russian involvement remains, for the time, ambiguous and torn between strategic calculation and eschatological destiny.

Iran is widely anticipated to be a belligerent in such a conflict against Israel, while Russia’s involvement is debated, with many analysts suggesting its participation would be driven by strategic rather than ideological motives. Contrary to some evangelical interpretations, Turkey, not Russia, is expected to lead the biblical armies of Gog.

Both Iran and Israel, propelled by their respective Mahdist and Zionist ideologies, are increasingly unpredictable actors in the region. Their willingness to escalate conflict with apparent indifference to human cost makes them existential threats both to regional and global stability, and to each other.

Recent events underscore the gravity of this threat. On Friday June 13, 2025, Iran launched its advanced Fattah-1 and Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles at Israel, marking the first reported use of such weapons in the conflict. They are also being used by Iran in the current war.

These “Fattah” missiles fundamentally altered the strategic calculus: Israel's multilayered defenses, designed for conventional threats, have proven inadequate against missiles that reach Tel Aviv in under seven minutes while maneuvering unpredictably through their flight path to dodge interceptors.

The Fattah-2 (pictured below) is Iran’s most sophisticated hypersonic variant. Specifically engineered to evade missile defenses, it combines high velocity with extreme maneuverability, the defining features of ‘next-generation’ hypersonic weapons. Iran has also reportedly deployed multi-warhead variants, further complicating Israel’s already strained air defense architecture.

The theological implications become terrifying when combined with technical reality: these same missile systems possess the payload capacity for nuclear warheads. Iran's Mahdist ideology, which seeks to hasten the end times through chaos, now possesses the means to deliver apocalyptic destruction with prophetic justification.

Moreover, Israel’s Samson Doctrine justifies the use of nuclear weapons if faced with an “existential threat.”

In summary, while Western policy analysis often sidelines eschatological factors, the interplay between religious prophecy and geopolitical strategy increasingly shapes events in the Middle East and beyond.

Understanding these dynamics is essential for anticipating future developments and assessing risks posed by ideologically driven actors. Curiously, a compelling argument can be made that both the U.S. and Israel are the more ideologically driven combatants in this current war.

There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy. ~ Hamlet

