Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skye's avatar
Skye
1d

I just love reading your articles. I get so much out of them, and they resonate deeply within my being. Thank you so much. Grateful to Franklin for sharing your amazing work with his readers (how I found out about you!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
2d

I totally Know the Gnostic view on the "god" of this world is the Demiurge as you note so well!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture