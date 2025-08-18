In this essay, we aim to connect some dots as well as expand our Theory of Quantum Coalescence. In the process, we will address the mechanics of Jungian synchronicity, Psi or paranormal phenomena such as precognition, and a theory put forward in a paper that persisted in resurfacing that I “stumbled upon” a week or so ago titled, “The Spin Force” by Dr. Buryl Payne.

We will also offer a short self-administered 'quiz’ that allows readers to evaluate how attuned they are — or are not — to synchronicity. Personally, I regard the concept of synchronicity or “meaningful coincidence” to be fundamental to an informed understanding of how the universe works.

Synchronous events in our lives are gifts from the Divine Mind. Too often they go unappreciated, if even noticed at all. The events are like signposts on the road to spiritual awareness offering to steer us in this or that helpful direction.

This piece is an example of synchronicity. Initially I saw no reason to write about spin, yet the topic kept persisting. Actually, I am still sorting much of it out.

The concept of spin is fundamental to physics. All elementary particles in quantum physics, such as protons, electrons, and neutrons, have spin. But in the classical world of everyday life, classical spin as in a spinning top is more easily understood.

In quantum field theory, spin does not imply rotation. Spin is a property, specifically angular momentum, typically expressed as 1, +½, or -½. The notion that a quanta of consciousness has spin was an idea that I initially resisted. But it kept tapping me on the shoulder. That’s what synchronicity will do if we’re paying close attention.

Sri Aurobindo, the inventor of “Integral Yoga,” put it succinctly, “Man may help or man may resist, but the Zeitgeist works, shapes, overbears, insists.” Or persists. Eventually, the Zeitgeist and humanity’s collective consciousness coalesce — its ultimate fulfillment is inevitable.

Zeitgeist is a German word meaning ‘Spirit of the Age.’ It refers to the dominant mood, trends, and cultural niceties that define a specific period. Zeitgeist is the collective consciousness or prevailing attitudes that shape how people think, behave, and create during a certain era. Think La Belle Époque (optimism, peace, and progress) or the Roaring Twenties (prosperity, social change similar to that of today, and even greater optimism).

We should be optimistic today, but many are not. Today’s pessimism and nihilism have become palpable.

Dance at the Moulin Rouge, Henri Toulouse-Lautrec

When I think of La Belle Époque, I think of Toulouse-Lautrec, one of my mother’s favorite artists, and the Moulin Rouge. The Roaring Twenties remind me of Cole Porter’s jazz and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Great Gatsby. Those visions of yesteryear were likely planted in my consciousness by one of the great films of all time, Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris.”

Synchronicity and Divine Causation

Synchronicity is the manifestation of divine orchestration, where archetypes — as living spiritual intelligences with whom we communicate — serve as final causes, pulling seemingly unrelated events toward meaning. Jung termed it “meaningful coincidence.”

This “coincidence” is enacted through a hierarchy (divine source → intermediate entities → physical world), using subtle mechanisms to weave together causal networks. The Chrysalis Tarot archetype I chose to represent synchronicity is called The Weaver. She embodies the essence of the Three Fates from Greek mythology, specifically Clotho who “weaves the threads of life.”

Turning to our thesis, we'll integrate intuition and panpsychist resonance, along with examples of cross-communications among consciousnesses, as additional vectors of influence. These aren't random or acausal influences, but deliberate causal "nudges" from the Divine hierarchy.

In our theory, Psi influences are spiritual causal tools and extensions of divine emanation. They function like subtle energies or fields (akin to the "etheric" in esoteric traditions or quantum entanglement in a spiritual analogy), allowing the hierarchy to coordinate events without violating physical laws.

Rather than isolated human abilities, these are hierarchical interventions: The divine source initiates, archetypes mediate, and manifestations of consciousness (human or otherwise) participate as conduits or resonators. This structure differs from Jung’s idea of acausal synchronicity as well as the idea that synchronicity has objective meaning supplied by the spiritual hierarchy and is not casually invented by the observer, as in Langerian Mindfulness.

This underscores that synchronicity is a “spiritual signal,” not a random interpretation of psychological noise. It also underscores an essentiality of discernment anchored not only with mindfulness but also with earnest reflection.

Panpsychist Resonance

Panpsychism is the idea that consciousness pervades all matter. It’s an essential aspect of both Quantum Information Panpsychism (QIP) and our Theory of Quantum Coalescence.

Spiritualized as "divine immanence," this influence posits causal vibrations or resonance among conscious entities. It's not passive; the hierarchy actively tunes these resonances like a cosmic symphony conductor, creating causal links that propagate meaning.

Resonance occurs through subtle fields, e.g., morphic fields in Rupert Sheldrake's cosmology and in ours, yet is divinely directed. This allows consciousnesses to causally "echo" synchronicity.

Expanding on the earlier point, archetypes and angels aren't static; they engage in dynamic, causal dialogues across the hierarchy. An archetype might communicate with Divine Mind to orchestrate resonance between human consciousness and environmental elements.

For synchronicity, this could manifest as a dream where an angelic messenger imparts wisdom, causally influencing waking events. Higher entities "speak" through emanated energies, resonating with lower consciousnesses like tuning forks, ensuring meaningful alignment without direct intervention.

Mary, the mother of Jesus, once remarked in Medjugorje that most of her “gifts of grace” went unopened. That’s another way of saying that synchronicities went ignored, albeit unintentionally.

This may be a good spot for our brief improvised quiz.

This 10 question exercise assesses your level of mindfulness, with an emphasis on awareness and openness to Jungian synchronicity.

Answer each question based on your typical thoughts, feelings, or behaviors. Rate how often each statement applies to you using the following scale:

1 = Rarely | 2 = Sometimes | 3 = Often | 4 = Very Often | 5 = Almost Always.

Write down your score for each question and sum them to get your total score.

I notice small details in my environment that seem to connect meaningfully to my thoughts or experiences. I am open to the idea that coincidences in my life may carry deeper meaning or significance. I feel fully present and engaged when unexpected events seem to align in a meaningful way. I reflect on unusual coincidences and consider how they might relate to my life or decisions. I find myself noticing patterns or connections in events that others might overlook. I approach unexpected events with curiosity, wondering if they hold personal significance. I feel a sense of wonder or intrigue when I experience meaningful coincidences. I am comfortable exploring the possibility that synchronicity plays an important role in my life. I pay attention to my intuition when events seem to align in an unusual or meaningful way. I adapt my perspective or actions based on insights gained from coincidental events.

Interpretation of Results:

10-20 (Low Awareness of Synchronicity) — You may rarely notice or attribute any significance to coincidences in your life.

21-35 (Moderate Awareness of Synchronicity) — You occasionally recognize meaningful coincidences and are somewhat open to their significance.

36-50 (High Awareness of Synchronicity) — You are highly attuned to meaningful coincidences and open to their potential significance.

One of the best ways not only to increase one’s awareness of synchronicity, as well as spiritual awareness in general, is through using tarot. Many believe that tarot is for fortunetelling. It is not, as that very notion abrogates free will. Tarot is correctly used for spiritual guidance.

I just came across this video. It reviews my Chrysalis Tarot, (favorably, I hope). I watched the first few minutes and it felt right and on point.

The Spin Field

There is a conceptual resonance between the spin of a quantum of consciousness and Buryl Payne’s idea of “Spin Force.” Here’s how these connect:

Payne’s Hypothesis — Payne proposed that spin is not just a property of matter, but a fundamental force that manifests ubiquitously throughout the universe, from subatomic particles up to complex biological organisms, and potentially even in consciousness itself. He posited quantization of spin force, suggesting all entities can absorb and emit “spin quanta” or spin changes.

Consciousness and Spin — Quantum consciousness theories, including those by Hu & Wu, propose that quantum spin is the substrate of consciousness, a “mind-pixel.” It is capable of entangling, communicating, and propagating awareness. Payne’s Spin, in these frameworks, is more than physical angular momentum; it’s a universal carrier of quantum information and possibly consciousness.

Our theory incorporates Payne’s idea that spin is an active, mediating entity that bridges physics, biological, and psychic phenomena:

Spin is quantized and can exist at all scales, from fundamental particles to minds and planets. Spin is potentially involved in nonlocal interactions, instantaneous communication, and information transfer. These are key properties ascribed to consciousness in quantum mind theories. Spin, as a field, may influence or be influenced by conscious intention or emotional energy. Payne speculated that thought/emotion could modify local spin force fields around living beings.

If consciousness is “quantized” and each quantum possesses (or is defined by) intrinsic spin, then Payne’s Spin Force hypothesis could serve as a physical bridge between quantum spin phenomena and the manifestations of consciousness. Both theories regard spin as an active, universal principle, dynamically linking matter, energy, and mind.

Within this framework, psychic, intuitive, or anomalous experiences could be modeled as real, field-based phenomena, consistent with both metaphysical traditions and novel quantum consciousness theories.

Prana or life energy in our model functions as the energetic intermediary. Prana translates the informational content of the Akashic Field and the dynamic properties of the Spin Field into actionable realities within both biological physics (biofield phenomena) and the expanded domain of consciousness and psi effects.

Our “quantum coalescence” architecture is layered and synergistic:

Akasha is the primordial field, while Spin and Prana are its principal operational modes or “substrates.” Spin integrates, organizes, and bridges all interactions, and Prana transmits and animates informational patterns into energy and experience.

This synthesis incorporates both metaphysical traditions and the latest speculative extensions in quantum field theory. It frames Payne’s spin concept as a dynamic, integral part of our ever-evolving model of Quantum Coalescence.

In Closing

The next time you notice a coincidence, pause to ask yourself whether it might be signal worthy of attention and not just more everyday noise.

Synchronicity is not random. Nor is consciousness a byproduct of random neural firings. Both are signatures of a universe whose underlying fields are rich with meaning, intelligence, and resonance.

Our Quantum Coalescence framework, now expanded to include Spin alongside Prana and Akasha, offers a metaphysical and physical theory both ancient in spirit and modern in language.

It presents an array of possibilities awaiting each of us, as mindful participants, to notice, interpret, and embrace the persistent synchronicities and signposts that nurture spiritual growth and awareness. Both are qualities that bridge the optimism of past epochs with the future’s higher consciousness.

May the image of the Greek Muse Clotho invoke protection and healing for the author and readers of this newsletter.

Share