The Anglo-American-Zionist Empire

Introduction

To grapple earnestly with the most painful and consequential episodes of human history demands a willingness to inhabit cognitive dissonance; to explore, without flinching, ideas and perspectives that challenge or even offend one’s deepest loyalties and convictions.

There is a distinct intellectual courage in entertaining viewpoints, however unsettling, with which one disagrees. Such openness is not merely an exercise in abstract rigor; it is an ethical posture, preventing the ossification of thought and guarding against the temptations of tribal certainty and moral self-righteousness.

The ability to sit with discomfort, to weigh evidence and historical parallels even when they disturb one’s sense of identity or moral superiority, is an essential skill in both philosophical inquiry and public discourse.

Extending from the personal to the collective, history warns of the dangers faced by nations that allow their formative narratives, values, or policies to be shaped by powerful external actors.

Wise statesmanship entails a critical assessment of influence, recognizing the subtle, often self-justifying mechanisms by which another nation’s interests may become entangled with one’s own, sometimes to the detriment of independent moral judgment.

The integrity of a nation’s foreign policy rests upon the same principle that undergirds intellectual honesty: the refusal to cede one’s agency, to substitute inherited dogma or external pressure for clear-eyed, self-critical reflection.

Only through such vigilance, at both the individual and national level, can societies hope to avoid cycles of tragedy and repetition, and chart a course rooted in authentic, internally coherent identity.

Israel and Gaza

For context, please watch the first 68 seconds of the video (below) and then pause it for the time being. The entire interview is well worth your time and consideration. In it, Candace Owens interviews Norman Finkelstein, an author known for his research on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Holocaust.

Finkelstein’s career faced a dramatic setback when DePaul University denied him tenure and subsequently canceled his classes in 2007, despite overwhelming departmental and college personnel committee support.

The decision to cancel him was widely viewed as retribution for his outspoken criticisms of Israel’s policies and the outsized influence of the Israel lobby within academia.

Finkelstein became the target of what he described as a “relentless battering and a vicious smear campaign,” culminating in widespread national controversy stirred up by a campaign to discredit him led by Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer.

Dershowitz is also known for framing his support of Israel as both a legal and moral imperative. He argues consistently that Israel is the only genuine democracy in the Middle East, and therefore deserves robust support from the United States.

From a philosophical standpoint, Dershowitz’s argument is an example of the non sequitur logical fallacy. Specifically, it presents a logical leap. The presence of democratic institutions does not necessarily justify unconditional or uncritical support in all circumstances.

Moreover, the argument reflects moral exceptionalism and democratic exceptionalism, assuming that unique status or superiority warrants special privilege, which is untenable in political philosophy.

Norman Finkelstein disagrees with Dershowitz’s rhetorical flourishes and forcefully accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

For the people of Israel, Gazans are vermin, they’re garbage, they’re human refuse. ~ Norman Finkelstein (from the video’s opening 68 seconds. Please watch.

The Phoenix

The Phoenix is one of the most familiar mythological emblems in world culture, a radiant bird whose death in flame and return from its own ashes has long represented rebirth, immortality, and the renewal of hope. Across civilizations, it serves as a reminder that destruction can precede regeneration and that even after profound ruin, life may emerge restored.

When I created the schema for Chrysalis Tarot, I used the Phoenix as one of our major archetypes. In Chrysalis, the Phoenix functions as the penultimate symbol of the Authentic Self, the threshold guardian who stands between the limited ego and the fully realized soul.

Its mythic cycle of death and renewal aligns with the inner work required to shed obsolete identities, relinquish defensive postures, and extinguish the residue of fear that clings to the unexamined self.

The Phoenix is not merely a creature of fire and resurrection. It is the interior blaze that consumes illusion, the disciplined courage to relinquish what no longer serves, and the willingness to endure temporary loss for the sake of higher coherence.

Positioned just before Psyche in the arc of ascension, the Phoenix embodies the radical honesty that precedes authentic rebirth. It represents the moment when the aspirant (whether an individual or a nation) becomes transparent to themselves, stripped of inherited roles and conditioned scripts. What rises from these ashes is a more luminous and truthful center of identity.

In ancient Egypt, the Phoenix appears as the Bennu bird, a solar creature linked to Ra and Osiris. Its cyclical renewal echoed the life-giving flood of the Nile and symbolized the rebirth of Egyptian civilization.

In classical Greece and Rome, the Phoenix lived for centuries before self-immolating and rising anew. Its association with the sun and fire made it the supreme image of indestructible life, so much so that Rome adopted it as a sign of the eternal city and stamped its likeness on imperial coinage.

Early Christianity embraced the Phoenix as a metaphor for resurrection and the promise of eternal life. Its image appears on tombs as a quiet assurance of the soul’s transcendence.

In China, the analogous Fenghuang carries different overtones. Rather than a creature that dies and is reborn, it symbolizes harmony, virtue, feminine grace, the union of yin and yang, and the advent of a wise or auspicious age.

In Western esoteric thought it even becomes an emblem of the philosopher’s stone, the fire of inner transmutation that enables spiritual rebirth. Its presence in art, heraldry, sacred texts, and even modern city names reflects a broad cultural reach, affirming its status as a universal symbol of renewal.

This process of renewal can only take place when individuals (microscopic) or nations (macroscopic) act in their own self-interest and assert their will. At the macro level, the destiny of America is however tied to a hegemonic empire that is controlled by evil entities. Frankly, one has reason to wonder if either the U.S., the UK, or Israel are truly sovereign.

For example, Tucker Carlson has repeatedly claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has boasted about ‘controlling’ the U.S. government and President Donald Trump.

On Glenn Greenwald’s podcast in late September 2025, Carlson stated, “Bibi [Netanyahu] openly tells people: ‘I control the United States and Donald Trump.’ This isn’t speculation, it’s what he says himself.”

Carlson continued, “As an American, I find that deeply humiliating. Our leaders allow a foreign state to impose harmful policies on me and my children. That is a blatant violation of the basic agreement between the American people and their government.”

​The Epstein Files

This week in Washington, the U.S. government will have the opportunity to assert its sovereignty, if only symbolically. There was an intense behind-the-scenes effort to block Rep. Thomas Massie’s discharge petition from reaching a floor vote in the House. However, the 218 signatures needed to force consideration of the underlying legislation appear solid.

We should note that if the bill titled the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” comes to a vote in the House and pass, it is expected to be DOA in the Senate. Update 11/18: Trump has reversed himself again and is now calling on Republicans in the House and Senate to pass the bill. He further states that he will sign the legislation if it reaches his desk.

The American people are not seeking the release of the “Epstein Files” solely for political purposes, but as the logical first step in raising awareness on the significant harm to children and then hopefully eliminating widespread sex trafficking for money, the sinister currency of kompromat, Satanic ritual abuse (SRA), and harvesting of a child’s organs.

The coalition that elected Trump is in dire straits. In fact, pundits are stating that the MAGA coalition is crumbling. Nick Fuentes, who appeals mostly to young American men, raises strong points in the video below. I predict his views will become mainstream in a matter of months, if not weeks.

Sean Davis, a staunch Trump supporter and CEO of the influential online magazine The Federalist, accused the “weak and rudderless” president of focusing too much on foreign policy instead of the domestic economic issues that affect tens of millions of Americans:

You cannot have a viable country or future when half your country and all its young people are locked out of the economy and locked out of ever owning a home or much of anything beyond next month’s streaming subscription. Does anyone in Washington care about this? Anyone at all? Republicans had better wake up, because right now their nightmare is only beginning if they don’t start making massive changes.

Shoah Theology

Shoah Theology refers to the spectrum of Jewish and, more broadly, theological responses to the Holocaust (Shoah). It aims to explicate how such radical evil can be reconciled, if at all, with belief in God, meaning, and covenantal history.

The approach raises such questions as how could a benevolent, omnipotent God allow the Holocaust? Was the covenant broken? Is suffering always a punishment, or is this suffering utterly incomprehensible?

Many theologians contend that traditional explanations, such as suffering as divine punishment or test, fail before the magnitude and uniqueness of the Holocaust. Some even conclude the Holocaust disproves God’s existence or at least the traditional conception of God.

Shoah Theology does not offer a single answer but reframes the discourse on suffering, justice, and faith. It rejects attempts to easily explain or rationalize atrocity by acknowledging the unprecedented rupture represented by the Holocaust. Its legacy continues to shape Jewish thought, Christian theology, and wider philosophical debate about evil, divine justice, and human responsibility.

By “rupture,” theologians imply that the Shoah represents an unprecedented event that cannot be assimilated or explained by existing religious frameworks, practices, or theologies, the traditional ways of understanding God.

We disagree and posit an alternative viewpoint called Auschwitz Theology.

Auschwitz Theology

Several philosophers and theologians, mainly in postwar existential and Gnostic circles, have suggested that the extremity of evil evident in the Holocaust could be taken as evidence not of a benign, transcendent God, but rather of the Gnostic Demiurge, specifically as Yahweh is interpreted through the Gnostic tradition.

We presented our thesis in a post titled, The False God of Zionism. Moreover, we have written extensively about the Demiurge, Archons, and End Times. Those posts can easily be accessed on our Substack homepage here.

In numerous posts, we refer to the ‘Anglo-American-Zionist Empire.’ Most notably, perhaps, in our article titled Prometheus and the Collapse of Western Civilization.

ZIM Unzipped

While Cudenec’s ZIM approach analyses the Empire through a geopolitical and systemic lens, the Gnostic perspective moves the analysis onto a metaphysical plane, identifying the spiritual architecture that undergirds such worldly power.

From a critical or Gnostic perspective, we argue that the god identified as Yahweh, who is uncritically worshipped in both Christian Zionist and other contexts, mirrors the Gnostic Demiurge called Yaldabaoth.

Indeed, the Gnostics themselves associated Yahweh with the Demiurge. Below is a summary of the main points of our thesis — points that are central to Auschwitz Theology.

Gnostic thought considers this figure to be a false god and usurper of divinity, whose myth serves not as a source of spiritual liberation but as an agent of material and political domination. Consequently, the contemporary construct, as interpreted through Gnostic writings, is a Satanic myth that perpetuates bondage in a material, financially-oriented world rather than salvation. Accordingly, we view The Christ, the risen Jesus, as our principal mediary and advocate with the unknowable godhead (Monad) that both he and we call Father.

The classic Gnostic viewpoint holds that the Demiurge is an ignorant or even malicious entity who fancies himself to be the only god, fashioned a flawed material world, and rules through law, violence, and vanity.

Many Gnostic sects specifically identified this figure with Yahweh, the God of the Hebrew Bible, contrasting him with the hidden, transcendent God of pure goodness and light often called the Source.​

Post-Holocaust, some philosophers have speculated that the radical and ‘nihilistic’ evil embodied by the Shoah undeniably substantiates the existence of such a Demiurge.

Reflecting on postwar German philosophy, Willem Otterspeer remarked that the Holocaust revealed a world ruled by the Demiurge, rather than a benevolent deity.

Here are several key quotations from Saint Paul instantiating, though not naming directly, the existence of the Demiurge and the Archons, the “rulers of this world.”

These passages form the biblical substrate for later Gnostic identification of cosmic rulers whose spiritual malevolence shapes the material realm, as we commented upon in length in a post titled, The Sophia of Jesus Christ.

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.​ (Ephesians 6:12) We speak a wisdom, however, among the mature, but not a wisdom of this age or of the rulers of this age, who are coming to nothing. ... None of the rulers of this age understood it, for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory. (1 Corinthians 2:6–8)

Paul uses terms such as “principalities” and “powers” to refer not only to earthly authorities but to the cosmic powers understood in his apocalyptic worldview as entities ruling over the present age. Gnostic interpreters would later identify these “rulers of this age” as the Archons, servants of the Demiurge, presiding over cosmic ignorance and bondage.

Epstein, Gaza, and the Children

When placing Norman Finkelstein’s quote, “For the people of Israel, Gazans are vermin, they’re garbage, they’re human refuse,” in juxtaposition to Adolf Hitler’s similar remark linking ‘cruelty in nature’ to Germany’s inalienable right to eliminate “millions of an inferior race that multiplies like vermin,” the irony becomes very, very dark.

Hitler regarded the Jews as untermenschen (subhuman). The government of Israel apparently has adopted the same callous attitude toward Gazans. In our juxtaposed example, the irony comes from the horrifying parallel — a group that was once the target of dehumanizing rhetoric is now depicted as deploying similar dehumanization against another population.

The moral irony or mirroring phenomenon can be contextualized as an example of the “victim-perpetrator cycle” or what is called “asymmetric morality,” where previous victims, under certain conditions or narratives, replicate the deeds or attitudes historically directed against them.

In Gnostic accounts, the Demiurge is not only ignorant and arrogant, but often operates with a perverse cunning, sowing confusion, division, and masterminding cycles of suffering purely for its own entertainment or as a huffy display of power.

This is analogous to how Zeus, angered by Prometheus’ defiance by having gifted fire to humanity, punishes both humanity (by sending Pandora and her box of woes) and Prometheus himself with eternal torment (having an eagle dine daily on his liver) as a form of divine cruelty blended with ironic “justice.”

This cycle of suffering sustains a world of endless irony, confusion, and moral inversion where those who rise in their own liberation are seduced or manipulated into mirroring the very cruelties they once suffered.

Another example of this cyclical Satanic behavior took place in Rwanda. After decades of colonial oppression by Belgian authorities, Hutu leaders, once an oppressed group, engaged in the genocide of Tutsi people in 1994, displaying grim echoes of the violence they suffered.

This mirrors the “victim becomes oppressor” cycle described in Mahmood Mamdani’s work, When Victims Become Killers. Mamdani is a Ugandan anthropologist and author. Interestingly, his son is the newly elected mayor of New York City. More irony, perhaps?

There are other historical examples of this cycle of suffering where Philosophers cite role reversal as a recurring dynamic in individual and collective histories. The oppressed appear to internalize patterns of domination and then replicate them, intentionally or unintentionally, when the circumstances are reversed.

I chose to address the Rwandan example in some detail because Mary the Mother of Jesus appeared to three school girls in Kibeho, Rwanda, where she identified herself as “Mother of the Word.”

These apparitions occurred in Kibeho from 1981 to 1989, the first on November 28, which is now celebrated as the Feast of Our Lady of Kibeho. I have a friend, Drew Mariani, who traveled to Kibeho several times to film the seers during their apparitions.

On August 19, 1982, the three visionaries all reported a horrific, shared vision of a “river of blood,” mass murder, abandoned bodies, and severed heads. This apocalyptic imagery was later interpreted as an accurate and ominous prophesy of the 1994 Rwandan genocide that killed over a million people, including the young visionary Marie Claire Mukangango, R.I.P.

During the Holocaust, approximately 1.5 million children, mostly Jewish, but also including Romani and other groups, were killed by the Nazi regime.​

In the ongoing war in Gaza, it is estimated that over 18,000 children have died since October 2023, with average daily deaths reaching as high as 28 children.​

In the 1994 Rwandan genocide, approximately 300,000 children were murdered, and the broader violence orphaned about 95,000 more, with children making up a significant number of the victims.

The three Kibeho visionaries, Alphonsine, Marie Claire and Anathalie.

Conclusion

A genuine reckoning with history demands that we recognize how easily the cycles of suffering, domination, and self-deception can reassert themselves in every generation. Nations, like individuals, are not immune to the temptation to repeat the very injustices they once condemned.

The Phoenix reminds us that transformation begins only when the old narratives burn away and when the self, or the state, confronts its own reflection without denial. Renewal is impossible without that fire.

Whether in Gaza, Washington, Jerusalem, or Kibeho, the moral test remains the same: the refusal to descend into the logic of the oppressor or become an instrument of powers that thrive on confusion, cruelty, and spiritual inertia.

If Auschwitz Theology teaches anything, it is that evil often operates through inversion, through cycles that lure victims into becoming perpetrators and nations into surrendering sovereignty for the illusion of security or righteousness.

To break this pattern requires an inner and collective transparency, a clear-eyed rejection of the false gods who rule through fear, division, and the manipulation of trauma. The destiny of any people depends on their willingness to rise from the ashes of inherited dogma and external domination to reclaim a moral center rooted not in mythic grievances or political contrivances but in truth.