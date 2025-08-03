Preface: The Watcher’s Dilemma

Doom and gloom or ethical communication?

A “watcher” is someone who stands guard on behalf of others, observing the horizon for signs of danger and possessing information about potential threats before they are widely recognized.

This role can be literal — as with sentinels or guards — or more metaphorical, as seen in journalists, scientists, public officials, or anyone with special or prophetic insight into looming crises.

Assuming the mantle of a watcher is an explicit command first given to Ezekiel and then echoed in other prophetical and pastoral passages. It emphasizes the responsibility of those who are attentive to divine warnings to faithfully alert others — even at personal cost — and to do so with persistence and integrity.

All who are spiritually aware share this weighty responsibility. For the purposes of our argument here, we define spiritual awareness as a growing cohort immune to government propaganda and mind control techniques, as well as to religious dogma.

Great truths may be found in religion’s holy books and the teachings of spiritual giants such as Hermes Trismegistus, Confucius, Gautama Buddha, Zoroaster, Moses, and Jesus, as well as misunderstandings, deceit, and ulterior motivations.

Hermes Trismegistus was a legendary figure embodying both Greek and Egyptian wisdom traditions, whose writings inspired Hermeticism — a foundation for Western esotericism.

Watchers carry the ethical weight inherent in their privileged perspective; they are entrusted to sound the alarm when peril approaches, but also to avoid false alarms that could needlessly panic or numb the very people they seek to protect.

Herein lies the great paradox at the heart of the watcher’s responsibility.

On one side, the watcher’s silence or understatement of risks can foster ignorance or complacency, leaving groups vulnerable and unprepared. Fulfilling the duty to warn is a moral imperative: without timely and honest warning, people may suffer harm that could have been prevented.

Thus, watchers must not shy away from communicating dire realities — no matter how uncomfortable or alarming these messages may be. Last week’s post titled the Archetype of the Apocalypse serves as an example.

On the other side, repeated or exaggerated warnings — “doom and gloom” — can backfire. If every message rings with urgency and disaster — as is so often the case with clickbait aimed at those who accept comfortable illusions — audiences may become overwhelmed, apathetic, or even distrustful, dismissing legitimate warnings as fearmongering.

The watcher risks transforming duty into counterproductive noise, undermining their very purpose.

This tension creates a narrow path. Watchers must inform, but not paralyze; warn, but not distort. The challenge is not merely to relay facts, but to do so with accuracy, proportionality, and a sense of hope or agency.

Watchers should always:

Ground warnings in credible, evidence-based assessments.

Distinguish between possible and probable outcomes.

Pair cautionary messages with practical steps for mitigation or preparation.

Be candid about uncertainties and limits of knowledge.

Acknowledge the psychological impact their words can carry.

Watchers are saddled with a paradox: speak too softly and become complicit in unpreparedness; speak too loudly and risk sowing cynicism or despair. The ethical watcher chooses a third way — to see clearly, speak honestly, and communicate in a manner that both alerts and empowers, never losing sight of the humanity of those they serve.

Two years ago, I began writing Rational Spirituality with this mandate in mind.

Ontological Shock

Ontological shock refers to an acute crisis in an individual’s or society’s foundational understanding of reality. Such shocks are triggered by encounters or revelations that radically undermine previously held beliefs about the nature of existence, identity, or the limits of what is or is not possible.

Unlike ordinary psychological trauma, which impacts emotion and cognition within an established framework, ontological shock disrupts the very scaffolding of meaning, compelling a reassessment of one’s worldview.

This rupture, often catalyzed by paradigm-shifting events or experiences that threaten consensus reality — such as unprecedented technological disclosures (AGI, Brain-computer interfaces), existential threats (nuclear war, bioterrorism), or anomalous phenomena (UFO disclosure, psionic mind control) — induces destabilizing uncertainty and chaos that reverberate through society.

Recalibrating a long-held worldview is inherently difficult due to a convergence of psychological, emotional, and social factors that make such change both threatening and uncomfortable. Often, attempts to alter one’s worldview significantly only make matters worse — confronting the possibility of being wrong (cognitive dissonance) can itself feel existentially destabilizing.

Consequently, resistance is usually strong and manifests through cognitive, emotional, and social mechanisms designed to maintain psychological equilibrium. These mechanisms include denial, rationalization, and seeking social reinforcement, particularly from the groupthink prevalent among social media tribes.

The psychological effects of ontological shock can be profound. Struggling to reconcile new and contradictory information with pre-existing mental frameworks may lead to confusion, anxiety, or existential distress. For some, it prompts an identity crisis; for others, it may catalyze profound personal growth or transformation – as it is these moments when our “reality” is questioned and fundamentally redefined, triggering deep introspection or maybe a reevaluation of purpose and identity. Dian Griesel, PhD

The above image invokes the protection of the Eye of Horus for the author and readers of this newsletter. Horus is on the left, the Eye of Horus or Ra is center, and Set appears as a serpent on the right.

Setian Threshold

Rational Spirituality defines a Setian Threshold as a critical juncture where accumulated entropy (disorder) within our social, political, and metaphysical systems approaches a tipping point — one that may determine whether we experience civilizational renewal or face annihilation.

It represents an important aspect of our Setian Cosmology, which stands in stark opposition to the cosmology proffered by the Satanic “Temple of Set” founded by Michael Aquino, a former specialist in psychological warfare for military intelligence and lead MK Ultra mind control programmer.

Aquino maintained that the Great Rebel communicated to him that he no longer wished to be known by the adulterated Hebrew name Satan, but by his proper name Set, Egypt’s god of storms and the desert, usurper and murderer of his brother Osiris, the god of the underworld.

In other words, Satan appropriated Set’s name. Curiously, but not unexpectedly, conflating Set with Satan was a natural progression, one that completed Set’s metaphysical trajectory as a terrestrial god.

Set had a complex trajectory in Egyptian religious thought. Early on, particularly during the Second Intermediate Period (c. 1650–1550 BCE), Set was highly favored. The Hyksos, foreign rulers of Lower Egypt, identified Set as akin to their own chief gods and adopted him as their patron.

During this era, Set symbolized royal strength, power over chaos, and had the crucial role of defending the sun god Ra from the serpent Apep, acting as a heroic necessary force for order.

However, as Egyptian society’s views shifted, so too did Set’s reputation.

Following repeated periods of foreign domination, Set’s associations with foreigners and chaos made him increasingly suspect. By the late New Kingdom and into the Third Intermediate and Late Periods (beginning in the 11th century BCE and beyond), Set became demonized.

His mythological role as the murderer of Osiris led to his reimagining as a god of disorder, destruction, and evil. By the Greco-Roman era, Set was equated with monstrous outsiders like Typhon. This arc illustrates how Set’s metaphysical significance — from valued divine protector to ill-favored outcast — was shaped by the political and religious tides of Egypt over more than a millennium.

Rational Spirituality redefined Set as a cosmic principle, neither good nor bad but a necessary component of change and evolution via the eternal interaction of chaos and order — not only of the cosmos itself but of humanity. We argued for Set’s redemption and restoration to past glory in our post titled, Accelerationism and the Temple of Set.

Moreover, we named our philosophical study of the origin and nature of the universe after him — Setian Cosmology. Without Set serving as the benign orchestrator of order and chaos, there would be little need for watchers attuned to the diverse frequencies of the Setian Symphony we call reality.

Preparation

I thought it might make for easier reading if I presented how various spiritual traditions propose that their adherents prepare for ontological shock in a concise bullet point format.

When one boils down these various culturally-specific approaches, we can easily ascertain how spiritual awareness can be derived from a multiplicity of forms of spiritual ideation.

Zen Buddhism

Practice of mindfulness and meditation — Zen advocates meditation to see through the illusions of ego and daily reality and prepare oneself for whatever lies beyond them.

Acceptance of uncertainty and paradox — The tradition teaches that the more we seek concrete answers, the less we achieve true understanding. One must engage deeply in inquiry while accepting that ultimate understanding will always escape us.

Equanimity facing the void — Zen training conditions practitioners to withstand existential uncertainty without attachment — whether encountering beauty or horror, do not cling.

Preparation through dedicated practice — “Unearned wisdom” is cautioned against; only those who prepare through discipline can navigate radical shifts in worldview without destabilization.

Insight through suffering and impermanence — Intimate experiences with loss, suffering, and impermanence “soften up” the ego and make awakening possible, even beyond structured practice. We’ll return to this shortly.

Hinduism (Yoga, Vedanta)

Self-purification through disciplined practice — Yoga systems emphasize preparing the mind and body with ethical discipline, meditation, and detachment to reduce shock when directly experiencing reality beyond surface phenomena.

Discernment and non-attachment — Training oneself to distinguish between the real and the unreal, to relinquish clinging to transient forms, and to cultivate an attitude of discernment and dispassion.

Sufism (Islamic Mysticism)

“Polishing the heart” through spiritual discipline — Sufi practice uses prayer, remembrance, watchfulness, and detachment from ego to ready the soul for direct encounters with the divine, mitigating existential disorientation.

Understanding “unveiling” — Sufis pursue gradual “unveilings” of reality through inner purification so that ultimate reality — when revealed — does not overwhelm but fulfills the seeker. It’s worth noting that the word apocalypse means unveiling or revelation. Too much emphasis is lent to creative destruction, a mechanism we can mitigate.

Christianity (Eastern Orthodox, Mystical Traditions)

Spiritual vigilance and humility — Emphasis on continuous self-examination, humility, and prayerful openness to the transcendent. Practices such as ‘prayer of the heart’ help the believer prepare for radical encounters with the divine or ontic void.

Existential acceptance of grace — Teachings from theologians like Paul Tillich urge recognition of God as the “ground of being” encountered in moments of ontological shock. The experience is not to be resisted but freely entered into as an occasion for existential renewal.

Confucianism (Taoism)

Integration with the cosmic order through cultivation — Preparation lies in harmonizing the self with the Dao (Way) via moral development, self-cultivation, and meditative reflection on the transcendent. Neo-Confucians meditate on the ground behind all existence, not as a retreat into nothingness but as a readiness to act in accord with cosmic principles.

Hermeticism

Personal transformation and purification — Hermetic traditions employ ritual, meditation, and study aimed at purifying the mind and aligning the self with the divine order so that sudden revelations (gnosis) do not destabilize but uplift and integrate the practitioner within the cosmos.

General Shared Themes Across Traditions

Deliberate cultivation and purification — practices to reduce ego, distractions, and attachments.

Embracing rather than resisting existential uncertainty — acknowledging the limits of knowledge and being open to transformative experiences, whether through loss, meditation, or spiritual discipline.

Guidance from established teachers or scriptures offers frameworks for contextualizing and integrating shocking experiences.

These approaches help practitioners prepare mentally, ethically, and spiritually so that encounters with the unknown — be it through meditation, loss, mystical experience, or “ontological shock”— facilitate growth and deeper understanding rather than despair or the confusions of chaos.

My dear friend, always smiling Vicka, one of the six Medjugorje visionaries.

Apotheosis of the Divine Feminine

Personally, I attribute the greater part of my spiritual formation journey to my many pilgrimages to Medjugorje, a tiny village in the former Yugoslavia where Mary Theotokos has been appearing since 1981. Theotokos is Greek for “god bearer.”

Regardless of how Mary is identified in various traditions, we refer to her in Rational Spirituality as the quintessence of the Divine Feminine archetype or Great Mother archetype.

She is the “woman” of Genesis 3:15 as well as the “woman” of Revelation 12. The former is referred to as the protoevangelium — the First Gospel.

And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers…

In this context, the future role of a “New Eve” as well as the Setian Principle is revealed. All humans are children of the Divine Mother; eternal enmity describes the cosmic principle we call Setian. The verse reads like a cinematic trailer for the Christian Era, an era that encompasses (for better or worse) all three monotheistic religions.

In the Quran, Mary Theotokos, the mother of Jesus, is mentioned 34 times by name. She is also the only woman specifically named in the Quran. Furthermore, the 19th chapter is named after her, "Surah Maryam."

O Mary, indeed Allah has chosen you and purified you and chosen you above the women of the worlds. Quran 3:42

In the New Testament, Mary, the mother of Jesus, is mentioned by name 19 times. But for now, back to Medjugorje.

Mary’s apparitions began on June 24, 1981, the feast day of John the Baptist. John’s mother, Elizabeth, and Mary were first cousins; their respective mothers were sisters. Therefore, John and Jesus were second cousins. By choosing this date to mark her first appearance in Medjugorje, Mary sent humanity a message that she hoped would resonate well beyond Catholicism.

Symbolically, the feast of St. John the Baptist signals the start of a new spiritual preparation — a new “Advent.” By coming on this day, Mary was pointing to her son, just as John did.

The alignment underscores the importance of heeding calls to spiritual awareness in turbulent or uncertain times, echoing the urgency and hope found in John’s own prophetic ministry.

In essence, while the Medjugorje messages encourage unwavering hope, they serve as a serious warning about the dangers of continued spiritual indifference and lack of spiritual awareness, calling for a radical and urgent change in how secular individuals live their lives.

To underscore this point, Mary was once asked who epitomized the concept of holiness in Medjugorje. Mary named a woman known to everyone in the village — a Muslim lady as an exemplar of holiness.

The Shekinah

The Shekinah, in Kabbalistic tradition, represents the indwelling presence of the Divine — God’s immanence that dwells among and within creation. While the Hebrew Bible describes this presence as the radiant "cloud" or "pillar of fire" guiding and protecting the Israelites through their forty years in the desert, Kabbalah deepens the concept.

Kabbalah portrays the Shekinah as the feminine aspect of God — a spiritual bridge between the infinite and the finite. In Jewish mysticism, the Shekinah comforts the exiled, sanctifies sacred spaces, and is invoked as a nurturing, healing force.

There is a deep affinity between the Shekinah and the Christian understanding of the Holy Spirit — both express the nearness, comfort, and transformative power of the Divine in human affairs.

Returning to the topic of tribulations and upheavals — foretold not only in ancient prophecy, but echoed in the Marian messages at Medjugorje — these trials can be understood as spiritual catalysts.

Through the “cloud” of the Shekinah, harsh experiences are intended to “soften up the ego,” dissolving barriers of pride, habit, and illusion. This spiritual preparation paves the way for true awakening and true spiritual awareness, so that individuals and communities may become receptive vessels for Divine presence, guidance, and renewal in the challenging days that lie ahead.

According to the Medjugorje visionaries, Mary shared ten special, hidden messages to be revealed in the future. When these revelations are made public, we will feature them here on our Substack.

Conclusion

The figure of the watcher stands as both sentinel and servant — holding the tension between necessary warning and ethical restraint. This role, rooted in the prophetic command of Ezekiel and echoed through spiritual giants and holy texts, becomes more urgent in our age of global crises, accelerating chaos, and ontological shocks.

Whether facing technological “singularity” upheaval, social entropy, or profound revelations, the spiritually aware are called to cultivate not only alertness but humility, compassion, and, most importantly, discernment.

Religions and philosophies the world over offer blueprints for preparation. One can draw guidance from Zen’s acceptance of the ontic void to Sufism’s cleansing of the heart and Christianity’s vigilance and surrender to grace.

Each tradition begins with personal transformation but ultimately points beyond the self — toward collective renewal and cosmic coexistence. Indeed, the notion of self should be defined through spiritual awareness, not merely individual ego. When that shift occurs, the soul is elevated to Self with a capital S.

Ultimately, the archetype of the Divine Feminine, as venerated in the Marian apparitions at Medjugorje and across myriad cultures, urges us towards inclusivity, profound reconciliation, and radical hope.

To heed this summons is to fulfill the watcher’s paradox — to ring the alarm without despair, to reveal truth without sowing panic, and to choose transformation over resignation.

In these turbulent times, this synthesis of watchfulness and compassion may reflect not only our greatest challenge, but mirror our highest calling.

