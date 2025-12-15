What we will articulate is more radical than mainstream Marcionite retrieval, more universalist than classic supersessionism, and more anti‑Zionist than most established Christian churches. We propose a new Marcionite, Gnostic Christianity.

Introduction

Marcion of Sinope (c. 85–160 CE) was a wealthy Christian from Asia Minor who founded Marcionism, a powerful early Christian movement centered on his belief that the vengeful Old Testament God called Yahweh was a lesser craftsman or fashioner, distinct from the loving, supreme God revealed by Jesus Christ in the New Testament.

Excommunicated in Rome around 144 CE, Marcion rejected the Old Testament entirely, compiled his own canon (an edited Luke and Pauline Epistles), and was a major influence, forcing the nascent Church to define its own scriptures and doctrines against his dualistic teachings, though his writings are lost.

Surviving evidence suggests Marcion is the first Christian figure known to have produced a self‑contained written “Gospel” and “Apostolikon” as a canon. Some modern scholars argue that his gospel may even predate and have shaped the canonical gospels.

Advocates of this view, such as modern scholars Matthias Klinghardt and Markus Vinzent, suggest the proto-orthodox Church fathers expanded an earlier, “neutral” Marcionite or “proto-Luke” text (often called the Gospel of the Lord) to include certain Old Testament references that appear in the canonical Gospels.

A treatise called The Antitheses was Marcion’s foundational theological work, which is now lost. In it he set out to prove that the God of the Old Testament and the God revealed in Christ are two different and opposed deities.

Marcion’s theology was shaped by this sharp distinction between the Old and New Testaments.

Like the Gnostics, Marcion posited two distinct deities: The “just” or “evil” god (the Demiurge or Yahweh) of the Old Testament, who crafted (not created) the material world, was characterized by wrath and rigid justice. His parasitic agents of deceit, destruction, and disorder are known as Archons.

The previously unknown benevolent God (the Father) of Jesus Christ, a supreme being of pure love, mercy, and grace, was revealed in the New Testament. Moreover, Jesus never refers to this ineffable God as Yahweh, but rather as Father.

Ancient reports describe Marcion’s Antitheses as a collection of sharply contrasted statements, often pairing biblical passages, to display irreconcilable opposition between “law” and “gospel,” justice and mercy, creator and redeemer. The work’s purpose was to show that any attempt to harmonize the two Testaments is in error. The disjunction itself is the key to the true understanding of Christ and his revelatory mission.

The Antitheses seems to have worked hand‑in‑glove with Marcion’s edited canon. His gospel (a shortened Luke) and his Apostolikon (ten Pauline letters) were interpreted through the lens of these antithetical pairs.

Where New Testament texts appeared to affirm creation, resurrection of the body, or continuity with Jewish Scripture, Marcion claimed they had been interpolated and appealed to the logic of the Antitheses to justify excision.

Patristic writers treat the Antitheses as the great programmatic book of Marcionism, the place where his system is most clearly and provocatively formulated. Even though the text itself is lost, its reputation as a frontal attack on the unity of Scripture “forced” emerging “orthodox” theology to “develop” more sophisticated accounts of how the Old and New Testament relate.

This action set the stage for what we today know as the “Judeo-Christian tradition.” The mantra should encourage those who seek enlightenment (gnosis) to recognize this slogan as a political contrivance. In fact, the Old and New Testament do not relate theologically. That’s the preponderant point of the Christian message: Jesus’ father was not Yahweh.

A Thought Experiment

What follows cannot reproduce Marcion’s lost Antitheses or any historical Marcionite text, but it can offer an original, imagined tractate in a Marcionite–Gnostic key to clarify our purposes.

There are two gods, but only one is worthy of worship.

The first is the artisan and warlord of this world, a local deity who thunders, threatens, bargains, and binds peoples to himself with promises of land, victory, and favor. He measures worth by bloodline and boundary, by obedience to decrees carved in stone and enforced with sword and famine.

He exalts one tribe above others and calls them “chosen,” demanding that their loyalty to him be sealed in the exclusion, conquest, or annihilation of their neighbors. His justice is exact, transactional, and narrow, mirroring the jealous economy of a small, insignificant kingdom.

The second is the hidden Father, the Monad, who neither thunders nor bargains, and who has no need of a chosen nation because every rational soul is already kin to his light. He did not set the constellations as trophies of conquest, nor raise mountains as fortresses, nor flood the earth in rage. He simply is, and represents perfect goodness beyond all rivalry.

From him proceeds no decree of genocide, no command to enslave, no curse on unborn innocents. He neither covets land nor divides humanity by pedigree or cult. His kingdom is not of this world because no border can contain his generosity.

Jesus came from the second, but out of necessity entered the domain of the first.

When the Monad sent forth the Son or Aeon of the Divine Logos, it was not to confirm the tribal contracts of a storm god, but to unmask them. The Son descended into a world already ordered by a lesser power, an architect who mistook his delegated authority for absolute divinity and who stamped his image on law and temple and throne.

This artisan, Yahweh the Demiurge, shaped matter and history but did not and could not originate being itself. He rules a province and imagines it to be the whole. His boast, “I am God, and there is no other,” is less a metaphysical truth than the pathological insecurity of a regional despot.

The Christ walked among those who were taught from infancy that this provincial deity was the Most High, and that their ancestral covenant with him marked them as uniquely blessed.

To them he spoke in parables that cut against the grain of ethnic privilege and ritual boundary — enemy‑love instead of holy war, indiscriminate sun and rain instead of selective favor, compassion for outsiders instead of zeal for inherited purity.

In doing so, he drew a quiet but absolute line between the God he called “Father” and the god who had once promised territory and domination to a single bloodline.

The promise to Abraham, “I will bless those who bless you… and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed,” was the Demiurge’s most pious mask. It sanctified partiality as if it were universal love, cloaking political election in the language of cosmic purpose. It bred in the chosen the expectation that history itself would be bent to their advancement, that every other people existed in relation to their destiny.

Yet the Father of Jesus has no need of such arrangements, because his blessing is not mediated by clan or covenantal land grants, but by the immediate call of every soul into filial relationship.

The gospel of the Monad therefore begins with a negation: no nation, no lineage, no cult stands as axis of the Father’s favor.

In the mouth of Jesus, this negation appears as a series of paradoxes and reversals: the first made last, the insiders placed outside, the pious bypassed for the despised. Each reversal is an antithesis, not merely of human expectation, but of the older god’s own economy.

Where the artisan forged identity from boundary — circumcision, dietary codes, sacrificial cult — the Father forges identity from likeness, “Be merciful, as your Father is merciful.” The standard of belonging is not descent from a patriarch or submission to a statute, but participation in an unbounded generosity that mirrors the Monad’s own.

In the language of later Gnostic myth, Sophia, the wisdom that once descended and became entangled in the artisan’s world, now speaks anew in the teaching of Jesus. Her tragedy was to have mistaken the limit for the absolute, to have trusted that the craftsman who shaped matter also shared the Monad’s nature.

Her repentance is now enacted in the gospel, as the Son separates what she once confused: creation from source, law from love, chosenness from universal compassion.

In her former error, the heavenly sought rest in the structures of a partial god; in her restoration, the heavenly exposes those structures as provisional and points beyond them to the simple Father.

Marcion clarifies which god is which; Sophia and Mary the mother of Jesus narrate what happens once that clarity is achieved.

To see Jesus clearly is thus to see that he does not stand at the apex of the old revelation but at its rupture point.

Were he merely the final prophet of the tribal storm god, he would seal that tribal god’s promises, confirm his ethnic privileges, and intensify his legal demands. Instead, he does the opposite.

He relativizes temple and sacrifice, dissolves purity codes in the name of mercy, welcomes those cursed by the law, and announces a kingdom that advances without armies or borders.

Where the artisan god once commanded the destruction of rival shrines, the Son walks freely among Samaritans, pagans, and collaborators, recognizing in each the wounded trace of a higher origin.

The Father’s word on the cross is not the consummation of an old covenant, but its exposure.

When the rulers of this world—political and religious—conspire to crush the Christ, the artisan god’s logic reaches its zenith: violence justified as holiness, exclusion justified as fidelity, the preservation of a sacred order at the price of an innocent life. Yet in the very moment when the Demiurge’s order appears triumphant, its bankruptcy is revealed.

For the Monad neither retaliates in kind nor vindicates the old structures; instead, resurrection occurs without revenge, forgiveness is granted without precondition, and the community gathered around the risen one is defined not by ancestry but by awakened recognition.

This awakening is gnosis, the realization that the god of storms and war, the jealous patron of one people, is not the ultimate Source or Monad. As Jesus taught, “No one pours new wine into old wineskins.”

To fuse the fresh, living spiritual current of Christianity back onto the dry, juridical framework it was born to supersede is not mere error but theological self‑sabotage. It is to shackle grace to a defunct regime of ethnic privilege and ritual obligation.

Such an attempt would be as disastrous as pouring new wine into brittle skins. The ferment of the gospel will not only burst the old container, it will be malformed into the very act of trying to preserve what Christ has rendered obsolete!

Temple of Hadad, Canaanite god of Thunder, Citadel of Aleppo in Syria

To articulate this, one must tell the truth about Yahweh, not as slander, but as biography. He arose amid the hills and deserts as a local storm and war god, kin to the other ethnocentric gods of the Levant. Like Hadad and Baal, he wielded thunder as weapon and rain as reward, protecting his territory and people in exchange for exclusive devotion.

Like Chemosh of Moab or Milcom of Ammon, he bound his worshipers into a tight circle of mutual obligation with sacrifices and obedience on their side, military success and fertility on his. Over time, his devotees elevated Yahweh above his peers, recasting him not merely as one among many but as the chief among a “council of gods.”

In the biblical account of the “Council of El,” the older Semitic high god presides over an assembly of divine beings, each associated with a nation, each guarding its own people and domain.

El is distant and patriarchal, the great “ancient of days” whose authority is archetypal. Yahweh enters this council not as El himself, but as a contender for supremacy, an ignorant, vigorous storm warrior whose loyalty to his own clan is absolute.

He claims judgment rights over the other gods, denouncing their injustice and incompetence, and in time his followers narrate him as absorbing or displacing Baal’s thunder, Chemosh’s warlike ferocity, and Asherah’s nurturing power reattributed or suppressed by his jealous monolatry — the worship of one god exclusively, while acknowledging that other gods might exist.

Yet even enthroned as “Most High” within this council, Yahweh remains marked by his questionable origins. He favors one people above others, commands holy wars for specific territories, and binds his name to a particular sanctuary.

His justice is retributive, often collective, measured in plagues and captivities. Even when his scope expands in the imagination of some Old Testament prophets, he never entirely loses the accent of a tribal god who learned universal language late and speaks it with local vendettas and covenants.

The Monad, by contrast, has no council, no rivals, and no need to assert supremacy.

Where Yahweh’s transcendence is achieved by competitive promotion within a pantheon—“above all gods”—the Father of Jesus is beyond such comparisons. The Monad’s unity is not the victory of one deity over others, but the simple, undivided abundance from which all being flows.

He does not grant lands; he grants existence. He does not distribute spoils; he pours out life. Ethnic election, holy war, sacrificial appeasement, these are the actions of provincial gods, not of the ineffable One.

Jesus’ teachings makes sense only when heard as the voice or logos of this One, not as a latter-day refinement of a storm god’s demands.

When the One True God blesses the peacemakers, he negates divinely sanctioned war. When he praises the merciful, he overturns visions of a deity who delights in wrath. When he eats with sinners and foreigners, he collapses the logic of “chosenness.”

When he commands love for enemies, he exposes the narrowness of a god who curses those outside his covenant. In each case, the sayings of Jesus function as an antithesis, e.g. “You have heard from a lesser god, but I reveal the Father.”

Therefore, let the Testaments be decoupled. Let yesterday be separated from tomorrow. Let the writings that narrate the rise and rule of Yahweh be read as the chronicle of an artisan and tribal patron, at times groping toward, at times violently resisting, the light of the Monad, the One True God who is ineffable.

Let no promise of land, no boast of election, no threat of holy violence be confused with the eternal will of the Father revealed in the Son. For the gospel is not the perfection of a storm god’s character, but the irruption of a wholly different God into a world ordered by him.

Some readers may mistake this argument for a species of Christian triumphalism, but that charge misunderstands what triumphalism actually requires.

Christian triumphalism presupposes a single God whose salvific plan unfolds seamlessly from Israel to the Church, such that Christianity inherits or morally supersedes Judaism within the same divine economy.

Our essay explicitly rejects that premise. It does not claim that Christianity “wins” where Israel fails, nor that the Church replaces one chosen people with another. Rather, it insists on discernment over confusion and gnosis over misidentification, the recognition that two fundamentally different gods have been conflated, with catastrophic theological and political consequences.

What is affirmed here is not the triumph of a religion or institution, but the necessity of correctly identifying the God revealed by Jesus and disentangling that revelation from the tribal, coercive logic of the Demiurge.

To follow Jesus in his footsteps is to renounce the privilege of being chosen over others, and to receive instead the far greater dignity of being a child among often quarreling siblings.

In the light of the Monad, every boundary dear to the artisan god, namely ethnic, ritual, and political, fades into contingent uncertainty. What remains is the call to become perfect as the Father is perfect, not in thunderous power, but in unbounded generosity.

The old storm deity may still ‘strut and fret’ in texts and traditions, but his voice is no longer absolute. The Son has spoken, the Father has been made known, and the time of tribal gods who draw lines through humanity will, like all tribal gods before them, simply fade away.

Replacement Theology

Replacement Theology (RT), commonly called “supersessionism” in academic theology, is the view that the Church has permanently taken the place of Israel as God’s covenant people, such that the promises and privileges given to biblical Israel now belong properly to the Church instead.

In strong forms, RT implies that ethnic/national Israel no longer has a distinct role in God’s saving purposes and that Israel’s land and restoration promises are to be read spiritually, as blessings realized in the Christian community rather than in the Jewish people as such.​

In classical RT, Israel is seen as having forfeited or completed its covenant role through disobedience or by the coming of Christ, and the ecclesia, the community of Christ, as “new” or “true” Israel now inherits the Scriptures and covenants.

I use the Greek word “ecclesia,” which means “an assembly of believers” or people called to a common purpose, to make a point. The “Church,” by virtue of having conflated the Demiurge Yahweh with Jesus’ Father, reveals itself as part of the problem, not the solution.

In the 20th century, especially after the Shoah, Catholic theology underwent a marked re-evaluation of its relation to Judaism, culminating in Vatican II’s declaration Nostra Aetate (1965).

That Council explicitly rejected the idea that Jews as a people are rejected or cursed by God and affirmed that “the covenant of God with Israel has never been revoked,” a formulation that undercuts “abrogationist” forms of RT that treat the Jewish covenant as null and void.

RT proponents typically argue that:

The New Covenant in Christ supersedes the Mosaic covenant, so that continued ethnic or territorial privileging of Israel is theologically obsolete.​

New Testament texts describing the Church as “people of God” or a “new Israel” (e.g., certain readings of Paul and the parables of the vineyard) indicate that believing Jews and Gentiles together now constitute the true Israel.​

Many OT promises (land, restoration, blessing of the nations) are to be read typologically and spiritually as fulfilled in Christ and the worldwide Church Ecclesia, not in ongoing national Israel and its political fortunes.​

Elements of supersessionist logic appear early in Christian writers such as Justin Martyr, who spoke of Christians as the “true Israel,” and were developed through patristic and medieval theology as a near-default stance.

In modern times, however, RT or supersessionist frameworks have been articulated in various forms within covenant theology and some strands of Reformed and mainline Protestant thought, while being strongly opposed by dispensationalist and Christian Zionist currents that insist on an enduring, distinct role for ethnic Israel and its land grants.

Contemporary debate now often distinguishes “hard” replacement (Israel’s covenant simply ended) from “soft” or “fulfilment” models, and much post‑Vatican II Catholic theology seeks to affirm the Church’s relation to Israel in Christ without saying that the Church has replaced Israel as God’s rejected‑then‑supplanted former people.

All of this remains beside the point. Until Marcion’s teachings become more widely appreciated, such RT arguments will continue to accommodate the internally incoherent utterances of a southern Levantine tribal war god.

A New Worldview

Recognition of the ineffable God whom Jesus calls “Father,” combined with explicit rejection of Yahweh as a manipulative, tribal power, yields a two‑tiered worldview that renders contemporary chaos and confusion discernible.

What appears as moral schizophrenia in global Christianity and geopolitics is the predictable result of trying to serve both the unknowable Monad and the overtly proud Demiurge at once.

If Jesus truly reveals a Father whose perfection consists in indiscriminate love, mercy, and non‑sacrificial generosity, then any attempt to weld that revelation onto a deity who sanctifies conquest, ethnic privilege, and punitive covenant logic produces a structurally divided and paranoid consciousness.

The same Bible is then used both to defend universal dignity and to justify exclusion, colonial settlement, and collective punishment, not because the text is uniquely perverse but because it conflates two incompatible conceptualizations of god.

The “God of the West” becomes an unstable hybrid who speaks Sermon‑on‑the‑Mount ethics one moment and Genesis‑Joshua realpolitik the next, a baffling theological confabulation mirrored in the political behavior of societies informed by this script.

Consider, for example, this quote from Joshua concerning the Battle of Jericho:

They devoted the city to the Lord and destroyed with the sword every living thing in it — men and women, young and old, cattle, sheep and donkeys. Joshua 6:21

In modern situations like Gaza, that hybridity has been laid bare. Appeals to divine promises of land and protection for a “chosen people” coexist with lingering intuitions about human equality and love of neighbor, stretching consciences in opposite directions.

Those still enthralled to Yahwistic election narratives experience criticism of Israel’s violence as an attack on God’s own faithfulness, while those whose moral sense has moved closer to the Monad’s universalism increasingly see such justifications as morally obscene but are unable to articulate why Scripture seems to support them.

Our thesis resolves that confusion neatly by refusing the synthesis. Yahweh is treated as a powerful, historically real, but limited and self‑interested deity whose manipulative covenantal tactics continue to reverberate in religious nationalism, Christian Zionism, and sacralized state violence.

The Father of Jesus, by contrast, is the ineffable Ground of Being whose will is simply the good of all creatures and whose “election” is not of a people against others but of humanity out of the confused economy of rivalrous gods altogether.

Once this distinction is made, many contemporary pathologies such as holy war rhetoric, ethnic messianism, and theological defenses of apartheid like systems can be reclassified not as failures of Christianity in general, but as the lingering triumph of Yahweh over the still‑marginal voice of the Monad — Jesus Christ.

Thus the chaos and confusion of today’s world, especially where religion and geopolitics intertwine, do not signal the absence of God but the presence of two fundamentally different divine claimants in the same cranial space.

Recognizing the Father while rejecting Yahweh does not solve political problems by itself, but it clarifies their spiritual anatomy. What is chaotic is the hybrid worship of both universal love and tribal domination as if they flowed from a single source.

Under our Marcionite reading, the task is to complete the discernment Jesus begins by separating the voice of the Monad from that of the manipulative storm god and to realign ethics, ecclesiology, and politics with the former alone.

Summary

Our overall argument ties together a Marcionite dualism, a radical critique of biblical Israel, and contemporary disillusionment with the State of Israel under the shadow of Gaza.

At the center stands a sharp duality between two gods: the Demiurge, a limited creator and tribal war god, and the hidden Monad, the universal Father revealed by Jesus. The Demiurge is responsible for the coercive, ethnocentric structures of covenant, holy war, land grant, and “chosen people,” including the promise schema built around Abraham and his descendants.

The command to bless Israel (Genesis 12:3) is therefore not a timeless utterance of the One True God but a provincial directive issued by this artisan deity to secure and sacralize one people’s political fortunes at the expense of others.

In contrast, Jesus’ teachings are read as a sustained contrast to that regime: love of enemy instead of holy war, universal mercy instead of ethnic privilege, filial resemblance to the Monad instead of legal obedience to a storm god.

From this perspective, the Old and New Testaments do not form a harmonious continuum of one God’s unfolding plan, but witness to two fundamentally different deities and economies.

The Hebrew Bible narrates the rise and self‑magnification of Yahweh as a Canaanite/Midianite storm and war god who gradually claims the role of Most High, while the New Testament proclaims the revelation of the Monad who ultimately judges that earlier misappropriation.

Replacement Theology is thus reframed: not “the Church replaces Israel within the same covenantal field,” but “the ecclesia formed around Jesus and the Monad steps out from under the Demiurge’s covenantal system altogether.”

The “replacement” is vertical rather than horizontal: a higher God and a new humanity displace the tribal sacrality itself, not just the ethnic subject who previously enjoyed it.

The current devastation in Gaza and shifting global attitudes toward Israel become, in this instance, an apocalyptic unveiling of the Demiurgic logic (psyop) at work when a people sacralizes its own security and expansion through an appeal to the authority of ancient promises.

The call to “bless Israel” as a theological absolute now appears as a direct continuation of Genesis‑style election language, which from the Marcionite premise originates not in the Monad but in the jealous calculus of Yahweh, a regional god demanding exclusive loyalty and authorizing asymmetric violence.

Images of siege, collective punishment, and dehumanization of Palestinians expose how easily “chosen people” discourse functions as a permission structure for atrocity.

As more observers recoil from this, the moral intuition driving their revulsion can be interpreted as an incipient recovery of the Monad’s universalism set against the Demiurge’s psychological objectives.

Political‑theological implications

Our argument therefore urges a double move.

First, on the scriptural level, it calls for a deliberate decoupling of the New Testament from the Old as a matter of fidelity to Jesus, explicitly denying that Christ’s Father stands behind the Abrahamic land‑grant and its logic of curse and blessing.

Second, on the political level, it rejects any theological underwriting of the modern State of Israel that treats it as a direct prolongation of biblical Israel’s special status under that same covenant.

Replacement, in this sense, is not a triumphalist Christian annexation of Jewish identity, but a critical relocation of religious loyalty from Yahweh’s ethnocentric project to the Monad’s indiscriminate love and grace.

The catastrophe in Gaza, and the crumbling of previously unquestioned reflexes in global public opinion, then function as both a judgment on the Demiurge’s psyop script and an opening for a post‑supersessionist Marcionism — one that abandons all sacralized ethnos and biblical land grants in favor of a truly universal, non‑tribal God.

The Resurrection by Congolese artist André Kamba Luesa

Jesus died a Jew and then rose as the Christ of Christianity. That’s why the men, women, and children in this image lift high their hands in celebration. His victory is ours!

Share