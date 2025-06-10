Special edition to alert my readers to a potential problem this weekend. It’s about a 5-minute read. Thank you for subscribing to Rational Spirituality!

Introduction

It’s a time for choosing, America. Either we can have a peaceful country filled with faith, family, and patriotism. Or we can have the Left’s dystopian society of open borders. Time to pick a side. Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

Regardless of what you may think of Alex Jones, he enjoys excellent Deep State/Cabal sources. His far-reaching interview with Tucker Carlson is well worth watching, but I suggest saving it for later, as this video has nothing to do with the June 14, 2025, protests.

Jones recently issued this warning, as did many others. Jones, citing his high-level sources, claims the protests are a front for globalist elites to spark unrest and derail Trump’s agenda. (Sounds crazy until you see the NGO money trail.)

Either this contrivance is simply another fearmongering psyop, or it represents a threat. It well could be another George Floyd—type manufactured event. Who knows what their devilish plan is? We do know the Deep State and Criminocratic Cabal are clearly behind it.

The wisest approach would be to treat it as George Floyd 2.0, at least until it proves to be a false alarm rather than a false flag designed to fracture the nation. The Deep State’s playbook isn’t new. From the 2020 riots to the January 6th setup, they’ve mastered the art of staging chaos to smear patriots and tighten control. (If they pulled it off before, what’s stopping them now?)

The following information was compiled from literature distributed by the organizers, plus other sources. My facetious comments appear in parentheses. Here’s what we know:

What Is the "No Kings" Movement?

"No Kings" is a coordinated, nationwide day of protest scheduled for June 14, 2025 — Flag Day, which is also President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

The protests are a response to President Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C., which organizers and critics describe as a "made-for-TV display of dominance" and an attempt to project authoritarian strength.

The movement is organized by a coalition of over 100 pro-democracy advocacy groups, including Indivisible, 50501, and others, with support from more than 150 progressive organizations and ‘grassroots’ partners (likely funded in part by taxpayer money via NGOs). There’s nothing ‘grassroots’ about it. Follow the money: groups like Open Society Foundations have funneled billions into ‘grassroots’ causes, from BLM to border crises. (Coincidence? Or just another Soros special?)

The Map of Civil Unrest

The map on the No Kings website (www.nokings.org) displays hundreds of protest events scheduled across all 50 states and even some outside the U.S.

Organizers estimate that over 1,500 cities will see protests, with millions of participants expected nationwide.

The protests are intentionally decentralized: there will be no official “No Kings protest in Washington, D.C.” The organizers want to "create contrast, not conflict," and avoid direct confrontation with the parade in the capital. (If you believe this, I have some oceanfront property for sale in a not-too-swampy area of Florida.)

(The scale screams coordination, not grassroots passion. As another X user noted, “The #NoKings protests are funded by the same globalist NGOs pushing open borders and chaos. Stay sharp, patriots” (TruthSeeker1776). This decentralized setup could be a ploy to spread chaos nationwide while dodging accountability for any violence that erupts.)

Nature and Goals of the Protests

The protests are to be “mostly peaceful,” with organizers purportedly providing “de-escalation training” and working with local partners to ensure peaceful demonstrations.

The central message, according to the literature, is to reject authoritarianism and the idea of a "king" or unchecked executive power in the United States. There is no mention of violent, illegal alien criminals.

Events range from rallies and marches to town halls and "know your rights" trainings, with a focus on community safety and civic engagement.

(But the silence on issues like illegal alien crime is deafening. On X, users are calling it out: “No Kings? More like No Borders. Same old Soros-funded playbook to destabilize America” (PatriotWatchdog). The George Floyd riots started with similar “peaceful” promises — we know how that ended. Until this proves to be a false alarm, assume it’s a false flag.)

Media Coverage and Credibility

Major outlets such as Axios, Newsweek, Economic Times, and Common Dreams have reported extensively on the No Kings protests, their scale, and their “official” motivations. (These outlets have little credibility. You’re better off with X or trustworthy YouTube channels. The media’s job isn’t to report —it’s to sell the Deep State’s script. Why else would they ignore the protests’ funding while hyping their “noble” cause? (Alinsky would be proud.)

The event is described as potentially the largest single-day anti-Trump protest since the start of his administration. (Like the Pied Piper of the hivemind Left, Saul Alinsky, taught his minions, “Accuse your opponent of what you are doing, to create confusion and to inculcate voters against evidence of your own guilt.” Hillary Clinton wrote her thesis on Alinsky.)

The media’s “anti-authoritarian” spin is a smokescreen. For the real pulse, turn to X, where users like FroggeeMusic23 and PatriotWatchdog expose the protests’ true colors. This could be the Deep State’s biggest staged event since 2020.

Summary

Date — June 14, 2025 (Flag Day, Trump’s birthday, Army’s 250th anniversary)

Number of Cities — 1,500+

Nature — Nonviolent, decentralized, nationwide protests.

Main Organizers — Indivisible, 150+ partner organizations

Main Target — Trump’s military parade and perceived authoritarianism.

To cut through the Deep State’s fog, you need raw, unfiltered truth. That’s why I’ve tapped X for voices exposing the "No Kings" scam. Follow these accounts to stay ahead of the Cabal’s next move.

Accounts to follow on X

To stay ahead of the Deep State’s schemes, I’ve curated a list of X accounts exposing the “No Kings” protests’ true motives. The list includes the accounts previously mentioned

FroggeeMusic23

Why Follow: This account has raised alarms about the protests, calling them potential “riots” and sharing concerns about their scale, as seen in their post: “‘No Kings’ riots planned for 6/14/25. Interactive map shows many cities… These people are sick!🤬” Their updates may highlight risks and local impacts, helping you avoid trouble spots.

TruthSeeker1776

Why Follow: This user connects the protests to globalist NGOs and open-border agendas, aligning with your Deep State hypothesis. Their post, “The #NoKings protests are funded by the same globalist NGOs pushing open borders and chaos. Stay sharp, patriots,” offers a critical lens on the movement’s funding and intent.

PatriotWatchdog

Why Follow: This account ties the protests to broader narratives of destabilization, as seen in their post: “No Kings? More like No Borders. Same old Soros-funded playbook to destabilize America.” They’re likely to provide real-time commentary questioning the protests’ true motives.

DrKarlynB

Why Follow: Recommended by tehterminator for firsthand information, this account reportedly accesses organizational calls for the "No Kings" protests, offering insider perspectives on their planning. Their insights could reveal coordinated efforts behind the scenes.

EmeraldRobinson

Why Follow: As an investigative journalist with a strong X presence, this account shares critical takes on political events and recommends other reliable sources like LauraLoomer and JamesOKeefeIII. They’re likely to cover the protests with a focus on hidden agendas, aligning with your narrative.

X posts reflect user opinions and may not always be verified. Cross-check claims with other sources, but these accounts are valuable for raw sentiment and breaking updates.

