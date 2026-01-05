The Phoenix rising amidst a burst of Aquarian cosmic energy.

While journeying through the wilderness, the Israelites grew impatient and “spoke against God and against Moses,” complaining about the lack of food and water and expressing their loathing for the “miserable” manna God had provided, although this “manna from Heaven” was keeping them alive.

In response to their ungratefulness, Yahweh sent “fiery serpents” (venomous snakes) into the camp, and many Israelites died from their bites.

“What father among you, if his son asks for a fish, will give him a serpent?” (Jesus teaching his disciples, Luke 11:11). We’ll return to this specific passage later on.

This contrast between Yahweh’s serpents and Jesus’ image of a Father who would never offer one is not incidental. It signals a deeper theological rupture that runs throughout our essay, one that reframes divinity not as coercive power, but as relational light.

Introduction

Lux Socium is yet another strange term that came to me from the imaginal world during predawn meditation. I had no idea what the expression implied, only that I had been tasked to research the metaphysical dimensions of it.

To understand the implications, we should first re-familiarize ourselves with the word panentheism. In Hegelian philosophy, it’s the belief that the world is "in" God, yet that God also transcends the world.

In Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel's system, God (the Absolute Spirit) is immanent because he is fully present in the development of human thought and culture.

However, God is also transcendent because the "Absolute" exceeds any single finite moment or individual, acting as the ground that encompasses all things.

Accordingly, the phrase Lux Socium can be seen as proposing a new axis of being where light (lux) is relational and each of us (the socium) becomes its partner or companion, signifying a bond, shared purpose.

To be a Socium of Light is to participate in its dissemination, to think, act, and desire as modes of radiance rather than recipients of it. Thus the Aquarian waters of mind carry within them the seeds of co-luminosity. We become what Jesus intended us to be — co-creative bearers of light: “The kingdom of Heaven is within you.”

To invoke Lux Socium is to affirm an ethics of participation; Lux Socium is about joining in. When you pay attention, you add to what you see. Understanding something helps everyone understand a little better. We all keep the light moving; each person shares what they see, and every new insight adds to the whole.

If Lux Socium names the relational vocation of light, then morphic resonance describes the mechanism by which it propagates. It’s the process through which shared attention and understanding accumulate into collective patterns across eons of time.

The Mechanics of Morphic Resonance

Think of morphic resonance as the “habit of nature.” It’s the idea that natural systems, including human thought and consciousness, form collective habits.

When a behavior or pattern is repeated by many, it becomes easier for others to pick up later, not through direct learning, but because the “path” has been worn in.

Here’s how Lux Socium operates through this process:

Your Attention Wears a Path — When you focus deeply on and grasp an idea, say a scientific insight or a new way of seeing, you’re not just thinking in isolation. You are actively participating in that field of thought, adding your mental and emotional energy to it. In morphic terms, you are strengthening that specific “habitual pattern” in the collective field of morphic resonance.

Resonance Lowers the Threshold — As more and more individuals pay attention to and understand similar things, that pattern gains strength and clarity. It becomes a well-established “channel” in the collective mind. This makes it progressively easier for others to tune into and grasp that same insight, almost as if it’s “in the air.” Your understanding literally helps “lower the Aquarian waterline” for everyone else.

The Relay Becomes Automatic — This is where the “relay” of light happens. You are both a receiver (benefiting from the resonance of past insights) and a broadcaster (adding your clarified understanding to the field). Your “flame” isn’t just your own; it’s an articulation of the now-strengthened pattern. By sharing what you see, you don’t just send a message, you actively revivify the resonant field itself.

In essence, a “Great Awakening” via morphic resonance isn’t a mystical event, but a natural “quantum coalescent” tipping point. It’s the cumulative effect of enough individuals paying attention to and joining a particular “field of light,” whether that’s spiritual awareness, geopolitics, or Aquarian Age unity.

Each act of conscious knowing doesn’t just brighten for you; it genuinely makes the pattern more accessible and “real” for the whole system, accelerating the shared awakening.

What morphic resonance describes in experiential and process-oriented terms, Christian theology approaches through the language of Logos and incarnation. The question then becomes whether there exists a theological figure capable of expressing this same principle of relational coherence.

Christus Immanens

Saint Paul glimpsed this mystery when he wrote that in Christ “all things hold together.” His intuition was not of a remote sovereignty but of Christus Immanens—the Logos as the coherence of becoming, the radiant continuity that binds creation to its own ground.

In philosophical terms, following Deleuze, this is the plane of consistency. It is the infinite nexus where things are not subordinated but composed. Christ, in this light, is not the transcendent monarch but this very pattern of relational light.

The Aquarian epoch marks the awakening of consciousness to this shared luminosity. The symbol of the water‑bearer is not accidental. Water and light are both media of transmission; each is transparent, continuous, and generative of new forms.

This is the epoch of theological diffusion, where the sacred is no longer concentrated in temple or text. Instead, it circulates through the manifold: through minds, networks, and living currents.

Thus, Lux Socium presents as the metaphysical grammar of this new theology. It affirms that all beings co‑create the radiance they inhabit. To know is to conjoin; to believe is to participate.

In practical terms, this shift means:

Spirituality becomes integrative, not escapist. Embracing the world’s complexity, scientific, artistic, and social, is how we touch the immanent pattern.

Authority disperses into resonance. Guidance comes not from a single vertical source, but from recognizing and aligning with coherent patterns of wisdom or morphic resonance within the whole.

The goal is conscious collaboration with the pattern. Our purpose is to polish our own perception and action to better transmit this “relational light,” thereby strengthening the coherence, the “holding together,” of the whole.

To embrace this reality is to begin the work of escaping the Archontic prisons, the systems of deception, rigid separation, and deadened materiality, by remembering the living, connecting light that was always there.

Any theology that affirms immanent, participatory light must also account for the forces that obstruct it. In the Gnostic and Marcionite traditions, these obstructive powers are named explicitly.

The Archons

We have a tab on our homepage here that makes reviewing our many essays on the Archons easy. That said, it could be useful to review Gnostic and Marcionite cosmologies in relationship to the Lux Socium vector of our Setian Cosmology.

In Gnostic texts like the Hypostasis of the Archons, the Archons are malevolent or ignorant rulers of the material world. Generated by the vengeful Demiurge, who is a flawed god identified with the Old Testament’s Yahweh, Archons conspire to keep human souls trapped in the physical realm through outright deception and spiritual imprisonment.

In Gnostic cosmology, the Demiurge and archons present a structural explanation for the world’s alienation from the One True God, whereas in traditional Christianity, Satan and demons are fallen creatures within a fundamentally good creation ruled by one God.

This view brings the Gnostic scheme much closer to Marcionite dualism, where the “craftsman” of this world (Demiurge) is not identical with the Creator Father of Jesus Christ.​

In many Gnostic systems, the visible cosmos is the product of this ignorant or hostile Demiurge, who is often identified with the Old Testament divinity Yahweh who crafts a defective material world — the world that we live in.

Jesus viewed the world as a spiritually compromised place in need of rescue, a stark contrast to the perfection of God's Kingdom (Pleroma), and urged his followers to focus on heavenly values rather than worldly ones.

The Gnostic Demiurge is usually perceived to be a lesser, derivative deity, below the ineffable, transcendent True God; he may be just, jealous, or violent, but is nonetheless ontologically inferior and spiritually blind.​

The Demiurge then generates Archons (rulers) who administer the cosmic machinery of fate, law, and astral powers and obstruct the soul’s ascent back to the True God.​ They are the wardens of cosmic prisons.

“Salvation” in this context means escape from the rule of the Demiurge and his Archons by liberating the Divine Spark that lives within every human soul through gnosis or the knowledge of awakening to truth.

In mainstream Christian doctrine, one omnipotent, good Creator (Father) makes all things from nothing; Satan and demons are created good angels who fell by their own free choice.​ Christ is an emanation (son) of his Father, the Creator.

The created order remains ontologically good, even if fallen through disobedience. Evil is therefore privation and rebellion within a single divine economy.​

Marcion’s cosmology posits two divinities:

The just but harsh craftsman and lawgiver (identified with Yahweh), who fashioned, but did not create this material world, gave it the Law, and enforces it through heavy-handed justice.​

The higher, absolute, good, and One True God, unknown before Christ, sent Jesus as a spiritual savior to liberate humans from the Demiurge’s carceral domain through faith.​

​The Gnostic Demiurge-Archon schema aligns with Marcionite dualism at several key touchpoints:

Two-level spiritual order — Both Gnosticism and Marcionism distinguish a higher, unknown, truly good God from a l ower craftsman who fashions and rules this world.​ Jesus referred to this lower craftsman as “Prince of this World.” (John 14)

Problematic creation — The material cosmos is tied to the Demiurge’s activity; its injustice, suffering, and ugliness are read as signatures of a flawed craftsman, not simply a “good creation” spoiled by rebellion and disobedience.​

Liberative Christology — Christ appears as an emissary of the True God, revealing the truth about the creator and providing a path of escape from the world-order of the Demiurge.​

Here are some key theological passages:

John 12:31 — “Now is the judgment of this world; now will the ruler of this world be cast out.”

John 14:30 — “I will not speak with you much longer, for the prince of this world is coming, and he has no claim on Me.”

John 16:11 — “Regarding judgment, the prince of this world has been condemned.”

The traditional Satan/demon model insists on one Creator and treats Satan not as architect of the cosmos but as a parasite within it, precisely to block any move toward a second, rival god. This essentially posits Satan, a word that means “adversary,” as what we could consider the only named Archon.​

So, like Jesus and Paul, when our Lux Socium theology frames the world-order as administered by a cosmic bureaucracy of ignorant or hostile powers (the Demiurge and Archons) and sees salvation as liberation from their jurisdiction into the life of a higher, unknowable God, it stands much closer to Marcion’s dualism than to the classic Christian demonology.

The latter unwittingly perpetuates the Demiurge’s sole sovereignty, and in doing so becomes the very mechanism by which Christianity must finally sever its supposed continuity with Judaism and the Old Testament god, severing the Mosaic covenantal order grounded in the rule of that lesser deity.

Like Marcion, we have long been troubled by the notion that Jesus worshipped Yahweh, a tribal war god who fed venomous snakes to his children (Numbers 21) because they had displeased him. In scripture, Jesus does not mention or defer to Yahweh, only to his Father.

That incident in the desert with the snakes is telling. It occasioned the lesson Jesus gave to his disciples in Luke 11:11 (a significant “angel number” in numerology).

What father among you, if his son asks for a fish, will give him a serpent?

When you notice 11:11 in the context of Lux Socium, consider it to be a call to conscious participation. It is a sign from the conscious, interconnected field of light reminding you that your attention is an active force.

(In our theory of Quantum Coalescence, our attention can collapse the wave function.)

The symmetrical 11:11 gateway signifies your individual awareness aligning it with the greater, coherent pattern of reality, the “Christus Immanens” that holds all things together. Such moments are invitations to choose how you will contribute to the collective morphic resonance.

In more practical terms, seeing 11:11 is a prompt to affirm your role in the relay. It asks you to pause, recognize that your perception itself adds to the shared field, and to intentionally channel that moment into a thought or action that reinforces unity, clarity, and light.

Understood this way, 11:11 functions as a micro-symbol of a larger transition in human consciousness, one traditionally expressed through the language of astrological ages.

Marcion of Sinope (A.D. 85-160)

Age of Aquarius

In essence, 11:11 serves as a symbolic marker for a spiritual shift, coinciding with a broader astrological understanding of entering a new, transformative epoch, even if the precise calendar date for the Aquarian Age remains a point of discussion.

We have been on the cusp of the Aquarian epoch for many years. I personally believe we experienced the cusp’s first volley in 1963. The reason the exact date for the new age is a point of discussion is because the beginning of one zodiacal age and conclusion of another are not fixed.

To briefly review the astronomy, a Great Year determined by the Earth’s precessional wobble on its axis lasts roughly 25,772 calendar years. This is often rounded to 26,000. Divided by 12, an astrological year then lasts around 2,166 calendar years, which is often rounded to 2,160. You can intuit the improbability of precision.

The Age of Pisces, which is ending, was known as the Christian epoch. If 2026 marks the eschaton (end times) or return of Christ, as many believe, it necessarily will have monumental theological implications. We believe that recognizing “Judeo-Christianity” as an Archontic-inspired political slogan heralds a start.

Judeo-Christianity is an absolute oxymoron. They don’t even go together at all. Because Judaism and Christianity are complete opposites. Jana S Bennun, co-founder of Israeli News Live

We assess the Aquarian Age will begin in earnest (no more cusp) on November 16th of this year. Here is a short list of “observations” to reflect upon in the meanwhile. These are signposts directing us toward higher consciousness.

Taken together, these observations delineate a deeper problem embedded within inherited Christian cosmology, one that becomes increasingly visible as Aquarian consciousness dissolves older theological structures.

Jesus never claimed to be God.

In fact, just the opposite. In A History of God, Karen Armstrong writes that “the development of Christian belief in the Incarnation was a gradual, complex process” and that “Jesus himself certainly never claimed to be God.” She refers to Jesus’ posture of self‑emptying (kenosis) and obedience rather than self‑exaltation as a divine being.

Jesus distinguished his Father from Yahweh.

Author Paul Wallis notes that in the Gospels, Jesus never uses the name “Yahweh” for God and instead consistently addresses God as Abba (Father) or simply as Theos, the Source in whom “we live and move and have our being” (Acts 17). Jesus treats this Source as a different referent from the Jewish tribal deity called Yahweh.

The sin-sacrifice-salvation paradigm is a Religious Control System convenience.

Redemption is not a cosmic payment for sin, but a waking up to the eternal life we already share in God; what needs to die is not our sin-induced debt, but the forgetfulness of our own shared divinity.

The classic maxim, repeated by Athanasius and others Christian patriarchs, is: “God became man so that man might become god,” which summarizes the Eastern Christian doctrine of theosis. We consider theosis to be a bedrock of our Rational Spirituality.

As taught by the Eastern Church, theosis posits that the cross and sacraments are not about appeasing a wrathful deity, but about union with Christ’s life. What is “saved” is the person’s being, healed and elevated, not a ledger of guilt balanced by a payment.

Esoteric and contemplative Christian writers similarly describe the spiritual path as remembering or awakening to the divine spark already present, rather than acquiring something externally added. This is often cast in spiritual terms as “dying to the ego” so that the deeper, God‑participating self can come to light.

Early Christian leaders rejected Marcion’s teachings in large part because his schema severed Christianity from Judaism at precisely the moment when the nascent church was committed to rooting its message (its Christ) and its scriptures in Israel’s story.

Crudely put, this implicates Christ with the Yom Kippur ‘scapegoat’ ritual, an interpretation that borders on blasphemy for a Christian audience.

Here are the salient points of my Marcionite argument, which remains a work in progress:

Marcion taught a radical disjunction between the Law and the Gospel and between the Jewish Yahweh and the good God revealed by Jesus, eliminating the Hebrew Bible (Tanach) from the Christian canon.​

His program deliberately “de‑Judaized” Jesus, scripture, salvation, and God, insisting that Christianity had “nothing to do with Judaism” and that the Old Testament was the testament of another, inferior deity.​

Precisely because Marcion forced the issue, the “catholic” church chose the opposite path, which was to “conclusively link Christianity to its Jewish predecessor, and the Gospel to the Law,” affirming the Old Testament as Christian scripture.​

In that framework, sacrificial and atonement logic drawn from the Hebrew Bible became axiomatic. Christ’s death had to be read as the fulfillment, not the abolition, of Israel’s sacrificial system, securing forgiveness in continuity with Levitical patterns.​

Marcion’s view stated that Christ’s act annulled the Demiurge’s legalistic claim rather than having fulfilled a divinely instituted sacrificial economy. This was therefore intolerable, because it rendered Israel’s cult and covenant the work of a different god rather than the preparatory phase of one continuous redemptive narrative.​

The emerging church’s theological choice also functioned as a missional strategy. By anchoring Jesus in Israel’s scriptures, messianic hopes, and sacrificial idiom, Christian preachers could present him as the long‑awaited culmination of Jewish faith rather than as the emissary of this alien deity Jesus called Father.​

A Marcionite rupture would have undercut appeals to scriptural fulfillment, temple/Passover typology, and covenant continuity. These were all key points of contact for Jewish audiences steeped in atonement language and blood sacrifice, so his theology was rejected in favor of a model that locked Christianity into a continuum with Judaism.​

From this angle, one can argue that the “victory” over Marcion canonized a reading in which Jesus is permanently tied to the atoning logic of the Yahweh’s covenant, even if Jesus’ own praxis and proclamation point beyond legal sacrifice toward a totally different vision of divine Fatherhood and eternal life.​

In this reading, the rejection of Marcion’s cosmology represents less a neutral doctrinal clarification and more a decisive political‑theological choice: to preserve Jewish sacrificial and atonement categories as the dogma of redemption, even if this was not Jesus’ ultimate intent in differentiating his Father from Yahweh, the judicial god of the law.

This false cosmology forms the backbone of the highly-funded Religious Control System (RCS), which is Archontic. The RCS’s hierarchical structures of rules, supervision, and promise of reward/punishment are common in theocracies, high-demand groups, and state-favored religions.

These prison-like systems aim to enforce social cohesion and conformity, influence values, morals, and daily life by claiming divine guidance or mandating “correct beliefs.” Any system built on such lies is ungodly.

The future of our Western Civilization depends upon our awakening from this nightmarish prison of matrices. Let us pray that morphic resonance and Jesus himself make haste to our assistance.

As you will glean from the video below, the RCS ironically depends on morphic resonance to control humanity just as we depend on it to break free from the unholy system. The “memory patterns” that Sheldrake refers to in the video can be described as archetypes of the collective unconscious.

When I wrote Chrysalis Tarot in 2014, I featured archetypes that I borrowed from a variety of mythological gods, goddesses, and cultural beliefs. I did this specifically to help readers prepare for and endure these turbulent times. These are times when remembering ancient truths is vitally important to our spiritual awareness and enlightenment.

